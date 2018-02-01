₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,954,842 members, 4,062,971 topics. Date: Saturday, 03 February 2018 at 11:14 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / El-Rufai Smiling As He Meets Bishops To Settle Rift With Christians (Photos) (11988 Views)
Governor Fayose Rocks Army Uniform As He Meets With Local Hunters / Shiites Christmas Message To All Christians (Photo) / Ipob’s Threat Forces Bishops To Flee Anambra (1) (2) (3) (4)
|El-Rufai Smiling As He Meets Bishops To Settle Rift With Christians (Photos) by Pussitto: 10:19pm On Feb 02
Kaduna state Governor nasri el rufai is currently holding a dinner meeting with the Kaduna state peace commission chaired by bishop idowu-fearon. According to the ex- fct minister turn Governor "we inaugurated this commission on 2nd of
November last year to help promote peace and harmony, even in the face of ethnic and religious diversities".
See more pictures below,
https://chikasom.blogspot.com/2018/02/el-rufai-hold-meetings-with-bishops-to.html?m=1
2 Shares
|Re: El-Rufai Smiling As He Meets Bishops To Settle Rift With Christians (Photos) by abokibuhari: 10:21pm On Feb 02
Short wizard
25 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: El-Rufai Smiling As He Meets Bishops To Settle Rift With Christians (Photos) by resurgentxtian4: 10:28pm On Feb 02
El-Rufai is one of the most deadly strain of Fulani bigotry and lethality. We Christians all over Nigeria should never let down our guards while seeking ways to amicably settle this Fulani insurrection. We should deploy our resources to see that our Christian brothers all over Nigeria (especially the north) are protected from the ongoing carnage. A stitch in time saves nine.
Selah.
107 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: El-Rufai Smiling As He Meets Bishops To Settle Rift With Christians (Photos) by Keneking: 10:36pm On Feb 02
No doubt...El Rufai would do better than Buhari
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: El-Rufai Smiling As He Meets Bishops To Settle Rift With Christians (Photos) by valentineuwakwe(m): 10:44pm On Feb 02
why form a peace committee when you dnt wnt peace to reign in that state? you hate the Christians in southern kaduna but pretend to smile each time you see a christain....I hope one day the people of southern kaduna will learn to leave in peace n harmony with their brother's in the north....
26 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: El-Rufai Smiling As He Meets Bishops To Settle Rift With Christians (Photos) by Hapigirlxoxo: 11:34pm On Feb 02
Hope the Bishop is dinning with a long spoon.
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: El-Rufai Smiling As He Meets Bishops To Settle Rift With Christians (Photos) by Optional09: 11:38pm On Feb 02
Mugu Christians, they will kill you and tell you sorry every year. Chop chop your future
31 Likes 1 Share
|Re: El-Rufai Smiling As He Meets Bishops To Settle Rift With Christians (Photos) by BAILMONEY: 11:39pm On Feb 02
resurgentxtian4:I AGREE WITH YA
23 Likes
|Re: El-Rufai Smiling As He Meets Bishops To Settle Rift With Christians (Photos) by Alexgeneration(m): 11:39pm On Feb 02
The Bishop should be mindful of that midget that pays herdsmen after they have done their killings.
Trust this terrorist at your peril
27 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: El-Rufai Smiling As He Meets Bishops To Settle Rift With Christians (Photos) by Okoroawusa: 11:44pm On Feb 02
resurgentxtian4:There is no difference between u n a Muslim
All of una na the same:religious intolerant.Even the so called "idol worshippers " r more tolerant than xtians n muslims
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: El-Rufai Smiling As He Meets Bishops To Settle Rift With Christians (Photos) by bonechamberlain(m): 11:46pm On Feb 02
nonsense
7 Likes
|Re: El-Rufai Smiling As He Meets Bishops To Settle Rift With Christians (Photos) by limeta(f): 11:53pm On Feb 02
Keneking:
Na wa for you sha
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: El-Rufai Smiling As He Meets Bishops To Settle Rift With Christians (Photos) by danduchi(m): 11:56pm On Feb 02
Where are the Daniels who won't defile themselves with the King's meat....
3 Likes
|Re: El-Rufai Smiling As He Meets Bishops To Settle Rift With Christians (Photos) by MrExcel(m): 5:05am
El-Rufai is the best example of a fanatic. Always using the media to portray himself as a good man. #KickElrufaiOut2019
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: El-Rufai Smiling As He Meets Bishops To Settle Rift With Christians (Photos) by selch(m): 5:07am
Don't be fooled,election year is coming its time to our politicians to start the wolf in sheep clothing act..try to seem neutral and try to seem common.i quote this man" an attack on Fulani is a debt taken that must be paid". Now he is here forming friendly
6 Likes
|Re: El-Rufai Smiling As He Meets Bishops To Settle Rift With Christians (Photos) by Alejoas(f): 5:39am
Religion......the opium of the oppressed poor man
Emancipate yourself oh Nigerian!!
3 Likes
|Re: El-Rufai Smiling As He Meets Bishops To Settle Rift With Christians (Photos) by Richkid97(m): 6:53am
Hell Rufai is a religious bigot
9 Likes
|Re: El-Rufai Smiling As He Meets Bishops To Settle Rift With Christians (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 6:57am
I think inviting Christian leaders to a buffet after all the atrocities his govt has over seen against Christians in Kaduna is notvonly condescending but insultive . Our Christian leaders need to demand for respect
|Re: El-Rufai Smiling As He Meets Bishops To Settle Rift With Christians (Photos) by babyhrt(m): 7:00am
Its all about 2019
This is how he went chewing the ass of the shite leader some years ago but turned out to be his greatest enemy
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: El-Rufai Smiling As He Meets Bishops To Settle Rift With Christians (Photos) by Omeokachie: 7:19am
Election is just around the corner.
That was how the midget also bowed before El-Zakzaky before the 2015 general elections.
5 Likes
|Re: El-Rufai Smiling As He Meets Bishops To Settle Rift With Christians (Photos) by geosuzzy(f): 9:09am
My problem with most of our Christian leaders ....they say South but trend North, everyone kws he is doing this all for reelection nothing more
2 Likes
|Re: El-Rufai Smiling As He Meets Bishops To Settle Rift With Christians (Photos) by pol23: 9:32am
Spend the money.
Settling Rift with a nice dinner..you can even go to club after that....
Keep wasting the tax payers money...
Millions of Naira is being spent daily for food and drinks in the state house while several thousands are hungry on the street.
1 Like
|Re: El-Rufai Smiling As He Meets Bishops To Settle Rift With Christians (Photos) by Bossontop(m): 9:32am
|Re: El-Rufai Smiling As He Meets Bishops To Settle Rift With Christians (Photos) by rattlesnake(m): 9:32am
Bishops
|Re: El-Rufai Smiling As He Meets Bishops To Settle Rift With Christians (Photos) by voicelez: 9:33am
sacluxisback:Two fake men
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: El-Rufai Smiling As He Meets Bishops To Settle Rift With Christians (Photos) by freemanbubble: 9:33am
isoright
|Re: El-Rufai Smiling As He Meets Bishops To Settle Rift With Christians (Photos) by ignis(f): 9:34am
The more you look, the less you see.
|Re: El-Rufai Smiling As He Meets Bishops To Settle Rift With Christians (Photos) by Lanre4uonly(m): 9:34am
That's nice.
|Re: El-Rufai Smiling As He Meets Bishops To Settle Rift With Christians (Photos) by FortifiedCity: 9:34am
Elrufai is one of the deadliest snakes we have in this country, a snake one should never let close.
2 Likes
|Re: El-Rufai Smiling As He Meets Bishops To Settle Rift With Christians (Photos) by sacluxisback(m): 9:34am
Unrepentant dwarf...
1 Like 1 Share
Madalla Bombing: CP Zakari Biu Suspended Over Escape Of Alleged Mastermind / Governor Obi Woos Spanish Investors To Nigeria / The Truths Obasanjo Failed To Tell Nigerians.
Viewing this topic: JOHNEMMA1, dearpreye(m), PoliticalWatch, QuietHammer(m), Augiiee(m), campusflavour, TOBIeee68(m), NupeZalla(m), Wizeboy(m), hydrazone, whirlwind7(m), Lighthouseman, NaoSlay, mozyesem, ribado79(m), 0key2, BECALMBECALM, AirFireEarthH20(m), felixix(m), Esosa01(m), wisdom2017, Askubur(m), ibolord(m), lukasa, acgodson20(m), Eshiet64(m), coconuthead(m), 12345baba, gbengress1, BibiBasy(f), AODT(m), Elorence, kitchen(m), uamose, Ammie2K17, Poshij, Simongabriel(m) and 93 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9