http://www.newshelmng.com/2018/02/photo-vp-osinbajo-visits-prof-wole.html Vice President Osinbajo caught up with Prof. Wole Soyinka over the weekend in the Nobel Laureate's residence. 15 Likes 1 Share

frolicking from one place to another,the same tactics he used in 2015. These will not work.you must all leave by 19 42 Likes 4 Shares

One of the many Nigerians that lost my respect since after 2015! At least we all knew Buhari is a tyrant. Well, my late dad used to say if a good goat follows a bad goat to steal people's yam tubers, soon the good goat will learn to do so too 33 Likes 3 Shares

Prof. still look cute and fit 7 Likes 1 Share

cc lalasticlala mynd44 Government by photography Government by photography 3 Likes 1 Share

Osibanjo might actually be a nice guy...but what can be so when he is surrounded by Buhari and his brothers??



That's why you are the young man running away every time...tis not easy been the odd one out. When they start speaking Hausa and he is the only Yoruba there...it's really not easy for him...We would continue praying for him. He is not even happy with the presidency..strangely.



Osibanjo would vote against Buhari in 2019..fact! 16 Likes 2 Shares

Wole Soyinka is now brand ambassador to the presidency? 3 Likes

Wole Soyinka is now brand ambassador to the presidency?



The double mouthed professor was used and dumped after rallying on the streets of Lagos for PMB's presidency last 2015 and now he's been remembered....





The greatest disease in life is hypocrisy. and that's what you and your likes are suffering from.



The other day, we saw Ekeremadu, Abaribe and other Igbo leaders run to Aso rock to visit Buhari, pledging their support and giving him chieftancy titles.

How many Yoruba leaders have you seen doing all that??



Why didn't you complain or call them out then?



It's when you see Yorubas doing their thing you start spewing trash.

We'll see how far this useless attitude will take you in Nigeria.

Grey hair crew... 2 Likes

I will see you later 1 Like

APC is working , yeye!

black man is really weak when faced with money and power.

Dem dey kill Christians oh Pastor Osunbade

See as Osinbajo teeth be like goat wey dem roast with fire

A pastor visiting a world renowned atheist and cultist..nah wa o....pastor osunbande now frolicking with all and sundry 6 Likes 1 Share

Professor to professor! 1 Like

You must be silly to quote me. Well, if I'm hypocritical bout my political view, then you're a racist and a tribal bigot. It's because of nepotistic attitude of your paymasters that we're in this mess, to begin with. Quote me again and choke to death this night.

What I don't get is your obsession with Yorubas in top positions.. Are you so pained Buhari hasn't dropped Osinbajo for Peter Obi or whoever you lots are pushing forward..



You seem cool seeing Igbo leaders with Buhari but get envious seeing Yorubas soaring high.



What can we call this attitude if not madness? What I don't get is your obsession with Yorubas in top positions.. Are you so pained Buhari hasn't dropped Osinbajo for Peter Obi or whoever you lots are pushing forward..You seem cool seeing Igbo leaders with Buhari but get envious seeing Yorubas soaring high.What can we call this attitude if not madness? 11 Likes 3 Shares

A sincere answer to this: did you vote in 2015? If you did, was it for or against Buhari? A sincere answer to this: did you vote in 2015? If you did, was it for or against Buhari?

I don't want to believe the morons vouching for southern unity are the one splitting bitterly hatred statement against another southerner





I used to asked myself what else does southern want. Southerners are the most confuse set of people I've ever seen in my lifetime so far, they're confuse politically, socially and religiously





Forget about southerners dominating Nigeria political space, the northern gat us anyday anytime with some imbeciles region attached with southern Nigeria 4 Likes