|What's The Best Bank For Savings Of Business Income? by purplekayc(m): 4:16pm On Feb 02
..Am thinking zenith
|Re: What's The Best Bank For Savings Of Business Income? by anibirelawal(m): 4:29pm On Feb 02
purplekayc:
GTbank, thank me later.
Simply the Best!
|Re: What's The Best Bank For Savings Of Business Income? by HRHQueenPhil: 4:55pm On Feb 02
just run 2 union bank, ask for union korrect. u wld not regret it. no sms charge . nothing just interest
|Re: What's The Best Bank For Savings Of Business Income? by purplekayc(m): 5:57pm On Feb 02
anibirelawal:its for AdSense income .
|Re: What's The Best Bank For Savings Of Business Income? by anibirelawal(m): 6:29pm On Feb 02
purplekayc:Am not sure!
|Re: What's The Best Bank For Savings Of Business Income? by maureen44(f): 8:43pm On Feb 02
oga try Diamond Bank HIDA Account. I think they give high interest.
|Re: What's The Best Bank For Savings Of Business Income? by adetoroamos(m): 9:14pm On Feb 02
interesting
|Re: What's The Best Bank For Savings Of Business Income? by Kelklein(m): 10:46pm On Feb 22
Just ensure there's no subscription for ATM, even SMS.
Try Fidelity Bank,,, they have not disappointed me so far.. No hidden or arbitrary charges..Just exactly what you save.
You can also try DIAMOND... that bank makes savings easy, simple and fast... They won't waste your time like UBA when you go and save your small income.
Tho.. I don't know about their charges.
|Re: What's The Best Bank For Savings Of Business Income? by rxmusa(m): 10:46pm On Feb 22
Diamond BANK for sure
|Re: What's The Best Bank For Savings Of Business Income? by NwaAmaikpe: 10:46pm On Feb 22
For me,
It's Ichida Microfinance Bank.
Their interest rates might not be so high but they allow me deposit counterfeits and their tellers overpay me from time to time.
|Re: What's The Best Bank For Savings Of Business Income? by Kelvin1019: 10:47pm On Feb 22
I can only see poor minds...
|Re: What's The Best Bank For Savings Of Business Income? by Empress2014(f): 10:47pm On Feb 22
gbomu le lantern bank
|Re: What's The Best Bank For Savings Of Business Income? by Ogbuefienubiaka: 10:47pm On Feb 22
Try Ecobank Target Savings account
|Re: What's The Best Bank For Savings Of Business Income? by okonja(m): 10:47pm On Feb 22
Ecobank
They will never touch your money for any useless maintenance and even give you some % if you didn't withdraw upto 3 times in a month from the account. BUT they are VERY useless in rendering customer service
|Re: What's The Best Bank For Savings Of Business Income? by nairalandmod: 10:48pm On Feb 22
..
Okoro instead of ona to paste me US aza make we share funds ona dey talk about naija banks smh
meanwhile I dey kamkpe for ur Transfer
sure MD and ACH for all US and Canada bank acct and CC, cash out sure die and middleman is allowed
|Re: What's The Best Bank For Savings Of Business Income? by Princeofnigeria(m): 10:49pm On Feb 22
Poor people
|Re: What's The Best Bank For Savings Of Business Income? by airminem(f): 10:50pm On Feb 22
Zenith/Gtb
|Re: What's The Best Bank For Savings Of Business Income? by Olugbamisola: 10:51pm On Feb 22
Wemabank alat account is the the ultimate. Pls open this account with Wemabank now and thank me later
nairalandmod:
|Re: What's The Best Bank For Savings Of Business Income? by passyhansome(m): 10:53pm On Feb 22
Heaven through Seed sowing and Thithe
|Re: What's The Best Bank For Savings Of Business Income? by PrinceJoeWan(m): 10:55pm On Feb 22
Here to LEARN
|Re: What's The Best Bank For Savings Of Business Income? by Profkomolafe(m): 10:56pm On Feb 22
NwaAmaikpe:
|Re: What's The Best Bank For Savings Of Business Income? by Nigeriabiafra80: 10:56pm On Feb 22
Try gtb and face innoson treatment
|Re: What's The Best Bank For Savings Of Business Income? by bonechamberlain(m): 10:57pm On Feb 22
fidelity the best for savings.
|Re: What's The Best Bank For Savings Of Business Income? by pharmagba: 10:57pm On Feb 22
Wema bank
no long queues
easy and efficient e banking se vices
No hidden deduction or charges
Trust me I stopped using my gtb, zenith bank,sterling bank, diamond bank, uba bank account when I encountered wema
|Re: What's The Best Bank For Savings Of Business Income? by PrinceJoeWan(m): 10:59pm On Feb 22
Princeofnigeria:
Rich Person What Have u achieved In life
|Re: What's The Best Bank For Savings Of Business Income? by IAmAmbrose(m): 11:00pm On Feb 22
Try Alat bank by wema it is the best i have seen around
|Re: What's The Best Bank For Savings Of Business Income? by IAmAmbrose(m): 11:00pm On Feb 22
Hahaaa..... With the way animals swallow money now. I will have to close my First Bank account. I don't trust that elephant on their logo. :/
|Re: What's The Best Bank For Savings Of Business Income? by Sweetcollins: 11:01pm On Feb 22
First bank, but am afraid of the elephant
|Re: What's The Best Bank For Savings Of Business Income? by kinibigdeal(m): 11:01pm On Feb 22
Maybe Diamond
|Re: What's The Best Bank For Savings Of Business Income? by Witnes: 11:03pm On Feb 22
Plz, when u guys name a bank, kindly give d type of account as well 4 more enlightenment.
Observation!
|Re: What's The Best Bank For Savings Of Business Income? by ladycomfort(f): 11:03pm On Feb 22
IAmAmbrose:. That's true o
|Re: What's The Best Bank For Savings Of Business Income? by VirginFinder: 11:03pm On Feb 22
UBA
They pay nice interest on your savings.
Almost like fixed deposit.
