|Tottenham Hotspur Vs Arsenal Today At 1:30pm by Omooba77: 4:11pm On Feb 02
Epic.
The stage is set for the North London derby as Spurs and Arsenal promise a super thrilling afternoon of football on Saturday following their impressive displays of late.
Tottenham have collected four points from last two league ties which is a promising return if we know they’ve played the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool in the process.
The Gunners, on the other side, head into this on the back for a demolishing 5-1 victory over Everton with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scoring a goal on his debut at Emirates Stadium.
Mauricio Pochettino’s men have struggled for success beforehand as plenty of unexpected (not to say shocking) slip ups threatened to half their push for the Champions League spots next term. Nonetheless, with four points from clashes with the league’s heavyweights, Tottenham have seriously turned a corner and are now only a single point shy of reigning champions Chelsea in fourth.
Harry Kane has been just phenomenal so far in the season and he is expected to continue his fine spell of form here.
The English striker has notched seven goals in last six appearances for the Spurs and he should have plenty of space to deliver past Arsenal’s defensive line.
Speaking of it, the Gunners have shipped eight goals on last four travels in the Premier League and they’ll hardly improve these stats against the side which has the league’s top scorer in the squad.
Pochettino’s men are enjoying a hot run at Wembley where they have won five and drawn one of last six league matches coming into this derby with arch-rivals.
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Arsenal Today At 1:30pm by collinometricx(m): 11:02am On Feb 04
#COYG
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Arsenal Today At 1:30pm by Omooba77: 10:39am
Arsenal will will pull through
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Arsenal Today At 1:30pm by Miremoses1(m): 10:48am
A no brainer. In as much as I want auba and co to win. I doubt arsenal will win.
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Arsenal Today At 1:30pm by Miremoses1(m): 10:49am
Omooba77:you wrote 'will' twice. Seems you are not even sure arsenal will win
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Arsenal Today At 1:30pm by FaniDan(f): 12:02pm
Like, if you are a proud gunner
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Arsenal Today At 1:30pm by EarthXmetahuman: 12:02pm
Draw game.
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Arsenal Today At 1:30pm by profjustine458(m): 12:03pm
Arsenal is gun ....Tottenham will rape them front and back
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Arsenal Today At 1:30pm by Hemanwel(m): 12:03pm
Chai! Wahala dey for gunners today!
When Harry Kane is on fire, only the gods can stop him!
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Arsenal Today At 1:30pm by eitsei(m): 12:04pm
Arsenal to win!
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Arsenal Today At 1:30pm by pyro10(m): 12:04pm
match ends....tot 3 vs 1 ars
goan argue with wenger
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Arsenal Today At 1:30pm by LadyHeaven(f): 12:04pm
#YAgooners...must win must watch
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Arsenal Today At 1:30pm by dhabrite(m): 12:05pm
Spurs all the way mehn!!![b][/b]
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Arsenal Today At 1:30pm by somteez: 12:06pm
Make Tottenham no cut my #450k ticket oo. Na only una remain just draw abeg
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Arsenal Today At 1:30pm by frigsfriday(m): 12:08pm
Arsenal will surprise you once more
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Arsenal Today At 1:30pm by culprince(m): 12:08pm
Up gunners
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Arsenal Today At 1:30pm by Puffydon1(f): 12:09pm
Gunners 4life.
We are the Arsenal, dee proud of London.
Final results ==== Spurs 0 - 7 Arsenal
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Arsenal Today At 1:30pm by kachi19: 12:09pm
Bad Belle Council!! Please come to the High Table!!
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Arsenal Today At 1:30pm by oshe11(m): 12:11pm
A draw is all I ask for.......
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Arsenal Today At 1:30pm by somteez: 12:12pm
Puffydon1:u think say na basketball
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Arsenal Today At 1:30pm by akeentech(m): 12:12pm
k
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Arsenal Today At 1:30pm by Puffydon1(f): 12:12pm
Legends
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Arsenal Today At 1:30pm by woyinkiye100(m): 12:12pm
Tottenham will take the day.
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Arsenal Today At 1:30pm by akeentech(m): 12:12pm
kachi19:
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Arsenal Today At 1:30pm by chrisxxx(m): 12:12pm
Arsenal will come from one down and win the game. Bet on this.
