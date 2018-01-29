₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
JAMB 2018 Forms & Registration Deadline is Here!
This is a reminder to all intending JAMB Candidates that the deadline for the purchase of forms for the 2018 UTME still remains 6th February, 2018.
The portal for registration is however, expected to close on or before 10th February.
At the time of this publication, no information has been released by JAMB on intensions to extend the above stated dates.
If you are still expecting any institution to release 2017/2018 admission list, you are advised to at least purchase the form for the 2018 UTME, while you wait. This is totally the school's fault, not JAMB's. If you eventually gain admission, you can then forfeit writing the 2018 UTME. It's safer that way, than to lose both ways.
If you require any information, please leave a comment so that we can help you.
|Re: JAMB 2018 Forms & Registration Deadline Is Here! by ugbede69(m): 9:02pm
please...they said it will close on 6th(Monday) how true is it?? am yet to register, av not gotten the money
|Re: JAMB 2018 Forms & Registration Deadline Is Here! by yakamata(m): 9:51pm
Good luck
|Re: JAMB 2018 Forms & Registration Deadline Is Here! by benny4wax(m): 9:51pm
|Re: JAMB 2018 Forms & Registration Deadline Is Here! by valemtech(m): 9:52pm
|Re: JAMB 2018 Forms & Registration Deadline Is Here! by Rasbel(m): 9:52pm
Good luck to the prospective candidates. Pray, study hard and be smart.
|Re: JAMB 2018 Forms & Registration Deadline Is Here! by Benblaq(m): 9:54pm
anybody in ph intending to register should be ready to write in bayelsa.
|Re: JAMB 2018 Forms & Registration Deadline Is Here! by Iamkuttie(m): 9:54pm
|Re: JAMB 2018 Forms & Registration Deadline Is Here! by jumper524(m): 9:57pm
no today yansh dey back.. if una ready una go postpone d deadline..
|Re: JAMB 2018 Forms & Registration Deadline Is Here! by kulrunsman79(m): 9:57pm
Jamb news don't sell anymore...... Pls tell us news on Fuel scarcity situation and where to register with Coalition Nigeria.
|Re: JAMB 2018 Forms & Registration Deadline Is Here! by hagosuriji: 9:57pm
|Re: JAMB 2018 Forms & Registration Deadline Is Here! by horia: 9:58pm
The date would be extended - this is Nigeria. But it is better to register early to avoid tension and get vital information (if they would be any)
|Re: JAMB 2018 Forms & Registration Deadline Is Here! by jericco1(m): 9:58pm
how much?
|Re: JAMB 2018 Forms & Registration Deadline Is Here! by ClintonNzedimma(m): 9:59pm
|Re: JAMB 2018 Forms & Registration Deadline Is Here! by digitalgeek: 10:00pm
|Re: JAMB 2018 Forms & Registration Deadline Is Here! by ManIzHot: 10:03pm
stephenmorris:DE inclusive?
|Re: JAMB 2018 Forms & Registration Deadline Is Here! by TechPanda(m): 10:04pm
It could still be postponed
|Re: JAMB 2018 Forms & Registration Deadline Is Here! by olanreyman(m): 10:05pm
Pls is direct entry closing on Feb 6 too?
|Re: JAMB 2018 Forms & Registration Deadline Is Here! by joespiceman(m): 10:07pm
that man face be like mouse
|Re: JAMB 2018 Forms & Registration Deadline Is Here! by badtlimo(m): 10:08pm
God please help me I never see money buy Jamb form I know you can still perform your miracle in my life... make this year no pass me by again..
|Re: JAMB 2018 Forms & Registration Deadline Is Here! by Kennydave12(m): 10:08pm
abeg is there any list yet to be released by oau?
|Re: JAMB 2018 Forms & Registration Deadline Is Here! by seunlayi(m): 10:09pm
Useless exam board, adding to the pain of the youth
|Re: JAMB 2018 Forms & Registration Deadline Is Here! by Kennydave12(m): 10:09pm
badtlimo:my guy which school did you apply to
|Re: JAMB 2018 Forms & Registration Deadline Is Here! by Mazeltovscotty(m): 10:10pm
What of jamb regularization
|Re: JAMB 2018 Forms & Registration Deadline Is Here! by abouzaid: 10:11pm
|Re: JAMB 2018 Forms & Registration Deadline Is Here! by abouzaid: 10:12pm
|Re: JAMB 2018 Forms & Registration Deadline Is Here! by Clakyvip: 10:13pm
|Re: JAMB 2018 Forms & Registration Deadline Is Here! by stchinedu: 10:13pm
|Re: JAMB 2018 Forms & Registration Deadline Is Here! by BaddaMan: 10:18pm
Have been trying to create the profile since on Thursday but it’s not working pls help
|Re: JAMB 2018 Forms & Registration Deadline Is Here! by Smarty98(m): 10:32pm
BaddaMan:have u sent ur name to the jamb shortcode?
|Re: JAMB 2018 Forms & Registration Deadline Is Here! by superfelix: 10:37pm
Pls, When is the Exam slated to Hold? From when to when?
