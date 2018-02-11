₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Why Some Nigerians Left Their Churches (Photos) by efepro(m): 3:21pm On Feb 04
A lot of Nigerians seem to be waking up and breaking their religious mental chains that held them for so long.
A Nigerian blogger, public speaker, socio-economic and political commentator, J.J Omojuwa tweeted:
I left my former church the day my Pastor with 5 cars told us in church, “Mummy does not have her own car. Let’s get her one.” I knew I was in the wrong place - Cab driver
See Nigerians reactions to the tweet.
|Re: Why Some Nigerians Left Their Churches (Photos) by efepro(m): 3:39pm On Feb 04
|Re: Why Some Nigerians Left Their Churches (Photos) by efepro(m): 3:46pm On Feb 04
|Re: Why Some Nigerians Left Their Churches (Photos) by MJBOLT(m): 3:55pm On Feb 04
pastorpreneurs will not like this no more zombietian minions to scam
|Re: Why Some Nigerians Left Their Churches (Photos) by efepro(m): 3:56pm On Feb 04
Pointblank09:land grabbers.....why not read comments and pass.
|Re: Why Some Nigerians Left Their Churches (Photos) by efepro(m): 3:57pm On Feb 04
see how these greedy thieves are giving Christianity a bad name.
|Re: Why Some Nigerians Left Their Churches (Photos) by tukdi: 4:09pm On Feb 04
|Re: Why Some Nigerians Left Their Churches (Photos) by efepro(m): 10:30pm On Feb 04
MJBOLT:exactly
|Re: Why Some Nigerians Left Their Churches (Photos) by asuustrike2009: 11:44pm On Feb 04
The reason why many do not attend church is because the love for God is depreciating. If pastor A cajole you to donate car for his wife,kindly carry your bible and leave such church. The truth of the matter is that many persons like to attend churches were they preach what they want to hear. In doing so,many ministers who are hungry will capitalize on that to siphon money from gullible members. There are churches that are after the salvation of souls of members but you see fewer persons attending there because the messages are not palatable to the ear. Many are uncomfortable with such churches hence they are targeted "holy holy people".
|Re: Why Some Nigerians Left Their Churches (Photos) by terrezo2002(m): 10:18am On Feb 05
The truth is there are false ministers who were not called by God, but by their lusts for material gains. By their fruits you shall know them.
If you now condemn all pastors because of the false ones, you will definitely have you
|Re: Why Some Nigerians Left Their Churches (Photos) by terrezo2002(m): 10:19am On Feb 05
The truth is there are false ministers who were not called by God, but by their lusts for material gains. By their fruits you shall know them.
If you now condemn all pastors because of the false ones, you will definitely have yourself to be blamed because God guides His own jealousy.
|Re: Why Some Nigerians Left Their Churches (Photos) by efepro(m): 11:16am On Feb 06
Any pastor who collects tithe, first fruit and ask u to sow your possession is not called by God.
|Re: Why Some Nigerians Left Their Churches (Photos) by efepro(m): 8:54am
|Re: Why Some Nigerians Left Their Churches (Photos) by modelmike7(m): 10:44am
I'm in church for God
|Re: Why Some Nigerians Left Their Churches (Photos) by TheOliveSeed(f): 10:45am
Some churches are just business centres.
|Re: Why Some Nigerians Left Their Churches (Photos) by Empress2014(f): 10:45am
Religion is a mind controlling tool, ITS A SCAM!!!
|Re: Why Some Nigerians Left Their Churches (Photos) by hopefulLandlord: 10:46am
Religious belief is an invisible security blanket for insecure individuals.
Closeted minds will continue to allow brainwashing and indoctrination by religious leaders that there is a 'god', and there was a 'jesus', in order that the people with closed minds allow themselves to be controlled so that the various Corporations (churches) remain profitable as the tax-free money continues to roll in.
|Re: Why Some Nigerians Left Their Churches (Photos) by rawtouch: 10:46am
I left because service was monotonous..
|Re: Why Some Nigerians Left Their Churches (Photos) by Amadaz(m): 10:47am
The best is the Catholic Church... No controversies at all.
|Re: Why Some Nigerians Left Their Churches (Photos) by dollyptosh(m): 10:47am
Religion is a borrowed thing and we Nigerians tend to wanna practise it more than even the whites that brought us religion, and so as fake pastors do so because of their greed and its so funny how the other things like education and development from the white man we learnt we don't do them like religion.
|Re: Why Some Nigerians Left Their Churches (Photos) by maxiuc(m): 10:48am
|Re: Why Some Nigerians Left Their Churches (Photos) by vladimiros: 10:48am
The other day my aunties defended pastor Oyedepo's right to own a private jet with church money..
So many mad people using Religion to mask their madness
|Re: Why Some Nigerians Left Their Churches (Photos) by dudebuck: 10:49am
when Jehovah's witnesses visit people to tell them the truth, the very same people will no want to listen, all because of these same yeye churches everywhere.
|Re: Why Some Nigerians Left Their Churches (Photos) by Keywordconcept(m): 10:49am
Very funny
|Re: Why Some Nigerians Left Their Churches (Photos) by budosky(m): 10:49am
The Fastest Route to being a Billionaire is to become "The god of Men" or a Pastorpreneur! No other route
|Re: Why Some Nigerians Left Their Churches (Photos) by J2381: 10:49am
Simply put: if you attend any church at all, you need serious brain surgery.
|Re: Why Some Nigerians Left Their Churches (Photos) by Henitan24(f): 10:50am
Some pastors have been disgracing the truthful ones since 16BC which is a shame to the body of Christ. I love my own church. May God anointing continue flow on you Prof Pastor Iyiola Tella.
