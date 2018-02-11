Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Why Some Nigerians Left Their Churches (Photos) (13295 Views)

A Nigerian blogger, public speaker, socio-economic and political commentator, J.J Omojuwa tweeted:



I left my former church the day my Pastor with 5 cars told us in church, “Mummy does not have her own car. Let’s get her one.” I knew I was in the wrong place - Cab driver

A Nigerian blogger, public speaker, socio-economic and political commentator, J.J Omojuwa tweeted:

See Nigerians reactions to the tweet. A lot of Nigerians seem to be waking up and breaking their religious mental chains that held them for so long.

pastorpreneurs will not like this no more zombietian minions to scam 12 Likes

e land grabbers.....why not read comments and pass. land grabbers.....why not read comments and pass. 5 Likes

see how these greedy thieves are giving Christianity a bad name. 19 Likes 1 Share

pastorpreneurs will not like this no more zombietian minions to scam exactly exactly 3 Likes 1 Share

The reason why many do not attend church is because the love for God is depreciating. If pastor A cajole you to donate car for his wife,kindly carry your bible and leave such church. The truth of the matter is that many persons like to attend churches were they preach what they want to hear. In doing so,many ministers who are hungry will capitalize on that to siphon money from gullible members. There are churches that are after the salvation of souls of members but you see fewer persons attending there because the messages are not palatable to the ear. Many are uncomfortable with such churches hence they are targeted "holy holy people". 50 Likes 5 Shares

The truth is there are false ministers who were not called by God, but by their lusts for material gains. By their fruits you shall know them.

If you now condemn all pastors because of the false ones, you will definitely have you 5 Likes 2 Shares

If you now condemn all pastors because of the false ones, you will definitely have yourself to be blamed because God guides His own jealousy. 2 Likes 1 Share

Any pastor who collects tithe, first fruit and ask u to sow your possession is not called by God. 10 Likes

I'm in church for God 2 Likes

Some churches are just business centres. 11 Likes

Religion is a mind controlling tool, ITS A SCAM!!! 8 Likes

Religious belief is an invisible security blanket for insecure individuals.

Closeted minds will continue to allow brainwashing and indoctrination by religious leaders that there is a 'god', and there was a 'jesus', in order that the people with closed minds allow themselves to be controlled so that the various Corporations (churches) remain profitable as the tax-free money continues to roll in. 4 Likes

I left because service was monotonous.. 4 Likes

The best is the Catholic Church... No controversies at all. 2 Likes 1 Share

Religion is a borrowed thing and we Nigerians tend to wanna practise it more than even the whites that brought us religion, and so as fake pastors do so because of their greed and its so funny how the other things like education and development from the white man we learnt we don't do them like religion. 5 Likes

The other day my aunties defended pastor Oyedepo's right to own a private jet with church money..





So many mad people using Religion to mask their madness 3 Likes

when Jehovah's witnesses visit people to tell them the truth, the very same people will no want to listen, all because of these same yeye churches everywhere. 3 Likes

Very funny

The Fastest Route to being a Billionaire is to become "The god of Men" or a Pastorpreneur! No other route 2 Likes

Simply put: if you attend any church at all, you need serious brain surgery. 6 Likes 1 Share