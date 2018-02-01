₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,954,843 members, 4,062,977 topics. Date: Saturday, 03 February 2018 at 11:18 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Roman Goddess Shares Her Wedding Photos With Oyinbo Lover (22308 Views)
|Roman Goddess Shares Her Wedding Photos With Oyinbo Lover by Faithway10: 5:47am
Popular Nigerian Instagram celeb, Roman Goddess is now a married woman.
The curvaceous lady got married to her Dubai-based lover, last week. She captioned one of ithe photos; "Kim n Bay no do pass ds �� .. don't judge the books by it cover����"
Here are more photos...
http://www.amagitesblog.com/2018/02/dont-judge-books-by-it-cover-roman.html
2 Likes
|Re: Roman Goddess Shares Her Wedding Photos With Oyinbo Lover by Faithway10: 5:48am
1 Share
|Re: Roman Goddess Shares Her Wedding Photos With Oyinbo Lover by Clakyvip: 5:49am
Wow, hoeing to the top...This olosho work don dey pay o...���
50 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Roman Goddess Shares Her Wedding Photos With Oyinbo Lover by olureignforever: 5:51am
Seriously. Lips are sealed
|Re: Roman Goddess Shares Her Wedding Photos With Oyinbo Lover by kokozain(m): 5:54am
We won't be surprise if break up happens now because nah their way I mean slay mamas
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Roman Goddess Shares Her Wedding Photos With Oyinbo Lover by OneCorner: 5:57am
And d good girls are either in their parents home, living in the church premises, doing bournvita promo along ikeja or doing patient dog eat the fattest bone with their broke bf
Some are even on Nairaland shouting olosho since 2004
240 Likes 26 Shares
|Re: Roman Goddess Shares Her Wedding Photos With Oyinbo Lover by BeeBeeOoh(m): 5:58am
My problem now is how many hours it will be taking this man to work on those mighty two tower building's
16 Likes
|Re: Roman Goddess Shares Her Wedding Photos With Oyinbo Lover by chukxie(m): 5:59am
Congratulations to her and her husband. Everyone deserves to be happy. Go, girl!
4 Likes
|Re: Roman Goddess Shares Her Wedding Photos With Oyinbo Lover by Ishilove: 5:59am
The bleaching cream didn't work on her hands.
I hope the marriage lasts. You can't hook a man through hoeing and expect him to stay because when the novelty of the huge boobs wears off, he will abandon you for greener pasture.
Or she could always renew the 'efo' she cooked for him.
28 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Roman Goddess Shares Her Wedding Photos With Oyinbo Lover by Ishilove: 6:01am
OneCorner:It is not just about getting married. Getting married, staying married and being happy and fulfilled in that marriage are what counts.
132 Likes 12 Shares
|Re: Roman Goddess Shares Her Wedding Photos With Oyinbo Lover by abouzaid: 6:11am
I remember this girl advertising her hoeing business online, claiming to collect hundreds of thousands for services rendered. she has hooked an Oyibo and I'm happy for her. as for me,getting married to a shameless LovePeddler advertising herself online is unthinkable.
23 Likes
|Re: Roman Goddess Shares Her Wedding Photos With Oyinbo Lover by anibirelawal(m): 6:11am
Congrats to her.
|Re: Roman Goddess Shares Her Wedding Photos With Oyinbo Lover by SeunOsewaIdiot: 6:14am
Bullshyte!
|Re: Roman Goddess Shares Her Wedding Photos With Oyinbo Lover by Blackfyre: 6:19am
Ishilove:
Perhaps the exception is a white man..
|Re: Roman Goddess Shares Her Wedding Photos With Oyinbo Lover by walexGodson(m): 6:37am
I pity d innocent guy
2 Likes
|Re: Roman Goddess Shares Her Wedding Photos With Oyinbo Lover by veekid(m): 6:59am
She go still fúck around ...
16 Likes
|Re: Roman Goddess Shares Her Wedding Photos With Oyinbo Lover by AuroraB(f): 7:36am
Haters and prophets of doom don dey gather small small
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Roman Goddess Shares Her Wedding Photos With Oyinbo Lover by stinggy(m): 7:49am
Ishilove:Even the 'church girls' are loosing their husbands on a daily basis, no issues if Roman Goddess looses hers
Go Roman, it's your life, your rules!
24 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Roman Goddess Shares Her Wedding Photos With Oyinbo Lover by Mizsylviah(f): 7:54am
Sorry to say o buh the man looks like a dummy!!!!
17 Likes
|Re: Roman Goddess Shares Her Wedding Photos With Oyinbo Lover by madenigga(m): 8:18am
OneCorner:LoL
|Re: Roman Goddess Shares Her Wedding Photos With Oyinbo Lover by madenigga(m): 8:19am
Ishilove:Bad belle is allowed
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Roman Goddess Shares Her Wedding Photos With Oyinbo Lover by madenigga(m): 8:27am
One thing i like about Roman godess is her easy going nature. Shes nice and smiles alot unlike that Ifunmanya Thompson dats always boning her face and acting like a sadist.
1 Like
|Re: Roman Goddess Shares Her Wedding Photos With Oyinbo Lover by Wesporting: 8:27am
I will judge your own book by it cover
Most times the church goers don't easily get men to marry them.
|Re: Roman Goddess Shares Her Wedding Photos With Oyinbo Lover by AdolfHitlerxXx: 8:27am
I will judge your BOOBs by it's cover (my hands)
Mizsylviah:
Don't blame the guy...when you drink excess breast milk, you start looking like a baby
15 Likes
|Re: Roman Goddess Shares Her Wedding Photos With Oyinbo Lover by emperorAY(m): 8:29am
beautiful couple hope d guy drafted out a prenup all dis oloshos ehn
|Re: Roman Goddess Shares Her Wedding Photos With Oyinbo Lover by samyyoung1(m): 8:29am
Ode okunrin
|Re: Roman Goddess Shares Her Wedding Photos With Oyinbo Lover by GeoOla25(m): 8:29am
End time feefu
|Re: Roman Goddess Shares Her Wedding Photos With Oyinbo Lover by Donald3d(m): 8:29am
Chai see make up wey fit paint one room self contain
Check my signature joor , its good for your business .
3 Likes
|Re: Roman Goddess Shares Her Wedding Photos With Oyinbo Lover by FrenchWay: 8:29am
Such an unfortunate white man
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Roman Goddess Shares Her Wedding Photos With Oyinbo Lover by MrPristine: 8:29am
Let's join hands to make Nigeria great again, register to join the Coalition for Nigeria Movement and let's make things happen. http://www.cnmovement.org/become-a-member . ..
|Re: Roman Goddess Shares Her Wedding Photos With Oyinbo Lover by lilfreezy: 8:29am
Living proof that the olosho movement pays
Ijeoma Okafor, Face Of Nigeria World Tourism, Stuns In New Makeup Photos / Tunde Ednut Insinuates Big Brother Nigeria Rigs Votes To Favour Tboss / Ali Baba, Tuface, Daniel Wilson, Phyno, Others Thrill Abuja Fans At Transcorp
Viewing this topic: edithokoye0096, olayinka807, Mobuoy19, omotoyossi(m), jarrot(m), hamadek(m), MaGenT77, UnicoBoas01, Chinyeresandra(f), victoruwadiaya, errigdee(m), contactikenna(m), danaiks(m), bodmas119(m), AODT(m), Audu2008, TangoAlpha, sucess001(m), updated001, Scarpon(m), ultimate121, atheist5(m), olatos4jesus, sevo(m), mitchyy(f), chally02(m), Ayofaks(f), timjones1(m), Chikebrain, Bbklopsy, superhumanist(m), codedmr, gayman99, barbiecue(f), beethoven, RichDad1(m), Jobesi(m), alexialin, classicMan22(m), Painkila, unofficialapple, Offpoint, Flakesyblaze(f), eddie30(m), BoleAndFish, gigatechx, Sirwilliamz(m), DrTims(m), x9ja1960, atctech(m), sweetpaschal(m), Kusibe77(m), Firearm(m), Akan7, findel, Omobola121(f), festyese, Joebouqi(f), djacob(m) and 107 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16