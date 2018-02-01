₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Rapes His Wife's Sister, Impregnates Her 3 Times, Orders Her To Abort All by Rachelsblog(f): 7:50am
Orphan identified as Basirat has been handed over to the Lagos state Government, After been repeatedly sexually abused by her sister's husband, and School Teacher.
Basira who lived with her sister in the Ajah area of Lagos State, after her parents died in 2014 when she was barely 15, was deflowered by her teacher 34yr old Folorunsho Joseph after he drugged her.
Then Her sister’s husband, 37-year-old Mukaila Bello, allegedly took advantage of the incident and defiled her repeatedly until she became pregnant 3 times.
Bello, an indigene of Kwara State, has four children and works with a charity organisation on Victoria Island, Lagos State. After forcing Basirat to have an abortion in a chemist’s, Bello was alleged to have continued to have sex with her until she became pregnant the second time. .
He allegedly took her to a hospital in the Orile area of the state where another abortion was carried out. The victim reportedly informed her grandparent, who relocated her to the Ijebu Ode, Ogun State to live with some in-laws. .
Bello allegedly visited and defiled her at the new place, which resulted in a third pregnancy. He was said to have made her to have an abortion for the third time. The victim’s family members subsequently petitioned the Lagos State Office of the Public Defender. .
Basirat was taken to the Mirabel Centre, Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja, where medical tests were carried out on her. The test results reportedly confirmed that she was defiled. .
The daughter of the man with whom Basirat lived in Ijebu Ode, Kaosara, said Bello was known to her family as Basirat’s boyfriend. .
Officials of the OPD were said to have reported the case at the Area J Police Command, Elemoro, and the suspect was arrested. The teacher who first raped her in 2014 and one of those who conducted the abortions have also been arrested. .
The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Chike Oti, also confirmed the incident, adding that the suspects had been arraigned in court on Friday.
News From Ebiwali--http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2018/02/man-rapes-his-wifes-sister-impregnate.html
1 Like
|Re: Man Rapes His Wife's Sister, Impregnates Her 3 Times, Orders Her To Abort All by myners007: 7:51am
Guy man.see ur life so her stuff is more juicy than that of your wife.I hope u will learn a great lesson in penitentiary
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Rapes His Wife's Sister, Impregnates Her 3 Times, Orders Her To Abort All by Celcius: 7:56am
The punishment for rape must be death, and if you plead guilty, life imprisonment.
After all, you've taken from a woman what you cannot pay back by any means.
3 Likes
|Re: Man Rapes His Wife's Sister, Impregnates Her 3 Times, Orders Her To Abort All by Paschal001: 8:03am
What is this country turning into. Rape, defilement of the young future of the country. Tougher sanctions should be placed for it.
Wives on strike should make another movie towards this festering ugly trend
|Re: Man Rapes His Wife's Sister, Impregnates Her 3 Times, Orders Her To Abort All by donsimo: 8:04am
Celcius:Are you well
2 Likes
|Re: Man Rapes His Wife's Sister, Impregnates Her 3 Times, Orders Her To Abort All by donsimo: 8:07am
Paschal001:
Chill bro, let's hear more about the issue before we cast stone. Tomorrow you might hear that the guy never touched the lady or even worse she might be accusing him because of something else.
BTW those anyone know what became of the dorcas taxify case
1 Like
|Re: Man Rapes His Wife's Sister, Impregnates Her 3 Times, Orders Her To Abort All by BlvckSoul(m): 10:57am
The only thing that matters right now is getting your voters' card so we can send baba back to Daura by February next year.
The situation in the country could get worse is we risk having that man for a second term.
1 Like
|Re: Man Rapes His Wife's Sister, Impregnates Her 3 Times, Orders Her To Abort All by zeedof(m): 10:57am
Wait ooo
Though Mr Bello deserve punishment but let be virtual, something must have gone wrong if not we wouldn't have known anything. He got her impregnated 3 times meaning the girl is receiving the pipi well. Because I don't know what the sister or entire family doing when they are doing it to the extend of first pregnant, second pregnant till third pregnant.
Any way... The judge should think deeply
|Re: Man Rapes His Wife's Sister, Impregnates Her 3 Times, Orders Her To Abort All by miqos02(m): 10:57am
Chai
|Re: Man Rapes His Wife's Sister, Impregnates Her 3 Times, Orders Her To Abort All by hyzich(m): 10:58am
This is really a sad and traumatizing but why did the girl keep mum and never reported to her people and relations? she should have told someone she confides in. abi the girl dey enjoy am ni
|Re: Man Rapes His Wife's Sister, Impregnates Her 3 Times, Orders Her To Abort All by rxmusa(m): 10:58am
Hmm
|Re: Man Rapes His Wife's Sister, Impregnates Her 3 Times, Orders Her To Abort All by jegz25(m): 10:58am
3 pregnancy, all rape... Are you thinking what I'm thinking?
1 Like
|Re: Man Rapes His Wife's Sister, Impregnates Her 3 Times, Orders Her To Abort All by Daeylar(f): 10:58am
The man should be in jail,
What about the wife?
If she was aware and said nothing then she needs to join her husband in jail
|Re: Man Rapes His Wife's Sister, Impregnates Her 3 Times, Orders Her To Abort All by dreamworld: 10:58am
Are u sure it's rape?
Or seduction And mutual enjoyment
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Man Rapes His Wife's Sister, Impregnates Her 3 Times, Orders Her To Abort All by owomida1: 10:59am
Wetin come be my own?
|Re: Man Rapes His Wife's Sister, Impregnates Her 3 Times, Orders Her To Abort All by satowind(m): 10:59am
Except the girl was blind,dumb and without hand which in that case I don't think the man will be interested in her then she was enjoying it. When relationship go bad girls will cry rape.
|Re: Man Rapes His Wife's Sister, Impregnates Her 3 Times, Orders Her To Abort All by adisabarber(m): 10:59am
He still went from Lagos to Ijebu-Ode to nack her!!!! Some guys no get shame, I swear.
|Re: Man Rapes His Wife's Sister, Impregnates Her 3 Times, Orders Her To Abort All by Kingwizzy16(m): 10:59am
3times they still call it rape?
The girl sister is so dumb and her grandparents too
Sorry for the small girl
1 Like
|Re: Man Rapes His Wife's Sister, Impregnates Her 3 Times, Orders Her To Abort All by Offpoint: 11:01am
buhari why?
|Re: Man Rapes His Wife's Sister, Impregnates Her 3 Times, Orders Her To Abort All by Benjom(m): 11:01am
That's terrible.
|Re: Man Rapes His Wife's Sister, Impregnates Her 3 Times, Orders Her To Abort All by jkendy(m): 11:01am
And some people will still come here to blame his devilish acts on Mr Devil.
Walahi jungle justice is justified for these kind of animals in human clothing
|Re: Man Rapes His Wife's Sister, Impregnates Her 3 Times, Orders Her To Abort All by free2ryhme: 11:02am
Rachelsblog:
devil incarnate
|Re: Man Rapes His Wife's Sister, Impregnates Her 3 Times, Orders Her To Abort All by SandB2017: 11:02am
Ah
|Re: Man Rapes His Wife's Sister, Impregnates Her 3 Times, Orders Her To Abort All by datyungdizy(m): 11:02am
Rachelsblog:Afonjas������
|Re: Man Rapes His Wife's Sister, Impregnates Her 3 Times, Orders Her To Abort All by Yoshy: 11:03am
jegz25:
Sleeping with a minor no matter her experiences sexually and her readiness to have sex is rape because she is a minor. So what are you saying?
|Re: Man Rapes His Wife's Sister, Impregnates Her 3 Times, Orders Her To Abort All by emmyw(m): 11:03am
Hmmmmmmm
|Re: Man Rapes His Wife's Sister, Impregnates Her 3 Times, Orders Her To Abort All by engrlarex(m): 11:03am
kk
|Re: Man Rapes His Wife's Sister, Impregnates Her 3 Times, Orders Her To Abort All by Larasisi(f): 11:03am
This girl is not innocent
If she was she would have told her sister and even when she changed location why give in again?
|Re: Man Rapes His Wife's Sister, Impregnates Her 3 Times, Orders Her To Abort All by moshould(m): 11:04am
See the guy face, still thinking about BASIRA'S big YANSH.... all Basira I know sabi get mighty yansh
|Re: Man Rapes His Wife's Sister, Impregnates Her 3 Times, Orders Her To Abort All by iamrapper(m): 11:04am
3 times is nt rape again.....
Unless d girl no wan talk true
Day plan am 2gether ney
|Re: Man Rapes His Wife's Sister, Impregnates Her 3 Times, Orders Her To Abort All by crumz: 11:04am
miqos02:
1 Like
