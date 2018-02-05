₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|7 Juicy Reasons To Eat Tomatoes by IbnIbrahim: 11:46pm On Feb 04
What’s So Great About Them?
Tomatoes are loaded with a substance called lycopene. It gives them their bright red color and helps protect them from the ultraviolet rays of the sun. In much the same way, it can help protect your cells from damage. Tomatoes also have potassium, vitamins B and E, and other nutrients.
1. Immune System
Lycopene is an antioxidant -- it fights molecules called free radicals that can damage your cells and affect your immune system. Because of that, foods high in lycopene, like tomatoes, may make you less likely to have lung, stomach, or prostate cancer. Some research shows they might help prevent the disease in the pancreas, colon, throat, mouth, breast, and cervix as well.
2. Heart
Lycopene also may help lower your levels of LDL, or “bad” cholesterol, as well as your blood pressure. And that may lower your chances of heart disease. Other nutrients in tomatoes, like vitamins B and E and antioxidants called flavonoids, may boost your heart health, too.
3. Eyes
Tomatoes have substances called lutein and zeaxanthin that may help protect your eyes from the blue light made by digital devices like smartphones and computers. They also may help keep your eyes from feeling tired and ease headaches from eyestrain. And some research shows they may even make you less likely to have a more serious form of the leading cause of blindness in the U.S.: age-related macular degeneration.
4. Lungs
Some studies show that tomatoes may be helpful for people who have asthma and may help prevent emphysema, a condition that slowly damages the air sacs in your lungs. That may be because lycopene, lutein, and zeaxanthin, among other antioxidants, fight the harmful substances in tobacco smoke, which is the leading cause of emphysema. Scientists are trying to learn more about those effects.
5. Blood Vessels
Getting more tomatoes into your diet may make you less likely to have a stroke, which is when blood flow gets cut off to a part of your brain. Studies suggest that they may ease inflammation, boost your immune system, lower your cholesterol levels, and keep your blood from clotting. All those things may help prevent strokes.
6. Oral Health
Studies have shown that lycopene may help with the gum diseases gingivitis and periodontitis in the same way it may help prevent cancer -- by fighting free radicals. But eating lots of raw tomatoes can damage the enamel on your teeth -- thanks to the high amount of acid -- and brushing soon afterward can make that worse. It’s a good idea to wait at least 30 minutes before you brush
7. Skin
You know hats and sunscreen can help shield you from the sun. Well, the lycopene in tomatoes may do something for that, too, possibly in the same way it protects tomatoes. But you don’t put it on your skin -- it works on your cells from the inside.
|Re: 7 Juicy Reasons To Eat Tomatoes by yanabasee(m): 11:48pm On Feb 04
I don't miss it on my salad......
|Re: 7 Juicy Reasons To Eat Tomatoes by free2ryhme: 10:34am
IbnIbrahim:
is it the raw tomatoes or the fired ( cooked ) tomatoes as stew
|Re: 7 Juicy Reasons To Eat Tomatoes by 69MissedCalls(m): 10:34am
Ehen I talk am. But when I dey chop am raw with onions dem dey look me like mad man
|Re: 7 Juicy Reasons To Eat Tomatoes by Donald7610: 10:35am
Raw Tomatoes are not Mild enough for Ulcer Patient
Beware of Ulcer
|Re: 7 Juicy Reasons To Eat Tomatoes by maxiuc(m): 10:35am
I don't have time to start ulcer treatment now
|Re: 7 Juicy Reasons To Eat Tomatoes by DrRasheed(m): 10:36am
Tomatoes are good for the above listed yet Carrot is better.
Eat Carrots if you fine tomatoes weird.
|Re: 7 Juicy Reasons To Eat Tomatoes by Britishcoins: 10:36am
I eats a lot of them, that is why I love cutting them before blending it gives me a lot of opportunity to select and eats the most healthy one among them
Team vegetarians
|Re: 7 Juicy Reasons To Eat Tomatoes by satowind(m): 10:37am
With out the reasons I luv eating fresh tomatoes. All these are just bonus
|Re: 7 Juicy Reasons To Eat Tomatoes by simonlee(m): 10:38am
i totally agree with you OP but the problem now is that we nigerians literally kill that *lycopene* with our cooking methods before the food is even ready for consumption. Imaging boiling the grounded tomatoes for hours before deep frying it in adulterated oil and you're still expecting any intending nutrient to remain active
I just taya for my country people o
|Re: 7 Juicy Reasons To Eat Tomatoes by chyckxx(m): 10:38am
I love eating the fresh fruits.
|Re: 7 Juicy Reasons To Eat Tomatoes by IbnIbrahim: 10:38am
free2ryhme:Some eat it as raw on salad, roasted meat or as stew. Anyway it is consumed, it nourishes the body
|Re: 7 Juicy Reasons To Eat Tomatoes by maxinz: 10:39am
|Re: 7 Juicy Reasons To Eat Tomatoes by rawpadgin(m): 10:39am
Can't stop eating raw tomatoes. Been eating it since i was a teen
|Re: 7 Juicy Reasons To Eat Tomatoes by akeentech(m): 10:39am
The only reason I eat tomato is because of easy flow of blood to P... when needed
|Re: 7 Juicy Reasons To Eat Tomatoes by VeeVeeMyLuv(m): 10:39am
Why is prostrate, breast and cervical cancers the most prevalent form of cancer in Nigeria? Is it because men and women excessively engage in too much *** activities
|Re: 7 Juicy Reasons To Eat Tomatoes by winzy(m): 10:39am
Can I mix with cold orijin?
|Re: 7 Juicy Reasons To Eat Tomatoes by IbnIbrahim: 10:40am
satowind:
Really!
|Re: 7 Juicy Reasons To Eat Tomatoes by IbnIbrahim: 10:40am
winzy:Bros, you are on your own!
|Re: 7 Juicy Reasons To Eat Tomatoes by satowind(m): 10:40am
IbnIbrahim:yeap
|Re: 7 Juicy Reasons To Eat Tomatoes by simonlee(m): 10:47am
winzy:Something is really doing you and i'm suspecting your village people
|Re: 7 Juicy Reasons To Eat Tomatoes by madridguy(m): 10:49am
Do you mean raw tomatoes trigger ulcer?
Donald7610:
|Re: 7 Juicy Reasons To Eat Tomatoes by pointstores(m): 10:58am
okk
|Re: 7 Juicy Reasons To Eat Tomatoes by nazablossom(f): 11:01am
I love eating raw tomatoes.when I was younger, I like to be in charge of grounding tomatoes so that I can eat it as I want.
|Re: 7 Juicy Reasons To Eat Tomatoes by yomalex(m): 11:14am
nice
|Re: 7 Juicy Reasons To Eat Tomatoes by Galaticos444: 11:15am
chukwu567:d mod won't ban dis scammer but rather he will ban dose dat ar against bbnaija
|Re: 7 Juicy Reasons To Eat Tomatoes by thunderbabs: 11:17am
D problem is for you to get red n round gud lookin tomatoes, it depends on where you live.
Only those living in Maitama in Abuja like me can relate. And those living in Alapere, Ketu can also relate
|Re: 7 Juicy Reasons To Eat Tomatoes by thunderbabs: 11:17am
chukwu567:
Scam
|Re: 7 Juicy Reasons To Eat Tomatoes by mintress: 11:20am
Cool
(0) (Reply)
