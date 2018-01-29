Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / JAMB 2018 Forms & Registration Deadline Is Here! (5315 Views)

This is a reminder to all intending JAMB Candidates that the deadline for the purchase of forms for the 2018 UTME still remains 6th February, 2018.



The portal for registration is however, expected to close on or before 10th February.



At the time of this publication, no information has been released by JAMB on intensions to extend the above stated dates.



If you are still expecting any institution to release 2017/2018 admission list, you are advised to at least purchase the form for the 2018 UTME, while you wait. This is totally the school's fault, not JAMB's. If you eventually gain admission, you can then forfeit writing the 2018 UTME. It's safer that way, than to lose both ways.



If you require any information, please leave a comment so that we can help you.



please...they said it will close on 6th(Monday) how true is it?? am yet to register, av not gotten the money

Good luck

Good luck to the prospective candidates. Pray, study hard and be smart.

anybody in ph intending to register should be ready to write in bayelsa.

The date would be extended - this is Nigeria. But it is better to register early to avoid tension and get vital information (if they would be any)

how much?

It could still be postponed

Pls is direct entry closing on Feb 6 too?

God please help me I never see money buy Jamb form I know you can still perform your miracle in my life... make this year no pass me by again..

abeg is there any list yet to be released by oau?

Useless exam board, adding to the pain of the youth

badtlimo:

God please help me I never see money buy Jamb form I know you can still perform your miracle in my life... make this year no pass me by again.. my guy which school did you apply to my guy which school did you apply to

What of jamb regularization

FvckNL1:

Have been trying to create the profile since on Thursday but it’s not working pls help

BaddaMan:

Have been trying to create the profile since on Thursday but it’s not working pls help have u sent ur name to the jamb shortcode? have u sent ur name to the jamb shortcode?