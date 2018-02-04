₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|2019: Buhari’s Men Court Igbo With 2023 Presidency by ExAngel007(f): 7:24am
https://www.thisdaylive.com/index.php/2018/02/04/2019-buharis-men-court-igbo-with-2023-presidency-but-swest-remains-an-issue/
|Re: 2019: Buhari’s Men Court Igbo With 2023 Presidency by collinsfhk(m): 7:26am
Scam alert!
|Re: 2019: Buhari’s Men Court Igbo With 2023 Presidency by Obinwenite(m): 7:28am
They are on their own,things must change!.Go and get your PVC.
|Re: 2019: Buhari’s Men Court Igbo With 2023 Presidency by Atiku2019: 7:29am
I Stand With Atiku
|Re: 2019: Buhari’s Men Court Igbo With 2023 Presidency by bonechamberlain(m): 7:30am
nonsense it would be setting a dangerous precedent for buhari to win next elections, as any other wicked and ethnocentric ruler would rule the way he likes believing he can entice some supporters from the south with v.p or presidency positions. the southeast must not tow the path of the s/west who because of V.p position or the belief of getting the presidency, supported a hardcore fascist and tribalist.
with the same constitution and political arrangement even Obama or putin would fail as leaders n Nigeria. restructure the damn country
|Re: 2019: Buhari’s Men Court Igbo With 2023 Presidency by axeman2(m): 7:35am
APC must go
|Re: 2019: Buhari’s Men Court Igbo With 2023 Presidency by BrokenTV: 7:39am
This particular agenda by this Devilish party died before they even think of giving birth to it. Who my tribe man Presidency help. All we need is good governance irrespective of the person occupying that seat of which the analog brain in power has failed. And he must go back to Daura.
This is one of the reasons we support mediocrity in power because he is from my region or because of V.P slot, if not why would a man that has failed in everything be giving a chance to have become our President. If I have my way a foreigner should come and rule us, let us know if this our madness of he is from my region will stop. Buhari should go and rest, he have done enough damage to this country.
|Re: 2019: Buhari’s Men Court Igbo With 2023 Presidency by EastGold(m): 7:43am
They will deceive Igbo again
|Re: 2019: Buhari’s Men Court Igbo With 2023 Presidency by Okoroawusa: 7:43am
This article reminds me of the book by Karl Popper titled,"Refutations and Conjectures"
Make we dey look,sha
2019 don almost reach
|Re: 2019: Buhari’s Men Court Igbo With 2023 Presidency by Africonji: 7:45am
Ndigbo will never fall for such a scam. Atikulation 2019 all the way. Buhari and his terroristic sabotuers like OUK can never deceive us like they deceive Afonja pipo. We are Umu Chineke.
|Re: 2019: Buhari’s Men Court Igbo With 2023 Presidency by KEVIND: 7:50am
An average Igbo man is interested in the govt creating an enabling environment where equity and justice is enshrined and promoted for all and sundry. He will excel without any special considerations and favouritism. So I'll implore all these schemers to stop deceiving themselves in the form of given the Igbos the presidency in 2023. Anyone who think a President who tag a region 5% and who is highly nepotistic and clannish will gladly give and support an Igbo for the Presidency in 2023 is living in fool's Paradise.
|Re: 2019: Buhari’s Men Court Igbo With 2023 Presidency by ZombieTAMER: 7:50am
No sane Nigerian or Igbo man will EVER fall for the APC scam.....
Their lies and propaganda are legendary...
|Re: 2019: Buhari’s Men Court Igbo With 2023 Presidency by Ojiofor: 7:51am
Long and boring story.
|Re: 2019: Buhari’s Men Court Igbo With 2023 Presidency by ZombieTAMER: 7:55am
EastGold:
NEVER !!!
|Re: 2019: Buhari’s Men Court Igbo With 2023 Presidency by ZombieTAMER: 7:56am
Atiku2019:
Stale...
Stop posting rubbish abeg
|Re: 2019: Buhari’s Men Court Igbo With 2023 Presidency by nku5: 8:01am
Igbos will vote heavily against that devil called buhari. The butcher is going home to daura then onward to ICC for trial for genocide.
Meanwhile python dance 3 is about to commence...
"THE Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Tukur Buratai, Friday, hinted that the Nigerian Army would soon deploy personnel to various parts of the country to contend ongoing threat to security in the country.
Buratai with troops in the North-East
He said the troops will be deployed under special forces like Operation Python Dance III in the South East, Operation, Operation Crocodile Smile III in the Niger Delta and South West and Harbin Kunama III in the North to contend cattle rustling."
|Re: 2019: Buhari’s Men Court Igbo With 2023 Presidency by escodotman: 8:49am
After the gross atrocities and wickedness Buhari has been perpetrating in Igboland since he came to power, I would be suprised if Igbos fall for this cheap balckmail. Is it operation python dance, crushing innocent and harmless Igbos or his ''5%'' reason for neglecting the Southeast in government appointments?? The Igbos will be a subject of mockery and ridicule in the eyes of the world if they fall for this balckmail.
|Re: 2019: Buhari’s Men Court Igbo With 2023 Presidency by kernel504(m): 9:18am
EastGold:You think we are you? Go and take it, we dont care.
|Re: 2019: Buhari’s Men Court Igbo With 2023 Presidency by otil1: 9:19am
escodotman:
Vote APC at ur own peril.
|Re: 2019: Buhari’s Men Court Igbo With 2023 Presidency by kernel504(m): 9:26am
escodotman:
I thought Yorubas said Igbos hate him for nothing?
|Re: 2019: Buhari’s Men Court Igbo With 2023 Presidency by SouthEastFacts: 9:29am
You can deceive South West with the Presidency not us. We are removing you Buhari!
This Northerners take us to be foolish. If SW help them back to power till 2023, the APC Presidency will move South, but PDP's will still remain with the North. The likes of El Rufai, Tambulwa, Kwankwanso, e.t.c will move to PDP, now Zoning their VP to the East, while APC will field SW/North ticket, the Northerners will now abandon APC for PDP.
In 2031, when they complete their terms in PDP, APC or any other party that metamorphosed from that evil party will now zone their Presidency back to the North for votes... The cycle will continue...
Removing Buhari and killing APC is the best decision Nigerians will ever made. I pity the NC that been used as pawns. Continue!
Over a 1000 had been killed in the NC since 2015, but no DPO was arrested, but 7 were killed in Benue and hell was let loose.
Know your enemies and protect your religion.
|Re: 2019: Buhari’s Men Court Igbo With 2023 Presidency by Dagaya(m): 10:25am
Truth be told this is the only way buhari is winning next elections. A signed and sealed document affirming this statement is the only way he gets another 4 years.
Politics is all about interest. This right here is sure to interest the Igbo's.
I just want buhari out of aso villa.
I pray we vote for our conscience and not just for tribal and religious reasons.
Nigeria must be better.
|Re: 2019: Buhari’s Men Court Igbo With 2023 Presidency by rawtouch: 10:27am
what do they want to do with 5% votes, thought they don't need it..
|Re: 2019: Buhari’s Men Court Igbo With 2023 Presidency by cosmatika(m): 10:27am
We re not interested in ur Presidency. Wat an average Igbo man wants is good governance, equal rights and fair play for all, no matter their tribe or religion. But if u can't give us these, allow us to go in peace. If not, Buhari, put ur house in order for you shall die. Thus says the Lord of host
|Re: 2019: Buhari’s Men Court Igbo With 2023 Presidency by MrImole(m): 10:27am
Lies!
|Re: 2019: Buhari’s Men Court Igbo With 2023 Presidency by bjayx: 10:28am
I'll rather vote emmanuella the comedian than that gworo chewing Fulani terrorist.
|Re: 2019: Buhari’s Men Court Igbo With 2023 Presidency by gmoney12: 10:29am
some will learn in die time..
that's all I have to say in this
|Re: 2019: Buhari’s Men Court Igbo With 2023 Presidency by Benekruku(m): 10:30am
Who courts the 5%
North-Western alliance is intact and overrides all!
|Re: 2019: Buhari’s Men Court Igbo With 2023 Presidency by Fellywood(m): 10:33am
Vote OUT the TERRORIST
