|Ayo Shonaiya: 'Most Nigerian Men Invite Their Side Chicks To Their Wedding' by Ayodele70: 5:22pm
Nigerian entertainment consultant, Ayo Shonaiya has weighed in on infidelity, using weddings he has attended in Lagos as example.
|Re: Ayo Shonaiya: 'Most Nigerian Men Invite Their Side Chicks To Their Wedding' by AntiBrutus: 5:33pm
Those are good side chics and guys na. Some are 'mature' enough to accept the situation and move on or remain the side piece after marriage.
Another set are very demonic.
With this type, you will be very coded about the whole procedure, then carry the wedding to a different town or planet gaan.
The sugar daddy own done tey na. Sugar daddy [aka] big unkle, benefactor, sponsor, god father, family friend...etc. He can pay for the hall/drinks. If the groom no get better job...e fit collect CV and fix him up. The ignorant groom will go and shake the man sef, come thank am for his support. The support might extend to the other room after marriage. What are sugar daddies for?
I go like see as judgement day go be...
|Re: Ayo Shonaiya: 'Most Nigerian Men Invite Their Side Chicks To Their Wedding' by greiboy(m): 5:36pm
So Nigerian ladies don't invite their sugar daddies to their wedding too ba
Guy park well o
I don't support it anyway
|Re: Ayo Shonaiya: 'Most Nigerian Men Invite Their Side Chicks To Their Wedding' by Preshy561(f): 5:38pm
fear Yoruba demons
|Re: Ayo Shonaiya: 'Most Nigerian Men Invite Their Side Chicks To Their Wedding' by JULIE1925(f): 5:46pm
OMG!! A side bitch got her own 2 tables for her own damn guests?
Any groom will do this, he is not only disrespecting his own wedding, definitely he will keep on cheating..
|Re: Ayo Shonaiya: 'Most Nigerian Men Invite Their Side Chicks To Their Wedding' by donstan18(m): 5:52pm
The man trying to prove something to his side chick.
|Re: Ayo Shonaiya: 'Most Nigerian Men Invite Their Side Chicks To Their Wedding' by StrawberryGloss(f): 5:55pm
Females invite the side piece to their wedding too.
Two can play at it
|Re: Ayo Shonaiya: 'Most Nigerian Men Invite Their Side Chicks To Their Wedding' by BlackDBagba: 6:21pm
|Re: Ayo Shonaiya: 'Most Nigerian Men Invite Their Side Chicks To Their Wedding' by Asowari(m): 6:34pm
donstan18:lol it like d lady has bad breath, cause d guy face na die
|Re: Ayo Shonaiya: 'Most Nigerian Men Invite Their Side Chicks To Their Wedding' by mikejj(m): 8:03pm
JULIE1925:dont scared ju ju i dont have a side chick
|Re: Ayo Shonaiya: 'Most Nigerian Men Invite Their Side Chicks To Their Wedding' by kingemmybxt(m): 9:43pm
|Re: Ayo Shonaiya: 'Most Nigerian Men Invite Their Side Chicks To Their Wedding' by holluwai(m): 9:46pm
Who asked him
|Re: Ayo Shonaiya: 'Most Nigerian Men Invite Their Side Chicks To Their Wedding' by sanpipita(m): 9:47pm
Why do people waste money on weddings when they can't keep to marriage? why not stay single and have kids rather than cause your fellow human pain, cheating in marriage tires me
|Re: Ayo Shonaiya: 'Most Nigerian Men Invite Their Side Chicks To Their Wedding' by DavidEsq(m): 9:47pm
Preshy561:Fear Yoruba Demonesses
|Re: Ayo Shonaiya: 'Most Nigerian Men Invite Their Side Chicks To Their Wedding' by Burgerlomo: 9:50pm
Preshy561:
|Re: Ayo Shonaiya: 'Most Nigerian Men Invite Their Side Chicks To Their Wedding' by sweetyinks(f): 9:51pm
No big deal since they are both cordial and okaywith it.
|Re: Ayo Shonaiya: 'Most Nigerian Men Invite Their Side Chicks To Their Wedding' by unbitchable(m): 9:54pm
Not a News, been happening since the days of yore
|Re: Ayo Shonaiya: 'Most Nigerian Men Invite Their Side Chicks To Their Wedding' by tydi(m): 9:55pm
And do know what happens Wen the priest asks " is there anyone against joining this man and woman as husband and wife".
and the side chick will be *thinking * "abi make I cause Kata Kata for here so??
|Re: Ayo Shonaiya: 'Most Nigerian Men Invite Their Side Chicks To Their Wedding' by unbitchable(m): 9:55pm
Preshy561:Yoruba demon fall on you
|Re: Ayo Shonaiya: 'Most Nigerian Men Invite Their Side Chicks To Their Wedding' by larrymoore(m): 9:57pm
we are all victims, fear some women
|Re: Ayo Shonaiya: 'Most Nigerian Men Invite Their Side Chicks To Their Wedding' by unbitchable(m): 10:01pm
greiboy:Read him again.
|Re: Ayo Shonaiya: 'Most Nigerian Men Invite Their Side Chicks To Their Wedding' by tballeyy(m): 10:02pm
Na normal thing
|Re: Ayo Shonaiya: 'Most Nigerian Men Invite Their Side Chicks To Their Wedding' by boolet(m): 10:03pm
greiboy:
I had this girl I really wanted to marry a few years ago. She always mentioned having this godfather and his promises to make her wedding super with gifts. It took a while for me to realize she was this man's mistress. Thinking about how the man would have sat in a chair while we took our vows and look at me like a fool.
I'm glad I was curious. Omo I scamper!
|Re: Ayo Shonaiya: 'Most Nigerian Men Invite Their Side Chicks To Their Wedding' by chijokz(m): 10:04pm
StrawberryGloss:@StrawberryGloss...At our wedding, no invite that your side piece Raymond o or else I go vex.
|Re: Ayo Shonaiya: 'Most Nigerian Men Invite Their Side Chicks To Their Wedding' by Ejiod(m): 10:05pm
Wouldn't wanna talk but Yorubas need to be plain when it comes to marriage. Their divorce rate is something else
|Re: Ayo Shonaiya: 'Most Nigerian Men Invite Their Side Chicks To Their Wedding' by Mznaett(f): 10:06pm
k
|Re: Ayo Shonaiya: 'Most Nigerian Men Invite Their Side Chicks To Their Wedding' by lefulefu(m): 10:10pm
Ayo Shonaiya is not far from the truth.At the time i was in school in the lodge i rented,there was this Aljara muslima(muslim) babe that was dating our landlord.at the time she got married to one dedicated young muslim guy that took interest in her,it was our landlord who sponsored the wedding and he even stood as a sort of unofficial guardian for the girl at the wedding.there were still rumours that even after being married she was still seeing our landlord on code.didnt know how things turned out later sha cos i left the lodge.
|Re: Ayo Shonaiya: 'Most Nigerian Men Invite Their Side Chicks To Their Wedding' by Gentle034(m): 10:18pm
JULIE1925:Noted. but what about the Sugar dad-dies , and the sugar babies? Is it only the side chick own u consume?
