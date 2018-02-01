Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Rapes His Wife's Sister, Impregnates Her 3 Times, Orders Her To Abort All (6496 Views)

Basira who lived with her sister in the Ajah area of Lagos State, after her parents died in 2014 when she was barely 15, was deflowered by her teacher 34yr old Folorunsho Joseph after he drugged her.



Then Her sister’s husband, 37-year-old Mukaila Bello, allegedly took advantage of the incident and defiled her repeatedly until she became pregnant 3 times.



Bello, an indigene of Kwara State, has four children and works with a charity organisation on Victoria Island, Lagos State. After forcing Basirat to have an abortion in a chemist’s, Bello was alleged to have continued to have sex with her until she became pregnant the second time. .



He allegedly took her to a hospital in the Orile area of the state where another abortion was carried out. The victim reportedly informed her grandparent, who relocated her to the Ijebu Ode, Ogun State to live with some in-laws. .



Bello allegedly visited and defiled her at the new place, which resulted in a third pregnancy. He was said to have made her to have an abortion for the third time. The victim’s family members subsequently petitioned the Lagos State Office of the Public Defender. .



Basirat was taken to the Mirabel Centre, Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja, where medical tests were carried out on her. The test results reportedly confirmed that she was defiled. .



The daughter of the man with whom Basirat lived in Ijebu Ode, Kaosara, said Bello was known to her family as Basirat’s boyfriend. .



Officials of the OPD were said to have reported the case at the Area J Police Command, Elemoro, and the suspect was arrested. The teacher who first raped her in 2014 and one of those who conducted the abortions have also been arrested. .



The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Chike Oti, also confirmed the incident, adding that the suspects had been arraigned in court on Friday.







Guy man.see ur life so her stuff is more juicy than that of your wife.I hope u will learn a great lesson in penitentiary 6 Likes 1 Share

The punishment for rape must be death, and if you plead guilty, life imprisonment.

After all, you've taken from a woman what you cannot pay back by any means. 3 Likes

What is this country turning into. Rape, defilement of the young future of the country. Tougher sanctions should be placed for it.



Wives on strike should make another movie towards this festering ugly trend

Celcius:

The punishment for rape must be death, and if you plead guilty, life imprisonment.

After all, you've taken from a woman what you cannot pay back by any means. Are you well Are you well 2 Likes

Paschal001:

What is this country turning into. Rape, defilement of the young future of the country. Tougher sanctions should be placed for it.



Wives on strike should make another movie towards this festering ugly trend

Chill bro, let's hear more about the issue before we cast stone. Tomorrow you might hear that the guy never touched the lady or even worse she might be accusing him because of something else.



BTW those anyone know what became of the dorcas taxify case Chill bro, let's hear more about the issue before we cast stone. Tomorrow you might hear that the guy never touched the lady or even worse she might be accusing him because of something else.BTW those anyone know what became of the dorcas taxify case 1 Like

The only thing that matters right now is getting your voters' card so we can send baba back to Daura by February next year.



The situation in the country could get worse is we risk having that man for a second term. 1 Like

Wait ooo



Though Mr Bello deserve punishment but let be virtual, something must have gone wrong if not we wouldn't have known anything. He got her impregnated 3 times meaning the girl is receiving the pipi well. Because I don't know what the sister or entire family doing when they are doing it to the extend of first pregnant, second pregnant till third pregnant.





Any way... The judge should think deeply

Chai

This is really a sad and traumatizing but why did the girl keep mum and never reported to her people and relations? she should have told someone she confides in. abi the girl dey enjoy am ni

Hmm

3 pregnancy, all rape... Are you thinking what I'm thinking? 1 Like

The man should be in jail,



What about the wife?

If she was aware and said nothing then she needs to join her husband in jail

Are u sure it's rape?

Or seduction And mutual enjoyment 1 Like 1 Share

Except the girl was blind,dumb and without hand which in that case I don't think the man will be interested in her then she was enjoying it. When relationship go bad girls will cry rape.

He still went from Lagos to Ijebu-Ode to nack her!!!! Some guys no get shame, I swear.

3times they still call it rape?









The girl sister is so dumb and her grandparents too



Sorry for the small girl 1 Like

buhari why?

That's terrible.

And some people will still come here to blame his devilish acts on Mr Devil.

Walahi jungle justice is justified for these kind of animals in human clothing

devil incarnate devil incarnate

Ah

Afonjas������ Afonjas������

jegz25:

3 pregnancy, all rape... Are you thinking what I'm thinking?

Sleeping with a minor no matter her experiences sexually and her readiness to have sex is rape because she is a minor. So what are you saying? Sleeping with a minor no matter her experiences sexually and her readiness to have sex is rape because she is a minor. So what are you saying?

Hmmmmmmm

kk

This girl is not innocent

If she was she would have told her sister and even when she changed location why give in again?

See the guy face, still thinking about BASIRA'S big YANSH.... all Basira I know sabi get mighty yansh

3 times is nt rape again.....

Unless d girl no wan talk true

Day plan am 2gether ney