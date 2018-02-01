₦airaland Forum

Photo Of A Little Girl Striking A "Disturbing" Pose Ignites Debate Among Women by 247frolicboss(m): 10:31pm On Feb 04
A mother posed this photo on a popular women's Facebook page and captioned it: "Disturbing"


Most of the women agreed that the photo is disturbing, blaming the mother of the child, others didn't see anything wrong with it.



What do you think?



See their coments below..

http://www.newshelmng.com/2018/02/photo-of-little-girl-striking.html

Re: Photo Of A Little Girl Striking A "Disturbing" Pose Ignites Debate Among Women by 247frolicboss(m): 10:31pm On Feb 04
Re: Photo Of A Little Girl Striking A "Disturbing" Pose Ignites Debate Among Women by Yeligray(m): 10:44pm On Feb 04
She learnt it from u guys na
Re: Photo Of A Little Girl Striking A "Disturbing" Pose Ignites Debate Among Women by Oluwasaeon(m): 11:02pm On Feb 04
Too bad but not surprised. It is what we've become
Re: Photo Of A Little Girl Striking A "Disturbing" Pose Ignites Debate Among Women by pyyxxaro: 11:08pm On Feb 04
This one be like elderly dwarf kiss

Re: Photo Of A Little Girl Striking A "Disturbing" Pose Ignites Debate Among Women by LadyHeaven(f): 11:25pm On Feb 04
I feel its wrong...that's how I saw a sickening video of a grown a*s dirty man penetrating a small baby boy, I nearly pucked, regretted opening the group video cry
Re: Photo Of A Little Girl Striking A "Disturbing" Pose Ignites Debate Among Women by delugajackson(m): 12:21am
I know its hard to say, but we have successfully raised a generation of hoes.

Re: Photo Of A Little Girl Striking A "Disturbing" Pose Ignites Debate Among Women by OneCorner: 12:57am
Can only be in South Africa
Re: Photo Of A Little Girl Striking A "Disturbing" Pose Ignites Debate Among Women by desreek9(f): 10:06am
wow
Re: Photo Of A Little Girl Striking A "Disturbing" Pose Ignites Debate Among Women by tgmservice: 10:06am
i no see any picture ooooooooooo abeg mods solve this plsssssssss

Re: Photo Of A Little Girl Striking A "Disturbing" Pose Ignites Debate Among Women by abiodunalasa(m): 10:07am
Where's the picture na undecided

Re: Photo Of A Little Girl Striking A "Disturbing" Pose Ignites Debate Among Women by Papiikush: 10:07am
Don't marry Slay queens, don't marry Slay queens...una no go hear.

Now see what your wife gave birth to.

Slay princess grin

Re: Photo Of A Little Girl Striking A "Disturbing" Pose Ignites Debate Among Women by Asowari(m): 10:07am
every body want to trend undecided
Re: Photo Of A Little Girl Striking A "Disturbing" Pose Ignites Debate Among Women by Scented(f): 10:08am
The younger ones are growing up so fast, knowing things we older ladies took 10 years in know in a day.

The rate of promiscuity and sexual display now being proliferated among kids and teenagers makes me cringe and imagine how things will get bad in the future, I pray it doesn't.

Re: Photo Of A Little Girl Striking A "Disturbing" Pose Ignites Debate Among Women by Mentorkaryhm(m): 10:08am
,
Re: Photo Of A Little Girl Striking A "Disturbing" Pose Ignites Debate Among Women by ShyCypher(m): 10:08am
Yeligray:
She learnt it from u guys na





No mind dem.

Hypocrites.

Re: Photo Of A Little Girl Striking A "Disturbing" Pose Ignites Debate Among Women by BigBrother9ja: 10:09am
Pikin wey retired olosho born....

Re: Photo Of A Little Girl Striking A "Disturbing" Pose Ignites Debate Among Women by herkeym001(m): 10:09am
INNOCENT CHILD.........No be her fault, na the person wey snap am get craze for head becos na that person give her that pose.

Re: Photo Of A Little Girl Striking A "Disturbing" Pose Ignites Debate Among Women by Berrilite(f): 10:10am
This is inappropriate for a girl of her age
Re: Photo Of A Little Girl Striking A "Disturbing" Pose Ignites Debate Among Women by Benekruku(m): 10:11am
And whats bad about the pose!




People just be taking Codeine untop another man cough
Re: Photo Of A Little Girl Striking A "Disturbing" Pose Ignites Debate Among Women by maxinz: 10:12am
OneCorner:
Can only be in South Africa
Re: Photo Of A Little Girl Striking A "Disturbing" Pose Ignites Debate Among Women by YorubaMuslims: 10:12am
Where is the picture
Re: Photo Of A Little Girl Striking A "Disturbing" Pose Ignites Debate Among Women by Frenchfriez: 10:13am
She has been taught , albeit too early that women are largely objects for sexual gratification.
I would be interested in seeing what the feminists herein would have to say.
And to think some posters think this is a normal posé make it all the more sickening. We have soo reduced morality to a worthless value. Soon we would think its ok to engage in child sex so long as the child can say 'yes and no'

Re: Photo Of A Little Girl Striking A "Disturbing" Pose Ignites Debate Among Women by Luvdmx(m): 10:13am
If you see anything wrong with the photo, you obviously need to examine yourself...people are easily offended this dayz..corrupt mind
Re: Photo Of A Little Girl Striking A "Disturbing" Pose Ignites Debate Among Women by yesloaded: 10:13am
Re: Photo Of A Little Girl Striking A "Disturbing" Pose Ignites Debate Among Women by Onepointfiveodds: 10:14am
You all have dirty mind... What's so wrong about the picture now?! If yu put this kind of energy into better things, I'm sure Nigeria would be better than this
Re: Photo Of A Little Girl Striking A "Disturbing" Pose Ignites Debate Among Women by miqos02(m): 10:14am
Hmmm
Re: Photo Of A Little Girl Striking A "Disturbing" Pose Ignites Debate Among Women by Onepointfiveodds: 10:15am
Luvdmx:
If you see anything wrong with the photo, you obviously need to examine yourself

Honestly

Re: Photo Of A Little Girl Striking A "Disturbing" Pose Ignites Debate Among Women by VeeVeeMyLuv(m): 10:15am
Why is prostrate, breast and cervical cancers the most prevalent form of cancer in Nigeria? Is it because men and women excessively engage in too much *** activities
Re: Photo Of A Little Girl Striking A "Disturbing" Pose Ignites Debate Among Women by smith666999(m): 10:16am
disadvantage of watching #BBNaija

