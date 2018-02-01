₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,954,636 members, 4,062,281 topics. Date: Friday, 02 February 2018 at 11:11 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Oyegun, Patience And Goodluck Jonathan At Ekwueme's Burial (Photos) (15035 Views)
|Oyegun, Patience And Goodluck Jonathan At Ekwueme's Burial (Photos) by zoba88: 7:41pm
I pity our youths who fight because of APC and PDP.Caption this photo of APC National Chairman Oyegun with Goodluck Jonathan and his wife Patience at the burial of late Chief Dr Alex Ekwueme in Oko
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/02/caption-this-photo-of-oyegun-with.html?m=1
3 Likes
|Re: Oyegun, Patience And Goodluck Jonathan At Ekwueme's Burial (Photos) by Blakjewelry(m): 7:43pm
No permanent enemy or permanent foe
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Oyegun, Patience And Goodluck Jonathan At Ekwueme's Burial (Photos) by Keneking: 7:47pm
Jonathan is a great Man
66 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Oyegun, Patience And Goodluck Jonathan At Ekwueme's Burial (Photos) by nero2face: 7:50pm
Patience : Oyegun how market.
Oyegun: Madam market bad oh, na to save my head be my own now oh.
GEJ : "kikikiki".....Oyegun Sai baba !
118 Likes 13 Shares
|Re: Oyegun, Patience And Goodluck Jonathan At Ekwueme's Burial (Photos) by CaptainJeffry: 7:54pm
Mama Peace be like; Don't shake me, mek una enjoy una chain-ji.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Oyegun, Patience And Goodluck Jonathan At Ekwueme's Burial (Photos) by yarimo(m): 8:00pm
Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew see as GEJ And PEJ feeling like a celebrity
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Oyegun, Patience And Goodluck Jonathan At Ekwueme's Burial (Photos) by HOLYDICK(m): 8:03pm
Oyegun: mama the mama they say ur the richest ex first lady ever and ur husby na d poorest mr p whose parlor cannot contain 10 folks
Mama p: oga oyegun i still be learner o ask maryam abatcha
Goodluck: hahaha mr chairmo na disguise in action o
Am the ex presidor wey no get shoes...i like to keep it like dat
Oyegun: omo i like una style o
15 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Oyegun, Patience And Goodluck Jonathan At Ekwueme's Burial (Photos) by muykem: 8:04pm
Politics is game of interest and ideologies which changes per time. You choose where your interest will be well take care of. It is IPOB that turns it to game of hatred and emotional.
2 Likes
|Re: Oyegun, Patience And Goodluck Jonathan At Ekwueme's Burial (Photos) by amjoseph19: 8:05pm
GEJ, it sometimes strike me how easy going this man is.
No bad vibe from his end.
32 Likes
|Re: Oyegun, Patience And Goodluck Jonathan At Ekwueme's Burial (Photos) by lordimmaogidi(m): 9:07pm
GEJ my Oga @ de Top...I like you man...keep it real
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Oyegun, Patience And Goodluck Jonathan At Ekwueme's Burial (Photos) by Mogidi: 9:14pm
Oyegun: Bros Jay na true o, the man na dullard o
Patience: he treats you like one of his cows abi hehehe
Dr Jonathan: For someone using NEPA certificate what did you expect?
24 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Oyegun, Patience And Goodluck Jonathan At Ekwueme's Burial (Photos) by elChapo1: 9:32pm
...and obiano mistakenly acknowledged Oyegun as PDP chairman.
|Re: Oyegun, Patience And Goodluck Jonathan At Ekwueme's Burial (Photos) by MikeBetty(m): 9:34pm
zoba88:So You Espected The To Stage Fight There?
2 Likes
|Re: Oyegun, Patience And Goodluck Jonathan At Ekwueme's Burial (Photos) by MrExcel(m): 9:54pm
GEJ no get wahala. Always friendly
9 Likes
|Re: Oyegun, Patience And Goodluck Jonathan At Ekwueme's Burial (Photos) by Ucheosefoh(m): 10:01pm
muykem:As if political assassination has not been going on before IPOB. I wonder why the group de give una high BP.
7 Likes
|Re: Oyegun, Patience And Goodluck Jonathan At Ekwueme's Burial (Photos) by PatriotTemidayo: 10:13pm
When Haters are done hating and your glow still radiate........
They smile by force even when the joke is dry.
Propaganda machine smiling to a propaganda repellant
1 Like
|Re: Oyegun, Patience And Goodluck Jonathan At Ekwueme's Burial (Photos) by klassykute(m): 10:13pm
Cool
|Re: Oyegun, Patience And Goodluck Jonathan At Ekwueme's Burial (Photos) by SeniorZato(m): 10:13pm
Who is Gej
|Re: Oyegun, Patience And Goodluck Jonathan At Ekwueme's Burial (Photos) by akeentech(m): 10:13pm
PatriotTemidayo:
|Re: Oyegun, Patience And Goodluck Jonathan At Ekwueme's Burial (Photos) by b3llo(m): 10:13pm
Jonathan: Hope you are enjoying the National cake
Odigie: Yes... Buhari, sent more of the cake yesterday to attend this burial.
Patience: I see...
2 Likes
|Re: Oyegun, Patience And Goodluck Jonathan At Ekwueme's Burial (Photos) by TEYA: 10:13pm
Keneking:You are still doing 'Jonathan is great'. They are all the same! They are birds of a feather flocking together. See how they are happy together.
3 Likes
|Re: Oyegun, Patience And Goodluck Jonathan At Ekwueme's Burial (Photos) by success1smyn: 10:13pm
.
|Re: Oyegun, Patience And Goodluck Jonathan At Ekwueme's Burial (Photos) by Y0ruba: 10:14pm
cxxxxx
|Re: Oyegun, Patience And Goodluck Jonathan At Ekwueme's Burial (Photos) by DMerciful(m): 10:15pm
GEJ is always ready to welcome them because he knows they have realised their mistake. Father forgive them for they know not what they are doing!
6 Likes
|Re: Oyegun, Patience And Goodluck Jonathan At Ekwueme's Burial (Photos) by big3boy: 10:15pm
|Re: Oyegun, Patience And Goodluck Jonathan At Ekwueme's Burial (Photos) by mosho2good: 10:15pm
����������
*ANYTHING THAT ANNOYS YOU*
is teaching you patience and calmness.
*Anyone that abandons you* is teaching you how to stand up on your own feet.
*Anything that offends you* is teaching you forgiveness and compassion.
*Anything that has power over you* is teaching you to get greater power.
*Anything that you hate* is teaching you unconditional love.
*Anything that you fear* is teaching you courage to overcome your fears.
*Anything you can't control* is teaching you to let go.
*Any NO you get from humans* is teaching you to be independent.
*Any problem you have* is teaching you how to get solution to problems.
*Any attack you get* is teaching you the best form of defence.
*Anyone who looks down on you* is teaching you to look up to GOD.
Always look out for the lesson in every situation you face in every phase of life.
Stay lifted and *BE WISE*
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Oyegun, Patience And Goodluck Jonathan At Ekwueme's Burial (Photos) by agabaI23(m): 10:16pm
Keneking:Jonathan eeeeeeee
2 Likes
|Re: Oyegun, Patience And Goodluck Jonathan At Ekwueme's Burial (Photos) by happney65: 10:17pm
Do you expect them to be throwing punches at each other?Capital NO!
3 Likes
|Re: Oyegun, Patience And Goodluck Jonathan At Ekwueme's Burial (Photos) by sodiksan(m): 10:18pm
Jonathan is one humble man
2 Likes
|Re: Oyegun, Patience And Goodluck Jonathan At Ekwueme's Burial (Photos) by Pavarottii(m): 10:21pm
TEYA:A good man will always be happy... A man that has no blood on his hands... Nothing can happen to him...
He is the best.
2 Likes
|Re: Oyegun, Patience And Goodluck Jonathan At Ekwueme's Burial (Photos) by adewuyiade: 10:22pm
GEJ and patience please finish that oyegun he no sabi
3 Likes
|Re: Oyegun, Patience And Goodluck Jonathan At Ekwueme's Burial (Photos) by edmaraja: 10:23pm
The good (GEJ), the bad (Oyegun) and the ugly(Mama P)
1 Like
AMCON Takes Over Ifeanyi Ubah's Capital Oil / "We Won’t Allow Kanu, IPOB Create Another Problem For Future Nigerian"- Adeyanju / FG Shielding Chibok Girls From Their Parents – Al Jazeera
Viewing this topic: Sirdiq21, chykc, datola, cashmoney2580, mitnick(m), temmyshawn87(m), Kyase(m), Palkarian, yefasolution, Jnrbaino4real(m), vincencior(m), Truth801(m), alixa2190(m), micflo28(m), Philip4040, Mexyz(m), smada13(m), Shawerma, kaffy4tope(m), Shinor(m), jdleo32(m), ETNCLASSIC(m), Radical44(m), fiercehillz(m), Christonjnr(m), Wilson4real(m), Gozillar, iphenon, plat0, Redomi(m), Ajpharm(m), Fucklove(m), cnc(m), Larryslim(m), davdjayj, sly100, lordinoh(m), tuboi, lanresz(m), shosky1794, YoungDaNaval(m), Edtcals96, So101, ApostleT, SEHHYTEX(m), olasha1(m), todaynewsreview, josessybj, dukedom(m), tee10, webmaster0(m), paragraph, KENZINCO(m), hapi4eva, paulooo3(m), mekuilis(m), zikkystar(m), mikaael(m), bigboss80s(m), Nuyosunny19(m), nnemmpi(m), macarson2k(m), habibest06(m), cyndy1000(f), Bigjusmith, kenzysmith, Benwire(m), zykson(m), Showab, lanrecious(m), wellmax(m), nzman, LugarT, wadanki, rodrirodri(m), Lydiaf, braimeddy, geezville(m), pronto1(m), DeUrch(m), brightidea, Donsammy77(m), victree007(m), Yusluv77(m), Elkings123(m), blazer2018, cupid4ig(m), PRINCEHPXP(m), Nate23, Kizyte(m), commyhot, must2016, vianamara86, amadiwati(m), emezuo17, Lifesummary, MichaelGood17(m), tundesto(m), kopland, thebosstrevor, goldenfresh, chisiudeh, SweetPuffPuff(f), Kabiyesi1(m), FroshJaynex(m), charloski(m), SODEXSKI(m), Jexyme(f), ruggedboy01, deji68, soronzo, 04donjazzy(m), planetx, samusonite, jovie50 and 162 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 25