|Usain Bolt's Feet Causes Commotion On Social Media by Prinq: 9:54am
Former Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt is currently the brunt of online jokes after he shared a snap of his feet online.
The Olympic athlete, while watching the Super Bowl, shared a photo of himself with his feet up, close to his TV, but everyone's attention went to his dry feet instead of the game playing on TV.
Usain Bolt
Social media users are now dragging him and telling him to do something about the state of his feet.
See reactions below.
|Re: Usain Bolt's Feet Causes Commotion On Social Media by pyyxxaro: 9:59am
Webbed feet
That feet better pass Buhari own
|Re: Usain Bolt's Feet Causes Commotion On Social Media by Prinq: 10:18am
pyyxxaro:
ur president
|Re: Usain Bolt's Feet Causes Commotion On Social Media by yanabasee(m): 10:33am
This is a public display of foolishness.....
Upon all the white pvssies and Latino pvssies that he's been feasting on, he's still got a feet as dry as a stock fish!!!
Feet is so ugly, I'd bet most grannie's feets look fresher than his....
|Re: Usain Bolt's Feet Causes Commotion On Social Media by EbukaHades10(m): 2:13pm
Effects of overspeeding
|Re: Usain Bolt's Feet Causes Commotion On Social Media by Ammyluv2003: 2:50pm
Nothing worth having comes easy #Life
Thank you Bolt for sharing this with the world
|Re: Usain Bolt's Feet Causes Commotion On Social Media by Ammyluv2003: 2:51pm
yanabasee:
You're getting it all wrong
|Re: Usain Bolt's Feet Causes Commotion On Social Media by shadrach77: 2:54pm
Ammyluv2003:
You sound like a wise guy!
|Re: Usain Bolt's Feet Causes Commotion On Social Media by Ammyluv2003: 2:56pm
shadrach77:
Lady!
Thank you
|Re: Usain Bolt's Feet Causes Commotion On Social Media by Tos87(m): 5:12pm
Ammyluv2003:And pretty... Both upstairs and in appearance.
|Re: Usain Bolt's Feet Causes Commotion On Social Media by MrMystrO(m): 5:15pm
Lol eww
|Re: Usain Bolt's Feet Causes Commotion On Social Media by stillseth: 5:32pm
The same foot that made him millions of dollars... .. Those people complaining with good feet, how much has their foot won them
|Re: Usain Bolt's Feet Causes Commotion On Social Media by LieutenantBOBO: 5:41pm
What most people fail to understand is that, he's comfortable with how his feets are... If he was feeling insecure bout his feet, there's no way that he'd be comfortable in posting it online for the world to see.
Probably, he has gone to have em fixed but was told that it might affect his performance on the track. So, that's the price he has to pay for being the fastest runner alive.
And besides, those with far more perfect feet, won't be able to match up with him in terms of money.
|Re: Usain Bolt's Feet Causes Commotion On Social Media by Ukeachu1(m): 6:44pm
People actually expect the fatest feet ever on earth to be pretty and soft... Na wa o
Feet of a tour de France cyclist below
|Re: Usain Bolt's Feet Causes Commotion On Social Media by Prinq: 8:44pm
lalasticlala
|Re: Usain Bolt's Feet Causes Commotion On Social Media by 3millionia: 10:19pm
funny
|Re: Usain Bolt's Feet Causes Commotion On Social Media by medolab90(m): 10:20pm
The feet is still better than buhari in a whole
|Re: Usain Bolt's Feet Causes Commotion On Social Media by divicoded: 10:20pm
The thing better pass the coward Llamadi Cownu own
|Re: Usain Bolt's Feet Causes Commotion On Social Media by ogunmourinho: 10:21pm
oro ooo
|Re: Usain Bolt's Feet Causes Commotion On Social Media by ekems2017(f): 10:21pm
Before what did you expect?
Leg wey fast pass machine. How una think say the thing for look
|Re: Usain Bolt's Feet Causes Commotion On Social Media by conductorh2: 10:22pm
divicoded:Another demented skull mining yoluba moozlem on the loose.
Don't worry fellas, I can knock his cone head back to shape with just one sound slap
|Re: Usain Bolt's Feet Causes Commotion On Social Media by wunmi590(m): 10:22pm
Such is life, and God is so wonderful in His creation.
He has money and fame, but still has his own bad side.
The rich also cry.
|Re: Usain Bolt's Feet Causes Commotion On Social Media by Damarislopez: 10:22pm
Don't
|Re: Usain Bolt's Feet Causes Commotion On Social Media by ClitoPen: 10:23pm
Any part of the body put in constant use never remains the same...
|Re: Usain Bolt's Feet Causes Commotion On Social Media by AfricanCity: 10:24pm
Ammyluv2003:True words dear!
|Re: Usain Bolt's Feet Causes Commotion On Social Media by AfricanCity: 10:24pm
Ukeachu1:
Wow! That was eye opening
|Re: Usain Bolt's Feet Causes Commotion On Social Media by Mynightmare: 10:25pm
Fastest feet in the world
|Re: Usain Bolt's Feet Causes Commotion On Social Media by Bluffly: 10:26pm
Ukeachu1:
This one no get flesh again o
|Re: Usain Bolt's Feet Causes Commotion On Social Media by pweshboi(m): 10:28pm
husseni... bolt, Waris dis?
|Re: Usain Bolt's Feet Causes Commotion On Social Media by HugeDan(m): 10:29pm
dry feet begets fat bank account
|Re: Usain Bolt's Feet Causes Commotion On Social Media by Josephamstrong1(m): 10:29pm
That foot is his selling point.
If only you know what that foot has passed through. Show me any Jamaican with sexy foot and toes and I'll show you a lazy ass lad.
You with your pimped nice foot and toes, how much is your worth?
Truth is... discover yourself.
