Most of the women agreed that the photo is disturbing, blaming the mother of the child, others didn't see anything wrong with it.







What do you think?







See their coments below..



She learnt it from u guys na

Too bad but not surprised. It is what we've become

This one be like elderly dwarf 4 Likes

I feel its wrong...that's how I saw a sickening video of a grown a*s dirty man penetrating a small baby boy, I nearly pucked, regretted opening the group video

I know its hard to say, but we have successfully raised a generation of hoes. 10 Likes

Can only be in South Africa

i no see any picture ooooooooooo abeg mods solve this plsssssssss 3 Likes

Where's the picture na 3 Likes





Now see what your wife gave birth to.



Slay princess Don't marry Slay queens, don't marry Slay queens...una no go hear.Now see what your wife gave birth to.Slay princess 17 Likes

every body want to trend

The younger ones are growing up so fast, knowing things we older ladies took 10 years in know in a day.



The rate of promiscuity and sexual display now being proliferated among kids and teenagers makes me cringe and imagine how things will get bad in the future, I pray it doesn't. 1 Like

Yeligray:

She learnt it from u guys na











No mind dem.



Hypocrites. No mind dem.Hypocrites.

Pikin wey retired olosho born.... 1 Like 1 Share

INNOCENT CHILD.........No be her fault, na the person wey snap am get craze for head becos na that person give her that pose. 1 Like

This is inappropriate for a girl of her age

And whats bad about the pose!









People just be taking Codeine untop another man cough

OneCorner:

Can only be in South Africa

Where is the picture

She has been taught , albeit too early that women are largely objects for sexual gratification.

I would be interested in seeing what the feminists herein would have to say.

And to think some posters think this is a normal posé make it all the more sickening. We have soo reduced morality to a worthless value. Soon we would think its ok to engage in child sex so long as the child can say 'yes and no' 1 Like

If you see anything wrong with the photo, you obviously need to examine yourself...people are easily offended this dayz..corrupt mind

You all have dirty mind... What's so wrong about the picture now?! If yu put this kind of energy into better things, I'm sure Nigeria would be better than this

Luvdmx:

If you see anything wrong with the photo, you obviously need to examine yourself

Honestly Honestly 1 Like

Why is prostrate, breast and cervical cancers the most prevalent form of cancer in Nigeria? Is it because men and women excessively engage in too much *** activities