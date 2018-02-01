Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / El-Rufai Smiling As He Meets Bishops To Settle Rift With Christians (Photos) (11988 Views)

November last year to help promote peace and harmony, even in the face of ethnic and religious diversities".

See more pictures below,



Kaduna state Governor nasri el rufai is currently holding a dinner meeting with the Kaduna state peace commission chaired by bishop idowu-fearon. According to the ex- fct minister turn Governor "we inaugurated this commission on 2nd of November last year to help promote peace and harmony, even in the face of ethnic and religious diversities".

El-Rufai is one of the most deadly strain of Fulani bigotry and lethality. We Christians all over Nigeria should never let down our guards while seeking ways to amicably settle this Fulani insurrection. We should deploy our resources to see that our Christian brothers all over Nigeria (especially the north) are protected from the ongoing carnage. A stitch in time saves nine.



why form a peace committee when you dnt wnt peace to reign in that state? you hate the Christians in southern kaduna but pretend to smile each time you see a christain....I hope one day the people of southern kaduna will learn to leave in peace n harmony with their brother's in the north.... 26 Likes 2 Shares

The Bishop should be mindful of that midget that pays herdsmen after they have done their killings.



No doubt...El Rufai would do better than Buhari





Where are the Daniels who won't defile themselves with the King's meat.... 3 Likes

Don't be fooled,election year is coming its time to our politicians to start the wolf in sheep clothing act..try to seem neutral and try to seem common.i quote this man" an attack on Fulani is a debt taken that must be paid". Now he is here forming friendly 6 Likes

Religion......the opium of the oppressed poor man



I think inviting Christian leaders to a buffet after all the atrocities his govt has over seen against Christians in Kaduna is notvonly condescending but insultive . Our Christian leaders need to demand for respect

Its all about 2019



Election is just around the corner.



My problem with most of our Christian leaders ....they say South but trend North, everyone kws he is doing this all for reelection nothing more 2 Likes

Spend the money.

Settling Rift with a nice dinner..you can even go to club after that....

Keep wasting the tax payers money...

Millions of Naira is being spent daily for food and drinks in the state house while several thousands are hungry on the street. 1 Like

The more you look, the less you see.

That's nice.





