Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ortom Faults Buhari's Letter To Senate, Tells IG To Resign If Overwhelmed
|Ortom Faults Buhari’s Letter To Senate, Tells IG To Resign If Overwhelmed by gentlezypher(f): 7:10am
Killings: Ortom faults Buhari’s letter to Senate
http://punchng.com/killings-ortom-faults-buharis-letter-to-senate/
|Re: Ortom Faults Buhari’s Letter To Senate, Tells IG To Resign If Overwhelmed by Eldavis(m): 7:11am
|Re: Ortom Faults Buhari’s Letter To Senate, Tells IG To Resign If Overwhelmed by gentlezypher(f): 7:11am
|Re: Ortom Faults Buhari’s Letter To Senate, Tells IG To Resign If Overwhelmed by imhotep: 7:13am
What does omenkalives have to say?
cc sarrki alariiwo
gentlezypher:
|Re: Ortom Faults Buhari’s Letter To Senate, Tells IG To Resign If Overwhelmed by Omeokachie: 7:19am
Ortom is finally developing some balls
I wonder if he would have been this assertive were elections not around the corner.
|Re: Ortom Faults Buhari’s Letter To Senate, Tells IG To Resign If Overwhelmed by Atiku2019: 7:32am
Nice One Ortom
|Re: Ortom Faults Buhari’s Letter To Senate, Tells IG To Resign If Overwhelmed by influenz: 7:43am
Foolani republic
|Re: Ortom Faults Buhari’s Letter To Senate, Tells IG To Resign If Overwhelmed by Princewilla(m): 8:05am
It's only a fool that doesn't know the IG is complicit in these herdsmen killings.
|Re: Ortom Faults Buhari’s Letter To Senate, Tells IG To Resign If Overwhelmed by SadiqBabaSani: 8:44am
The IG, Min of Def re all aware...intact very aware
|Re: Ortom Faults Buhari’s Letter To Senate, Tells IG To Resign If Overwhelmed by nwokolokingsley(m): 8:57am
Its obvious that something is about to happen
|Re: Ortom Faults Buhari’s Letter To Senate, Tells IG To Resign If Overwhelmed by 3millionia: 10:10am
|Re: Ortom Faults Buhari’s Letter To Senate, Tells IG To Resign If Overwhelmed by okeke00(m): 10:11am
Abeg, I need nack better punna today
|Re: Ortom Faults Buhari’s Letter To Senate, Tells IG To Resign If Overwhelmed by Sapiosexuality(m): 10:11am
It's obvious Buhari loves what the herdsmen are doing. Monster!
|Re: Ortom Faults Buhari’s Letter To Senate, Tells IG To Resign If Overwhelmed by vivalavida(m): 10:13am
This is what a governor should be like. If the president is sleeping on his job, tell it to his face that he is failing.
Not the likes of El-rufai that will rather lick the president ass for political correctness
|Re: Ortom Faults Buhari’s Letter To Senate, Tells IG To Resign If Overwhelmed by wickedboi: 10:14am
Na so Ortom take collect second term
Without achieving anything.
|Re: Ortom Faults Buhari’s Letter To Senate, Tells IG To Resign If Overwhelmed by Xisnin(m): 10:14am
Buhari and his herdsman IGP should resign.
|Re: Ortom Faults Buhari’s Letter To Senate, Tells IG To Resign If Overwhelmed by bjayx: 10:15am
Get a PVC for a better Nigeria
|Re: Ortom Faults Buhari’s Letter To Senate, Tells IG To Resign If Overwhelmed by Automatic3444(m): 10:15am
Its time to for Benue people to rise..weather the police like it or not people of Benue state must defend it self..
|Re: Ortom Faults Buhari’s Letter To Senate, Tells IG To Resign If Overwhelmed by Dagaya(m): 10:17am
Bunch of confused mofos. Playing politics with the lives of innocent Nigerians.
Trading blames here and there has been the order of the day in this clueless government.
|Re: Ortom Faults Buhari’s Letter To Senate, Tells IG To Resign If Overwhelmed by Jamiubond009(m): 10:23am
K
|Re: Ortom Faults Buhari’s Letter To Senate, Tells IG To Resign If Overwhelmed by Terver90: 10:23am
I can't just understand why my Tiv brothers choose to be their own problems, the way a Tiv man use to defend buhari and his government and express hatred for PDP is confusing to me I wonder their new position right now because even after this unfortunate killings I can't say if they now have a new opinion about this present government because of my previous experiences with them.
OK my own analysis; they claimed PDP government was too corrupt, but people lived better lives under them, they had higher purchasing power, the economy performed better, they APC will claim crude prices as a point which is unconvincing to me, pdp were open to public opinions,
Now APC; They are saints, they are fighting corruption and are regaining stolen billions, but Nigerians became poorer, hungrier and some even resolving to suicides, scandal in the recruitment of federal jobs recruitments, now when Fulani herdsmen attacks and kills no arrest, but when their is a little retaliation, then can now remember that we have able security agencies.
The use of our national security agencies by this present administration is highly questionable for me. NOTE; Believe it or not, I am 27 years old now my arguments are not political because I am not just interested in the Nigerian politics, because I strongly doubt it's credibility and the violent nature, My highest political involvement in my life is my school SUG and departmental elections. But come 2019 I will vote GOD willing.
Another annoying thing about this government which is their best achievement is their game of blames, they can even blame you for an airplane flying over their houses. They over use this false tactics to extend that it is no longer working.
My message to them is that Nigerians are becoming more enlightened daily.
|Re: Ortom Faults Buhari’s Letter To Senate, Tells IG To Resign If Overwhelmed by rawtouch: 10:25am
all of you president, governor, igp should resign..
|Re: Ortom Faults Buhari’s Letter To Senate, Tells IG To Resign If Overwhelmed by sapientia(m): 10:29am
.
|Re: Ortom Faults Buhari’s Letter To Senate, Tells IG To Resign If Overwhelmed by shortgun(m): 10:33am
In as much i want to say to Benue people;i no tell you so. I wont cos human lives are involved here.
one of the things they used to say during the last election was that; we will vote out Buhari in 2019 if he didn't perform.
A wise man asked them;what if you dont have the opportunity to vote him out?
There is still no answer to this question.
|Re: Ortom Faults Buhari’s Letter To Senate, Tells IG To Resign If Overwhelmed by petars: 10:36am
Nigeria Leaders hate truth. They prefer eye service. IG is one of them.
|Re: Ortom Faults Buhari’s Letter To Senate, Tells IG To Resign If Overwhelmed by melzabull(f): 10:37am
Where is that thing called omenka/omenkalives/python1/iroh88/progressives01
Under which moniker is the unfortunate thing hiding now?
Oops! I forgot, this is not a thread on IPOB, Biafra, South East or Igbo
|Re: Ortom Faults Buhari’s Letter To Senate, Tells IG To Resign If Overwhelmed by mlenden: 10:40am
Atiku2019:
|Re: Ortom Faults Buhari’s Letter To Senate, Tells IG To Resign If Overwhelmed by ajibolabd(m): 10:41am
Good night
|Re: Ortom Faults Buhari’s Letter To Senate, Tells IG To Resign If Overwhelmed by DMathematical: 10:47am
Buhari will not rest until he achieves what his mind tells him . . .
