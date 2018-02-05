Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / "I Slept With Tuface In 2014 In Detroit" - Lady Tells Annie Idibia (25370 Views)

On a throwback photo, Annie's follower gave Tuface the 'cheat' tag, which made Annie Idibia ask if he cheats with her.



The lady who reacted to the question, however said she had sex with Tuface in 2014 in Detroit, United States. Here's a screenshot of the exchange below;



ToTo trophy

















Ritual material











Make it big and loud they will drag ur preek like it's a stanbik IBTC pension 39 Likes

onye alaru alago ya.....next. 35 Likes 2 Shares

Huh. Celebrating im 1 Like

in the life of that lady, 2face's manhood lives on. but heya he's happily married now and you were just a fling thingy then cos that's what you presented yourself to him as... 37 Likes 2 Shares

Merryglad:

oluwa o

U don cum? U don cum? 13 Likes

Miss Akume, You bleeped him in Detroit, so what?



Tuface have been bleeping many oloshos and its never a new thing to brag about...





Akume has a fishbrain!!! 43 Likes 1 Share

Some girls can be stupid ehn, what does she intend to achieve by saying such rubbish to 2face's wife? 6 Likes

Sorri

So, Annie is missus 2face and you are?

15 Likes

Nice achievement

Can someone pls give her a medal? 2 Likes

Awon pro karashika... 1 Like





So what did she achieve after sleeping with Tuface? 1 Like

I slept with your husband, I dey my house, come and kill me....

Lol 1 Like

So what? You are proud to claim you are tissue paper. Shameless hoe. 2 Likes

She thinks Annie was a virgin when 2Face married her? 5 Likes

Just one question - SO? 1 Like

Left uppercut... Make Annie talk again na 1 Like

so

Jobless girl Annie doesn't care so who are we to.Lady mind your business Annie knew he was like that and still decided to marry him.It is her cup of tea not yours. 1 Like

Hmmmm make we fry beans.... U fvcked him .. He fvcked u... Sorry sister urs wasn't delicious enough to keep him... 7 Likes

Her name is Akume, she's his Benue sister, so it might still be possible 3 Likes