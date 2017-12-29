Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Don Waney‘s Gang Members Surrender (10186 Views)

Emenike Agamu (aka General Red Scorpion), who is said to be the fourth in-command in the Don Waney cult gang, yesterday surrendered his arms to security operatives in Owerri, the Imo State capital. Members of the group were declared wanted and its leader, John Igwedibe (aka Don Waney) was gunned down in Enugu by security agents.



His younger brother was shot dead days later.



It was later found out that the group had bases across the Southsouth and Southeast, including the Imo riverine community which borders Rivers State.



Agamu, who is among the suspected cultists declared wanted by the Rivers State government, surrendered alongside other Don Waney boys who had earlier rejected the government’s amnesty offer.



The Nation reports that, Red Scorpion confessed that the militant group killed many people and blew up many oil pipelines.



The group submitted explosives, rocket launchers and high calibre rifles, such as AK47, among others.



Receiving the repentant militants, Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha said the development would ensure lasting peace in the oil producing areas.



He said:



“It is very shocking to note that most of the activists of the Avengers and those of Don Waney operatives are our sons and daughters and their surrendering arms will end the security challenges we have in the Ohaji/Egbema, Awara and the rest of the areas where people have been on self-exile for many years.”



He added: “Today, we are welcoming back our brothers and sisters who have remained in the creeks and forest for so many years, perpetuating all kinds of evil, killing and maiming human beings.



“But today, glory to God, these our children have decided on their own to come back to the society and be part of the society.



“They are doing so on their own, surrendering arms which they have used in committing criminal activities for what they called expression of grievances of different sorts.



“We, as a government, are happy, particularly that these young boys and girls will now come back as good citizens of Imo State. We are here to receive them and listen to them. What they say today will determine the role of government in assisting them and making sure they become good citizens once more. It is the wish of the Niger Delta people to welcome you back as good citizens.”



The governor recalled that three weeks ago, Don Waney was killed.



Most of these boys are his colleagues and generals in the bush. Today, we are gladdened that the lives of these boys have not been left in the hands of the military and police who would have wasted them but today they are being reintegrated into our society to become good citizens,” he said, adding:



”We as a government that is sensitive to the plight of the people are here to intervene before the matter gets out of hand. Last year and last two years, we did a similar exercise and most of those youths are now doing well.”



“We want to remove terror from Ohaji/Egbema. This is one of my campaign promises that I will change the lives of Ohaji/Egbema people. Terror is going out from the region. These are the children that drove away their traditional rulers, parents and brothers but today the story is different. We don’t want to hear the stories of Avengers and Don Waney again.



“The state has forgiven them and will subsequently give their names to the Federal Government for amnesty.”



Where are the igbos dat usually cheer them up in bombing more pipelines?

This guy above certainly needs a brain transplant



His current brain has been soaked.

Obviously, Igbos remain your nightmare

The boys should know that you can't defeat a Government when they are ready to tackle them.

OneCorner:

Where are the igbos dat usually cheer them up in bombing more pipelines?

Oga nobody drag with you na, just enjoy the visit of your fulani friends

What the hell? You mean to tell me that these guys will now go Scot-free? 1 Like

Vanity upon vanity

Don Warney didn't orchestrate the new year killings... that is not his m. o, he was just used as a convenient scapegoat...















argue with your ancestors 2 Likes

Crime is never a way

Nice one, we need to embrace peace and allow the development of the Niger Delta.

“The state has forgiven them and will subsequently give their names to the Federal Government for amnesty.”







And they where forgiven!

And they where forgiven!

The amnesty issue is just a sick "get away free" card for criminals and murderers ! And should be stopped!

OneCorner:

Where are the igbos dat usually cheer them up in bombing more pipelines?

Where are the dirty Yorubas that campaigned for Buhari?

Granting of amnesty to confirmed criminals after unleashing mayhem is an act of cowardice. It is an open admission of defeat and mind you, such brazen open display of repentance is never genuine. It is a mere ploy to evade justice. Soon when the matter is forgotten they either go back to crime or get absorbed into the machinery of government.



I'M GOING INTO PARTISAN POLITICS. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!

This is Don WANY pix now

Crime no pay

Buhari, park your load and leave nah.



Make dem impeach this nonentity nah. Even 2019 is too far jor





Every thusg who is linked with that cult guy should be summarily executed Surrendering is not good enough

These are the next set of guys that will be used to win and lose the next elections.

2 Likes 1 Share

April4th:

Nice one, we need to embrace peace and allow the development of the Niger Delta.

Lets assume someone rapes your wife or sister, rob her then get her killed then repent and surrender will you make this kind of comment? Let's be more thoughtful.

Yahoo is way better than this $hit

At least they are wise enough to embrace peace

Lol

OneCorner:

Where are the igbos dat usually cheer them up in bombing more pipelines?

mccoy47:

And they would be forgiven!

The amnesty issue is just a sick get away free card for criminals and murderers! And should be stopped!

I absolutely agree with you. How can some heartless criminals who killed over 29 persons on new year eve be forgiven just like that? What then is the discouragement from crime? I have said this before, and am repeating it this time around.... This country is just survival of the fittest QED.

Wish we could hear same about Fulani herdsmen.

Absuchat:





Oga just allow dem, heard their visitors are now at Ogun, gradually approaching Lagos, their heaven.