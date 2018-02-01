Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Aisha And Fatima, Wives Of Lawan Dahiru Mangal, All Smiles At A Wedding (Photos) (7677 Views)

Amina, the daughter of Jigawa State Governor, over the weekend attended the wedding ceremony of her co-wife Fatima's brother.



Aisha and Fatima are pictured above (red and blue) smiling happily together at the event. Both are married to Lawan Dahiru Mangal.



More photos below...



So beacuse they both smiled for the cameras and you persume all is well? My brother Wetin dey mind dey mind 16 Likes

How Muslim women endure each other in a polygamy house baffles me.... 1 Like

This had me like 2 Likes

nobody is contesting anything about living in harmony in the family



Living in harmony has nothing to do with religion



It is normal in a sane society 1 Like

yanabasee:

All these ones you are seeing "na condition dey make crayfish bend". If she refuses, or opposes, she will be replaced sharp sharp! So she better and enjoy is money. Win win!



AND THIS IS NEWS ... NA WAOOO 2 Likes

Am still wondering how dis is news 2 Likes

yanabasee:

How Muslim women endure each other in a polygamy house baffles me....

flyca:

No woman ever ever wants to share her man with another woman. FACT!



All these ones you are seeing "na condition dey make crayfish bend"

free2ryhme:





this is called hasty generalization

It doesn't change the fact that i'm +1 today.

Long life and prosperity fall on me 4 Likes

I don't understand this. All i think about is STDs

Smiling together in an occasion doesn't imply harmony, stop frisking around

flyca:





Generalizing the reality

free2ryhme:





that it is a reality does not mean every woman in it is not happy



When there is money.. No fight 1 Like

Smiling for the camera does not necessarily mean they are happy...





