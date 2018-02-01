Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Ayo Shonaiya: 'Most Nigerian Men Invite Their Side Chicks To Their Wedding' (7110 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





http://www.amagitesblog.com/2018/02/most-nigerian-men-invite-their.html Nigerian entertainment consultant, Ayo Shonaiya has weighed in on infidelity, using weddings he has attended in Lagos as example.





Another set are very demonic.

With this type, you will be very coded about the whole procedure, then carry the wedding to a different town or planet gaan.



The sugar daddy own done tey na. Sugar daddy [aka] big unkle, benefactor, sponsor, god father, family friend...etc. He can pay for the hall/drinks. If the groom no get better job...e fit collect CV and fix him up. The ignorant groom will go and shake the man sef, come thank am for his support. The support might extend to the other room after marriage. What are sugar daddies for?



I go like see as judgement day go be... Those are good side chics and guys na. Some are 'mature' enough to accept the situation and move on or remain the side piece after marriage.Another set are very demonic.With this type, you will be very coded about the whole procedure, then carry the wedding to a different town or planet gaan.The sugar daddy own done tey na. Sugar daddy [aka] big unkle, benefactor, sponsor, god father, family friend...etc. He can pay for the hall/drinks. If the groom no get better job...e fit collect CV and fix him up. The ignorant groom will go and shake the man sef, come thank am for his support. The support might extend to the other room after marriage. What are sugar daddies for?I go like see as judgement day go be... 21 Likes



Guy park well o



I don't support it anyway So Nigerian ladies don't invite their sugar daddies to their wedding too baGuy park well oI don't support it anyway

fear Yoruba demons 7 Likes







OMG!! A side bitch got her own 2 tables for her own damn guests?





Any groom will do this, he is not only disrespecting his own wedding, definitely he will keep on cheating.. OMG!! A side bitch got her own 2 tables for her own damn guests?Any groom will do this, he is not only disrespecting his own wedding, definitely he will keep on cheating.. 8 Likes

The man trying to prove something to his side chick.

Females invite the side piece to their wedding too.

Two can play at it 4 Likes

donstan18:

The man trying to prove something to his side chick. lol it like d lady has bad breath, cause d guy face na die lol it like d lady has bad breath, cause d guy face na die

JULIE1925:







OMG!! A side bitch got her own 2 tables for her own damn guests?





Any groom will do this, he is not only disrespecting his own wedding, definitely he will keep on cheating.. dont scared ju ju i dont have a side chick dont scared ju ju i dont have a side chick





Manchester United vs Huddersfield 2-0 2018 All Goals & Highlights



https://www.afribaze.com.ng/video/sports/89-manchester-united-vs-huddersfield-2-0-2018-all-goals--and--highlights



Arsenal vs Everton 5-1 2018 All Goals & Highlights



https://www.afribaze.com.ng/video/sports/90-arsenal-vs-everton-5-1-2018-all-goals--and--highlights



More @ DOWNLOAD SPORT HIGHLIGHTSManchester United vs Huddersfield 2-0 2018 All Goals & HighlightsArsenal vs Everton 5-1 2018 All Goals & HighlightsMore @ https://www.afribaze.com.ng





Check my signature. You'll be happy you Did Check my signature. You'll be happy you Did



Always visit DONT BUILD YOUR HOUSE WITHOUT THISAlways visit www.engineerosaz.blogspot.com to get current prices of building materials in Nigeria 2018 and to engage a competent contractor for your project.

Who asked him

Why do people waste money on weddings when they can't keep to marriage? why not stay single and have kids rather than cause your fellow human pain, cheating in marriage tires me 6 Likes

Preshy561:

fear Yoruba demons Fear Yoruba Demonesses Fear Yoruba Demonesses

Preshy561:

fear Yoruba demons 2 Likes

No big deal since they are both cordial and okaywith it.

Not a News, been happening since the days of yore

And do know what happens Wen the priest asks " is there anyone against joining this man and woman as husband and wife".



and the side chick will be *thinking * "abi make I cause Kata Kata for here so?? 3 Likes

Preshy561:

fear Yoruba demons Yoruba demon fall on you Yoruba demon fall on you

we are all victims, fear some women 1 Like

greiboy:

So Nigerian ladies don't invite their sugar daddies to their wedding too ba



Guy park well o





I don't support it anyway Read him again. Read him again.

Na normal thing

greiboy:

So Nigerian ladies don't invite their sugar daddies to their wedding too ba



Guy park well o





I don't support it anyway

I had this girl I really wanted to marry a few years ago. She always mentioned having this godfather and his promises to make her wedding super with gifts. It took a while for me to realize she was this man's mistress. Thinking about how the man would have sat in a chair while we took our vows and look at me like a fool.



I'm glad I was curious. Omo I scamper! I had this girl I really wanted to marry a few years ago. She always mentioned having this godfather and his promises to make her wedding super with gifts. It took a while for me to realize she was this man's mistress. Thinking about how the man would have sat in a chair while we took our vows and look at me like a fool.I'm glad I was curious. Omo I scamper! 5 Likes 1 Share

StrawberryGloss:

Females invite the side piece to their wedding too.

Two can play at it @StrawberryGloss...At our wedding, no invite that your side piece Raymond o or else I go vex. @StrawberryGloss...At our wedding, no invite that your side piece Raymond o or else I go vex.

Wouldn't wanna talk but Yorubas need to be plain when it comes to marriage. Their divorce rate is something else 2 Likes

k

Ayo Shonaiya is not far from the truth.At the time i was in school in the lodge i rented,there was this Aljara muslima(muslim) babe that was dating our landlord.at the time she got married to one dedicated young muslim guy that took interest in her,it was our landlord who sponsored the wedding and he even stood as a sort of unofficial guardian for the girl at the wedding.there were still rumours that even after being married she was still seeing our landlord on code.didnt know how things turned out later sha cos i left the lodge. 2 Likes