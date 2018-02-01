Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Oyegun, Patience And Goodluck Jonathan At Ekwueme's Burial (Photos) (15035 Views)

Source: I pity our youths who fight because of APC and PDP.Caption this photo of APC National Chairman Oyegun with Goodluck Jonathan and his wife Patience at the burial of late Chief Dr Alex Ekwueme in OkoSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/02/caption-this-photo-of-oyegun-with.html?m=1 3 Likes

No permanent enemy or permanent foe 19 Likes 1 Share

Jonathan is a great Man 66 Likes 1 Share





Oyegun: Madam market bad oh, na to save my head be my own now oh.



GEJ : "kikikiki".....Oyegun Sai baba ! Patience : Oyegun how market.Oyegun: Madam market bad oh, na to save my head be my own now oh.GEJ : "kikikiki".....Oyegun Sai baba ! 118 Likes 13 Shares

Don't shake me, mek una enjoy una chain-ji. Mama Peace be like; 7 Likes 1 Share

Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew see as GEJ And PEJ feeling like a celebrity 5 Likes 1 Share

Oyegun: mama the mama they say ur the richest ex first lady ever and ur husby na d poorest mr p whose parlor cannot contain 10 folks



Mama p: oga oyegun i still be learner o ask maryam abatcha



Goodluck: hahaha mr chairmo na disguise in action o

Am the ex presidor wey no get shoes...i like to keep it like dat



Oyegun: omo i like una style o mama the mamathey say ur the richest ex first lady ever and ur husby na d poorest mr p whose parlor cannot contain 10 folksoga oyegun i still be learner o ask maryam abatchahahaha mr chairmo na disguise in action oAm the ex presidor wey no get shoes...i like to keep it like datomo i like una style o 15 Likes 5 Shares

Politics is game of interest and ideologies which changes per time. You choose where your interest will be well take care of. It is IPOB that turns it to game of hatred and emotional. 2 Likes

GEJ, it sometimes strike me how easy going this man is.

No bad vibe from his end. 32 Likes

GEJ my Oga @ de Top...I like you man...keep it real 10 Likes 1 Share

Oyegun: Bros Jay na true o, the man na dullard o

Patience: he treats you like one of his cows abi hehehe

Dr Jonathan: For someone using NEPA certificate what did you expect? 24 Likes 4 Shares

...and obiano mistakenly acknowledged Oyegun as PDP chairman.

GEJ no get wahala. Always friendly 9 Likes

Politics is game of interest and ideologies which changes per time. You choose where your interest will be well take care of. It is IPOB that turns it to game of hatred and emotional. As if political assassination has not been going on before IPOB. I wonder why the group de give una high BP. As if political assassination has not been going on before IPOB. I wonder why the group de give una high BP. 7 Likes







They smile by force even when the joke is dry.



Cool

Who is Gej

Jonathan: Hope you are enjoying the National cake

Odigie: Yes... Buhari, sent more of the cake yesterday to attend this burial.

Patience: I see... 2 Likes

Jonathan is a great Man You are still doing 'Jonathan is great'. They are all the same! They are birds of a feather flocking together. See how they are happy together. You are still doing 'Jonathan is great'. They are all the same! They are birds of a feather flocking together. See how they are happy together. 3 Likes

GEJ is always ready to welcome them because he knows they have realised their mistake. Father forgive them for they know not what they are doing! 6 Likes



Jonathan is a great Man Jonathan eeeeeeee Jonathan eeeeeeee 2 Likes

Do you expect them to be throwing punches at each other?Capital NO! 3 Likes

Jonathan is one humble man 2 Likes

You are still doing 'Jonathan is great'. They are all the same! They are birds of a feather flocking together. See how they are happy together. A good man will always be happy... A man that has no blood on his hands... Nothing can happen to him...





He is the best. A good man will always be happy... A man that has no blood on his hands... Nothing can happen to him...He is the best. 2 Likes

GEJ and patience please finish that oyegun he no sabi 3 Likes