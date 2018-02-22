Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / What's The Best Bank For Savings Of Business Income? (5714 Views)

Gtbank Wins Nigeria’s Best Bank & MD Named CEO Of The Year / Diamond Bank Rated Best Bank In Financial Inclusion, Mobile App / What Bank Pays The Best Interest Rate For Savings Account In Nigeria? (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

..Am thinking zenith 1 Like 1 Share

purplekayc:

..Am thinking zenith





GTbank, thank me later.







Simply the Best! GTbank, thank me later.Simply the Best! 9 Likes 3 Shares

just run 2 union bank, ask for union korrect. u wld not regret it. no sms charge . nothing just interest 6 Likes 1 Share

anibirelawal:





GTbank, thank me later. its for AdSense income . its for AdSense income . 1 Like 1 Share

purplekayc:

its for AdSense income . Am not sure! Am not sure! 1 Like 1 Share

oga try Diamond Bank HIDA Account. I think they give high interest. 4 Likes 1 Share

interesting

Just ensure there's no subscription for ATM, even SMS.



Try Fidelity Bank,,, they have not disappointed me so far.. No hidden or arbitrary charges..Just exactly what you save.



You can also try DIAMOND... that bank makes savings easy, simple and fast... They won't waste your time like UBA when you go and save your small income.

Tho.. I don't know about their charges. 5 Likes 1 Share

Diamond BANK for sure 3 Likes 1 Share





For me,

It's Ichida Microfinance Bank.



Their interest rates might not be so high but they allow me deposit counterfeits and their tellers overpay me from time to time. For me,It's Ichida Microfinance Bank.Their interest rates might not be so high but they allow me deposit counterfeits and their tellers overpay me from time to time. 24 Likes 7 Shares

I can only see poor minds...

gbomu le lantern bank 2 Likes 1 Share

Try Ecobank Target Savings account





They will never touch your money for any useless maintenance and even give you some % if you didn't withdraw upto 3 times in a month from the account. BUT they are VERY useless in rendering customer service EcobankThey will never touch your money for any useless maintenance and even give you some % if you didn't withdraw upto 3 times in a month from the account. BUT they are VERY useless in rendering customer service 2 Likes 1 Share







Okoro instead of ona to paste me US aza make we share funds ona dey talk about naija banks smh





meanwhile I dey kamkpe for ur Transfer

sure MD and ACH for all US and Canada bank acct and CC, cash out sure die and middleman is allowed ..Okoro instead of ona to paste me US aza make we share funds ona dey talk about naija banks smhmeanwhile I dey kamkpe for ur Transfersure MD and ACH for all US and Canada bank acct and CC, cash out sure die and middleman is allowed

Poor people

Zenith/Gtb 3 Likes 1 Share

nairalandmod:

.. Wemabank alat account is the the ultimate. Pls open this account with Wemabank now and thank me later

Heaven through Seed sowing and Thithe

Here to LEARN

NwaAmaikpe:





For me,

It's Ichida Microfinance Bank.



Their interest rates might not be so high but they allow me deposit counterfeits and their tellers overpay me from time to time.

Try gtb and face innoson treatment 1 Like 2 Shares

fidelity the best for savings. 1 Like 1 Share

Wema bank

no long queues

easy and efficient e banking se vices

No hidden deduction or charges



Trust me I stopped using my gtb, zenith bank,sterling bank, diamond bank, uba bank account when I encountered wema

Princeofnigeria:

Poor people

Rich Person What Have u achieved In life Rich Person What Have u achieved In life 4 Likes 1 Share

Try Alat bank by wema it is the best i have seen around 1 Like 2 Shares

Hahaaa..... With the way animals swallow money now. I will have to close my First Bank account. I don't trust that elephant on their logo. :/ 5 Likes 1 Share

First bank, but am afraid of the elephant

Maybe Diamond

Plz, when u guys name a bank, kindly give d type of account as well 4 more enlightenment.

Observation! 3 Likes 1 Share

IAmAmbrose:

Hahaaa..... With the way animals swallow money now.

I will have to close my First Bank account.

I don't trust that elephant on their logo. :/ . That's true o . That's true o 1 Like 1 Share