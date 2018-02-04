₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Ongoing Road Construction Project In Kogi West Influenced By Senator Dino Melaye by royalamour(m): 7:45pm On Feb 04
ONE OF THE ONGOING CONSTITUENCY PROJECTS OF SENATOR DINO MELAIYE.
AYERE/AJOWA ROAD GETS URGENT FEDERAL ATTENTION.
The deplorable road from Ayere Community in Ijumu Local govt Area of Kogi State linking Ondo State received urgent federal govt attention. The road was part the recently released letters of awarded contracts by the Office of the SGF, (Presidency) for Kogi West Senatorial District.
The level of the deplorable condition of the road have drawn the attention of the Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Otunba Dino Melaye who lobbied and facilitated the urgent repairs and award of the road.
The job according to terms and stipulation by the Contractor, was to urgently make the road passable and motorable for users.
It could be recalled that the road was completely cut-off during the last raining season which have made it difficult for road user.
Ayere-Ajowa road project according to the contractor is expected to be delivered next week.
http://www.thetowncrier.ng/2018/02/04/see-the-road-construction-project-on-going-in-kogi-west-influenced-by-sen-dino-melaye/
Re: Ongoing Road Construction Project In Kogi West Influenced By Senator Dino Melaye by Dontquit: 7:52pm On Feb 04
2019 Loading rubbish...
Re: Ongoing Road Construction Project In Kogi West Influenced By Senator Dino Melaye by yanabasee(m): 7:58pm On Feb 04
Dino is one unfit senator that has ever been privileged to step on the red carpet chamber!!
People like Dino aren't supposed to be heard of anywhere near social media...But quite unfortunately, Kogi state has always elected incompetent people to lead them.... History says it all....
Dino is a Shithole senator!!!
Re: Ongoing Road Construction Project In Kogi West Influenced By Senator Dino Melaye by psucc(m): 8:38pm On Feb 04
Please who is your Senator? Let's start from there. Let's know how fit he or she is than Dino.
Your post is just a fallout of bandwagon.
yanabasee:
Re: Ongoing Road Construction Project In Kogi West Influenced By Senator Dino Melaye by Splashme: 8:42pm On Feb 04
Weldon Sen Dino
Re: Ongoing Road Construction Project In Kogi West Influenced By Senator Dino Melaye by resurgentxtian4: 8:50pm On Feb 04
yanabasee:
What is Dino’s offense, please.
Re: Ongoing Road Construction Project In Kogi West Influenced By Senator Dino Melaye by Ladyhippolyta88(f): 10:06pm On Feb 04
When government does not know it's job this is what happens it had to get to a deplorable state before they realized it is bad.It is only in Nigeria that they would announce road construction,electricity megawatts currently being generated,Ground breaking ceremony of one project or the other is this news.In countries where government know their work it is a normal thing and it is not announced to the whole world.
Re: Ongoing Road Construction Project In Kogi West Influenced By Senator Dino Melaye by Liscolite1: 10:48am
Thank God
Dino abeg help us with d road from ekinrin-adde to kabba abeg
Re: Ongoing Road Construction Project In Kogi West Influenced By Senator Dino Melaye by satowind(m): 10:48am
Influenced?
Re: Ongoing Road Construction Project In Kogi West Influenced By Senator Dino Melaye by benben1000: 10:49am
yanabasee:
Afonja...they will never mind their business.
Re: Ongoing Road Construction Project In Kogi West Influenced By Senator Dino Melaye by Teetopz: 10:49am
Re: Ongoing Road Construction Project In Kogi West Influenced By Senator Dino Melaye by akeentech(m): 10:49am
HE'S COMING HOME IN 2019 TO FACE HIS MUSIC CAREER
Re: Ongoing Road Construction Project In Kogi West Influenced By Senator Dino Melaye by EZENDIZUOGU(m): 10:49am
WHO IS YOUR SENATOR AND HOW MANY BILL HAS HE PASS?
yanabasee:
Re: Ongoing Road Construction Project In Kogi West Influenced By Senator Dino Melaye by sobastical(m): 10:49am
The pro-buhatist will castigate this man on this
Re: Ongoing Road Construction Project In Kogi West Influenced By Senator Dino Melaye by lenovo0078xxx: 10:49am
Re: Ongoing Road Construction Project In Kogi West Influenced By Senator Dino Melaye by benben1000: 10:50am
Teetopz:
You are not a woman but an afonja...stop this nonsense and remove those Igbo women pics on your profile.
Re: Ongoing Road Construction Project In Kogi West Influenced By Senator Dino Melaye by Jaynom(m): 10:50am
Lol ... Election year don dey near nau, this is sheer duplicity!
Re: Ongoing Road Construction Project In Kogi West Influenced By Senator Dino Melaye by fishbone123(m): 10:50am
Ladyhippolyta88:...
... u are damned right... Our mother Lilly has spoken.
Re: Ongoing Road Construction Project In Kogi West Influenced By Senator Dino Melaye by eminikansoso(m): 10:50am
sometimes it is important to listen to message of a mad man rather than calling him mad man
Re: Ongoing Road Construction Project In Kogi West Influenced By Senator Dino Melaye by sobastical(m): 10:51am
EZENDIZUOGU:
Don't mind him
probably his senator is one of those that get knocked off to sleep in the house. #sleepingsenator
Re: Ongoing Road Construction Project In Kogi West Influenced By Senator Dino Melaye by free2ryhme: 10:51am
royalamour:
washy
na for 2019 dem dey prepare for
Re: Ongoing Road Construction Project In Kogi West Influenced By Senator Dino Melaye by Abfinest007(m): 10:51am
apart from d gramma this guy is doing his job
Re: Ongoing Road Construction Project In Kogi West Influenced By Senator Dino Melaye by wellmax(m): 10:51am
The Dino like a tout.
The guy is clearing land for his estate/farm and his media dogs are here with pictures to deceive us.
We cannot be fooled again.
Yeye somebory
Re: Ongoing Road Construction Project In Kogi West Influenced By Senator Dino Melaye by 13banks: 10:52am
Re: Ongoing Road Construction Project In Kogi West Influenced By Senator Dino Melaye by Felixalex(m): 10:53am
Teetopz:
He has sent u money twice, u didn't reject, now because u need 500k u want to blackmail him, ruin his family n marriage for ur selfish interest. Firstly, run away from that ur friend, she will lead u to ur damnation. Buh u can go ahead with the "plan" whatever comes out of it, u and the man both deserve it. Nonsense!
Re: Ongoing Road Construction Project In Kogi West Influenced By Senator Dino Melaye by poseidon12: 10:54am
psucc:
Good question.
Re: Ongoing Road Construction Project In Kogi West Influenced By Senator Dino Melaye by fishbone123(m): 10:54am
Teetopz:.....
codeine, caffeine, reffnol, cocaine is bad for your health... if u are damned and doomed foolish must the whole world be aware... give your life to christ
Re: Ongoing Road Construction Project In Kogi West Influenced By Senator Dino Melaye by owomida1: 10:54am
cool
Re: Ongoing Road Construction Project In Kogi West Influenced By Senator Dino Melaye by seunpas: 10:54am
Please keep quiet if you are not from Kogi West.
that is my constituency and the road was long overdue for construction, I salute the courage of Dino for that great job.
Most of people criticizing this man were not even from Kogi or they belong to another constituency leads by that Dollard governor.
Re: Ongoing Road Construction Project In Kogi West Influenced By Senator Dino Melaye by abbeyty(m): 10:55am
I beg let them finish the construction first, Nigeria only get starting but no finishing
Re: Ongoing Road Construction Project In Kogi West Influenced By Senator Dino Melaye by whodeyhere: 10:55am
Teetopz:
Please just forget about him
