Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Mercy Johnson, Her Husband And Children In Adorable New Photos (13147 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)









They took the photos on their way to church today..











Beautiful family!



http://www.newshelmng.com/2018/02/mercy-johnson-and-family-in-adorable.html Mercy Johnson,her husband and three kids are serving family goals in new photos her husband,Prince Okojie shared.They took the photos on their way to church today..Beautiful family! 3 Likes 3 Shares

Mercy Johnson's ugliness is extremely infectious to her kids.... 10 Likes

Trending on JoelsBlog



Nigerian Man Orders for a Sex Doll that looks like Mercy Johnson - https://joelsblog.com.ng/nigerian-man-sets-to-buy-sex-doll-that-looks-like-mercy-johnson/





Mercy Johnson's Husband reacts to Twitter user who bought a sex doll that looks like his wife - https://joelsblog.com.ng/odi-okojie-reacts-to-guy-who-said-he-ordered-a-sex-doll-that-looks-like-mercy-johnson/



You are truly an African queen, and to those who believe she is not beautiful, kindly know that beauty is in the eye of the looker ( her husband)



It is another Dry Season, a Season for construction works.

Need a Roof Parapet to bring out the beauty in your Building?

Check out details of our polystyrene parapet installation, it is light, fast to install and durable.

Prefect for land which doesn't much loads and renovation works.

Click below

http://www.nairaland.com/3726763/alternative-building-material-expanded-polystyrene/6 Lovely pictures, one of the few celebrities doing great at the home front.You are truly an African queen, and to those who believe she is not beautiful, kindly know that beauty is in the eye of the looker ( her husband)It is another Dry Season, a Season for construction works.Need a Roof Parapet to bring out the beauty in your Building?Check out details of our polystyrene parapet installation, it is light, fast to install and durable.Prefect for land which doesn't much loads and renovation works.Click below 7 Likes 1 Share

Awon power couple 3 Likes

post=64786503:

Mercy Johnson,her husband and three kids are serving family goals in new photos her husband,Prince Okojie shared.







They took the photos on their way to church today..











Beautiful family!



http://www.newshelmng.com/2018/02/mercy-johnson-and-family-in-adorable.html



beautiful family beautiful family 3 Likes

yanabasee:

Mercy Johnson's ugliness is extremely infectious to her kids....

Lmao Lmao 2 Likes



Trying too hard to prove that all is well in her marriage. 2 Likes

yanabasee:

Mercy Johnson's ugliness is extremely infectious to her kids....

Is it ur ugliness, at least her husband loves her and she has been able to keep her marriage with her ugliness Is it ur ugliness, at least her husband loves her and she has been able to keep her marriage with her ugliness 31 Likes 1 Share

One love keep them together.

yanabasee:

Mercy Johnson's ugliness is extremely infectious to her kids....

Acquire Wisdom Acquire Wisdom 18 Likes



Just look at the resemblance in all of them,

STRICKING!!

Right

Yea.... That's what I'm talking about. When you marry your rightful husband, you will surely know.Just look at the resemblance in all of them,STRICKING!!RightYea.... That's what I'm talking about. 5 Likes

How do I get to front page. I have somethings I nee don't of my chest and I need it to be on fp

why all of them come look alike? 1 Like

Nonsense picture, show us the yansh 2 Likes

Marriage is a scam

To derail this thread dey hungry me 1 Like

This man go dey fvck mercy johnson pvssy on a daily!

Lovely couple. God will keep your marriage for u 1 Like

yanabasee:

Mercy Johnson's ugliness is extremely infectious to her kids....

just as your stupidity is infectious to your brain just as your stupidity is infectious to your brain 8 Likes

tnx

yanabasee:

Mercy Johnson's ugliness is extremely infectious to her kids....

Without a doubt, she is way prettier than your mom Without a doubt, she is way prettier than your mom 4 Likes 1 Share

yanabasee:

Mercy Johnson's ugliness is extremely infectious to her kids....

as we pray your bitterness do not infect your kids as we pray your bitterness do not infect your kids 1 Like

[quote author=Chari4 post=64790685]How do I get to front page. I have somethings I nee don't of my chest and I need it to be on fp[/quote





Just write BBN



It wud get to front page 2 Likes 1 Share

yanabasee:

Mercy Johnson's ugliness is extremely infectious to her kids....

always looking unkept.in real life lets forget camera filter and make up, she worwor. Its Just the ass that keeps her. always looking unkept.in real life lets forget camera filter and make up, she worwor. Its Just the ass that keeps her.

They look good

yanabasee:

Mercy Johnson's ugliness is extremely infectious to her kids....



This is an extremely offensive post. This is an extremely offensive post. 5 Likes 1 Share

c him bard bard like where morroco beat Nigeria

ufondunenye:

When you marry your rightful husband, you will surely know.

Just look at the resemblance in all of them,

STRICKING!!

Right

Yea.... That's what I'm talking about. thank you man

Your generation will never forget you thank you manYour generation will never forget you 1 Like