₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,955,600 members, 4,065,608 topics. Date: Sunday, 04 February 2018 at 11:17 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Chris Nigige Accused Of Beating A Building Contractor With His Staff In Lagos (6731 Views)
|Chris Nigige Accused Of Beating A Building Contractor With His Staff In Lagos by laidelaitan(f): 9:36pm
Minister of Labour, Nigige, accused of assaulting building contractor
Residents of Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, have accused the Minister of Labour, Chris Nigige, of assaulting a building contractor identified as Sunday Maderu, on Chibo Ofodile street.
According to the witnesses, Mr. Maderu was working on a land beside the minister’s house, today, on the instruction of his employer, Mr. Tope of PPIP LVI.
It was however gathered that Mr. Nigige told the contractor to stop work and he complied, but while packing his tools, he was plummeted by the minister with the staff he walks around with.
He was said to have left after Maderu became motionless and his staff broke into pieces. The victim has since been rushed to an undisclosed hospital in Lekki.
https://www.headofsocials.com/2018/02/04/minister-labour-nigige-accused-assaulting-building-contractor/
|Re: Chris Nigige Accused Of Beating A Building Contractor With His Staff In Lagos by BeeBeeOoh(m): 9:48pm
Make this man mind dey am oh, he fit enter inside beans sack
|Re: Chris Nigige Accused Of Beating A Building Contractor With His Staff In Lagos by ignis(f): 10:41pm
I wouldn't expect less from APC.
The victim should sue Ngige and make the arrogant tout pay heavily for damages.
Once you belong to APC, you have complete impunity to do rubbish.
Trump was right when he called Nigeria a Shithole.
Fellow Nigerians, please keep your voters card ready.
11 Likes
|Re: Chris Nigige Accused Of Beating A Building Contractor With His Staff In Lagos by Haganah: 10:41pm
When the head is rotten....what do you expect.
Zombies come and tell us how Ngige was fighting corruption by beating this man.
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Chris Nigige Accused Of Beating A Building Contractor With His Staff In Lagos by tiger28: 10:41pm
Hmm
|Re: Chris Nigige Accused Of Beating A Building Contractor With His Staff In Lagos by fakuta(f): 10:41pm
I think the recent happenings are just strategy to put fear and emotions into to defenceless Nigerians so that they accept political enslavement --or even demanding--their own enslavement.
#every human life is precious#
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Chris Nigige Accused Of Beating A Building Contractor With His Staff In Lagos by femo122: 10:42pm
4 Likes
|Re: Chris Nigige Accused Of Beating A Building Contractor With His Staff In Lagos by Judolisco(m): 10:42pm
Ngige u b medical doctor now u should knw better u wan kill an ni
4 Likes
|Re: Chris Nigige Accused Of Beating A Building Contractor With His Staff In Lagos by dlondonbadboy: 10:42pm
See the idiots at the helm of affairs...Devils working around as humans...what a people!!
5 Likes
|Re: Chris Nigige Accused Of Beating A Building Contractor With His Staff In Lagos by nonxo007(m): 10:42pm
Nigige or Ngige??
Who is Nigige?? And if its the minister what is he doing in Lagos??
This story get K leg
2 Likes
|Re: Chris Nigige Accused Of Beating A Building Contractor With His Staff In Lagos by Bobby4090: 10:43pm
So Ngige, a serving labour minister, dey secretly build im own personal house for Lekki phase 1. Hmmm. Na waooo.
Upon dat de beat a labourer on top. Hw can the Minister of Labour be beating a Labourer. No sympathy or human face?
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Chris Nigige Accused Of Beating A Building Contractor With His Staff In Lagos by emeijeh(m): 10:44pm
Reminds me of this action movie.
1 Like
|Re: Chris Nigige Accused Of Beating A Building Contractor With His Staff In Lagos by Damidave1124(m): 10:44pm
He might go scot free now, the person he assaulted is a poor man and Nigeria is a country where the rich can get away with any bleeping crime
1 Like
|Re: Chris Nigige Accused Of Beating A Building Contractor With His Staff In Lagos by YoungSharawy4444(m): 10:44pm
political thurg
1 Like
|Re: Chris Nigige Accused Of Beating A Building Contractor With His Staff In Lagos by Dandsome: 10:44pm
It's a shithole country. Anything goes provided you know person. Smh
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Chris Nigige Accused Of Beating A Building Contractor With His Staff In Lagos by conductorh2: 10:44pm
Only in ZOOgeria
3 Likes
|Re: Chris Nigige Accused Of Beating A Building Contractor With His Staff In Lagos by MisterGrace: 10:44pm
Even shortingo dey beat person... Taking laws into his hands. Lol... idiot Short put.
|Re: Chris Nigige Accused Of Beating A Building Contractor With His Staff In Lagos by OBAGADAFFI: 10:45pm
|Re: Chris Nigige Accused Of Beating A Building Contractor With His Staff In Lagos by timwudz(m): 10:45pm
Nigeria and zombies are like 5 n 6
1 Like
|Re: Chris Nigige Accused Of Beating A Building Contractor With His Staff In Lagos by JailBreak: 10:45pm
i won't be suprised if thats how his wife use to beat him
|Re: Chris Nigige Accused Of Beating A Building Contractor With His Staff In Lagos by pikin1(m): 10:46pm
Nigeria my country! it's like before you join APC u must become inhuman n wicked.
|Re: Chris Nigige Accused Of Beating A Building Contractor With His Staff In Lagos by pol23: 10:46pm
Nigeria jagajaga...everything scatter scatter
1 Like
|Re: Chris Nigige Accused Of Beating A Building Contractor With His Staff In Lagos by pafestula(m): 10:46pm
Not again, he should be busy with minimum wage saga which he couldn't reach logical conclusion with workers for years.
His Boss right now...
3 Likes
|Re: Chris Nigige Accused Of Beating A Building Contractor With His Staff In Lagos by Justbeingreal(m): 10:46pm
9ja
All the people shouting change see what this evil men has turn the nation into.
1 Like
|Re: Chris Nigige Accused Of Beating A Building Contractor With His Staff In Lagos by Ucheosefoh(m): 10:48pm
I'm not surprised anything that associate with bubu is evil incarnate. op it is Ngige not Nigige
2 Likes
|Re: Chris Nigige Accused Of Beating A Building Contractor With His Staff In Lagos by ignis(f): 10:49pm
pafestula:N for Nairaland.
|Re: Chris Nigige Accused Of Beating A Building Contractor With His Staff In Lagos by Ladyhippolyta88(f): 10:49pm
This one na clear abuse of power.In a good system Ngige should be taken to court.
2 Likes
|Re: Chris Nigige Accused Of Beating A Building Contractor With His Staff In Lagos by Follygunners: 10:49pm
Typical arrogance from those pple... na wah oo
2 Likes
|Re: Chris Nigige Accused Of Beating A Building Contractor With His Staff In Lagos by Opinedecandid(m): 10:50pm
APC with everyone in it is a clown.
|Re: Chris Nigige Accused Of Beating A Building Contractor With His Staff In Lagos by BruncleZuma: 10:50pm
2 Likes
|Re: Chris Nigige Accused Of Beating A Building Contractor With His Staff In Lagos by Finelatty: 10:52pm
Which kind propaganda be dis
|Re: Chris Nigige Accused Of Beating A Building Contractor With His Staff In Lagos by Alexekaard(m): 10:54pm
DO YOU KNOW:
To trust someone means you trust them with your life?
To trust someone is based on your clarity of judgement?
To trust is to believe that the person has you 100%?
Who could you trust in your greatest moment in need?
Who will be worthy of having your trust?
Will you be able to confide your trust among certain people Put your trust in a person who isn't a backstaber, liar, thief... Think before you act
DO YOU KNOW:
That such people still exist? That's why am offering you another opportunity for (iTunes, Amazon, Walmart, Steam etc) either in us, uk, cad or aud) lovers to beware of scammers and trade with a Trustworthy, faster and a good buyer of them. You can reach me anyday and time because am available 24/7... U can chat me up on WhatsApp by checking dis link http://rebrand.ly/e-trader or gimme a call on 0°9°0°8°5°6°3°0°1°6°4... A trial will convince you... Thanks
Signing Out...
Nchara:stop The Lies Igbos Are Less Than 10% Of Lagos.bendle Are More Than Igbo / FG Fuel Subsidy Account Empty / RAUFU AREGBESOLA Campaign Rice Is OUT - Pics
Viewing this topic: StRichard(m), mcgaius, EvenInFreetown, DanEmakoji(m), Adefemiaderoju1, boolet(m), watchindelta(m), Etosonc(m), uscofield, mumaino(m), 9iceboi(m), baakus(m), hAlexandro(m), shawdon(m), princeFAD, ayyumud(m), chubinwa, ZACHIE, skido1, maseratti, Meajor(m), otetwo, dsoja, ABRlink(m), Lexxix, pweshboi(m), MemeTroll, amjustme2, Lonestar124, zarakikenpa(m), Xbee007(m), BUHARItesticles, yeddy99, dmltoyin(m), irepnaija4eva(m), onegig(m), Madorah, sydneyobioha(m), osikiabu(m), datbay(m), brownskingirl(f), samsamgo, anyimontana(m), ccharless77, raymexx, Tobycharles, eedoze, tee2faith, piazon, Decapo, KissyFace(m), blaze007(m), AquaLalua, AgamaHub, lawbabs, theSpark(m), Rainmaker69(m), alade112(m), dsurest(m), DIAMOND1G39, lanrejoe10(m), sykah(f), princecool29(m), nochio(m), bamideleniayo(m), bgates, ajuzie101, flinton(m), peterincredible, noeloge82(m), Baraq, elfiddy(m), Built2last, adisabarber(m), grosebiz(m), kachimor, olaniyi50(m), Unpredictableme(m), zenithpaint(m), faizsanusi(m) and 136 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11