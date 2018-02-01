₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,955,600 members, 4,065,608 topics. Date: Sunday, 04 February 2018 at 11:17 PM

Mercy Johnson, Her Husband And Children In Adorable New Photos - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Mercy Johnson, Her Husband And Children In Adorable New Photos (13147 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Mercy Johnson, Her Husband And Children In Adorable New Photos by 247frolic(m): 7:34pm
Mercy Johnson,her husband and three kids are serving family goals in new photos her husband,Prince Okojie shared.



They took the photos on their way to church today..





Beautiful family!

http://www.newshelmng.com/2018/02/mercy-johnson-and-family-in-adorable.html

3 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Mercy Johnson, Her Husband And Children In Adorable New Photos by yanabasee(m): 8:47pm
Mercy Johnson's ugliness is extremely infectious to her kids....

10 Likes

Re: Mercy Johnson, Her Husband And Children In Adorable New Photos by Joelsblog(m): 9:39pm
Trending on JoelsBlog

Nigerian Man Orders for a Sex Doll that looks like Mercy Johnson - https://joelsblog.com.ng/nigerian-man-sets-to-buy-sex-doll-that-looks-like-mercy-johnson/


Mercy Johnson's Husband reacts to Twitter user who bought a sex doll that looks like his wife - https://joelsblog.com.ng/odi-okojie-reacts-to-guy-who-said-he-ordered-a-sex-doll-that-looks-like-mercy-johnson/
Re: Mercy Johnson, Her Husband And Children In Adorable New Photos by Teewhy2: 9:39pm
Lovely pictures, one of the few celebrities doing great at the home front.
You are truly an African queen, and to those who believe she is not beautiful, kindly know that beauty is in the eye of the looker ( her husband)

It is another Dry Season, a Season for construction works.
Need a Roof Parapet to bring out the beauty in your Building?
Check out details of our polystyrene parapet installation, it is light, fast to install and durable.
Prefect for land which doesn't much loads and renovation works.
Click below
http://www.nairaland.com/3726763/alternative-building-material-expanded-polystyrene/6

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: Mercy Johnson, Her Husband And Children In Adorable New Photos by Thatnawtichick(f): 9:40pm
Awon power couple kiss

3 Likes

Re: Mercy Johnson, Her Husband And Children In Adorable New Photos by eshadiamond(f): 9:40pm
post=64786503:
Mercy Johnson,her husband and three kids are serving family goals in new photos her husband,Prince Okojie shared.



They took the photos on their way to church today..





Beautiful family!

http://www.newshelmng.com/2018/02/mercy-johnson-and-family-in-adorable.html

beautiful family

3 Likes

Re: Mercy Johnson, Her Husband And Children In Adorable New Photos by adakaibeyamma: 9:40pm
yanabasee:
Mercy Johnson's ugliness is extremely infectious to her kids....
Lmao grin grin grin

2 Likes

Re: Mercy Johnson, Her Husband And Children In Adorable New Photos by royalamour(m): 9:40pm
Trying too hard to prove that all is well in her marriage.
undecided

2 Likes

Re: Mercy Johnson, Her Husband And Children In Adorable New Photos by elegantslayer(f): 9:40pm
yanabasee:
Mercy Johnson's ugliness is extremely infectious to her kids....
Is it ur ugliness, at least her husband loves her and she has been able to keep her marriage with her ugliness

31 Likes 1 Share

Re: Mercy Johnson, Her Husband And Children In Adorable New Photos by AustineCJ: 9:41pm
One love keep them together.
Re: Mercy Johnson, Her Husband And Children In Adorable New Photos by teemanbastos(m): 9:42pm
yanabasee:
Mercy Johnson's ugliness is extremely infectious to her kids....
Acquire Wisdom

18 Likes

Re: Mercy Johnson, Her Husband And Children In Adorable New Photos by ufondunenye(f): 9:43pm
When you marry your rightful husband, you will surely know.
Just look at the resemblance in all of them,
STRICKING!!
Right
Yea.... That's what I'm talking about. grin smiley shocked

5 Likes

Re: Mercy Johnson, Her Husband And Children In Adorable New Photos by Chari4: 9:43pm
How do I get to front page. I have somethings I nee don't of my chest and I need it to be on fp
Re: Mercy Johnson, Her Husband And Children In Adorable New Photos by progressj: 9:43pm
why all of them come look alike?

1 Like

Re: Mercy Johnson, Her Husband And Children In Adorable New Photos by EgunMogaji: 9:44pm
Nonsense picture, show us the yansh grin

2 Likes

Re: Mercy Johnson, Her Husband And Children In Adorable New Photos by qualityGod(m): 9:44pm
Marriage is a scam undecided
Re: Mercy Johnson, Her Husband And Children In Adorable New Photos by Airforce31: 9:44pm
To derail this thread dey hungry me

1 Like

Re: Mercy Johnson, Her Husband And Children In Adorable New Photos by LesbianBoy(m): 9:44pm
This man go dey fvck mercy johnson pvssy on a daily! grin grin grin grin grin
Re: Mercy Johnson, Her Husband And Children In Adorable New Photos by killdiabetes(f): 9:45pm
Lovely couple. God will keep your marriage for u

1 Like

Re: Mercy Johnson, Her Husband And Children In Adorable New Photos by nuelzy: 9:45pm
yanabasee:
Mercy Johnson's ugliness is extremely infectious to her kids....
just as your stupidity is infectious to your brain

8 Likes

Re: Mercy Johnson, Her Husband And Children In Adorable New Photos by mayowascholar: 9:45pm
tnx
Re: Mercy Johnson, Her Husband And Children In Adorable New Photos by myners007: 9:46pm
yanabasee:
Mercy Johnson's ugliness is extremely infectious to her kids....
Without a doubt, she is way prettier than your mom

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Mercy Johnson, Her Husband And Children In Adorable New Photos by Ellixlimswag(m): 9:46pm
yanabasee:
Mercy Johnson's ugliness is extremely infectious to her kids....
as we pray your bitterness do not infect your kids

1 Like

Re: Mercy Johnson, Her Husband And Children In Adorable New Photos by pyyxxaro: 9:46pm
[quote author=Chari4 post=64790685]How do I get to front page. I have somethings I nee don't of my chest and I need it to be on fp[/quote


Just write BBN

It wud get to front page

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Mercy Johnson, Her Husband And Children In Adorable New Photos by lacoach: 9:46pm
yanabasee:
Mercy Johnson's ugliness is extremely infectious to her kids....
always looking unkept.in real life lets forget camera filter and make up, she worwor. Its Just the ass that keeps her.
Re: Mercy Johnson, Her Husband And Children In Adorable New Photos by kolafolabi(m): 9:47pm
They look good
Re: Mercy Johnson, Her Husband And Children In Adorable New Photos by TWoods(m): 9:47pm
yanabasee:
Mercy Johnson's ugliness is extremely infectious to her kids....

This is an extremely offensive post.

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Mercy Johnson, Her Husband And Children In Adorable New Photos by eseveli(m): 9:47pm
c him bard bard like where morroco beat Nigeria
Re: Mercy Johnson, Her Husband And Children In Adorable New Photos by Favouramani(m): 9:47pm
ufondunenye:
When you marry your rightful husband, you will surely know.
Just look at the resemblance in all of them,
STRICKING!!
Right
Yea.... That's what I'm talking about. grin smiley shocked
thank you man
Your generation will never forget you

1 Like

Re: Mercy Johnson, Her Husband And Children In Adorable New Photos by Hollasmall(m): 9:48pm
EgunMogaji:
Nonsense picture, show us the yansh grin

Bros,if to say na naija you dey her husband for arrange boys wey go beat you

(0) (1) (Reply)

Funmi Iyanda Turns Down CNN job Offer / Upcoming Actress Mercy Johnson / Duncan Mighty Celebrates His 34th Birthday Today

Viewing this topic: TechPill, Elnino4ladies, Quace(m), preshmickhy(f), Sassilicious(f), Mrssier, temmytanny(m), LoveWifee, bezimo(m), Iamabimbola, benueguy(m), Mrks4770(m), swtedy(m), Monaco2(m), tenderheart1241(m), Nickizoe(f), Oselu28(f), Josphine4good(f), Softhands(m), Splendblex(f), wabuk(m), papyjay7, Ogalandlord007, whiteeyes(f), franxalive(m), ebony13, inedujac, GENERALCASHMIR(m), fize, 1121, sundoj08(m), Dhemmyjay(m), Akagas(m), lade007(m), Simonokeh7(m) and 78 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.