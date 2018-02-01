Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Islam for Muslims / Muslim Man Reads Koran Drinking Orijin (Photos) (17792 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





According to reports, the man is said to be very popular among his peers especially the ladies in his area due to his unusual and controversial lifestyle.



The young man was blasted by internet users after the pictures were shared online.



Source; A young man has got himself trending online after controversial pictures of him hit the internet. The Muslim guy who is based in the northern part of Nigeria - was pictured getting high in a spiritual state as he drank a bottle of Orijin while reading and meditating on the Koran with a Crucifix.According to reports, the man is said to be very popular among his peers especially the ladies in his area due to his unusual and controversial lifestyle.The young man was blasted by internet users after the pictures were shared online.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/02/muslim-guy-sparks-controversy-spotted-reading-koran-getting-high-photos.html 2 Likes

They better take him out now before he get out of hand. Over to the IG of police 16 Likes 3 Shares

Lol



Allah sef!!...



Allah go soon send him boys to kill this one. I pray for him in advance.



Origin is good for the heart. Lol. 49 Likes 3 Shares

Nigga is trying to know who or which is the most high.. Jesus, Mohammed, Allah, weed or alcohol 63 Likes 3 Shares

crucifix pendant and Koran. Chai!!....you see reason why the government is clamping down on weed smokers 11 Likes 1 Share

Jesus na person b this, this one don leave the living tey tey 7 Likes

No religion has monopoly of stupidity. 21 Likes 3 Shares

Deep

و من ينقلب على عقبيه فلن.يضر الله شيئا 3 Likes

Crazy





I'm just wondering what will happen if weed is legalized in Africa

Someone tell me what's going on here! Someone tell me what's going on here!

Don't u know that this one is not a Muslim his just looking for a way to trend..



like if u believe me... 30 Likes 1 Share





Putting bottle on the QURAN



He looks like someone possessed by JINN.. I doubt if he is a conscious Muslim...Putting bottle on the QURANHe looks like someone possessed by JINN.. 19 Likes 1 Share

If your brain is working perfectly you will surely know h.e is not a Muslim. 23 Likes 5 Shares

How can you call this one a Muslim? Did He tell you He is a Muslim? He is definitely not. 10 Likes 2 Shares

Mumu op





Muslim man with crucifix?





How's this one a Muslim? 9 Likes

His head would soon be separated from the rest of his body for committing Haram 1 Like 1 Share

Sealeddeal:

The hypocrite virgin hunters will soon kill him and shout Allahu Akbar Atleast ther virgin hunters shows concern abt their religion bkos they realizes there is nothing better than religion but as for u,its a matter of educated,a wise man even if jesus was curse na only smile u do,say nothing now. As u can remember there was a song tittle black jesus by 2pac,most of the christian never criticize him,they even dancing the tune. Just continue with ur donal trump ways of life be super educated in hell. Am not reading replies even if u think of replying me Atleast ther virgin hunters shows concern abt their religion bkos they realizes there is nothing better than religion but as for u,its a matter of educated,a wise man even if jesus was curse na only smile u do,say nothing now. As u can remember there was a song tittle black jesus by 2pac,most of the christian never criticize him,they even dancing the tune. Just continue with ur donal trump ways of life be super educated in hell. Am not reading replies even if u think of replying me 6 Likes 1 Share

Allah must be rolling in his grave 1 Like 2 Shares

this is not muslim, he is just trying to blackmail muslims with this non sense 7 Likes

Y do I Av to swear first b4 comments nah? 2 Likes 2 Shares

The young man looks apparently sick..







very sick! 6 Likes

.



Omo make them nor go killthis guy o, we know how muslims can get. 2 Likes 1 Share

This guy is not Muslim neither Christian but looking for notice me 2 Likes