Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ongoing Road Construction Project In Kogi West Influenced By Senator Dino Melaye (5380 Views)

Road Construction In The South-East Financed By Sukuk (Photo) / Fly Over And Road Construction In Epe, Lagos Ongoing (Photos) / TENSION!!! Governor Umahi Of Ebonyi Slapped By Sen. Oji Ogbuoji (pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



AYERE/AJOWA ROAD GETS URGENT FEDERAL ATTENTION.



The deplorable road from Ayere Community in Ijumu Local govt Area of Kogi State linking Ondo State received urgent federal govt attention. The road was part the recently released letters of awarded contracts by the Office of the SGF, (Presidency) for Kogi West Senatorial District.



The level of the deplorable condition of the road have drawn the attention of the Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Otunba Dino Melaye who lobbied and facilitated the urgent repairs and award of the road.



The job according to terms and stipulation by the Contractor, was to urgently make the road passable and motorable for users.



It could be recalled that the road was completely cut-off during the last raining season which have made it difficult for road user.

Ayere-Ajowa road project according to the contractor is expected to be delivered next week.



http://www.thetowncrier.ng/2018/02/04/see-the-road-construction-project-on-going-in-kogi-west-influenced-by-sen-dino-melaye/ ONE OF THE ONGOING CONSTITUENCY PROJECTS OF SENATOR DINO MELAIYE.AYERE/AJOWA ROAD GETS URGENT FEDERAL ATTENTION.The deplorable road from Ayere Community in Ijumu Local govt Area of Kogi State linking Ondo State received urgent federal govt attention. The road was part the recently released letters of awarded contracts by the Office of the SGF, (Presidency) for Kogi West Senatorial District.The level of the deplorable condition of the road have drawn the attention of the Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Otunba Dino Melaye who lobbied and facilitated the urgent repairs and award of the road.The job according to terms and stipulation by the Contractor, was to urgently make the road passable and motorable for users.It could be recalled that the road was completely cut-off during the last raining season which have made it difficult for road user.Ayere-Ajowa road project according to the contractor is expected to be delivered next week.

2019 Loading rubbish... 2 Likes

Dino is one unfit senator that has ever been privileged to step on the red carpet chamber!!





People like Dino aren't supposed to be heard of anywhere near social media...But quite unfortunately, Kogi state has always elected incompetent people to lead them.... History says it all....





Dino is a Shithole senator!!! 8 Likes





Your post is just a fallout of bandwagon. yanabasee:

Dino is one unfit senator that has ever been privileged to step on the red carpet chamber!!





People like Dino aren't supposed to be heard of anywhere near social media...But quite unfortunately, Kogi state has always elected incompetent people to lead them.... History says it all....





Dino is a Shithole senator!!! Please who is your Senator? Let's start from there. Let's know how fit he or she is than Dino.Your post is just a fallout of bandwagon. 32 Likes 2 Shares

Weldon Sen Dino 1 Like

yanabasee:

Dino is one unfit senator that has ever been privileged to step on the red carpet chamber!!





People like Dino aren't supposed to be heard of anywhere near social media...But quite unfortunately, Kogi state has always elected incompetent people to lead them.... History says it all....





Dino is a Shithole senator!!!

What is Dino’s offense, please. What is Dino’s offense, please. 4 Likes

When government does not know it's job this is what happens it had to get to a deplorable state before they realized it is bad.It is only in Nigeria that they would announce road construction,electricity megawatts currently being generated,Ground breaking ceremony of one project or the other is this news.In countries where government know their work it is a normal thing and it is not announced to the whole world. 1 Like

Thank God

Dino abeg help us with d road from ekinrin-adde to kabba abeg

Influenced?

yanabasee:

Dino is one unfit senator that has ever been privileged to step on the red carpet chamber!!





People like Dino aren't supposed to be heard of anywhere near social media...But quite unfortunately, Kogi state has always elected incompetent people to lead them.... History says it all....





Dino is a Shithole senator!!!

Afonja...they will never mind their business. Afonja...they will never mind their business. 5 Likes

good afternoon. A married man has been asking me out for a while now. He told me he is married and loves his wife so much but he wants a responsible girl outside his marriage to have fun with. He has promised to take care of me. He is very wealthy and his wife is from a very wealthy home. He has sent me money twice but I really do not have any intention of sleeping with him. He sent me his nude pictures and also said he doesn't like sex with condoms, that we are going to have sex without protection. I have all our conversations on my phone including his nudes.The problem is I really need 500k for something and I know he has the money, I asked him for help and he gave me a condition. He said I must come sleep with him before getting a dime from him. I already promised myself never to sleep with a married man. I spoke to my friend about it and she advised me to threaten him with the chat and his nudes and if he doesn't bring the money I should release the chat to his wife first, before releasing his nude pictures to bloggers only if he doesn't want to cooperate. Please I need advise, I'm scared. Should go ahead with this plan or just forget about him?

HE'S COMING HOME IN 2019 TO FACE HIS MUSIC CAREER





yanabasee:

Dino is one unfit senator that has ever been privileged to step on the red carpet chamber!!





People like Dino aren't supposed to be heard of anywhere near social media...But quite unfortunately, Kogi state has always elected incompetent people to lead them.... History says it all....





Dino is a Shithole senator!!! WHO IS YOUR SENATOR AND HOW MANY BILL HAS HE PASS? 2 Likes

The pro-buhatist will castigate this man on this

Teetopz:

good afternoon. A married man has been asking me out for a while now. He told me he is married and loves his wife so much but he wants a responsible girl outside his marriage to have fun with. He has promised to take care of me. He is very wealthy and his wife is from a very wealthy home. He has sent me money twice but I really do not have any intention of sleeping with him. He sent me his nude pictures and also said he doesn't like sex with condoms, that we are going to have sex without protection. I have all our conversations on my phone including his nudes.The problem is I really need 500k for something and I know he has the money, I asked him for help and he gave me a condition. He said I must come sleep with him before getting a dime from him. I already promised myself never to sleep with a married man. I spoke to my friend about it and she advised me to threaten him with the chat and his nudes and if he doesn't bring the money I should release the chat to his wife first, before releasing his nude pictures to bloggers only if he doesn't want to cooperate. Please I need advise, I'm scared. Should go ahead with this plan or just forget about him?

You are not a woman but an afonja...stop this nonsense and remove those Igbo women pics on your profile. You are not a woman but an afonja...stop this nonsense and remove those Igbo women pics on your profile. 2 Likes

Lol ... Election year don dey near nau, this is sheer duplicity!

Ladyhippolyta88:

When government does not know it's job this is what happens it had to get to a deplorable state before they realized it is bad.It is only in Nigeria that they would announce road construction,electricity megawatts currently being generated,Ground breaking ceremony of one project or the other is this news.In countries where government know their work it is a normal thing and it is not announced to the whole world. ...



... u are damned right... Our mother Lilly has spoken. ...... u are damned right... Our mother Lilly has spoken.



sometimes it is important to listen to message of a mad man rather than calling him mad man sometimes it is important to listen to message of a mad man rather than calling him mad man

EZENDIZUOGU:

WHO IS YOUR SENATOR AND HOW MANY BILL HAS HE PASS?







Don't mind him

probably his senator is one of those that get knocked off to sleep in the house. #sleepingsenator Don't mind himprobably his senator is one of those that get knocked off to sleep in the house. #sleepingsenator

royalamour:

ONE OF THE ONGOING CONSTITUENCY PROJECTS OF SENATOR DINO MELAIYE.

AYERE/AJOWA ROAD GETS URGENT FEDERAL ATTENTION.



The deplorable road from Ayere Community in Ijumu Local govt Area of Kogi State linking Ondo State received urgent federal govt attention. The road was part the recently released letters of awarded contracts by the Office of the SGF, (Presidency) for Kogi West Senatorial District.



The level of the deplorable condition of the road have drawn the attention of the Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Otunba Dino Melaye who lobbied and facilitated the urgent repairs and award of the road.



The job according to terms and stipulation by the Contractor, was to urgently make the road passable and motorable for users.



It could be recalled that the road was completely cut-off during the last raining season which have made it difficult for road user.

Ayere-Ajowa road project according to the contractor is expected to be delivered next week.



http://www.thetowncrier.ng/2018/02/04/see-the-road-construction-project-on-going-in-kogi-west-influenced-by-sen-dino-melaye/

washy



na for 2019 dem dey prepare for washyna for 2019 dem dey prepare for

apart from d gramma this guy is doing his job

The Dino like a tout.

The guy is clearing land for his estate/farm and his media dogs are here with pictures to deceive us.



We cannot be fooled again.



Yeye somebory

Your Website is your showroom.

Start your online business with a beautiful E-commerce website.

contact O81-8742-8339

Teetopz:

good afternoon. A married man has been asking me out for a while now. He told me he is married and loves his wife so much but he wants a responsible girl outside his marriage to have fun with. He has promised to take care of me. He is very wealthy and his wife is from a very wealthy home. He has sent me money twice but I really do not have any intention of sleeping with him. He sent me his nude pictures and also said he doesn't like sex with condoms, that we are going to have sex without protection. I have all our conversations on my phone including his nudes.The problem is I really need 500k for something and I know he has the money, I asked him for help and he gave me a condition. He said I must come sleep with him before getting a dime from him. I already promised myself never to sleep with a married man. I spoke to my friend about it and she advised me to threaten him with the chat and his nudes and if he doesn't bring the money I should release the chat to his wife first, before releasing his nude pictures to bloggers only if he doesn't want to cooperate. Please I need advise, I'm scared. Should go ahead with this plan or just forget about him?



He has sent u money twice, u didn't reject, now because u need 500k u want to blackmail him, ruin his family n marriage for ur selfish interest. Firstly, run away from that ur friend, she will lead u to ur damnation. Buh u can go ahead with the "plan" whatever comes out of it, u and the man both deserve it. Nonsense! He has sent u money twice, u didn't reject, now because u need 500k u want to blackmail him, ruin his family n marriage for ur selfish interest. Firstly, run away from that ur friend, she will lead u to ur damnation. Buh u can go ahead with the "plan" whatever comes out of it, u and the man both deserve it. Nonsense!

psucc:

Please who is your Senator? Let's start from there. Let's know how fit he or she is than Dino.



Your post is just a fallout of bandwagon.

Good question. Good question.

Teetopz:

good afternoon. A married man has been asking me out for a while now. He told me he is married and loves his wife so much but he wants a responsible girl outside his marriage to have fun with. He has promised to take care of me. He is very wealthy and his wife is from a very wealthy home. He has sent me money twice but I really do not have any intention of sleeping with him. He sent me his nude pictures and also said he doesn't like sex with condoms, that we are going to have sex without protection. I have all our conversations on my phone including his nudes.The problem is I really need 500k for something and I know he has the money, I asked him for help and he gave me a condition. He said I must come sleep with him before getting a dime from him. I already promised myself never to sleep with a married man. I spoke to my friend about it and she advised me to threaten him with the chat and his nudes and if he doesn't bring the money I should release the chat to his wife first, before releasing his nude pictures to bloggers only if he doesn't want to cooperate. Please I need advise, I'm scared. Should go ahead with this plan or just forget about him? .....





codeine, caffeine, reffnol, cocaine is bad for your health... if u are damned and doomed foolish must the whole world be aware... give your life to christ .....codeine, caffeine, reffnol, cocaine is bad for your health... if u are damned and doomed foolish must the whole world be aware... give your life to christ

cool



Today's Banker is up on my blog.... get on fast before odds drop. Clinical analysis backs it up.



jokerstip.blogspot.com

Please keep quiet if you are not from Kogi West.

that is my constituency and the road was long overdue for construction, I salute the courage of Dino for that great job.



Most of people criticizing this man were not even from Kogi or they belong to another constituency leads by that Dollard governor.

I beg let them finish the construction first, Nigeria only get starting but no finishing