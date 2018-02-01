Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Pregnant Underaged Girl In Ondo Roaming On The Streets (Photo) (15233 Views)

According to reports, the girl could only remember her father was shuttling between Ede and Ibadan, but was unable to give a leading description to their address either in Ede or Ibadan.



She has been taken to the Ondo State Ministry of Women Affairs.



Any body with useful information that may lead to more details about her or link her up with her relatives should please contact the Director, Child Development, Ministry of Women Affairs, Akure.



Source;



Nawa oh!





So uncle didn't see all these oloshos loshying around, na dis minor got his dick hard. I wish she tell people who the culprit is

Aren't we in trouble?



This world is in trouble and needs a Saviour not

Ore laws, more money or more knowledge



Just a Saviour, and we have One who many have refused to believe in,



Jesus Christ



He is the Saviour of the world. The man who impregnated this juvenile minor child could be

a law enforcer, intellectual, clergy, family man, millionaire or social celebrity.



But when it comes to sense and good judgment it knows none of these above, it only knows those who

Fear God.



Fear of God is the beginning of wisdom. When you are aware God watches everything even in the secret places,

You must arrange yourself and do well. He may not strike you there, but His judgment is surely sure 25 Likes 3 Shares

hope thisis not kidnap case Victim cause that ero -igbarao ke is their headquaters

SMH

cold catch me wen i saw d girl.....na wa oh.....i pity d future 1 Like

Na wah, who give this wan belle?

She may have indulged in the act as a means of survival, you may never know

Why the pregnancy

Nigerian have mercy on under age

If I be a president every rapist will face 2 million years in prison with death afterwards

.

Oh my God, who did this?

Aye ti dorikodo

Well said bro Well said bro 1 Like

So one idiot just settle down sleep with this small girl

Who got her pregnant? 1 Like

Is she pregnant?





It's a Big crazy world we live in









Damn..... I need novacane right now. Am Sad....It's a Big crazy world we live inDamn..... I need novacane right now.

Tufiakwa to the person that impregnanted her. 1 Like

Some men ehennn, need to put in jail for some of their action like this one, saw a homeless girl and ur prick com dey hard.....na wah ooo







D person deserves this E no go better for person wey do am strong thingD person deserves this 1 Like

See as the pregnancy fit am, enjoy motherhood sex lover 1 Like

This is really bad, she's too young for this

Chai, this world has finished.

See how the just buharitisized her future.

Chineke, please blow the whistle if trumpet is not available.

Afonja please she is too young...

Name checkers oya

SweetJoystick:

Na wah, who give this wan belle? Na uncle Chukudi giv am. Na uncle Chukudi giv am.

For one case of underaged pregnancy in the South, there are 500 cases in the North. 2 Likes

Asowari:

Who got her pregnant? if u ask me Ma who I go ask if u ask me Ma who I go ask

Nigeria: The land of paedophiles

highchief1:

if u ask me Ma who I go ask the thing just weak me people get mind ooo, a homeless gal 4 dat matter the thing just weak me people get mind ooo, a homeless gal 4 dat matter