Date: Monday, 05 February 2018 at 11:21 AM
Bishop Daniel Obinim Trying To Fly Like A Bird On Air (Video) by Groovenaija360(m): 11:08pm On Feb 04
Founder and leader of The International God’s Way Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim has caused another stir on social media with the video of one of his latest ‘antics’ already going viral.
The popular bishop was seen in one of his church branches during service and he was reportedly trying to fly on air like a bird to heaven.
It appears that the pastor, during his prophetic and deliverance service wanted to take off into the skies. In the video, the man of God who was fully dressed in a suit and tie, mimicked the actions of a bird preparing for takeoff by flapping his arms.
After a few seconds of ‘flapping his wings’, Bishop Daniel Obinim started running towards a group of people members at one point of the auditorium at top speed and threw himself into their arms.
Many people then dashed to the spot to also hold him from falling. It appears it was a spiritual exercise.
See Video Below..
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D-KvoTQLwDg
>> https://groovenaija360.com.ng/ghanaian-pastor-almost-kills-self-trying-fly-like-bird-air-video/
|Re: Bishop Daniel Obinim Trying To Fly Like A Bird On Air (Video) by pyyxxaro: 11:10pm On Feb 04
see e face like false prophet
|Re: Bishop Daniel Obinim Trying To Fly Like A Bird On Air (Video) by micfoley: 11:28pm On Feb 04
Ha
|Re: Bishop Daniel Obinim Trying To Fly Like A Bird On Air (Video) by clive2u(m): 11:39pm On Feb 04
the weed is strong.
Ghana must go
|Re: Bishop Daniel Obinim Trying To Fly Like A Bird On Air (Video) by eddy1977(m): 3:07am
The weed is too strong for this kid
|Re: Bishop Daniel Obinim Trying To Fly Like A Bird On Air (Video) by MrMystrO(m): 10:27am
Na wa o
|Re: Bishop Daniel Obinim Trying To Fly Like A Bird On Air (Video) by akeentech(m): 10:31am
And some people go still dey pay tithe to this mumu, smh.
|Re: Bishop Daniel Obinim Trying To Fly Like A Bird On Air (Video) by desreek9(f): 10:31am
Seun i notice that most times christian negative thread always make FP but negative thread from the other religion that makes FP is either blocked or deleted, why?
Do not be bias, we learn from these threads everyday, no religion is above others, they should all be treated fairly and equally, the reason why most people bash muslim threads is cos of the declaration on it, if it was open like others nobody will send them.
This is 2018, you need to change some things.
|Re: Bishop Daniel Obinim Trying To Fly Like A Bird On Air (Video) by akeentech(m): 10:32am
desreek9:
I love ur lips
I know guys would be checking her profile now
|Re: Bishop Daniel Obinim Trying To Fly Like A Bird On Air (Video) by elyte89: 10:33am
Joke
|Re: Bishop Daniel Obinim Trying To Fly Like A Bird On Air (Video) by Liscolite1: 10:33am
Africa my Africa why Dem catch am abeg every light skinned person in Ghana is seen as an angel or celebrity
|Re: Bishop Daniel Obinim Trying To Fly Like A Bird On Air (Video) by Rollins777(m): 10:33am
God save us from all this wicked people using your name to deceive us.
|Re: Bishop Daniel Obinim Trying To Fly Like A Bird On Air (Video) by Emac34: 10:33am
All this yahoo guys parading as men of God won't kill us
|Re: Bishop Daniel Obinim Trying To Fly Like A Bird On Air (Video) by free2ryhme: 10:33am
Groovenaija360:
these people are making mockery of the gospel, honestly
|Re: Bishop Daniel Obinim Trying To Fly Like A Bird On Air (Video) by maxiuc(m): 10:33am
Who's that Aba lead singer singing for him
|Re: Bishop Daniel Obinim Trying To Fly Like A Bird On Air (Video) by AnonyNymous(m): 10:33am
The worst part about it is that he'll still have loyal followers who will do anything for him (which doesn't exclude giving him all their money if he asks for it).
|Re: Bishop Daniel Obinim Trying To Fly Like A Bird On Air (Video) by Oblongata: 10:33am
that is what usually happens when it's your first time taking osogbo weed...
pastor bia, make we analyze ur sense wit spiritual eyes
|Re: Bishop Daniel Obinim Trying To Fly Like A Bird On Air (Video) by Inspire01: 10:34am
In the voice of DJ KHALED "Another One"
|Re: Bishop Daniel Obinim Trying To Fly Like A Bird On Air (Video) by Britishcoins: 10:34am
If not catholic church, count me out from any miracle
|Re: Bishop Daniel Obinim Trying To Fly Like A Bird On Air (Video) by Kobicove(m): 10:35am
The guy just made a fool of himself
|Re: Bishop Daniel Obinim Trying To Fly Like A Bird On Air (Video) by Heffalump(m): 10:35am
These Gay-nians are now like Kenyans of Africa
|Re: Bishop Daniel Obinim Trying To Fly Like A Bird On Air (Video) by Offpoint: 10:35am
He is Ghanaian, but his ancestors can be traced back to a particular state in Nigeria.
Now I know why the trumpet is yet to sound, if I have the ability to see everything like God... why will I want this kind of drama by religious folks to end?
Jesus must be shaking His head in high heaven in pity, for what they've turned his ministry to *house of Madness and comedy show.
It's a hard job being God you know... I mean like... you have to sit in high heaven seeing all the stùpid people doing stùpid things right from the beginning of humanity till date and you're not pissed off. Dude I seriously can't be God for for a minute... I'll run mad.
|Re: Bishop Daniel Obinim Trying To Fly Like A Bird On Air (Video) by hoodedjaystrim(m): 10:36am
If You Believe, You Can Fly
|Re: Bishop Daniel Obinim Trying To Fly Like A Bird On Air (Video) by maxinz: 10:36am
eddy1977:lol
|Re: Bishop Daniel Obinim Trying To Fly Like A Bird On Air (Video) by fajob: 10:37am
ok
|Re: Bishop Daniel Obinim Trying To Fly Like A Bird On Air (Video) by exlinkleads(f): 10:37am
insanity
|Re: Bishop Daniel Obinim Trying To Fly Like A Bird On Air (Video) by timilehing(m): 10:37am
I believe I can fly
I believe I can touch the sky
|Re: Bishop Daniel Obinim Trying To Fly Like A Bird On Air (Video) by CHIGIM: 10:37am
mumu
|Re: Bishop Daniel Obinim Trying To Fly Like A Bird On Air (Video) by timilehing(m): 10:38am
Britishcoins:na those idol worshipers you be?
|Re: Bishop Daniel Obinim Trying To Fly Like A Bird On Air (Video) by ruggedtimi(m): 10:38am
lol...na the members i pity!! Same man that brought a passport from a dead man.
