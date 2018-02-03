



After their Saturday night party today, the 20 housemates were ushered back to the house, and then Princess rubbed ice cream on Anto’s lips..



K. Brule apparently, tried to lick the Ice cream off Anto’s lips, so he could get a kiss, but she refused.. Yes, he licked the ice cream off her cheeks also, but Anto didn’t allow Brule Kiss her on the lips.



Minutes later, Princess rubbed some Ice cream on Lolu’s lips, and he walked up to Anto, and she didn’t waste no time in Kissing Lolu, and it was beautiful.



Watch the Video:



A very pained Brule looked on with great shook.

