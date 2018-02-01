₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Pastor Oritsejafor's Private Jet Has Broken Down (Photos) by Harbdulrasaq(m): 9:01pm
Private jet belonging to Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor has broken down due to lack of patronage by the government.
https://twitter.com/SaharaReporters/status/960595013179715586
http://www.newshelmng.com/2018/02/photos-pastor-oritsejafors-private-get.html
|Re: Pastor Oritsejafor's Private Jet Has Broken Down (Photos) by pyyxxaro: 9:16pm
Make dem carry am come my mechanic workshop
There go fit repair am there
|Re: Pastor Oritsejafor's Private Jet Has Broken Down (Photos) by oloriooko(m): 9:22pm
So OP in your eyes now you want us to believe that jet belongs to him?
What shows it belongs to him?
|Re: Pastor Oritsejafor's Private Jet Has Broken Down (Photos) by pointstores(m): 9:25pm
ok nw
|Re: Pastor Oritsejafor's Private Jet Has Broken Down (Photos) by yarimo(m): 9:30pm
What do you expect from someone who depend on PDP government?
|Re: Pastor Oritsejafor's Private Jet Has Broken Down (Photos) by kessyur: 9:40pm
i know understand sahara again oo
|Re: Pastor Oritsejafor's Private Jet Has Broken Down (Photos) by tobtap: 10:39pm
|Re: Pastor Oritsejafor's Private Jet Has Broken Down (Photos) by medolab90(m): 10:39pm
This news is not authentic
|Re: Pastor Oritsejafor's Private Jet Has Broken Down (Photos) by chukslawrence(m): 10:40pm
ok
|Re: Pastor Oritsejafor's Private Jet Has Broken Down (Photos) by Princeofnigeria(m): 10:40pm
Sahara reporters should wait for God judgment upon em
|Re: Pastor Oritsejafor's Private Jet Has Broken Down (Photos) by Trump4ril: 10:40pm
Nepotism Smelling All Over Nigeria
===========================
"Words of Dr. Junaid Mohammed a northern ethno-religious irredentist.
“Let me say straight away that whether one calls it a cabal or a mafia or power within the presidency under Buhari, whatever you say it is; it is, and a lot worse. First, the most influential person in the presidency today is one Mamman Daura whom as you know, is a nephew of the president. His father was Buhari’s elder brother. In addition, Mamman Daura was the one who single-handedly brought up Abba Kyari, the current chief of staff to the president. In fact, Abba Kyari knows Mamman Daura more than he knows his own father.
“Next, the personal assistant to Buhari himself is the son of Mamman Daura, next is the State Chief of Protocol (SCOP), and is also a son-in-law to Mamman Daura because he is married to Mamman Daura’s daughter. Next, the minister they unilaterally chose, against the interest of the party and against the wishes of Sokoto people, happens to be the daughter of the younger sister of Mamman Daura’s wife. Both of them are daughters of Sultan Dasuki, who was sacked by General Abacha. We have the aide-de-camp to Buhari himself, Colonel Abubakar. He is married to the granddaughter of one of Buhari’s elder sisters. Next we have the woman who represents Kaduna in the Federal Executive Council, she is a cousin to Kaduna State governor, Nasir el-Rufai. It is a well known that el-Rufai is one of the closest governors to Muhammadu Buhari.
“Next, we have the Minister for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The Minister of the FCT is the man called Musa Bello, who used to be the Managing Director of the Northern Nigeria Development Corporation, which used to be the biggest holding company that belonged to all the northern states. His only qualification to be the FCT minister is the fact that his father has been Buhari’s friend over the years. Now, there is a young man called Sabiu Yusuf, nicknamed Tunde – probably because of the late General Tunde Idiagbon. He is another PA to President Buhari. He is also a grandson of another sister of Buhari.
“This is enough to prove to you that this is shamelessly the worst form of nepotism in the history of government in Nigeria. In fact, in the history of Africa, let me make bold to assert that I have never seen any level of nepotism that has equalled or surpassed this in my entire life – I am now in my 67th year. Another thing I also want you to know is that Amina Zakari, who was and is still a national commissioner in the Independent National Electoral Commission representing the entire seven states in the North-west; it is being claimed that Buhari knows nothing about her appointment (before he became the president), it is a lie.
“When President Goodluck Jonathan was reorganising INEC and he was bringing in Prof. Attahiru Jega, he reached out to Buhari and asked him to nominate somebody from the North-west so that, that person would be a national commissioner. Of all the people in the North-west, Buhari decided to nominate his own niece, the daughter of his elder sister – Amina Zakari. She has been there; when Jega left, Buhari was determined to make her the chairman, it was because of the massive backlash that he dropped the idea like hot potatoes. As we are talking today, that woman is a national commissioner which means she is one of the principal members of the election umpire.
“Throughout my reading of history, political science and social sciences generally, I have never heard of any dictator or any tyrant under any system of government whether totalitarian or fascist, appointing his own niece to conduct elections in which he was either a party or going to be a party to; Buhari has done that. The immediate younger brother to Amina Zakari is currently the Minister for Water Resources representing Jigawa State in the same Buhari government. In addition, even though they are from Kazaure, Kazaure is contiguous to Daura. The eldest sister of both of them is now the Commissioner for Education in the All Progressives Congress government in Jigawa State. If this is not nepotism, then I don’t know what nepotism is. For somebody who had the guts and the brutal arrogance to appoint these relations, not bothered about public opinion, about the sense of justice, and about competence, then you can see that he has a very serious question to answer.”
God is watching.
|Re: Pastor Oritsejafor's Private Jet Has Broken Down (Photos) by AdolfHitlerxXx: 10:40pm
More tithes needed
|Re: Pastor Oritsejafor's Private Jet Has Broken Down (Photos) by jeeqaa7(m): 10:40pm
Make him sheeple buy am new one na
|Re: Pastor Oritsejafor's Private Jet Has Broken Down (Photos) by mayorkyzo: 10:40pm
Wetin come concern sahara reporters and ayo jet...no news for them again
|Re: Pastor Oritsejafor's Private Jet Has Broken Down (Photos) by cyberguy72(m): 10:40pm
He shld sell o
|Re: Pastor Oritsejafor's Private Jet Has Broken Down (Photos) by justdivine: 10:40pm
No money
|Re: Pastor Oritsejafor's Private Jet Has Broken Down (Photos) by congo4ka: 10:41pm
|Re: Pastor Oritsejafor's Private Jet Has Broken Down (Photos) by Spaxon(f): 10:41pm
Kai Sahara Reprters sef.
Isid not last month that they said
that the Jet was grounded due to lack of money?
Nigerian Media And Lies eh
|Re: Pastor Oritsejafor's Private Jet Has Broken Down (Photos) by coldsummer: 10:41pm
Wicked Daddy FEZ
FRZ oooooo
Sheeple
|Re: Pastor Oritsejafor's Private Jet Has Broken Down (Photos) by HigherEd: 10:41pm
Abdulrazaq(op) face your religion and stop interfering in someone else's religion. If we talk about your own religion now you ppl would start beheading.
We can't comment on your religious issues here on nairaland so don't create a thread to deride on Christianity-it is not your fault though, it is the sell outs that call themselves Christians that amplify voices like yours.
|Re: Pastor Oritsejafor's Private Jet Has Broken Down (Photos) by ReubenE(m): 10:41pm
Sahara and mumu topic
|Re: Pastor Oritsejafor's Private Jet Has Broken Down (Photos) by sunnysunny69(m): 10:41pm
The jet was meant for transporting dollars here and there during Jonathan's era, in the event PDP returns it will be business as usual.
|Re: Pastor Oritsejafor's Private Jet Has Broken Down (Photos) by dheilaw1(m): 10:42pm
what do you expect when the man has no access to free money again. he should remember that Jonathan is not the one in power
|Re: Pastor Oritsejafor's Private Jet Has Broken Down (Photos) by kings09(m): 10:42pm
All diz to distract us from buhari's failures
|Re: Pastor Oritsejafor's Private Jet Has Broken Down (Photos) by Johncuppa(m): 10:42pm
After Freeze comes Sowore, as if we are not aware of the devises of the devil.
Kingdom rising against kingdom
|Re: Pastor Oritsejafor's Private Jet Has Broken Down (Photos) by Follygunners: 10:42pm
Just imagine this one being called a pastor. Really? But, wait sef... are we this gullible or simply blind in this country? Hmm...
|Re: Pastor Oritsejafor's Private Jet Has Broken Down (Photos) by pweshboi(m): 10:43pm
if the cost of running and maintaining this jet would be more than the cost of travelling when needed. then it should be sold and the money been put I to the church's account. abi this one is his private jet and not the church's own. I no even understand again self
|Re: Pastor Oritsejafor's Private Jet Has Broken Down (Photos) by Abdulhakeem78(m): 10:43pm
There's no free entry and exist of federal cakes.
|Re: Pastor Oritsejafor's Private Jet Has Broken Down (Photos) by holluwai(m): 10:44pm
Mechanic full first gate
|Re: Pastor Oritsejafor's Private Jet Has Broken Down (Photos) by datola: 10:45pm
What image is on the pastor's chain
|Re: Pastor Oritsejafor's Private Jet Has Broken Down (Photos) by R0ckefeller: 10:45pm
them use nairaland dey find mechanic instead make them talk am straight ssy them they find mechanic o we for help them
|Re: Pastor Oritsejafor's Private Jet Has Broken Down (Photos) by plusfield: 10:45pm
And how did Sahara arrive at the conclusion that the plane was grounded due to lack of patronage by govt
