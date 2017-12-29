₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Don Waney's Gang Members Surrender by MissEdified(f): 5:20am
DON Waney’s empire of crime keeps collapsing after his bloody end, which was ignited by the New Year’s Day killings in Omoku, Rivers State.
Emenike Agamu (aka General Red Scorpion), who is said to be the fourth in-command in the Don Waney cult gang, yesterday surrendered his arms to security operatives in Owerri, the Imo State capital. Members of the group were declared wanted and its leader, John Igwedibe (aka Don Waney) was gunned down in Enugu by security agents.
His younger brother was shot dead days later.
It was later found out that the group had bases across the Southsouth and Southeast, including the Imo riverine community which borders Rivers State.
Agamu, who is among the suspected cultists declared wanted by the Rivers State government, surrendered alongside other Don Waney boys who had earlier rejected the government’s amnesty offer.
The Nation reports that, Red Scorpion confessed that the militant group killed many people and blew up many oil pipelines.
The group submitted explosives, rocket launchers and high calibre rifles, such as AK47, among others.
Receiving the repentant militants, Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha said the development would ensure lasting peace in the oil producing areas.
He said:
http://www.newshelmng.com/2018/02/don-waney-s-gang-members-surrender.html
|Re: Don Waney‘s Gang Members Surrender by OneCorner: 6:01am
Where are the igbos dat usually cheer them up in bombing more pipelines?
13 Likes
|Re: Don Waney‘s Gang Members Surrender by simplemach(m): 9:59am
This guy above certainly needs a brain transplant
His current brain has been soaked.
Obviously, Igbos remain your nightmare
16 Likes
|Re: Don Waney‘s Gang Members Surrender by Daslim180(m): 9:59am
The boys should know that you can't defeat a Government when they are ready to tackle them.
2 Likes
|Re: Don Waney‘s Gang Members Surrender by simplemach(m): 10:00am
OneCorner:
Oga nobody drag with you na, just enjoy the visit of your fulani friends
16 Likes
|Re: Don Waney‘s Gang Members Surrender by ojmaroni247(m): 10:00am
|Re: Don Waney‘s Gang Members Surrender by Pubichairs(m): 10:01am
2 Likes
|Re: Don Waney‘s Gang Members Surrender by GreenArrow1: 10:01am
What the hell? You mean to tell me that these guys will now go Scot-free?
1 Like
|Re: Don Waney‘s Gang Members Surrender by Sweetcollins: 10:02am
Vanity upon vanity
|Re: Don Waney‘s Gang Members Surrender by Lordspicy(m): 10:02am
Don Warney didn't orchestrate the new year killings... that is not his m. o, he was just used as a convenient scapegoat...
argue with your ancestors
2 Likes
|Re: Don Waney‘s Gang Members Surrender by oneda(m): 10:02am
Crime is never a way
|Re: Don Waney‘s Gang Members Surrender by April4th(m): 10:02am
Nice one, we need to embrace peace and allow the development of the Niger Delta.
|Re: Don Waney‘s Gang Members Surrender by mccoy47(m): 10:02am
“The state has forgiven them and will subsequently give their names to the Federal Government for amnesty.”
And they where forgiven!
The amnesty issue is just a sick "get away free" card for criminals and murderers! And should be stopped!
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Don Waney‘s Gang Members Surrender by Absuchat(m): 10:03am
OneCorner:
Where are the dirty Yorubas that campaigned for Buhari?
4 Likes
|Re: Don Waney‘s Gang Members Surrender by vicoloni(m): 10:03am
Granting of amnesty to confirmed criminals after unleashing mayhem is an act of cowardice. It is an open admission of defeat and mind you, such brazen open display of repentance is never genuine. It is a mere ploy to evade justice. Soon when the matter is forgotten they either go back to crime or get absorbed into the machinery of government.
I'M GOING INTO PARTISAN POLITICS. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!
3 Likes
|Re: Don Waney‘s Gang Members Surrender by wenenike(m): 10:03am
|Re: Don Waney‘s Gang Members Surrender by 3millionia: 10:03am
Crime no pay
|Re: Don Waney‘s Gang Members Surrender by koolaid87: 10:04am
Buhari, park your load and leave nah.
Make dem impeach this nonentity nah. Even 2019 is too far jor
|Re: Don Waney‘s Gang Members Surrender by Kobicove(m): 10:04am
Surrendering is not good enough
Every thusg who is linked with that cult guy should be summarily executed
|Re: Don Waney‘s Gang Members Surrender by jchioma: 10:05am
These are the next set of guys that will be used to win and lose the next elections.
|Re: Don Waney‘s Gang Members Surrender by xxx554454: 10:05am
|Re: Don Waney‘s Gang Members Surrender by vicoloni(m): 10:05am
April4th:
Lets assume someone rapes your wife or sister, rob her then get her killed then repent and surrender will you make this kind of comment? Let's be more thoughtful.
|Re: Don Waney‘s Gang Members Surrender by bluelaptop: 10:05am
Yahoo is way better than this $hit
|Re: Don Waney‘s Gang Members Surrender by Premiumwriter: 10:05am
At least they are wise enough to embrace peace
|Re: Don Waney‘s Gang Members Surrender by obembet(m): 10:05am
|Re: Don Waney‘s Gang Members Surrender by Omudia11: 10:05am
|Re: Don Waney‘s Gang Members Surrender by ManFromJos: 10:06am
|Re: Don Waney‘s Gang Members Surrender by Absuchat(m): 10:06am
I absolutely agree with you. How can some heartless criminals who killed over 29 persons on new year eve be forgiven just like that? What then is the discouragement from crime? I have said this before, and am repeating it this time around.... This country is just survival of the fittest QED.
|Re: Don Waney‘s Gang Members Surrender by phreakabit(m): 10:06am
Wish we could hear same about Fulani herdsmen.
|Re: Don Waney‘s Gang Members Surrender by simplemach(m): 10:07am
Absuchat:Oga just allow dem, heard their visitors are now at Ogun, gradually approaching Lagos, their heaven.
|Re: Don Waney‘s Gang Members Surrender by ManFromJos: 10:07am
OneCorner:e be like say Satan don dy use ur destiny dance onecorner tey tey
#nanxix
