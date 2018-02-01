₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|D'banj Looking Lost, Fan Describes Him "When You See Genevieve Nnaji Coming" by bigCassava: 11:30pm On Feb 02
Nigerian hip hop artist popularly known as dbanj who recently drop a song "issa banger" ft Uhuru & "senrere" ft skales shared a photo on his Instagram page looking lost as fans reacts " when you see Genevieve nnaji come" Lol!
https://chikasom.blogspot.com/2018/02/dbanj-looking-lost-when-you-see.html?m=1
2 Likes
|Re: D'banj Looking Lost, Fan Describes Him "When You See Genevieve Nnaji Coming" by ghettowriter(m): 11:36pm On Feb 02
Dapo the entertainer
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: D'banj Looking Lost, Fan Describes Him "When You See Genevieve Nnaji Coming" by HOLYDICK(m): 11:37pm On Feb 02
Banga lee..
|Re: D'banj Looking Lost, Fan Describes Him "When You See Genevieve Nnaji Coming" by Samusu(m): 11:40pm On Feb 02
Chelsea re-signed Torres again, how true
30 Likes
|Re: D'banj Looking Lost, Fan Describes Him "When You See Genevieve Nnaji Coming" by Fweshspice(m): 1:48am
i always cut cap 4 this senior man,..el chappo
6 Likes
|Re: D'banj Looking Lost, Fan Describes Him "When You See Genevieve Nnaji Coming" by Kobicove(m): 5:53am
Why do people like hounding yeyebrities on social media for money?
Do you think he does not have his own problems?
74 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: D'banj Looking Lost, Fan Describes Him "When You See Genevieve Nnaji Coming" by Tolumiide: 6:07am
I also saw a precessional beggar, with his begging bowl.
44 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: D'banj Looking Lost, Fan Describes Him "When You See Genevieve Nnaji Coming" by Gkay1(m): 8:09am
na better news we need this morning o
|Re: D'banj Looking Lost, Fan Describes Him "When You See Genevieve Nnaji Coming" by Ruresa: 8:09am
|Re: D'banj Looking Lost, Fan Describes Him "When You See Genevieve Nnaji Coming" by soberdrunk(m): 8:10am
That Ifeanyi guy begging is on another level, see the way he constructed the begging professionally, it is not his first time
29 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: D'banj Looking Lost, Fan Describes Him "When You See Genevieve Nnaji Coming" by makinson2865: 8:11am
some dude can disgrace demself for social media.hnnnnnn na dem!.
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: D'banj Looking Lost, Fan Describes Him "When You See Genevieve Nnaji Coming" by okachie1(m): 8:11am
Kobicove:maybe it will stop the day these celebrities start being real and stop acting as if they don't have any problems/challenges by stop looking rich and talking rich in their music videos.
32 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: D'banj Looking Lost, Fan Describes Him "When You See Genevieve Nnaji Coming" by moneybag100: 8:12am
Many jobless guys.
|Re: D'banj Looking Lost, Fan Describes Him "When You See Genevieve Nnaji Coming" by Benignasweety(f): 8:13am
Awon werey begger spotted
Anyways, Morata is bigger than batshuayi, both in height. Batshuayi doesn't have height
1 Like
|Re: D'banj Looking Lost, Fan Describes Him "When You See Genevieve Nnaji Coming" by Ekowise(m): 8:13am
hmmmm Dbanj
|Re: D'banj Looking Lost, Fan Describes Him "When You See Genevieve Nnaji Coming" by Threebear(m): 8:13am
Someone said d banji's career disappeared like our national budget
27 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: D'banj Looking Lost, Fan Describes Him "When You See Genevieve Nnaji Coming" by yeyerolling: 8:14am
Seun nairaland is heading to the gutters. All these mumu mods and bloggers shud be banned
4 Likes
|Re: D'banj Looking Lost, Fan Describes Him "When You See Genevieve Nnaji Coming" by 1clickng(f): 8:14am
Hmmmm
Just In – Afikpo Chick Pleads Guilty
http://anstalk.com/afikpo-chick-pleads-guilty/
|Re: D'banj Looking Lost, Fan Describes Him "When You See Genevieve Nnaji Coming" by utenwuson: 8:15am
Don jazzy still d produce? it's been long I heard " it's Don jazzy again
3 Likes
|Re: D'banj Looking Lost, Fan Describes Him "When You See Genevieve Nnaji Coming" by AishaBuhari: 8:15am
Samusu:I heard that Steven Gerrard is the new coach in Eyimba, how true?
6 Likes
|Re: D'banj Looking Lost, Fan Describes Him "When You See Genevieve Nnaji Coming" by bumi10: 8:16am
Lol
|Re: D'banj Looking Lost, Fan Describes Him "When You See Genevieve Nnaji Coming" by UnknownT: 8:16am
Some persons can be annoyingly stupid. Who is that yeye footballer disgracing himself and his community up there?
9 Likes
|Re: D'banj Looking Lost, Fan Describes Him "When You See Genevieve Nnaji Coming" by Flexherbal(m): 8:16am
She don make him fall in love!
|Re: D'banj Looking Lost, Fan Describes Him "When You See Genevieve Nnaji Coming" by JoaquinElChapo: 8:17am
That nigga said he lacks football EQUIPMENT I can't deal
4 Likes
|Re: D'banj Looking Lost, Fan Describes Him "When You See Genevieve Nnaji Coming" by mujeebkoko(m): 8:18am
Awon ti BangaLEE cover wa na
|Re: D'banj Looking Lost, Fan Describes Him "When You See Genevieve Nnaji Coming" by agbarisocket: 8:21am
Am so happy,because another PYTON DANCE will take place very soon on FLAT HEAD,ways to reduce crime rate
|Re: D'banj Looking Lost, Fan Describes Him "When You See Genevieve Nnaji Coming" by hagosuriji: 8:21am
hagosuriji:
CONVERT YOUR ITUNES GIFT CARDS (230/$) AND AMAZON GIFT CARD TO NAIRA FOR INSTANT CASH TO YOUR BANK ACCOUNT* �� ....
*YOU CAN START DROPPING YOUR CANADIAN, AUSTRALIA, UK, US AND LOW AND HIGHER AMAZON GIFT CARD($), TRANSACTION IS FAST AND SWIFT*
*ITUNES GIFT CARD (USA)
UK.
�CASHOUT IS SWIFT AND SAFE✔✔.
10-15MIN INSTANT ALERT
DON'T GIVE YOUR CARDS TO RIPPERS !!!
*NO USED CARD PLEASE*
WHATSAPP ON: 081 + 29 + 488 + 306
CLICK MY SIGNATURE FOR INSTANT WHATSAPP CONNECTION
|Re: D'banj Looking Lost, Fan Describes Him "When You See Genevieve Nnaji Coming" by agbarisocket: 8:24am
agbarisocket:how Wish Am A Soldier,make I Lead The Pyton Dance To Biafla Land
|Re: D'banj Looking Lost, Fan Describes Him "When You See Genevieve Nnaji Coming" by Judolisco(m): 8:25am
I lack some football equipment Can u imagine
1 Like
|Re: D'banj Looking Lost, Fan Describes Him "When You See Genevieve Nnaji Coming" by GeoOla25(m): 8:27am
Bangaleee....
|Re: D'banj Looking Lost, Fan Describes Him "When You See Genevieve Nnaji Coming" by timilehing(m): 8:28am
Koko master
|Re: D'banj Looking Lost, Fan Describes Him "When You See Genevieve Nnaji Coming" by MrPristine: 8:30am
Let's join hands to make Nigeria great again, register to join the Coalition for Nigeria Movement and let's make things happen. http://www.cnmovement.org/become-a-member......
