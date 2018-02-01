₦airaland Forum

Aisha And Fatima, Wives Of Lawan Dahiru Mangal, All Smiles At A Wedding (Photos) by olaboo123: 7:33am
Who said Muslim women in polygamous marriages can't live in harmony?

Amina, the daughter of Jigawa State Governor, over the weekend attended the wedding ceremony of her co-wife Fatima's brother.

Aisha and Fatima are pictured above (red and blue) smiling happily together at the event. Both are married to Lawan Dahiru Mangal.

More photos below...

via http://onecornervibe.blogspot.com/2018/02/photos-daughter-of-jigawa-state.html

Re: Aisha And Fatima, Wives Of Lawan Dahiru Mangal, All Smiles At A Wedding (Photos) by olaboo123: 7:35am
more lovely photo > http://onecornervibe.blogspot.com/2018/02/photos-daughter-of-jigawa-state.html

Re: Aisha And Fatima, Wives Of Lawan Dahiru Mangal, All Smiles At A Wedding (Photos) by Ahmed0336(m): 7:56am
So beacuse they both smiled for the cameras and you persume all is well? My brother Wetin dey mind dey mind

Re: Aisha And Fatima, Wives Of Lawan Dahiru Mangal, All Smiles At A Wedding (Photos) by yanabasee(m): 8:22am
How Muslim women endure each other in a polygamy house baffles me....

Re: Aisha And Fatima, Wives Of Lawan Dahiru Mangal, All Smiles At A Wedding (Photos) by MiyettiAllah: 10:27am
Re: Aisha And Fatima, Wives Of Lawan Dahiru Mangal, All Smiles At A Wedding (Photos) by free2ryhme: 10:27am
nobody is contesting anything about living in harmony in the family

Living in harmony has nothing to do with religion

How many low income earners have you captioned and open a thread beside the well to do and rich in the society

Re: Aisha And Fatima, Wives Of Lawan Dahiru Mangal, All Smiles At A Wedding (Photos) by kuntash: 10:28am
yanabasee:
How Muslim women endure each other in a polygamy house baffles me....

You are beginning to sound like the Freezer crew ..

you want to manage their lives for them ?
Re: Aisha And Fatima, Wives Of Lawan Dahiru Mangal, All Smiles At A Wedding (Photos) by rxmusa(m): 10:28am
It is normal in a sane society

Re: Aisha And Fatima, Wives Of Lawan Dahiru Mangal, All Smiles At A Wedding (Photos) by teamsynergy: 10:28am
Re: Aisha And Fatima, Wives Of Lawan Dahiru Mangal, All Smiles At A Wedding (Photos) by MrKong: 10:28am
yanabasee:
How Muslim women endure each other in a polygamy house baffles me....
Dem complain come give you?
Re: Aisha And Fatima, Wives Of Lawan Dahiru Mangal, All Smiles At A Wedding (Photos) by wildcatter23(m): 10:29am
Re: Aisha And Fatima, Wives Of Lawan Dahiru Mangal, All Smiles At A Wedding (Photos) by flyca: 10:29am
No woman ever ever wants to share her man with another woman. FACT!

All these ones you are seeing "na condition dey make crayfish bend". If she refuses, or opposes, she will be replaced sharp sharp! So she better lipsrsealed and enjoy is money. Win win!

Polygamy doesn't stop men from cheating anyways wink

Re: Aisha And Fatima, Wives Of Lawan Dahiru Mangal, All Smiles At A Wedding (Photos) by Idydarling(f): 10:29am
shocked Muslim women try sha

Re: Aisha And Fatima, Wives Of Lawan Dahiru Mangal, All Smiles At A Wedding (Photos) by ghiloman28: 10:29am
AND THIS IS NEWS ... NA WAOOO

Re: Aisha And Fatima, Wives Of Lawan Dahiru Mangal, All Smiles At A Wedding (Photos) by BlackAdam22(m): 10:29am
Am still wondering how dis is news

Re: Aisha And Fatima, Wives Of Lawan Dahiru Mangal, All Smiles At A Wedding (Photos) by rxmusa(m): 10:30am
yanabasee:
How Muslim women endure each other in a polygamy house baffles me....

Being that they hold pleasing the Almighty and avoiding going against His injunctions as the ultimate guide in their life is what's strengthening them

Re: Aisha And Fatima, Wives Of Lawan Dahiru Mangal, All Smiles At A Wedding (Photos) by free2ryhme: 10:30am
flyca:
No woman ever ever wants to share her man with another woman. FACT!

All these ones you are seeing "na condition dey make crayfish bend"

this is called hasty generalization
Re: Aisha And Fatima, Wives Of Lawan Dahiru Mangal, All Smiles At A Wedding (Photos) by AuntyAmope: 10:33am
Re: Aisha And Fatima, Wives Of Lawan Dahiru Mangal, All Smiles At A Wedding (Photos) by flyca: 10:34am
free2ryhme:


this is called hasty generalization

Generalizing the reality kiss

Re: Aisha And Fatima, Wives Of Lawan Dahiru Mangal, All Smiles At A Wedding (Photos) by MuyiRano(m): 10:35am
It doesn't change the fact that i'm +1 today.
Long life and prosperity fall on me

Re: Aisha And Fatima, Wives Of Lawan Dahiru Mangal, All Smiles At A Wedding (Photos) by fpeter(f): 10:35am
I don't understand this. All i think about is STDs
Re: Aisha And Fatima, Wives Of Lawan Dahiru Mangal, All Smiles At A Wedding (Photos) by Boyooosa(m): 10:35am
Smiling together in an occasion doesn't imply harmony, stop frisking around
Re: Aisha And Fatima, Wives Of Lawan Dahiru Mangal, All Smiles At A Wedding (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 10:36am
Re: Aisha And Fatima, Wives Of Lawan Dahiru Mangal, All Smiles At A Wedding (Photos) by modelmike7(m): 10:38am
Re: Aisha And Fatima, Wives Of Lawan Dahiru Mangal, All Smiles At A Wedding (Photos) by free2ryhme: 10:38am
flyca:


Generalizing the reality kiss

that it is a reality does not mean every woman in it is not happy and should not be generalized
Re: Aisha And Fatima, Wives Of Lawan Dahiru Mangal, All Smiles At A Wedding (Photos) by flyca: 10:39am
free2ryhme:


that it is a reality does not mean every woman in it is not happy

Fight with you key pad please kiss

Re: Aisha And Fatima, Wives Of Lawan Dahiru Mangal, All Smiles At A Wedding (Photos) by empressteemah06(f): 10:39am
When there is money.. No fight

Re: Aisha And Fatima, Wives Of Lawan Dahiru Mangal, All Smiles At A Wedding (Photos) by Yinxies(f): 10:39am
Smiling for the camera does not necessarily mean they are happy...


Re: Aisha And Fatima, Wives Of Lawan Dahiru Mangal, All Smiles At A Wedding (Photos) by mustafa006: 10:45am
Even our forefathers practice polygamy before the coming of Christianity into this country, so why don't u ask yourself how they lived in harmony then

