₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,955,104 members, 4,064,008 topics. Date: Saturday, 03 February 2018 at 11:12 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / King Cobra And Giant Python Fight Each Other To Death In Southeast Asia (Photo) (33385 Views)
|King Cobra And Giant Python Fight Each Other To Death In Southeast Asia (Photo) by ImYourJude(m): 6:02pm
Fatal Battle Between King Cobra and Giant Python Ends in Knots
Source: https://www.google.com.ng/amp/s/relay.nationalgeographic.com/proxy/distribution/public/amp/2018/02/king-cobra-reticulated-python-fight-battle-photo-spd
1 Like
|Re: King Cobra And Giant Python Fight Each Other To Death In Southeast Asia (Photo) by grayht(m): 6:13pm
Wait oo..
No snake thread since 2018?
Lalasticlacla ....
36 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: King Cobra And Giant Python Fight Each Other To Death In Southeast Asia (Photo) by hoygift: 6:13pm
Lalasticlacla come see your food
9 Likes
|Re: King Cobra And Giant Python Fight Each Other To Death In Southeast Asia (Photo) by HOLYDICK(m): 6:19pm
Lala now
116 Likes 1 Share
|Re: King Cobra And Giant Python Fight Each Other To Death In Southeast Asia (Photo) by troublemakea(m): 6:22pm
so irritating iyanma.....this exactly would be buhari's life after 2019
25 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: King Cobra And Giant Python Fight Each Other To Death In Southeast Asia (Photo) by whitebeard(m): 6:23pm
Wow.
|Re: King Cobra And Giant Python Fight Each Other To Death In Southeast Asia (Photo) by Damfostopper(m): 7:02pm
This is a setup.... where is the video
26 Likes 1 Share
|Re: King Cobra And Giant Python Fight Each Other To Death In Southeast Asia (Photo) by Prettyenit18(f): 7:44pm
Hmm, finally a snake thread
1 Like
|Re: King Cobra And Giant Python Fight Each Other To Death In Southeast Asia (Photo) by ImYourJude(m): 7:53pm
Lalasticlala... Come and do the needful
|Re: King Cobra And Giant Python Fight Each Other To Death In Southeast Asia (Photo) by mikejj(m): 8:14pm
chi food
|Re: King Cobra And Giant Python Fight Each Other To Death In Southeast Asia (Photo) by IME1: 8:43pm
Is Lala coming or this is too fictional
|Re: King Cobra And Giant Python Fight Each Other To Death In Southeast Asia (Photo) by BruncleZuma: 8:54pm
Lala
|Re: King Cobra And Giant Python Fight Each Other To Death In Southeast Asia (Photo) by Bossontop(m): 8:54pm
Lalasticlala ryt now
37 Likes 1 Share
|Re: King Cobra And Giant Python Fight Each Other To Death In Southeast Asia (Photo) by Fukafuka: 8:55pm
11 Likes
|Re: King Cobra And Giant Python Fight Each Other To Death In Southeast Asia (Photo) by Fukafuka: 8:55pm
3 Likes
|Re: King Cobra And Giant Python Fight Each Other To Death In Southeast Asia (Photo) by Kenzico(m): 8:55pm
|Re: King Cobra And Giant Python Fight Each Other To Death In Southeast Asia (Photo) by danchuzzy(m): 8:56pm
Which people play match today biko?
1 Like
|Re: King Cobra And Giant Python Fight Each Other To Death In Southeast Asia (Photo) by ALAYORMII: 8:57pm
Dog eat dog
But this one na snake eat snake
1 Like
|Re: King Cobra And Giant Python Fight Each Other To Death In Southeast Asia (Photo) by sod09(m): 8:57pm
Cool I'm interested in the documentary
1 Like
|Re: King Cobra And Giant Python Fight Each Other To Death In Southeast Asia (Photo) by Uyi168(m): 8:57pm
Snake thread are very scarce these days..lala,whats supping?
1 Like
|Re: King Cobra And Giant Python Fight Each Other To Death In Southeast Asia (Photo) by jchioma: 8:57pm
Double fatality.
|Re: King Cobra And Giant Python Fight Each Other To Death In Southeast Asia (Photo) by epospiky(m): 8:57pm
Lala o. You have forsaken ur people. Now they so want ur attention that they are now killing themselves without the usual humans killing them.
2 Likes
|Re: King Cobra And Giant Python Fight Each Other To Death In Southeast Asia (Photo) by Mandynews(f): 8:58pm
The king of all kings
|Re: King Cobra And Giant Python Fight Each Other To Death In Southeast Asia (Photo) by joystickextendr: 8:58pm
|Re: King Cobra And Giant Python Fight Each Other To Death In Southeast Asia (Photo) by careytommy7(m): 8:58pm
lalasticlala be experiencing orgasmic pure joy right now!
|Re: King Cobra And Giant Python Fight Each Other To Death In Southeast Asia (Photo) by jerryunit48: 8:58pm
So true true this one reach here ? I been think say dem no go let am reach
|Re: King Cobra And Giant Python Fight Each Other To Death In Southeast Asia (Photo) by kingsaif(m): 8:59pm
i was there wen it happened
|Re: King Cobra And Giant Python Fight Each Other To Death In Southeast Asia (Photo) by macmiral(m): 8:59pm
Shitthole post....
1 Like
|Re: King Cobra And Giant Python Fight Each Other To Death In Southeast Asia (Photo) by agukayode(f): 9:00pm
lala e don happen
4 Likes
Generator Fumes Kills 3 In Benin, Edo State (Photos) / Why Are Nigerians So Unserious?!? / “Wrapper Marathon’’: Man Treks From Lagos To Abuja
Viewing this topic: mekaboy(m), Mbaebieb2r(m), Joe4lv(m), Dronedude(m), babalonimi, squino(m), tubouncen(m), urielchisimdi, Zealoy(m), candycrushsoda, Gucciboss, subterfuge, REB3L(m), yemi15(m), malware, Siga, OfemGeomorph(m), yeyedeysmell(f), Spark01(m), ayoplenty, Pusyiter(m), Manzip(m), donlyone(m), aceman88(m), Klington, Hilux101, AnonyNymous(m), funkdr(m), bbonair(m), kessiah, bomasek(m), saibop(m), olamydey(f), Krisstopher(m), havies, neologism(m), Amedu3, donklint86, Suibisreal(m), zonax(m), HASSANAASIA(f), amefi(m), alberbo(m), airprinz, yuslove1, gbesolla(m), Ken55ng, Hollawayn05(m), lindseykibler, mooregan(m), sexybbstar(f), ugohdignity111(m), Adedoks(m), tbest8(m), 007s(m), duketunde, Tunkzy, fuwatayo(m), obrakaneey(m), kunlesmiles(m), jgbemson1, Ziluxger, waziridung, Lankymafiaso, autchies(m), gabiso, talut(m), tuzeriouz, babsdeebabs(m), chibike007, louisv(m), njelrapheal, Oluseglon(m), adozie(m), oregan(m), PrinxArthur1(m), nnadychuks(m), Sholebur(m), Yhemzylee, Jessevictor(m), verifielive, baranzy(m), clintz(m), Xrayy(m), karagonis, Ahydee777, lightuplightup, rukz, Noctis(m), phabulousangel(m), isahsalee, Yugosng(m), YemziAdez(m), lambofil(m), Josephstephen(m), FSFitzGerald, naoma(m), tempest69, johnnexy77(m), mrbyron(m), Nellymonic(f), Didodinho4(f), Lokoyen(m), hAlexandro(m), Zionista(m), iamloski(m), Oroolorun(m), vykox, megrimor(m), Yahayaumichael(m), Xkoba, timpaker(m), JandyJ(m), Halo22, Doctormarrvin, ctex4real, cncity(m), DOCTECH(m), shegssosplendid(m), Aysamz(m) and 206 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16