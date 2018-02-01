₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,955,836 members, 4,066,402 topics. Date: Monday, 05 February 2018 at 11:22 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Photo Of A Little Girl Striking A "Disturbing" Pose Ignites Debate Among Women (18004 Views)
Woli Arole, Comedian Pictured With His Lookalike. See Striking Resemblance / Daniella Okeke And Her Mother Share Striking Resemblance (Photo) / The Striking Resemblance Between Olakunle Churchill & His Son, King Andre (Photo (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Photo Of A Little Girl Striking A "Disturbing" Pose Ignites Debate Among Women by 247frolicboss(m): 10:31pm On Feb 04
A mother posed this photo on a popular women's Facebook page and captioned it: "Disturbing"
Most of the women agreed that the photo is disturbing, blaming the mother of the child, others didn't see anything wrong with it.
What do you think?
See their coments below..
http://www.newshelmng.com/2018/02/photo-of-little-girl-striking.html
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photo Of A Little Girl Striking A "Disturbing" Pose Ignites Debate Among Women by 247frolicboss(m): 10:31pm On Feb 04
|Re: Photo Of A Little Girl Striking A "Disturbing" Pose Ignites Debate Among Women by Yeligray(m): 10:44pm On Feb 04
She learnt it from u guys na
|Re: Photo Of A Little Girl Striking A "Disturbing" Pose Ignites Debate Among Women by Oluwasaeon(m): 11:02pm On Feb 04
Too bad but not surprised. It is what we've become
|Re: Photo Of A Little Girl Striking A "Disturbing" Pose Ignites Debate Among Women by pyyxxaro: 11:08pm On Feb 04
This one be like elderly dwarf
4 Likes
|Re: Photo Of A Little Girl Striking A "Disturbing" Pose Ignites Debate Among Women by LadyHeaven(f): 11:25pm On Feb 04
I feel its wrong...that's how I saw a sickening video of a grown a*s dirty man penetrating a small baby boy, I nearly pucked, regretted opening the group video
|Re: Photo Of A Little Girl Striking A "Disturbing" Pose Ignites Debate Among Women by delugajackson(m): 12:21am
I know its hard to say, but we have successfully raised a generation of hoes.
10 Likes
|Re: Photo Of A Little Girl Striking A "Disturbing" Pose Ignites Debate Among Women by OneCorner: 12:57am
Can only be in South Africa
|Re: Photo Of A Little Girl Striking A "Disturbing" Pose Ignites Debate Among Women by desreek9(f): 10:06am
wow
|Re: Photo Of A Little Girl Striking A "Disturbing" Pose Ignites Debate Among Women by tgmservice: 10:06am
i no see any picture ooooooooooo abeg mods solve this plsssssssss
3 Likes
|Re: Photo Of A Little Girl Striking A "Disturbing" Pose Ignites Debate Among Women by abiodunalasa(m): 10:07am
Where's the picture na
3 Likes
|Re: Photo Of A Little Girl Striking A "Disturbing" Pose Ignites Debate Among Women by Papiikush: 10:07am
Don't marry Slay queens, don't marry Slay queens...una no go hear.
Now see what your wife gave birth to.
Slay princess
17 Likes
|Re: Photo Of A Little Girl Striking A "Disturbing" Pose Ignites Debate Among Women by Asowari(m): 10:07am
every body want to trend
|Re: Photo Of A Little Girl Striking A "Disturbing" Pose Ignites Debate Among Women by Scented(f): 10:08am
The younger ones are growing up so fast, knowing things we older ladies took 10 years in know in a day.
The rate of promiscuity and sexual display now being proliferated among kids and teenagers makes me cringe and imagine how things will get bad in the future, I pray it doesn't.
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of A Little Girl Striking A "Disturbing" Pose Ignites Debate Among Women by Mentorkaryhm(m): 10:08am
,
|Re: Photo Of A Little Girl Striking A "Disturbing" Pose Ignites Debate Among Women by ShyCypher(m): 10:08am
Yeligray:
No mind dem.
Hypocrites.
|Re: Photo Of A Little Girl Striking A "Disturbing" Pose Ignites Debate Among Women by BigBrother9ja: 10:09am
Pikin wey retired olosho born....
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Photo Of A Little Girl Striking A "Disturbing" Pose Ignites Debate Among Women by herkeym001(m): 10:09am
INNOCENT CHILD.........No be her fault, na the person wey snap am get craze for head becos na that person give her that pose.
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of A Little Girl Striking A "Disturbing" Pose Ignites Debate Among Women by Berrilite(f): 10:10am
This is inappropriate for a girl of her age
|Re: Photo Of A Little Girl Striking A "Disturbing" Pose Ignites Debate Among Women by Benekruku(m): 10:11am
And whats bad about the pose!
People just be taking Codeine untop another man cough
|Re: Photo Of A Little Girl Striking A "Disturbing" Pose Ignites Debate Among Women by maxinz: 10:12am
OneCorner:
|Re: Photo Of A Little Girl Striking A "Disturbing" Pose Ignites Debate Among Women by YorubaMuslims: 10:12am
Where is the picture
|Re: Photo Of A Little Girl Striking A "Disturbing" Pose Ignites Debate Among Women by Frenchfriez: 10:13am
She has been taught , albeit too early that women are largely objects for sexual gratification.
I would be interested in seeing what the feminists herein would have to say.
And to think some posters think this is a normal posé make it all the more sickening. We have soo reduced morality to a worthless value. Soon we would think its ok to engage in child sex so long as the child can say 'yes and no'
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of A Little Girl Striking A "Disturbing" Pose Ignites Debate Among Women by Luvdmx(m): 10:13am
If you see anything wrong with the photo, you obviously need to examine yourself...people are easily offended this dayz..corrupt mind
|Re: Photo Of A Little Girl Striking A "Disturbing" Pose Ignites Debate Among Women by yesloaded: 10:13am
|Re: Photo Of A Little Girl Striking A "Disturbing" Pose Ignites Debate Among Women by Onepointfiveodds: 10:14am
You all have dirty mind... What's so wrong about the picture now?! If yu put this kind of energy into better things, I'm sure Nigeria would be better than this
|Re: Photo Of A Little Girl Striking A "Disturbing" Pose Ignites Debate Among Women by miqos02(m): 10:14am
Hmmm
|Re: Photo Of A Little Girl Striking A "Disturbing" Pose Ignites Debate Among Women by Onepointfiveodds: 10:15am
Luvdmx:
Honestly
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of A Little Girl Striking A "Disturbing" Pose Ignites Debate Among Women by VeeVeeMyLuv(m): 10:15am
Why is prostrate, breast and cervical cancers the most prevalent form of cancer in Nigeria? Is it because men and women excessively engage in too much *** activities
|Re: Photo Of A Little Girl Striking A "Disturbing" Pose Ignites Debate Among Women by smith666999(m): 10:16am
disadvantage of watching #BBNaija
Advice From Parents After Cynthia-Osokogu's Death / Why Women Are The Weaker Sex And What Men's Roles Are. / How To Guide Your Child(ren) Against Molestation
Viewing this topic: SleekyPosh(m), helphelp, lynx200(m), pooozeee(m), mokane28, sholasol, krys22, emmylite79, eliadekx(m), princematz(m), Eden007(m), Topestbilly(m), walexsy(m), Nakuza(m), javakind, arrestdarrester, Esomchi44(m), HomesOfLife(m), ibmmusty, babane2016(m), Tolabell(f), burkutu, lexie234(m), EagleEyes001(m), pafo(m), wollyj1, Sokoflow(m), Jandexpat, ksmile85(m), noblejazz(m), olaleye1355(m), MbaanabaraAgu(m), ruggedlaw(m), Emmyirab(m), sweetilicious(f), moshino(m), Hapi121(m), Gireiboy(m), EngrMcDon(m), Success5313(m), Enesth(f), tundesto(m), donnie(m), Java001(m), kareem257, fleshb(m), Shegzy8(m), rubenic(m), comradeuche, copg22(m), penisilin(m), kelvinquincy(m), wheelchairboy(m), pikin1(m), samlyn, anudking, calyx, daylae(m), kayyat(f), Ammie2K17, sulaimon22, Remzie(m), daremplus(m), missystephen, Sofrosh(m), sollex(m), Osaib, Heeyhun(f), candygebsslim, Misturat1998, bs81(m), sanandreas(m), people4rmVillag, dubxy(m), kbzee11(m), theGigolo, skydancer, obi3x(m), Superman7, Israellionel, quin9(f), Quadre, bangiskings, kayhel, Blacklight, iamfortunate, Amirullaha(m), michaelmo11(m), Dicon1, adeyanju65(m) and 148 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 5