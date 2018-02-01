₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
A lecturer who works at Delta State University DELSU, Abraka, has regained freedom from his captors after he was kidnapped by gunmen along with the son of his colleague.
According to reports, Dr. Anyanwu and son of one Professor Augustine Nwachukwu were kidnapped on Saturday night by gunmen at his residence in Obiaruku near Abraka, Delta State.
It was learnt that the kidnapped Senior lecturer was forced into his Toyota Camry and taken away to an unknown destination.
The lecturer who has since reunited with his family - was welcomed very warmly on arrival at his residence.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/02/boniface-anyanwu-delsu-lecturer-escapes-from-kidnappers-den-after-abduction.html
|Re: DELSU Lecturer Escapes From Kidnapper's Den In Delta, Reunites With Family. PIC by taylor88(m): 9:50pm
Escaped what
Him don assure them parallel A's for him course
Some of them are so wicked they can't let u graduate
|Re: DELSU Lecturer Escapes From Kidnapper's Den In Delta, Reunites With Family. PIC by Evablizin(f): 9:51pm
This is great,thank God.
|Re: DELSU Lecturer Escapes From Kidnapper's Den In Delta, Reunites With Family. PIC by Okanokan(m): 9:52pm
I just had a similar experience where i was kidnapped by 9pm last friday at Elibrada Emohua in Rivers State on my way from Bayelsa but escaped with machete cuts on my body and head. I thank God for him and pray others get thier freedom.
|Re: DELSU Lecturer Escapes From Kidnapper's Den In Delta, Reunites With Family. PIC by ufuosman(m): 10:01pm
Good news
|Re: DELSU Lecturer Escapes From Kidnapper's Den In Delta, Reunites With Family. PIC by Cherrycandy: 10:16pm
Thank God cos those guys are heartless
|Re: DELSU Lecturer Escapes From Kidnapper's Den In Delta, Reunites With Family. PIC by Articul8(m): 10:24pm
Okanokan:I thank God for you.
|Re: DELSU Lecturer Escapes From Kidnapper's Den In Delta, Reunites With Family. PIC by divicoded: 10:24pm
It happened in the Biafuro republic
|Re: DELSU Lecturer Escapes From Kidnapper's Den In Delta, Reunites With Family. PIC by Trump4ril: 10:27pm
|Re: DELSU Lecturer Escapes From Kidnapper's Den In Delta, Reunites With Family. PIC by Jamaticulus(m): 10:30pm
Glorrrry
|Re: DELSU Lecturer Escapes From Kidnapper's Den In Delta, Reunites With Family. PIC by abike12(f): 10:36pm
good for him
|Re: DELSU Lecturer Escapes From Kidnapper's Den In Delta, Reunites With Family. PIC by royalamour(m): 10:40pm
Okanokan:
Just share the testimony on here already. This is terrifying.
|Re: DELSU Lecturer Escapes From Kidnapper's Den In Delta, Reunites With Family. PIC by ashjay001(m): 10:42pm
I pray, to end up, having a daughter. The way, his daughter hugged him with tears of joy n pain, made me emotional
|Re: DELSU Lecturer Escapes From Kidnapper's Den In Delta, Reunites With Family. PIC by BensonSMG1(m): 10:45pm
Escape fire..thank God for him life shaa
|Re: DELSU Lecturer Escapes From Kidnapper's Den In Delta, Reunites With Family. PIC by ashjay001(m): 10:45pm
Trump4ril:
Same way, he watched ghadaffi n Assad n Castro n ..........
Better go n get ur PVC, instead of ranting uselessly, online
|Re: DELSU Lecturer Escapes From Kidnapper's Den In Delta, Reunites With Family. PIC by jefy(m): 10:48pm
Thank God for saving him..which way Nigeria, which way to go...
|Re: DELSU Lecturer Escapes From Kidnapper's Den In Delta, Reunites With Family. PIC by sayisayi(m): 10:48pm
When the house girl is happy you are back to protect her from wifey!
|Re: DELSU Lecturer Escapes From Kidnapper's Den In Delta, Reunites With Family. PIC by seunlayi(m): 10:49pm
I rejoice with the family on this reunion
|Re: DELSU Lecturer Escapes From Kidnapper's Den In Delta, Reunites With Family. PIC by fratermathy(m): 10:56pm
I'm happy for him. He's such an intelligent theatre scholar. I thought kidnapping has reduced in the Abraka axis. This new gang needs to be dealt with decisively lest they grow more wings like Kokori's Kelvin and his gang.
I'm also happy, albeit paradoxically, that they kidnapped him and not his wife. These kidnappers have a knack for taking in women and molesting them before they are released (and they will still collect ransom too).
@Kidnappers: Lecturers don't have money. Leave them alone and face corrupt politicians if you must go into crime.
|Re: DELSU Lecturer Escapes From Kidnapper's Den In Delta, Reunites With Family. PIC by shoyemiayodeji(m): 11:02pm
And nobody is asking about the whereabout of the colleague's son. Such is life shaaa, Once we achieve our goal, others can go to hell. What a wicked world.
