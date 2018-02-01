₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Pregnant Underaged Girl In Ondo Roaming On The Streets (Photo) by BoneBlogger(m): 8:30pm
A young girl simply identified as Taofika Onaolapo has been found roaming on the streets of Ondo state. The pregnant girl, who could not give a vivid account of how she got to Igbara-oke in Ifedore Local Government Area of Ondo State, said both her father and mother were dead.
According to reports, the girl could only remember her father was shuttling between Ede and Ibadan, but was unable to give a leading description to their address either in Ede or Ibadan.
She has been taken to the Ondo State Ministry of Women Affairs.
Any body with useful information that may lead to more details about her or link her up with her relatives should please contact the Director, Child Development, Ministry of Women Affairs, Akure.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/02/pregnant-underage-girl-found-roaming-streets-ondo-state-photo.html
Credit; Mercy-Babs Communications.
|Re: Pregnant Underaged Girl In Ondo Roaming On The Streets (Photo) by BeeBeeOoh(m): 8:35pm
Nawa oh!
So uncle didn't see all these oloshos loshying around, na dis minor got his dick hard. I wish she tell people who the culprit is
|Re: Pregnant Underaged Girl In Ondo Roaming On The Streets (Photo) by IME1: 8:43pm
Aren't we in trouble?
This world is in trouble and needs a Saviour not
Ore laws, more money or more knowledge
Just a Saviour, and we have One who many have refused to believe in,
Jesus Christ
He is the Saviour of the world. The man who impregnated this juvenile minor child could be
a law enforcer, intellectual, clergy, family man, millionaire or social celebrity.
But when it comes to sense and good judgment it knows none of these above, it only knows those who
Fear God.
Fear of God is the beginning of wisdom. When you are aware God watches everything even in the secret places,
You must arrange yourself and do well. He may not strike you there, but His judgment is surely sure
|Re: Pregnant Underaged Girl In Ondo Roaming On The Streets (Photo) by jdluv(f): 8:44pm
hope thisis not kidnap case Victim cause that ero -igbarao ke is their headquaters
|Re: Pregnant Underaged Girl In Ondo Roaming On The Streets (Photo) by macmiral(m): 8:56pm
SMH
|Re: Pregnant Underaged Girl In Ondo Roaming On The Streets (Photo) by debbycreamy(f): 9:27pm
cold catch me wen i saw d girl.....na wa oh.....i pity d future
|Re: Pregnant Underaged Girl In Ondo Roaming On The Streets (Photo) by SweetJoystick(m): 10:03pm
Na wah, who give this wan belle?
|Re: Pregnant Underaged Girl In Ondo Roaming On The Streets (Photo) by Cletus77(m): 10:04pm
She may have indulged in the act as a means of survival, you may never know
|Re: Pregnant Underaged Girl In Ondo Roaming On The Streets (Photo) by amani63(m): 10:05pm
Why the pregnancy
Nigerian have mercy on under age
If I be a president every rapist will face 2 million years in prison with death afterwards
|Re: Pregnant Underaged Girl In Ondo Roaming On The Streets (Photo) by lawalosky(m): 10:05pm
.
|Re: Pregnant Underaged Girl In Ondo Roaming On The Streets (Photo) by sheguy(m): 10:05pm
Oh my God, who did this?
|Re: Pregnant Underaged Girl In Ondo Roaming On The Streets (Photo) by segzy17(m): 10:06pm
Aye ti dorikodo
|Re: Pregnant Underaged Girl In Ondo Roaming On The Streets (Photo) by Ammyluv2003: 10:06pm
IME1:
Well said bro
|Re: Pregnant Underaged Girl In Ondo Roaming On The Streets (Photo) by loomer: 10:06pm
So one idiot just settle down sleep with this small girl
|Re: Pregnant Underaged Girl In Ondo Roaming On The Streets (Photo) by Asowari(m): 10:06pm
Who got her pregnant?
|Re: Pregnant Underaged Girl In Ondo Roaming On The Streets (Photo) by visijo(m): 10:06pm
Is she pregnant?
|Re: Pregnant Underaged Girl In Ondo Roaming On The Streets (Photo) by TIDDOLL(m): 10:06pm
Am Sad....
It's a Big crazy world we live in
Damn..... I need novacane right now.
|Re: Pregnant Underaged Girl In Ondo Roaming On The Streets (Photo) by delishpot: 10:06pm
Tufiakwa to the person that impregnanted her.
|Re: Pregnant Underaged Girl In Ondo Roaming On The Streets (Photo) by omofranyoung: 10:07pm
Some men ehennn, need to put in jail for some of their action like this one, saw a homeless girl and ur prick com dey hard.....na wah ooo
|Re: Pregnant Underaged Girl In Ondo Roaming On The Streets (Photo) by Iseoluwani: 10:07pm
E no go better for person wey do am strong thing
D person deserves this
|Re: Pregnant Underaged Girl In Ondo Roaming On The Streets (Photo) by lovingyouhun: 10:07pm
See as the pregnancy fit am, enjoy motherhood sex lover
|Re: Pregnant Underaged Girl In Ondo Roaming On The Streets (Photo) by Mermaida(f): 10:07pm
This is really bad, she's too young for this
|Re: Pregnant Underaged Girl In Ondo Roaming On The Streets (Photo) by Britishcoins: 10:08pm
Chai, this world has finished.
See how the just buharitisized her future.
Chineke, please blow the whistle if trumpet is not available.
Afonja please she is too young...
Name checkers oya
|Re: Pregnant Underaged Girl In Ondo Roaming On The Streets (Photo) by Sluvist(m): 10:08pm
SweetJoystick:Na uncle Chukudi giv am.
|Re: Pregnant Underaged Girl In Ondo Roaming On The Streets (Photo) by unbitchable(m): 10:09pm
For one case of underaged pregnancy in the South, there are 500 cases in the North.
|Re: Pregnant Underaged Girl In Ondo Roaming On The Streets (Photo) by highchief1: 10:09pm
Asowari:if u ask me Ma who I go ask
|Re: Pregnant Underaged Girl In Ondo Roaming On The Streets (Photo) by dasparrow: 10:10pm
Nigeria: The land of paedophiles
|Re: Pregnant Underaged Girl In Ondo Roaming On The Streets (Photo) by Asowari(m): 10:11pm
highchief1:the thing just weak me people get mind ooo, a homeless gal 4 dat matter
|Re: Pregnant Underaged Girl In Ondo Roaming On The Streets (Photo) by Eagleword14(f): 10:11pm
Some men can be so heartless.....May God see this innocent girl through
