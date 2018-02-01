₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Osinbajo Visits Prof. Wole Soyinka (Photos) by harbdulrasaq88(m): 7:26pm
Vice President Osinbajo caught up with Prof. Wole Soyinka over the weekend in the Nobel Laureate's residence.
|Re: Osinbajo Visits Prof. Wole Soyinka (Photos) by lordimmaogidi(m): 7:48pm
frolicking from one place to another,the same tactics he used in 2015. These will not work.you must all leave by 19
|Re: Osinbajo Visits Prof. Wole Soyinka (Photos) by GideonIdaboh(f): 7:56pm
Osibande,
One of the many Nigerians that lost my respect since after 2015! At least we all knew Buhari is a tyrant. Well, my late dad used to say if a good goat follows a bad goat to steal people's yam tubers, soon the good goat will learn to do so too
|Re: Osinbajo Visits Prof. Wole Soyinka (Photos) by ERockson: 8:02pm
Prof. still look cute and fit
|Re: Osinbajo Visits Prof. Wole Soyinka (Photos) by surgical: 8:05pm
lordimmaogidi:na fake pastor him be so you except that.
|Re: Osinbajo Visits Prof. Wole Soyinka (Photos) by tobtap: 8:08pm
|Re: Osinbajo Visits Prof. Wole Soyinka (Photos) by imhotep: 8:09pm
harbdulrasaq88:Government by photography
|Re: Osinbajo Visits Prof. Wole Soyinka (Photos) by Hofbrauhaus: 8:12pm
Osibanjo might actually be a nice guy...but what can be so when he is surrounded by Buhari and his brothers??
That's why you are the young man running away every time...tis not easy been the odd one out. When they start speaking Hausa and he is the only Yoruba there...it's really not easy for him...We would continue praying for him. He is not even happy with the presidency..strangely.
Osibanjo would vote against Buhari in 2019..fact!
|Re: Osinbajo Visits Prof. Wole Soyinka (Photos) by Lipscomb: 8:23pm
I doubt if you get brain at all.
Hofbrauhaus:
|Re: Osinbajo Visits Prof. Wole Soyinka (Photos) by omowolewa: 8:57pm
Wole Soyinka is now brand ambassador to the presidency?
|Re: Osinbajo Visits Prof. Wole Soyinka (Photos) by yanabasee(m): 9:09pm
omowolewa:
The double mouthed professor was used and dumped after rallying on the streets of Lagos for PMB's presidency last 2015 and now he's been remembered....
What a shameless professor.... He's good at making silly promises that he'd never keep.... No balls!!!!
|Re: Osinbajo Visits Prof. Wole Soyinka (Photos) by Alariiwo: 9:18pm
GideonIdaboh:
The greatest disease in life is hypocrisy. and that's what you and your likes are suffering from.
The other day, we saw Ekeremadu, Abaribe and other Igbo leaders run to Aso rock to visit Buhari, pledging their support and giving him chieftancy titles.
How many Yoruba leaders have you seen doing all that??
Why didn't you complain or call them out then?
It's when you see Yorubas doing their thing you start spewing trash.
We'll see how far this useless attitude will take you in Nigeria.
Nonsense!
|Re: Osinbajo Visits Prof. Wole Soyinka (Photos) by miqos02(m): 9:22pm
Seen
|Re: Osinbajo Visits Prof. Wole Soyinka (Photos) by NwaNimo1(m): 9:23pm
Grey hair crew...
|Re: Osinbajo Visits Prof. Wole Soyinka (Photos) by ohosi4real(m): 9:24pm
I will see you later
|Re: Osinbajo Visits Prof. Wole Soyinka (Photos) by ajibolabd(m): 9:24pm
APC is working , yeye!
|Re: Osinbajo Visits Prof. Wole Soyinka (Photos) by mayowascholar: 9:24pm
issokay
|Re: Osinbajo Visits Prof. Wole Soyinka (Photos) by dederocs(m): 9:24pm
black man is really weak when faced with money and power.
|Re: Osinbajo Visits Prof. Wole Soyinka (Photos) by Chiedu4Trump: 9:24pm
Dem dey kill Christians oh Pastor Osunbade
|Re: Osinbajo Visits Prof. Wole Soyinka (Photos) by mrborntodoit: 9:25pm
See as Osinbajo teeth be like goat wey dem roast with fire
|Re: Osinbajo Visits Prof. Wole Soyinka (Photos) by fulaniHERDSman(m): 9:26pm
|Re: Osinbajo Visits Prof. Wole Soyinka (Photos) by spako4(m): 9:27pm
lordimmaogidi:Campaigning for who?
|Re: Osinbajo Visits Prof. Wole Soyinka (Photos) by ewebiodun: 9:27pm
A pastor visiting a world renowned atheist and cultist..nah wa o....pastor osunbande now frolicking with all and sundry
|Re: Osinbajo Visits Prof. Wole Soyinka (Photos) by SeniorZato(m): 9:27pm
Gladiators
|Re: Osinbajo Visits Prof. Wole Soyinka (Photos) by Ireboya(m): 9:28pm
|Re: Osinbajo Visits Prof. Wole Soyinka (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 9:29pm
Professor to professor!
|Re: Osinbajo Visits Prof. Wole Soyinka (Photos) by Alariiwo: 9:30pm
GideonIdaboh:
What I don't get is your obsession with Yorubas in top positions.. Are you so pained Buhari hasn't dropped Osinbajo for Peter Obi or whoever you lots are pushing forward..
You seem cool seeing Igbo leaders with Buhari but get envious seeing Yorubas soaring high.
What can we call this attitude if not madness?
|Re: Osinbajo Visits Prof. Wole Soyinka (Photos) by Owutuotuo(m): 9:33pm
GideonIdaboh:
A sincere answer to this: did you vote in 2015? If you did, was it for or against Buhari?
|Re: Osinbajo Visits Prof. Wole Soyinka (Photos) by Adebowale89(m): 9:33pm
I don't want to believe the morons vouching for southern unity are the one splitting bitterly hatred statement against another southerner
I used to asked myself what else does southern want. Southerners are the most confuse set of people I've ever seen in my lifetime so far, they're confuse politically, socially and religiously
Forget about southerners dominating Nigeria political space, the northern gat us anyday anytime with some imbeciles region attached with southern Nigeria
|Re: Osinbajo Visits Prof. Wole Soyinka (Photos) by Alariiwo: 9:35pm
Adebowale89:
There is nothing like southern unity..
We don't share the same views or reason alike. Everyone should just stay on their lane and do things the way they like.
