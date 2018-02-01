Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Roman Goddess Shares Her Wedding Photos With Oyinbo Lover (22308 Views)

The curvaceous lady got married to her Dubai-based lover, last week. She captioned one of ithe photos; "Kim n Bay no do pass ds �� .. don't judge the books by it cover����"



Here are more photos...



Wow, hoeing to the top...This olosho work don dey pay o...��� 50 Likes 4 Shares

Seriously. Lips are sealed

We won't be surprise if break up happens now because nah their way I mean slay mamas 5 Likes 1 Share



Some are even on Nairaland shouting olosho since 2004 And d good girls are either in their parents home, living in the church premises, doing bournvita promo along ikeja or doing patient dog eat the fattest bone with their broke bfSome are even on Nairaland shouting olosho since 2004 240 Likes 26 Shares

My problem now is how many hours it will be taking this man to work on those mighty two tower building's 16 Likes

Congratulations to her and her husband. Everyone deserves to be happy. Go, girl! 4 Likes

The bleaching cream didn't work on her hands.



I hope the marriage lasts. You can't hook a man through hoeing and expect him to stay because when the novelty of the huge boobs wears off, he will abandon you for greener pasture.





Or she could always renew the 'efo' she cooked for him. 28 Likes 2 Shares

It is not just about getting married. Getting married, staying married and being happy and fulfilled in that marriage are what counts. It is not just about getting married. Getting married,and being happy and fulfilled in that marriage are what counts. 132 Likes 12 Shares

I remember this girl advertising her hoeing business online, claiming to collect hundreds of thousands for services rendered. she has hooked an Oyibo and I'm happy for her. as for me,getting married to a shameless LovePeddler advertising herself online is unthinkable. 23 Likes

Congrats to her.

Bullshyte!

Perhaps the exception is a white man.. Perhaps the exception is a white man..

I pity d innocent guy 2 Likes

She go still fúck around ... 16 Likes

Haters and prophets of doom don dey gather small small 1 Like 1 Share

Or she could always renew the 'efo' she cooked for him. Even the 'church girls' are loosing their husbands on a daily basis, no issues if Roman Goddess looses hers



Go Roman, it's your life, your rules! Even the 'church girls' are loosing their husbands on a daily basis, no issues if Roman Goddess looses hersGo Roman, it's your life, your rules! 24 Likes 2 Shares

Sorry to say o buh the man looks like a dummy!!!! 17 Likes

LoL LoL

Or she could always renew the 'efo' she cooked for him. Bad belle is allowed Bad belle is allowed 12 Likes 2 Shares

One thing i like about Roman godess is her easy going nature. Shes nice and smiles alot unlike that Ifunmanya Thompson dats always boning her face and acting like a sadist. 1 Like





Most times the church goers don't easily get men to marry them. I will judge your own book by it coverMost times the church goers don't easily get men to marry them.

I will judge your BOOBs by it's cover (my hands)



Don't blame the guy...when you drink excess breast milk, you start looking like a baby 15 Likes

beautiful couple hope d guy drafted out a prenup all dis oloshos ehn

Ode okunrin

End time feefu

see make up wey fit paint one room self contain

Check my signature joor , its good for your business . Chaisee make up wey fit paint one room self containCheck my signature joor , its good for your business . 3 Likes

Such an unfortunate white man 3 Likes 1 Share

