|#bbnaija: Tboss Rants About New Housemates Behaviour by Amagite3: 6:56am
Big brother Naija 2017 2nd runner up, Tokunbo Idowu popularly known as TBoss seem not to be happy with the behaviour of the new 2018 housemates, and she has taken to Instagram to rant.
She complained about cleaning in the house, and according to her, there can never be another TBoss in the BBN party.
|Re: #bbnaija: Tboss Rants About New Housemates Behaviour by pyyxxaro: 6:58am
Fooooooooooolish fooooooools
|Re: #bbnaija: Tboss Rants About New Housemates Behaviour by Eldavis(m): 6:59am
|Re: #bbnaija: Tboss Rants About New Housemates Behaviour by PharmaGirl(f): 7:01am
Let me do my assignment jhoor
|Re: #bbnaija: Tboss Rants About New Housemates Behaviour by flexyfit(f): 7:15am
We don hear o...abi u wan go back to d house?..allow them biko
|Re: #bbnaija: Tboss Rants About New Housemates Behaviour by OKorowanta: 7:36am
Tboss your mumu carry horn.
What are u saying?
Nor be d same rope tie all of una?
Spewing Shiit.
|Re: #bbnaija: Tboss Rants About New Housemates Behaviour by Partnerbiz: 7:41am
fighting dirty to be heard.
|Re: #bbnaija: Tboss Rants About New Housemates Behaviour by veli1(m): 10:20am
STFU bi*tch and put ur f*ckin arse in dead mode noooooowwwwwwww
|Re: #bbnaija: Tboss Rants About New Housemates Behaviour by Clyod: 10:20am
Davido
|Re: #bbnaija: Tboss Rants About New Housemates Behaviour by cosmatika(m): 10:21am
I think I'll be d last psn to watch dis rubbish called Bbn. I no longer tlk in WhatsApp grps cos grown up asses re always discussing it. As for my Fb friends, I quietly unfriend any MF dat brings d tlk dere. I say no to anything that promotes moral decadence
|Re: #bbnaija: Tboss Rants About New Housemates Behaviour by wese90(m): 10:21am
|Re: #bbnaija: Tboss Rants About New Housemates Behaviour by danchuzzy(m): 10:23am
