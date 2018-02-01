₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Muslim Man Reads Koran Drinking Orijin (Photos) by Angelanest: 7:37pm
A young man has got himself trending online after controversial pictures of him hit the internet. The Muslim guy who is based in the northern part of Nigeria - was pictured getting high in a spiritual state as he drank a bottle of Orijin while reading and meditating on the Koran with a Crucifix.
According to reports, the man is said to be very popular among his peers especially the ladies in his area due to his unusual and controversial lifestyle.
The young man was blasted by internet users after the pictures were shared online.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/02/muslim-guy-sparks-controversy-spotted-reading-koran-getting-high-photos.html
|Re: Muslim Man Reads Koran Drinking Orijin (Photos) by Angelanest: 7:38pm
|Re: Muslim Man Reads Koran Drinking Orijin (Photos) by bankyblue(m): 7:39pm
They better take him out now before he get out of hand. Over to the IG of police
|Re: Muslim Man Reads Koran Drinking Orijin (Photos) by BiafranBushBoy: 7:45pm
Lol
Allah sef!!...
Allah go soon send him boys to kill this one. I pray for him in advance.
Origin is good for the heart. Lol.
|Re: Muslim Man Reads Koran Drinking Orijin (Photos) by Blakjewelry(m): 7:46pm
Nigga is trying to know who or which is the most high.. Jesus, Mohammed, Allah, weed or alcohol
|Re: Muslim Man Reads Koran Drinking Orijin (Photos) by efepro(m): 7:47pm
crucifix pendant and Koran. Chai!!....you see reason why the government is clamping down on weed smokers
|Re: Muslim Man Reads Koran Drinking Orijin (Photos) by HausaOverlord: 7:50pm
Jesus na person b this, this one don leave the living tey tey
|Re: Muslim Man Reads Koran Drinking Orijin (Photos) by CaptainJeffry: 7:58pm
No religion has monopoly of stupidity.
|Re: Muslim Man Reads Koran Drinking Orijin (Photos) by Monzuur(m): 9:53pm
Deep
|Re: Muslim Man Reads Koran Drinking Orijin (Photos) by cr7rooney10(m): 9:54pm
و من ينقلب على عقبيه فلن.يضر الله شيئا
|Re: Muslim Man Reads Koran Drinking Orijin (Photos) by adenine02: 9:54pm
Crazy
I'm just wondering what will happen if weed is legalized in Africa
|Re: Muslim Man Reads Koran Drinking Orijin (Photos) by Ayodejioak(m): 9:55pm
Someone tell me what's going on here!
|Re: Muslim Man Reads Koran Drinking Orijin (Photos) by mosho2good: 9:55pm
Don't u know that this one is not a Muslim his just looking for a way to trend..
like if u believe me...
|Re: Muslim Man Reads Koran Drinking Orijin (Photos) by obafemee80(m): 9:55pm
I doubt if he is a conscious Muslim...
Putting bottle on the QURAN
He looks like someone possessed by JINN..
|Re: Muslim Man Reads Koran Drinking Orijin (Photos) by Moreoffaith(m): 9:55pm
If your brain is working perfectly you will surely know h.e is not a Muslim.
|Re: Muslim Man Reads Koran Drinking Orijin (Photos) by Raintaker(m): 9:57pm
How can you call this one a Muslim? Did He tell you He is a Muslim? He is definitely not.
|Re: Muslim Man Reads Koran Drinking Orijin (Photos) by BigBrother9ja: 9:58pm
Mumu op
Muslim man with crucifix?
How's this one a Muslim?
|Re: Muslim Man Reads Koran Drinking Orijin (Photos) by Imaginarygods: 9:58pm
His head would soon be separated from the rest of his body for committing Haram
|Re: Muslim Man Reads Koran Drinking Orijin (Photos) by Solorrman(m): 10:00pm
Sealeddeal:Atleast ther virgin hunters shows concern abt their religion bkos they realizes there is nothing better than religion but as for u,its a matter of educated,a wise man even if jesus was curse na only smile u do,say nothing now. As u can remember there was a song tittle black jesus by 2pac,most of the christian never criticize him,they even dancing the tune. Just continue with ur donal trump ways of life be super educated in hell. Am not reading replies even if u think of replying me
|Re: Muslim Man Reads Koran Drinking Orijin (Photos) by 1Sharon(f): 10:00pm
Allah must be rolling in his grave
|Re: Muslim Man Reads Koran Drinking Orijin (Photos) by abbertee(m): 10:01pm
this is not muslim, he is just trying to blackmail muslims with this non sense
|Re: Muslim Man Reads Koran Drinking Orijin (Photos) by klassykute(m): 10:02pm
Y do I Av to swear first b4 comments nah?
|Re: Muslim Man Reads Koran Drinking Orijin (Photos) by Kelklein(m): 10:02pm
The young man looks apparently sick..
very sick!
|Re: Muslim Man Reads Koran Drinking Orijin (Photos) by Y0ruba: 10:02pm
.
Omo make them nor go killthis guy o, we know how muslims can get.
|Re: Muslim Man Reads Koran Drinking Orijin (Photos) by Kaybaba5(m): 10:05pm
This guy is not Muslim neither Christian but looking for notice me
|Re: Muslim Man Reads Koran Drinking Orijin (Photos) by eddyslim(m): 10:05pm
Bad guy
