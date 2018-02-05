₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"I Slept With Tuface In 2014 In Detroit" - Lady Tells Annie Idibia by stane007: 7:32pm
Annie Idibia, actress and wife of Nigerian music legend, Tuface Idibia, had an exchange with a follower which led to digging up of dirty secrets.
On a throwback photo, Annie's follower gave Tuface the 'cheat' tag, which made Annie Idibia ask if he cheats with her.
The lady who reacted to the question, however said she had sex with Tuface in 2014 in Detroit, United States. Here's a screenshot of the exchange below;
http://lailasnews.com/annie-idibia-lady-claiming-slept-tuface-2014/
|Re: "I Slept With Tuface In 2014 In Detroit" - Lady Tells Annie Idibia by taylor88(m): 7:33pm
ToTo trophy
Ritual material
Make it big and loud they will drag ur preek like it's a stanbik IBTC pension
|Re: "I Slept With Tuface In 2014 In Detroit" - Lady Tells Annie Idibia by shortgun(m): 7:36pm
onye alaru alago ya.....next.
|Re: "I Slept With Tuface In 2014 In Detroit" - Lady Tells Annie Idibia by olureignforever: 7:39pm
Huh. Celebrating im
|Re: "I Slept With Tuface In 2014 In Detroit" - Lady Tells Annie Idibia by taylor88(m): 7:40pm
shortgun:
Let me interpret
Person wey them fvck they don fvck am
Let me interpret further
A fvcked pvssy can't be unfvcked
Maybe they don't understand let me break it more further
If them fvck ur ToTo hundred years ago, there's no eraser for it, the mark will still be there
|Re: "I Slept With Tuface In 2014 In Detroit" - Lady Tells Annie Idibia by pweshboi(m): 7:46pm
in the life of that lady, 2face's manhood lives on. but heya he's happily married now and you were just a fling thingy then cos that's what you presented yourself to him as...
|Re: "I Slept With Tuface In 2014 In Detroit" - Lady Tells Annie Idibia by Merryglad(f): 7:50pm
taylor88:oluwa o
|Re: "I Slept With Tuface In 2014 In Detroit" - Lady Tells Annie Idibia by taylor88(m): 7:53pm
Merryglad:
U don cum?
|Re: "I Slept With Tuface In 2014 In Detroit" - Lady Tells Annie Idibia by Merryglad(f): 7:57pm
taylor88:ehhhh
|Re: "I Slept With Tuface In 2014 In Detroit" - Lady Tells Annie Idibia by taylor88(m): 7:59pm
Merryglad:
Thick or lite
|Re: "I Slept With Tuface In 2014 In Detroit" - Lady Tells Annie Idibia by yanabasee(m): 8:00pm
Miss Akume, You bleeped him in Detroit, so what?
Tuface have been bleeping many oloshos and its never a new thing to brag about...
Akume has a fishbrain!!!
|Re: "I Slept With Tuface In 2014 In Detroit" - Lady Tells Annie Idibia by Merryglad(f): 8:04pm
taylor88:its think but its becumin lite
|Re: "I Slept With Tuface In 2014 In Detroit" - Lady Tells Annie Idibia by taylor88(m): 8:06pm
Merryglad:
Go and threat staphylococcus
|Re: "I Slept With Tuface In 2014 In Detroit" - Lady Tells Annie Idibia by Merryglad(f): 8:08pm
taylor88:hahahahaha i hear
|Re: "I Slept With Tuface In 2014 In Detroit" - Lady Tells Annie Idibia by taylor88(m): 8:10pm
Merryglad:
Then u come let's do all night fasting and prayers with a hot dog looking spiritual cane
|Re: "I Slept With Tuface In 2014 In Detroit" - Lady Tells Annie Idibia by Haggui: 8:14pm
Some girls can be stupid ehn, what does she intend to achieve by saying such rubbish to 2face's wife?
|Re: "I Slept With Tuface In 2014 In Detroit" - Lady Tells Annie Idibia by miqos02(m): 9:47pm
Sorri
|Re: "I Slept With Tuface In 2014 In Detroit" - Lady Tells Annie Idibia by BruncleZuma: 9:47pm
So, Annie is missus 2face and you are?
|Re: "I Slept With Tuface In 2014 In Detroit" - Lady Tells Annie Idibia by labake1(f): 9:48pm
Nice achievement
Can someone pls give her a medal?
|Re: "I Slept With Tuface In 2014 In Detroit" - Lady Tells Annie Idibia by gurunlocker: 9:48pm
Awon pro karashika...
|Re: "I Slept With Tuface In 2014 In Detroit" - Lady Tells Annie Idibia by ImpressionsNG: 9:48pm
This is not news. Everyone knows that Tuface is a super stud.
Unfortunately, most men cannot claim to be studs like Tuface. In case you're not happy with your bedroom form, discover the secret formula for having full network and long lasting battery life in your most important 'leg' so that you would always be the most valuable player to your woman. You'd become a bigger stud than Tuface if you learn how to use the powerful natural combination of garlic and vitamin c. It is pure magic for men. Learn all about it.....
http://www.impressions.ng/amazing-benefits-of-garlic-and-vitamin-c-combination-for-men/
|Re: "I Slept With Tuface In 2014 In Detroit" - Lady Tells Annie Idibia by kennygee(f): 9:49pm
So what did she achieve after sleeping with Tuface?
|Re: "I Slept With Tuface In 2014 In Detroit" - Lady Tells Annie Idibia by myettiallah: 9:49pm
I slept with your husband, I dey my house, come and kill me....
Lol
|Re: "I Slept With Tuface In 2014 In Detroit" - Lady Tells Annie Idibia by kiosk1: 9:49pm
So what? You are proud to claim you are tissue paper. Shameless hoe.
|Re: "I Slept With Tuface In 2014 In Detroit" - Lady Tells Annie Idibia by Crystalom3(m): 9:50pm
She thinks Annie was a virgin when 2Face married her?
|Re: "I Slept With Tuface In 2014 In Detroit" - Lady Tells Annie Idibia by blackbeau1(f): 9:50pm
Just one question - SO?
|Re: "I Slept With Tuface In 2014 In Detroit" - Lady Tells Annie Idibia by 7footre(m): 9:50pm
Left uppercut... Make Annie talk again na
|Re: "I Slept With Tuface In 2014 In Detroit" - Lady Tells Annie Idibia by bewla(m): 9:50pm
so
|Re: "I Slept With Tuface In 2014 In Detroit" - Lady Tells Annie Idibia by Ladyhippolyta88(f): 9:50pm
Jobless girl Annie doesn't care so who are we to.Lady mind your business Annie knew he was like that and still decided to marry him.It is her cup of tea not yours.
|Re: "I Slept With Tuface In 2014 In Detroit" - Lady Tells Annie Idibia by evanso6226: 9:50pm
Hmmmm make we fry beans.... U fvcked him .. He fvcked u... Sorry sister urs wasn't delicious enough to keep him...
|Re: "I Slept With Tuface In 2014 In Detroit" - Lady Tells Annie Idibia by obaataaokpaewu: 9:50pm
Her name is Akume, she's his Benue sister, so it might still be possible
|Re: "I Slept With Tuface In 2014 In Detroit" - Lady Tells Annie Idibia by HolarQD(m): 9:51pm
Lol no be only you tuface slept with joor .....he did it to most of dem girls
