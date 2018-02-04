Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Chris Nigige Accused Of Beating A Building Contractor With His Staff In Lagos (6731 Views)

Residents of Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, have accused the Minister of Labour, Chris Nigige, of assaulting a building contractor identified as Sunday Maderu, on Chibo Ofodile street.



According to the witnesses, Mr. Maderu was working on a land beside the minister’s house, today, on the instruction of his employer, Mr. Tope of PPIP LVI.



It was however gathered that Mr. Nigige told the contractor to stop work and he complied, but while packing his tools, he was plummeted by the minister with the staff he walks around with.



He was said to have left after Maderu became motionless and his staff broke into pieces. The victim has since been rushed to an undisclosed hospital in Lekki.





Make this man mind dey am oh, he fit enter inside beans sack

I wouldn't expect less from APC.

The victim should sue Ngige and make the arrogant tout pay heavily for damages.



Once you belong to APC, you have complete impunity to do rubbish.

Trump was right when he called Nigeria a Shithole.



Fellow Nigerians, please keep your voters card ready. 11 Likes

When the head is rotten....what do you expect.



Zombies come and tell us how Ngige was fighting corruption by beating this man. 18 Likes 1 Share

Hmm

I think the recent happenings are just strategy to put fear and emotions into to defenceless Nigerians so that they accept political enslavement --or even demanding--their own enslavement.

#every human life is precious# 9 Likes 1 Share

4 Likes

Ngige u b medical doctor now u should knw better u wan kill an ni 4 Likes





See the idiots at the helm of affairs...Devils working around as humans...what a people!! See the idiots at the helm of affairs...Devils working around as humans...what a people!! 5 Likes

Nigige or Ngige??

Who is Nigige?? And if its the minister what is he doing in Lagos??

This story get K leg 2 Likes

So Ngige, a serving labour minister, dey secretly build im own personal house for Lekki phase 1. Hmmm. Na waooo.

Upon dat de beat a labourer on top. Hw can the Minister of Labour be beating a Labourer. No sympathy or human face? 6 Likes 1 Share

Reminds me of this action movie. 1 Like

He might go scot free now, the person he assaulted is a poor man and Nigeria is a country where the rich can get away with any bleeping crime 1 Like

political thurg 1 Like

It's a shithole country. Anything goes provided you know person. Smh 4 Likes 1 Share

Only in ZOOgeria 3 Likes

Short put. Even shortingo dey beat person... Taking laws into his hands. Lol... idiotShort put.

Nigeria and zombies are like 5 n 6 1 Like

i won't be suprised if thats how his wife use to beat him

Nigeria my country! it's like before you join APC u must become inhuman n wicked.

Nigeria jagajaga...everything scatter scatter 1 Like

Not again, he should be busy with minimum wage saga which he couldn't reach logical conclusion with workers for years.



His Boss right now... 3 Likes

9ja



All the people shouting change see what this evil men has turn the nation into. 1 Like

I'm not surprised anything that associate with bubu is evil incarnate. op it is Ngige not Nigige 2 Likes

pafestula:

N N for Nairaland. N for Nairaland.

This one na clear abuse of power.In a good system Ngige should be taken to court. 2 Likes

Typical arrogance from those pple... na wah oo 2 Likes

APC with everyone in it is a clown.

2 Likes

Which kind propaganda be dis