Killings: Ortom faults Buhari’s letter to Senate





…tells IG to resign if overwhelmed



JOHN CHARLES and John Charles



The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has faulted the claims by President Muhammadu Buhari that his administration had taken positive actions to halt herdsmen killings in the state.



Buhari had, in a letter to the Senate last week, highlighted steps that his administration had taken to arrest the crisis in Benue State, where 73 victims of herdsmen attacks were given a mass burial.





But Ortom, who spoke through his Special Adviser on Media and ICT, Mr. Tahav Agezua, told our correspondent on Friday that the Benue people had yet to see or feel the impact of the President’s action because the killings were still going on in isolated cases.



He lamented that the herdsmen had occupied several communities after sacking the residents and that the residents were living as refugees camps away from their homes.



The governor’s spokesperson insisted that the Fulani herdsmen were still killing innocent people in the state, despite the deployment of security men in some communities.



He said, “Killings are still going on in Benue State. The Federal Government should step up its action towards solving the problem instead of claiming that it has taken enough measures against the herdsmen.”



…tells IG to resign if overwhelmed



The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has urged the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, to resign his appointment if he cannot bring an end to the herdsmen killings in Benue and other states.



Ortom gave the advice, following a statement by the IG blaming the anti-open grazing law in the state for the New Year killings.



The governor, through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Terver Akase, on Saturday, said the law was enacted in the state to bring a lasting solution to the ongoing attacks in the state.



He said, “If truly the IGP said what was widely reported by the media, our conclusion is that he is a clear case of a man who is either on a mission to mislead the nation or is complicit in the attacks on Benue communities and the killing of many people by terror herdsmen.



“With his latest demand that the ranching law of Benue be suspended, it is now clear where the loyalty and interest of the Inspector-General of Police lies — certainly not with innocent Nigerians. Little wonder herdsmen still proudly carry out sophisticated weapons and willfully terrorise innocent people in the state without being arrested.



“We wish to place it on record that contrary to the directive by President Muhammadu Buhari that the IGP should relocate to Benue to ensure that the killings stop, the IGP spent only one day in Benue and left for a destination where only he can tell. No one has seen him in Benue since that day.



“Benue now has nearly 100,000 internally displaced persons in seven camps established by the state government. We therefore find IG Idris statement as a mockery and a shameful dance on the graves of those killed in the state by herdsmen.





“If the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Idris, is not competent to help bring an end to the invasion and killing of innocent people in Benue and other states by herdsmen, the noble thing to do is to resign instead of twisting facts to suit his objective.”

cc sarrki alariiwo



Ortom is finally developing some balls



I wonder if he would have been this assertive were elections not around the corner. 26 Likes 1 Share

Nice One Ortom 7 Likes 1 Share

Foolani republic 1 Like

It's only a fool that doesn't know the IG is complicit in these herdsmen killings. 5 Likes

The IG, Min of Def re all aware...intact very aware 1 Like

Its obvious that something is about to happen 1 Like

It's obvious Buhari loves what the herdsmen are doing. Monster! 6 Likes

This is what a governor should be like. If the president is sleeping on his job, tell it to his face that he is failing.



Not the likes of El-rufai that will rather lick the president ass for political correctness 5 Likes 2 Shares



Without achieving anything. Na so Ortom take collect second termWithout achieving anything.

Buhari and his herdsman IGP should resign. 2 Likes

Get a PVC for a better Nigeria 2 Likes 1 Share

Its time to for Benue people to rise..weather the police like it or not people of Benue state must defend it self.. 1 Like

Bunch of confused mofos. Playing politics with the lives of innocent Nigerians.

Trading blames here and there has been the order of the day in this clueless government.

I can't just understand why my Tiv brothers choose to be their own problems, the way a Tiv man use to defend buhari and his government and express hatred for PDP is confusing to me I wonder their new position right now because even after this unfortunate killings I can't say if they now have a new opinion about this present government because of my previous experiences with them.

OK my own analysis; they claimed PDP government was too corrupt, but people lived better lives under them, they had higher purchasing power, the economy performed better, they APC will claim crude prices as a point which is unconvincing to me, pdp were open to public opinions,

Now APC; They are saints, they are fighting corruption and are regaining stolen billions, but Nigerians became poorer, hungrier and some even resolving to suicides, scandal in the recruitment of federal jobs recruitments, now when Fulani herdsmen attacks and kills no arrest, but when their is a little retaliation, then can now remember that we have able security agencies.

The use of our national security agencies by this present administration is highly questionable for me. NOTE; Believe it or not, I am 27 years old now my arguments are not political because I am not just interested in the Nigerian politics, because I strongly doubt it's credibility and the violent nature, My highest political involvement in my life is my school SUG and departmental elections. But come 2019 I will vote GOD willing.

Another annoying thing about this government which is their best achievement is their game of blames, they can even blame you for an airplane flying over their houses. They over use this false tactics to extend that it is no longer working.

My message to them is that Nigerians are becoming more enlightened daily. 1 Like 1 Share

all of you president, governor, igp should resign..

In as much i want to say to Benue people;i no tell you so. I wont cos human lives are involved here.

one of the things they used to say during the last election was that; we will vote out Buhari in 2019 if he didn't perform.

A wise man asked them;what if you dont have the opportunity to vote him out?

There is still no answer to this question.

Nigeria Leaders hate truth. They prefer eye service. IG is one of them.





Under which moniker is the unfortunate thing hiding now?



Oops! I forgot, this is not a thread on IPOB, Biafra, South East or Igbo Where is that thing called omenka/omenkalives/python1/iroh88/progressives01Under which moniker is the unfortunate thing hiding now?Oops! I forgot, this is not a thread on IPOB, Biafra, South East or Igbo 1 Like

Atiku2019:

Nice One Ortom

