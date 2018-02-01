₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,954,843 members, 4,062,971 topics. Date: Saturday, 03 February 2018 at 11:14 AM

D'banj Looking Lost, Fan Describes Him "When You See Genevieve Nnaji Coming" - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / D'banj Looking Lost, Fan Describes Him "When You See Genevieve Nnaji Coming" (32309 Views)

See Genevieve Nnaji's Look-alike That Got People Talking. / Genevieve Nnaji Resurfaces In AY's Arms (Photo) / Genevieve Nnaji's Look To Oba Of Benin Coronation (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

D'banj Looking Lost, Fan Describes Him "When You See Genevieve Nnaji Coming" by bigCassava: 11:30pm On Feb 02
Nigerian hip hop artist popularly known as dbanj who recently drop a song "issa banger" ft Uhuru & "senrere" ft skales shared a photo on his Instagram page looking lost as fans reacts " when you see Genevieve nnaji come" Lol!




https://chikasom.blogspot.com/2018/02/dbanj-looking-lost-when-you-see.html?m=1

2 Likes

Re: D'banj Looking Lost, Fan Describes Him "When You See Genevieve Nnaji Coming" by ghettowriter(m): 11:36pm On Feb 02
Dapo the entertainer

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: D'banj Looking Lost, Fan Describes Him "When You See Genevieve Nnaji Coming" by HOLYDICK(m): 11:37pm On Feb 02
Banga lee.. grin
Re: D'banj Looking Lost, Fan Describes Him "When You See Genevieve Nnaji Coming" by Samusu(m): 11:40pm On Feb 02
Chelsea re-signed Torres again, how true

30 Likes

Re: D'banj Looking Lost, Fan Describes Him "When You See Genevieve Nnaji Coming" by Fweshspice(m): 1:48am
i always cut cap 4 this senior man,..el chappo cool

6 Likes

Re: D'banj Looking Lost, Fan Describes Him "When You See Genevieve Nnaji Coming" by Kobicove(m): 5:53am
Why do people like hounding yeyebrities on social media for money?

Do you think he does not have his own problems? undecided

74 Likes 3 Shares

Re: D'banj Looking Lost, Fan Describes Him "When You See Genevieve Nnaji Coming" by Tolumiide: 6:07am
I also saw a precessional beggar, with his begging bowl.

44 Likes 3 Shares

Re: D'banj Looking Lost, Fan Describes Him "When You See Genevieve Nnaji Coming" by Gkay1(m): 8:09am
na better news we need this morning o
Re: D'banj Looking Lost, Fan Describes Him "When You See Genevieve Nnaji Coming" by Ruresa: 8:09am
grin
Re: D'banj Looking Lost, Fan Describes Him "When You See Genevieve Nnaji Coming" by soberdrunk(m): 8:10am
That Ifeanyi guy begging is on another level, see the way he constructed the begging professionally, it is not his first time angry

29 Likes 3 Shares

Re: D'banj Looking Lost, Fan Describes Him "When You See Genevieve Nnaji Coming" by makinson2865: 8:11am
some dude can disgrace demself for social media.hnnnnnn na dem!.

3 Likes 2 Shares

Re: D'banj Looking Lost, Fan Describes Him "When You See Genevieve Nnaji Coming" by okachie1(m): 8:11am
Kobicove:
Why do people like hounding yeyebrities on social media for money?

Do you think he does not have his own problems? undecided
maybe it will stop the day these celebrities start being real and stop acting as if they don't have any problems/challenges by stop looking rich and talking rich in their music videos.

32 Likes 3 Shares

Re: D'banj Looking Lost, Fan Describes Him "When You See Genevieve Nnaji Coming" by moneybag100: 8:12am
Many jobless guys.
Re: D'banj Looking Lost, Fan Describes Him "When You See Genevieve Nnaji Coming" by Benignasweety(f): 8:13am
Awon werey begger spotted



Anyways, Morata is bigger than batshuayi, both in height. Batshuayi doesn't have height

1 Like

Re: D'banj Looking Lost, Fan Describes Him "When You See Genevieve Nnaji Coming" by Ekowise(m): 8:13am
hmmmm Dbanj
Re: D'banj Looking Lost, Fan Describes Him "When You See Genevieve Nnaji Coming" by Threebear(m): 8:13am
grin
Someone said d banji's career disappeared like our national budget

27 Likes 3 Shares

Re: D'banj Looking Lost, Fan Describes Him "When You See Genevieve Nnaji Coming" by yeyerolling: 8:14am
Seun nairaland is heading to the gutters. All these mumu mods and bloggers shud be banned

4 Likes

Re: D'banj Looking Lost, Fan Describes Him "When You See Genevieve Nnaji Coming" by 1clickng(f): 8:14am
Hmmmm

Just In – Afikpo Chick Pleads Guilty

http://anstalk.com/afikpo-chick-pleads-guilty/
Re: D'banj Looking Lost, Fan Describes Him "When You See Genevieve Nnaji Coming" by utenwuson: 8:15am
Don jazzy still d produce? it's been long I heard " it's Don jazzy again

3 Likes

Re: D'banj Looking Lost, Fan Describes Him "When You See Genevieve Nnaji Coming" by AishaBuhari: 8:15am
Samusu:
Chelsea re-signed Torres again, how true
I heard that Steven Gerrard is the new coach in Eyimba, how true?

6 Likes

Re: D'banj Looking Lost, Fan Describes Him "When You See Genevieve Nnaji Coming" by bumi10: 8:16am
Lol
Re: D'banj Looking Lost, Fan Describes Him "When You See Genevieve Nnaji Coming" by UnknownT: 8:16am
Some persons can be annoyingly stupid. Who is that yeye footballer disgracing himself and his community up there?

9 Likes

Re: D'banj Looking Lost, Fan Describes Him "When You See Genevieve Nnaji Coming" by Flexherbal(m): 8:16am
She don make him fall in love!
Re: D'banj Looking Lost, Fan Describes Him "When You See Genevieve Nnaji Coming" by JoaquinElChapo: 8:17am
That nigga said he lacks football EQUIPMENT cheesy cheesy cheesy I can't deal

4 Likes

Re: D'banj Looking Lost, Fan Describes Him "When You See Genevieve Nnaji Coming" by mujeebkoko(m): 8:18am
Awon ti BangaLEE cover wa na
Re: D'banj Looking Lost, Fan Describes Him "When You See Genevieve Nnaji Coming" by agbarisocket: 8:21am
Am so happy,because another PYTON DANCE will take place very soon on FLAT HEAD,ways to reduce crime rate
Re: D'banj Looking Lost, Fan Describes Him "When You See Genevieve Nnaji Coming" by hagosuriji: 8:21am
Mary Joy:
CONVERT YOUR ITUNES GIFT CARDS (230/$) AND AMAZON GIFT CARD TO NAIRA FOR INSTANT CASH TO YOUR BANK ACCOUNT* �� ....

*YOU CAN START DROPPING YOUR CANADIAN, AUSTRALIA, UK, US AND LOW AND HIGHER AMAZON GIFT CARD($), TRANSACTION IS FAST AND SWIFT*
*ITUNES GIFT CARD (USA)
UK.

�CASHOUT IS SWIFT AND SAFE✔✔.
10-15MIN INSTANT ALERT

DON'T GIVE YOUR CARDS TO RIPPERS !!!

*NO USED CARD PLEASE*

WHATSAPP ON: 081 + 29 + 488 + 306

CLICK MY SIGNATURE FOR INSTANT WHATSAPP CONNECTION
Re: D'banj Looking Lost, Fan Describes Him "When You See Genevieve Nnaji Coming" by agbarisocket: 8:24am
agbarisocket:
Am so happy,because another PYTON DANCE will take place very soon on FLAT HEAD,ways to reduce crime rate
how Wish Am A Soldier,make I Lead The Pyton Dance To Biafla Land
Re: D'banj Looking Lost, Fan Describes Him "When You See Genevieve Nnaji Coming" by Judolisco(m): 8:25am
I lack some football equipment grin grin grin Can u imagine

1 Like

Re: D'banj Looking Lost, Fan Describes Him "When You See Genevieve Nnaji Coming" by GeoOla25(m): 8:27am
Bangaleee....
Re: D'banj Looking Lost, Fan Describes Him "When You See Genevieve Nnaji Coming" by timilehing(m): 8:28am
Koko master
Re: D'banj Looking Lost, Fan Describes Him "When You See Genevieve Nnaji Coming" by MrPristine: 8:30am
Let's join hands to make Nigeria great again, register to join the Coalition for Nigeria Movement and let's make things happen. http://www.cnmovement.org/become-a-member......

(0) (1) (Reply)

Battle Of The Men In Suits- Bovi,bryan Okwara,van Vicker,john Dumelo / Juliet Ibrahim And Mercy Aigbe In Agbada: Who Wore It Better? / 2face & Annie, Tiwa & Teebillz, AY & Mabel Go On Couples Date - Pic

Viewing this topic: AzizG550(m), Abbey4life, bodeskii(m), Letoma(m), joyjooi(f), loifez(f), Ceelick, Tezboi(m), Chuxserve(m), ennytcathy(f), zubizareta(m), olaolutreasure(m), veli1(m), CallMeGrace(f), ifekayodee(m), betty22(f), esoteric1, surgebitcoin, Shigellah(m), DrTims(m), PeeDaVinci, Nectarbaba(m), peacesamuel94(m), charlesakhen(m), drix128, frank1k, audiigee(m), shesszi(m), Boblee, jessejunior(m), jaykadafi(m), Joshkid(m), Folarzboy(m), xtophy(m), zcee, kabayomi(m), mykeaji(m), Killurself, DannyJ19(m), Ayor93(m), Chukkyboi, Koolbobby(m), coolexz7(m), JohnWriter, B3sty, khalidjnr(m), Jyde89, SETHWORLD, kenturkish(m), xwin(m), darmheee, helinues, gentlemmy(m), uniknet, SUXXI(m), IRobot7(m), onozy, lekkan(m), mcPhuture(m), dibjay, wolebs0007(m), sunsewa16, Marotzke(m), mercygold2017, amstamon, kowasco(m), Belewu, chidozeze(m), chiblaze18(m), Scarpon(m), elynneyo(f), KevMitnick and 143 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.