The youth election in Okpoama schedule to hold on Monday 5th February has been suspended till further notice.



Meanwhile, Security operatives have been directed to bring the situation under control...



I still don't get it.



Is there a GUN Factory in Rivers State?



Ohh na Bayelsa sef.



I don dey use to Gun matters for Rivers only.



Firefire na who we go vote for now sef?Buhari is useless and Goodluck Jonathan is the Godfather of corruption.



Any other person?What about a Young man like Desmond Elliot?

APC children have started again... 4 Likes

Damn

I still don't get it.



Is there a GUN Factory in Rivers State?

Why the hate on Rivers State? The news mentioned... "Okpoama-kingdom in Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa State"

I still don't get it.



Is there a GUN Factory in Rivers State?

I hear say u dey dash students 10k each









If u dash finish u come dey comment without reading





Is that rivers or bayelsa





I hear say u dey dash students 10k each

If u dash finish u come dey comment without reading

Is that rivers or bayelsa

Better share that money reach me if not u no go rest in peace for this forum

I still don't get it.



Is there a GUN Factory in Rivers State?

Nigeria is gradually turning to Mogadishu " Somalia ".

Grassroot election in Rivers, Bayelsa and Delta isn't funny at all.



I Can't forget the election of a President General in a local government I visited in Delta State 4 years ago

I still don't get it.



Is there a GUN Factory in Rivers State?



Ohh na Bayelsa sef.



I don dey use to Gun matters for Rivers only.



Firefire na who we go vote for now sef? Buhari is useless and Goodluck Jonathan is the Godfather of corruption.



Any other person?

We should be able to reason together objectively if we shun partisan politics and politics of bitterness. I mean all Nigerians put together.



I would be able to push further logical reasoning with any Sai Baba rooters 'IF' they apologize for misleading Nigerians to vote the despot and useless individual called Buhary.



Yes, Jonathan supervised a corrupt government and his inaction then speaks volume. However, one of my points then was that APC is not coming with any CHANGE but CHAIN-GE. How on earth do you expect a Coup Plotter and a known failure in Mohomodu Buhary to lead Nigeria to a promise land? You guys even placed him in a 'god's like' status as if he is the coming Messiah.



How can the amalgamation of useless PDP politicians into APC makes the political prostitutes 'Progressives'?



Tender your public apology and let us reason together objectively.



We should be able to reason together objectively if we shun partisan politics and politics of bitterness. I mean all Nigerians put together.

I would be able to push further logical reasoning with any Sai Baba rooters 'IF' they apologize for misleading Nigerians to vote the despot and useless individual called Buhary.

Yes, Jonathan supervised a corrupt government and his inaction then speaks volume. However, one of my points then was that APC is not coming with any CHANGE but CHAIN-GE. How on earth do you expect a Coup Plotter and a known failure in Mohomodu Buhary to lead Nigeria to a promise land? You guys even placed him in a 'god's like' status as if he is the coming Messiah.

How can the amalgamation of useless PDP politicians into APC makes the political prostitutes 'Progressives'?

Tender your public apology and let us reason together objectively.

Shalom!

We should be able to reason together objectively if we shun partisan politics and politics of bitterness. I mean all Nigerians put together.



I would be able to push further logical reasoning with any Sai Baba rooters 'IF' they apologize for misleading Nigerians to vote the despot and useless individual called Buhary.



Yes, Jonathan supervised a corrupt government and his inaction then speaks volume. However, one of my points then was that APC is not coming with any CHANGE but CHAIN-GE. How on earth do you expect a Coup Plotter and a known failure in Mohomodu Buhary to lead Nigeria to a promise land? You guys even placed him in a 'god's like' status as if he is the coming Messiah.



How can the amalgamation of useless PDP politicians into APC makes the political prostitutes 'Progressives'?



Tender your public apology and let us reason together objectively.



Shalom!









Not happening.



You too have to tender an apology to us all for supporting the corrupt Government of Jonathan,and you still support PDP.



I have made peace with my God and myself for supporting Buhari,and a man that is at peace with himself, is at peace with the World.



We had so much high hopes in that Buhari Guy.



The way forward.



If not for the violence and killings, I am a actually thinking of going into Politics as a way of righting some wrongs in my constituency, but still thinking about it.



The problem I see is the generational gap. We have allowed the same sets of OLD people to be deciding our Destiny for us.



The sad thing is, these OLD MEN use young people like is for their dirty jobs, which is not limited to only violence,but as a tool of death against other young people with different ideas.



It is time we stretch a hand of friendship (PDP/APC) younger generation together, and collectively agree to wrestle the status quo away from the Obasanjo's and Buhari.



These guys have been around even before Nigeria became a Country.



I am open to dialogue.

Not happening.



You too have to tender an apology to us all for supporting the corrupt Government of Jonathan,and you still support PDP.



I have made peace with my God and myself for supporting Buhari,and a man that is at peace with himself, is at peace with the World.



We had so much high hopes in that Buhari Guy.



The way forward.



If not for the violence and killings, I am a actually thinking of going into Politics as a way of righting some wrongs in my constituency, but still thinking about it. going into politics ?



Nigerian politics is a cancer, it corrupts the best and attracts the worse.



The way politics is played in this country is too violent, any decent man who wants his peace of mind wouldn't want to get involved in it.



going into politics ?

Nigerian politics is a cancer, it corrupts the best and attracts the worse.

The way politics is played in this country is too violent, any decent man who wants his peace of mind wouldn't want to get involved in it.

You can help the people without playing partisan politics.

Not happening.



You too have to tender an apology to us all for supporting the corrupt Government of Jonathan,and you still support PDP.



I have made peace with my God and myself for supporting Buhari,and a man that is at peace with himself, is at peace with the World.



We had so much high hopes in that Buhari Guy.



The way forward.



If not for the violence and killings, I am a actually thinking of going into Politics as a way of righting some wrongs in my constituency, but still thinking about it.

IF indeed you have made it right with your creator, and you could openly confirm your disappointment in the FAILURE called Buhary, then I make bold to translate that into public apology. However, my support for GEJ was based purely on the fact that Buhary is a looming disaster and the former was a less devil than the current. This all can confirm.



It would be good you join the race and ignore the violent threat... Eni to ma jeun gbon gbon yio ti lekun' gbongbo.



We need to take our country back from these professional looters and career rogues; and these should be done in all areas of governance. Local, State and Federal.



IF indeed you have made it right with your creator, and you could openly confirm your disappointment in the FAILURE called Buhary, then I make bold to translate that into public apology. However, my support for GEJ was based purely on the fact that Buhary is a looming disaster and the former was a less devil than the current. This all can confirm.

It would be good you join the race and ignore the violent threat... Eni to ma jeun gbon gbon yio ti lekun' gbongbo.

We need to take our country back from these professional looters and career rogues; and these should be done in all areas of governance. Local, State and Federal.

Where are the youths? Enough of colleting mobilization funds for election campaign...

The Heading/Topic is just to discredit Youths and tag them incompetent to rule/govern Nigeria - What A Silly Excuse



Another propaganda loading...

IF indeed you have made it right with your creator, and you could openly confirm your disappointment in the FAILURE called Buhary, then I make bold to translate that into public apology. However, my support for GEJ was based purely on the fact that Buhary is a looming disaster and the former was a less devil than the current. This all can confirm.



It would be good you join the race and ignore the violent threat... Eni to ma jeun gbon gbon yio ti lekun' gbongbo.



We need to take our country back from these professional looters and career rogues; and these should be done in all areas of governance. Local, State and Federal.



Where are the youths? Enough of colleting mobilization funds for election campaign...

Self empowerment is everything.



The Youths are willing tools of destruction in the hands of these politicians because they do not have the jobs,skills,education or even the option of telling the politicians to go to hell,as they are their source of livelihood.



The big fight will not be with the big politicians, but with those collecting mobilization Allawee left and right.



Self empowerment is everything.

The Youths are willing tools of destruction in the hands of these politicians because they do not have the jobs,skills,education or even the option of telling the politicians to go to hell,as they are their source of livelihood.

The big fight will not be with the big politicians, but with those collecting mobilization Allawee left and right.

Where is Tonye Barcanista today?Voice-mail?

Self empowerment is everything.



The Youths are willing tools of destruction in the hands of these politicians because they do not have the jobs,skills,education or even the option of telling the politicians to go to hell,as they are their source of livelihood.



The big fight will not be with the big politicians, but with those collecting mobilization Allawee left and right.



Where is Tonye Barcanista today?Voice-mail?

I agree with you absolutely! Sadly, electioneering in Nigeria has been monetized. The highest bidder take it ALL.



But we can start somewhere... let see what we can achieve.



I agree with you absolutely! Sadly, electioneering in Nigeria has been monetized. The highest bidder take it ALL.

But we can start somewhere... let see what we can achieve.

TonyeBarcanista is very much around.

I agree with you absolutely! Sadly, electioneering in Nigeria has been monetized. The highest bidder take it ALL.



But we can start somewhere... let see what we can achieve.



TonyeBarcanista is very much around.

No wahala.



The nature of what I do takes me around the World a lot, but hopefully we should be able to meet up,with other like minded people and start something no matter how small to take back Nigeria.



No wahala.

The nature of what I do takes me around the World a lot, but hopefully we should be able to meet up,with other like minded people and start something no matter how small to take back Nigeria.

We will communicate privately.

No wahala.



The nature of what I do takes me around the World a lot, but hopefully we should be able to meet up,with other like minded people and start something no matter how small to take back Nigeria.



We will communicate privately.

Let me know when you are close or near my territory. Otherwise whenever we are in our ilu’ibile we can arrange for physical contact...



Let me know when you are close or near my territory. Otherwise whenever we are in our ilu'ibile we can arrange for physical contact...

Nigeria will be GREAT AGAIN!

These are the youths you all want Buhari, Osinbajo, Audu Ogbeh, Ogbonaya Onu, e.t.c to leave governance for to. No way! More than 95% of Nigerian youths are useless and the 5% that have small chinchini brain cannot come near because the 95% useless ones are violent and ready to kill.

These are the youths you all want Buhari, Osinbajo, Audu Ogbeh, Ogbonaya Onu, e.t.c to leave governance for to. No way! More than 95% of Nigerian youths are useless and the 5% that have small chinchini brain cannot come near because the 95% useless ones are violent and ready to kill. exactly, the same reason HungerBad dey run.

exactly, the same reason HungerBad dey run.

I registered with Apc, Lp & Pdp, everytime for meeting, no serious discussion than how to abuse the other party and how to put unqualified people in positions just to gather riches using youths to scatter tinz, I had to lend myself brain and talk to my legs. I still see the membership cards and shake my head for the nation and her youths.

South South and cult/youth clash

i just hope it ends in okpoama and not jump into akassa. Ex governor boys at work.

According to reports, there was a gun duel between two groups over the election of youth executive in Okpoama-kingdom in Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa State. Security sources confirmed that the ugly incident occurred around 8pm on Sunday 4th February, 2018 with many injured in the process.



The youth election in Okpoama schedule to hold on Monday 5th February has been suspended till further notice.



Meanwhile, Security operatives have been directed to bring the situation under control...



Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/02/2-groups-engage-gun-battle-ahead-youth-election-bayelsa-state-photos.html

Them dey test their Charms whether it still dey work well.

Just for common youth election. Future leaders indeed.

Are these the youth we are clamouring to come and rule Nigeria?



If they can't hold peaceful elections with a small town, how can they manage bigger positions.



How are we sure this will not increase when a youth get there?



Nigerian Youths wake up... You ve been sleeping for too long.







Na their way.Btw, it's PMBs fault.

Elections in Nigeria has a different Ideology entirely, there's a new definition to the word "Election" in Nigeria. This is now about the youths we're all clamoring for an opportunity to rule. Very ssoon even secondary school prefects will carry guns too