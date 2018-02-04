Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Ycee Parts Way With Sony Music Africa (892 Views)

The relationship has been fraught with disagreements and social media outbursts for quite a while now, Ycee infamously accusing Sony’s Michael Ugwu of ripping off artists.



In a statement released on their website, Tinny Entertainment revealed that the deal was terminated in December and they now have sole right to all materials by Ycee.



The statement reads:



We would like to state officially that we terminated our contract with SONY through our lawyers, Olaniwun Ajayi LP, by a letter dated 5 December 2017.



Henceforth, we are the sole owners of the copyright in any and all of our music and can exploit our music on any and every platform.



We have realized that it is best to undertake the distribution of our records by ourselves, as a Record Label and that Made in Nigeria across board, is the only way to be above board.”



As a Label, we are pushing out great music this year starting with “Say Bye Bye,” “I Wish” and our YCEE and Bella Collabo EP, “Late Night Vibrations.”



We thank you for the love!



Signed, Tinny



For: Tinny Entertainment



Each time I blast “Condo - Ycee feat. Patoranking” in my BM, Yaasin, e dey always do me like say make I dive into the punana of Missy89 - especially while listening to that verse 2.



I no just understand Y that girl punana dey hungry me



Verse 2: YCEE



So if you do as I say imma give you what you want



I dey high am I dey be her like blunt



Men, I ain't even tryna front



Nyash so big e dey back, you dey see am for the front



So, I tell her put it in reverse



Gimme good head imma put you in a verse



Killing that pvssy imma put it in a hearse



Say she bad, girl I be chilling with the worst



So I tell her work it for me



Big Nyash girls come and twerk it for me



Say she from the streets – do that shoki for me



Hot boys so you know we do that shmoney



