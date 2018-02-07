₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,957,382 members, 4,071,471 topics. Date: Wednesday, 07 February 2018 at 11:56 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / My Life After Marrying A Philippine Woman (9204 Views)
I Was Punished, Ostracized For 20 Years For Marrying A White Lady: Aroms Aigbehi / Wife Sends Husband To Prison For Marrying A Second Wife (Photos) / Marrying A Woman That Cannot Cook: Nigerians Respond (Video) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|My Life After Marrying A Philippine Woman by arealhusband42: 11:06am On Feb 05
Loving, hospitable, family-oriented, responsible. These are some traits that my wife shows me all the time.
My life has been blessed since I married a Philippine woman. She is really an ideal wife. For the year I’ve been with her,
I feel nothing but happiness in our home. And I am hoping this will last. I am just so happy I decided to marry her.
I met Jolina because of AFA. In their Romance Tour which I attended, I was stunned by how Jolina carry herself. By that event,
I realized I need to be with her for the rest of my life. Now, she is my life. She will be the mother of my future kids.
She will be my partner until death.
Marrying a Philippine woman is a decision one should be proud of. I am the living testimony of this. My wife is my life. Since then,
I become so happy, the atmosphere in the house is so incredible. Of all the women I dated before, Jolina is the most worthy to be
loved and to be cared for. She is just extraordinary.
What ‘bout you? Share some of your experiences with your wife. Do you have that same happiness I’m feeling right now?
17 Likes
|Re: My Life After Marrying A Philippine Woman by Donald3d(m): 12:31pm On Feb 05
Finally , some positive news .
God bless you and your wife
14 Likes
|Re: My Life After Marrying A Philippine Woman by ifyalways(f): 1:48pm On Feb 05
What is AFA
1 Like
|Re: My Life After Marrying A Philippine Woman by jashar(f): 4:10pm On Feb 05
philistine, saudi, indian or mozambican...
pray to marry a good person.
that's all.
20 Likes
|Re: My Life After Marrying A Philippine Woman by princeking2(m): 4:17pm On Feb 05
arealhusband42:Congratulations. Its not because she's a phillipine but because she chose to be the right woman.
29 Likes
|Re: My Life After Marrying A Philippine Woman by cococandy(f): 4:37pm On Feb 05
I made two Philippine girl friends.
One is so exhausting to be around. Omg . So judgmental, and competitive. We made friends because we both love fashion items. But instead of having fun with it as I thought we would, she turned it into a competition.
“Who owns more Louis Vuitton?”
“who goes to Sephora more?”
“what’s your Sephora status (I’m a VIB)?”
Insert eye roll from me.
She talks about other people behind their back so much. “I’m not a bag snob but how can that lady call herself a fashionista but all her bags are michael Kors?”
Gosh lady. Anyway I’ve withdrawn myself. Too much energy over nothing.
The other lady? Gentle as a dove. I can’t put all her niceness into words.
My point is that anyone can be good. I foresee this thread becoming a Nigerian women bashing thread. Because Na so e dey start.
17 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: My Life After Marrying A Philippine Woman by cococandy(f): 4:42pm On Feb 05
Also this one is a trait that many of them I have come across have. They can be inconsiderate towards other people.
Many times when a store has a sale going on, if a Filipino girl is ahead of you in line, you better be sure she packed the whole darn shelf into her shopping cart so that she can resell later. You won’t find anything to buy for yourself once they go on sale and a few of them ladies go in before you.
They are very much like some Nigerian girls. No one is perfect OP. Except your wife maybe. In which it’s her personal choice not a result of the country she’s from.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Life After Marrying A Philippine Woman by Richy4(m): 4:47pm On Feb 05
Majority that I have seen are really good OP...Cultured and are into white old men.. for some obvious reasons I do not really wanna go into..the point I'm trying to make is you were lucky, not because of where she came from but because you were lucky to have met your soul mate..
3 Likes
|Re: My Life After Marrying A Philippine Woman by eyinjuege: 8:29pm On Feb 05
I have a lot of Filipino ladies as friends and co-workers.
Most of them are cool, and working with them is usually without hassles.
|Re: My Life After Marrying A Philippine Woman by Onegai(f): 9:55am On Feb 06
ifyalways:
That's a good question. Methinks it has something to do with Permanent Residency of another country?
OP, delighted for you. Good women and men exist in every culture and race and ethnic group. Never had a Filipina friend though, only knew some half-Filipinas.
|Re: My Life After Marrying A Philippine Woman by ifyalways(f): 10:30am On Feb 06
Onegai:Ah, okay.
Happy new year!
Do you know any singing and dancing class or babies club in lekki 1? Something like https://lagosmums.com/popp-lagos-mum-baby-club/
The traffic now at the toll gates plus increased tarrif has dampened my mind about continuing with them. The traffic especially
|Re: My Life After Marrying A Philippine Woman by critic007(m): 1:14pm On Feb 06
cococandy:
Bravo!! You could'nt have said it any better. That was deep. Op, you are lucky you married a good woman. A person's good qualities is not a function of the color of his/her skin, nationality, religion, ethnic backgrounds etc but because he /she has chosen to follow the right path.
Congrats anyways.
3 Likes
|Re: My Life After Marrying A Philippine Woman by Onegai(f): 1:25pm On Feb 06
ifyalways:
My sister, Happy New Year to you to.
Nope, but that place sounds banging. The kind of thing I've been wanting for a while. I heard of one in Lekki Phase 1, I'll look for the flyer (I think I know the owner sef).
But do you know, been wanting to do something like this for fun o. A proper playgroup so what you need is someone who knows Early Years Foundational stuff. Why not target for Summer, maybe let's look for someone who has a garden or space, everyone bring a toy and snacks for your kids. For swimming, we were going to Ikoyi club but have stopped. I'm planning swimming and piano class for Summer hols. Painting is not a problem (will organise for Summer too). Honestly won't mind starting a playgroup but let it be free (abeg how much money does everyone have in Nigeria and I'm a Socialist at heart) and it would be nice to mingle with other mums.
If I drive to that tollgate, I'm parking and not paying any increase. Any day you see one video of a mad woman fighting the agberos and toll officials, just know I snapped.
1 Like
|Re: My Life After Marrying A Philippine Woman by ifyalways(f): 9:23pm
Onegai:The place is banging. Its not free though, I understand and very happy to pay (they gotta pay rent, utilities, staff).
Please let me know when you find the address of the one in lekki axis, I'm having withdrawal symptoms already
As for that toll gate, I can't begin to type how angry I am about it
|Re: My Life After Marrying A Philippine Woman by Ishilove: 10:59pm
.
|Re: My Life After Marrying A Philippine Woman by desreek9(f): 10:59pm
It doesnt matter if she's filipino, she is just the right woman for you.
|Re: My Life After Marrying A Philippine Woman by Boyooosa(m): 11:00pm
Uhmm. I agree with you bro. When you eventually marry ur destined wife, it will be like 1+1...
O ya you, go and sleep, no story that touches here, you hear?
|Re: My Life After Marrying A Philippine Woman by hezy4real01(m): 11:00pm
They are nice people oooo only that they can kill u with rice
|Re: My Life After Marrying A Philippine Woman by FortifiedCity: 11:01pm
Love is beautiful. That's all I can say
|Re: My Life After Marrying A Philippine Woman by nonut: 11:01pm
House. M
|Re: My Life After Marrying A Philippine Woman by BruncleZuma: 11:02pm
|Re: My Life After Marrying A Philippine Woman by grayht(m): 11:02pm
Majority of them are she_male
|Re: My Life After Marrying A Philippine Woman by Moving4: 11:02pm
|Re: My Life After Marrying A Philippine Woman by Moving4: 11:02pm
Ok
|Re: My Life After Marrying A Philippine Woman by akeentech(m): 11:03pm
Moving4:
|Re: My Life After Marrying A Philippine Woman by akeentech(m): 11:04pm
desreek9:
|Re: My Life After Marrying A Philippine Woman by Ever8054: 11:04pm
arealhusband42:I beg you fit link me with one...?
|Re: My Life After Marrying A Philippine Woman by ZACHIE: 11:05pm
Wait
Both the frustrated and the frustrating clowns on NL will respond to your joy shortly.
Pray they don't move your happy case HOME
|Re: My Life After Marrying A Philippine Woman by Ayospanish(m): 11:05pm
cococandy:abeg give me the nice one her contact
|Re: My Life After Marrying A Philippine Woman by Mckandre(m): 11:05pm
So after showcasing everything, no picture of this ur wife. well, no need i can envisage the ones with potbellys from the few Phillipine movies i ve seen.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: My Life After Marrying A Philippine Woman by OChimex(m): 11:05pm
My experience with them, most of them are homely and family oriented. When they love, they love for real. Not proud like Americans and Europeans.
|Re: My Life After Marrying A Philippine Woman by desreek9(f): 11:05pm
[quote author=akeentech post=64877792][/quote]
wetin
Is It A Crime To Love Him?! / Please, What Should She Do? / Have you Ever Lost Pet a That Was So Dear To The Family?
Viewing this topic: donphilopus, Bishop1monte(m), euromilion, Flosstradamus, dicksonadams(m), joeaz58(m), 2ng2ng(m), casmir001, kennyKill, OLUJOSHINS(m), ameri9ja, elrony(m), OraymeMedia, deity, nwanneni, enm(m), Techhybabe, helpsystem, jedisco(m), zinodizt, lyrose(f), Teejaysegxy, Oluwatosin555(m), Kahy1, ericuzor(m), kapai(m), blaise26abj(m), Gadamayo(m), Unitedabby(m), illegalking, DannyJ19(m), Damfostopper(m), superjaks(m), DeepLearning, Kingbettips, mizclassy(f), OluDare01(m), emyworld, kekeolu(f), fajul, emmarouky, benben1000, FiringSquad(m), tcharrisson(m), Thisnut(m), Cosmaswireless, steph2sweet(f), playboyAIU(m), dhamilair(m), Rakash(m), Danycrusoe(m), pessu4life(m), bbulldog(m), BLAQBOYFLY(m), chronique(m), gincmedia, SwTeee(f), twosquare, bettyLad(f), drediamond(m), amnwa(m), Machiavelli1(m), Neob04(m), chukxie(m), sirRiddy, solasoulmusic(f), ucheo, Mypeople2(m), usibengate(m), Successful01(m), BigBudi(m), TheSage1, leckzid, wolero7(m), guardian09(m), Danmie(m), Ovems(f), Snow5, Next2Bezee(m), naturalwaves, Kongerf(m), Alhajikinky(m), Nigeriadondie, Omooye123(m), wumade, flyca and 108 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10