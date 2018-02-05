Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Bishop Daniel Obinim Trying To Fly Like A Bird On Air (Video) (9180 Views)

The popular bishop was seen in one of his church branches during service and he was reportedly trying to fly on air like a bird to heaven.



It appears that the pastor, during his prophetic and deliverance service wanted to take off into the skies. In the video, the man of God who was fully dressed in a suit and tie, mimicked the actions of a bird preparing for takeoff by flapping his arms.



After a few seconds of ‘flapping his wings’, Bishop Daniel Obinim started running towards a group of people members at one point of the auditorium at top speed and threw himself into their arms.



Many people then dashed to the spot to also hold him from falling. It appears it was a spiritual exercise.



See Video Below..





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D-KvoTQLwDg



see e face like false prophet see e face like false prophet 3 Likes

Ha

the weed is strong.



















Ghana must go 11 Likes



The weed is too strong for this kid The weed is too strong for this kid 8 Likes

Na wa o 2 Likes

And some people go still dey pay tithe to this mumu, smh.

Seun i notice that most times christian negative thread always make FP but negative thread from the other religion that makes FP is either blocked or deleted, why?



Do not be bias, we learn from these threads everyday, no religion is above others, they should all be treated fairly and equally, the reason why most people bash muslim threads is cos of the declaration on it, if it was open like others nobody will send them.



This is 2018, you need to change some things. 11 Likes 1 Share

desreek9:

wow

I love ur lips



I know guys would be checking her profile now I know guys would be checking her profile now 9 Likes

Joke 1 Like

why Dem catch am abeg every light skinned person in Ghana is seen as an angel or celebrity Africa my Africawhy Dem catch am abeg every light skinned person in Ghana is seen as an angel or celebrity 1 Like

God save us from all this wicked people using your name to deceive us.

All this yahoo guys parading as men of God won't kill us

Groovenaija360:

these people are making mockery of the gospel, honestly these people are making mockery of the gospel, honestly







Who's that Aba lead singer singing for him Who's that Aba lead singer singing for him

The worst part about it is that he'll still have loyal followers who will do anything for him (which doesn't exclude giving him all their money if he asks for it). 2 Likes

that is what usually happens when it's your first time taking osogbo weed...



pastor bia, make we analyze ur sense wit spiritual eyes 4 Likes

In the voice of DJ KHALED "Another One" 1 Like

If not catholic church, count me out from any miracle shrine church

The guy just made a fool of himself

These Gay-nians are now like Kenyans of Africa

He is Ghanaian, but his ancestors can be traced back to a particular state in Nigeria.



Now I know why the trumpet is yet to sound, if I have the ability to see everything like God... why will I want this kind of drama by religious folks to end?



Jesus must be shaking His head in high heaven in pity, for what they've turned his ministry to *house of Madness and comedy show.



It's a hard job being God you know... I mean like... you have to sit in high heaven seeing all the stùpid people doing stùpid things right from the beginning of humanity till date and you're not pissed off. Dude I seriously can't be God for for a minute... I'll run mad.

If You Believe, You Can Fly

eddy1977:



The weed is too strong for this kid lol lol

ok

insanity

I believe I can fly

I believe I can touch the sky

mumu

Britishcoins:

If not catholic church, count me out from any miracle shrine church na those idol worshipers you be? na those idol worshipers you be?