Epic.

The stage is set for the North London derby as Spurs and Arsenal promise a super thrilling afternoon of football on Saturday following their impressive displays of late.

Tottenham have collected four points from last two league ties which is a promising return if we know they’ve played the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool in the process.

The Gunners, on the other side, head into this on the back for a demolishing 5-1 victory over Everton with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scoring a goal on his debut at Emirates Stadium.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men have struggled for success beforehand as plenty of unexpected (not to say shocking) slip ups threatened to half their push for the Champions League spots next term. Nonetheless, with four points from clashes with the league’s heavyweights, Tottenham have seriously turned a corner and are now only a single point shy of reigning champions Chelsea in fourth.



Harry Kane has been just phenomenal so far in the season and he is expected to continue his fine spell of form here.

The English striker has notched seven goals in last six appearances for the Spurs and he should have plenty of space to deliver past Arsenal’s defensive line.

Speaking of it, the Gunners have shipped eight goals on last four travels in the Premier League and they’ll hardly improve these stats against the side which has the league’s top scorer in the squad.

Pochettino’s men are enjoying a hot run at Wembley where they have won five and drawn one of last six league matches coming into this derby with arch-rivals.