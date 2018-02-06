₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigeria Pays $496m For Acquisition Of 12 Tucano Fighter Jets From US by dre11(m): 7:43am
• Shettima lauds war theatre commander, Nicholas, says predecessor was a disaster
Olawale Ajimotokan and Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri
The Nigerian government has paid the United States government $496 million for the acquisition of 12 Super Tucano fighter jets to be used by the Nigerian Air Force in the ongoing military operations against the Boko Haram insurgency in the North-east.
The Minister of Defence, Brig.-Gen. Mansur Dan-Ali (rtd.), made the revelation Monday at the special town hall meeting held for the military and security agencies in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.
Dan-Ali said with the payment of the money, the U.S. government will deliver the jets as soon as possible, after accepting the letter requesting the sale of the bomber aircraft.
The Defence Minister, who insisted that the capacity of Boko Haram insurgents to carry out attacks had been completely neutralised, said U.S. President Donald Trump had commended Nigeria’s military strength when they met at a recent security meeting in Saudi Arabia.
The minister recently had expressed concern over the stringent terms given by the U.S. government for the sale of the aircraft, including the non-inclusion of Nigerian military personnel during their manufacture.
However, he did not state Monday if the terms had been renegotiated with the U.S. before payment or if they had been relaxed.
Speaking on the decimation of the insurgents, the minister said: “Gone are the days when our soldiers dropped their rifles and started running from the war front. Our gallant troops have successfully degraded the Boko Haram insurgents.
“Let me make it clear that currently, no single Nigerian territory is under the control of the Boko Haram terrorists. For instance, before the emergence of President Muhammadu Buhari, 21 of the 27 local councils of Borno State were under the total control of the insurgents. But today, they are all liberated.
“Currently no Nigerian territory is under the insurgents, while we have freed 30,000 people, mainly women and children held by Boko Haram.”
In addition, he said the government had acquired five units of caterpillar armoured mine-sweepers, new French patrol boats for the Nigerian Navy, and two fighter jets from Pakistan.
He also disclosed that many members of the Civilian Joint Task Force who had participated in pushing back the insurgents, may not be absorbed en masse into the Nigerian Army because of concerns over the federal character principle and other rigid eligibility requirements into the military.
However, the minister’s assertion that the Boko Haram terrorists had been defeated and territories in the North-east completely liberated was challenged by the chairman, Senate Committee on Defence, Senator Abubakar Kyari.
Kyari dismissed the minister’s claim, saying Marte Local Government in Borno, one of the local governments under his constituency, was yet to be liberated from the insurgents.
He said though the army had succeeded in decimating the insurgents, more efforts were needed to ensure the liberation of Marte Local Government Area.
Kyari also hinted that normal socio-economic activities were yet to return in the areas recaptured from the militants, following the restrictions placed by the security forces.
He advocated a review of the restriction on movement placed on the liberated areas so that residents could return and resume their normal lives.
In his remarks, the Bornu State Governor Kashim Shettima, who co-hosted the town hall meeting with the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, commended the federal government and military’s efforts to end the insurgency, but said they should not relent by clearing Sambisa forest of remnants of the terrorists still hiding there.
“Now all the local government areas have been recovered. Suicide bombing is not a sign of strength but weakness by Boko Haram, who are a bunch of lunatics that thrive on cheap publicity.
“The Nigerian military in the past couple of weeks has taken total control of the Sambisa forest; they could not do that in the past three years,” Shettima said.
He singled out the Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj.-Gen. Rogers Nicholas, a non-Muslim of Igbo stock for exhibiting leadership and professionalism in the fight against the Islamic extremists.
Shettima sang the praises of Nicholas, saying he and the state’s Police Commissioner, Tom Chukwu, both coincidentally from Mbaise, Imo State, changed the game in the battle in the war-torn North-east theatre.
“Some of our greatest recent feats in the conflict were done by non-northerners and non-Muslims officers in the military. Most of the soldiers that sacrificed their lives are not of the Kanuri ethnic group,” he said.
He admitted that the Boko Haram insurgency regained momentum after 2016 because of the failure of command at the theatre of war.
Shettima was emphatic that the change of guard at the Operation Lafiya Dole Theatre Command, which saw the replacement of Maj.-Gen. Leo Irabor, who is now at the Multinational Joint Task Force, did not help in sustaining the winning spirit of the troops.
Irabor was replaced by Maj.-Gen. Attahiru Ibrahim, who has also been replaced with Nicholas.
The governor said Ibrahim did not give a good account of himself, as his tenure as theatre commander was greeted with embarrassing attacks on troops and civilians.
Shettima said he was disappointed to observe that the previous commanders, who are from the southern states of Nigeria, did much better than the last occupant of the office who is from the north.
“The last theatre commander who is even a northerner had woefully failed to perform,” said Shettima.
He restated that the replacement of Attahiru with Nicholas was a game changer for the counter-insurgency operations.
“When Gen. Leo Irabor, another southerner, was leaving, he left the Boko Haram insurgents in a degraded state. But the insurgents picked up hostilities shortly after he left,” he said.
Shettima said the recent victories of the military over Boko Haram were as a result of the change of guard at the military command and control centre.
“Some of our greatest accomplishments in the current counter-insurgency efforts were recorded under army generals who are not from Borno and northern Nigeria.
“And what we have recorded in the last six weeks outweighs what was accomplished in the last three years, especially under General Nicholas who is yet another hero of our time,” he said.
Shettima said the current tempo of the fight could only be sustained if the federal government doubles its support for the troops, especially now that the rainy season is over.
“We want the federal government to deploy more resources and sustain the current tempo before the rainy season sets in,” said the governor.
“We need to root out Boko Haram now before the dry Sambisa forest becomes an impregnable fortress for Boko Haram.”
Also speaking at the meeting, the Minister of Internal Affairs, Lt.-Gen. AbdulRahman Danbazau (rtd.), said that the expected first phase of repatriation of Nigerian refugees in Cameroon, Chad and Niger from this month might be further delayed.
He said 80 per cent of the refugees or 80,000 of them were from Borno State.
Danbazzau said a technical committee met with their Cameroonian counterparts two weeks ago to review the development.
“We are working as hard as possible but the first phase of the repatriation which is supposed to be in February may not be possible and may be shifted by the committee.
“Repatriation is voluntary, but we have the interest of the displaced people,” Danbazzau said.
He said the refugees would only return once the military gives the signal that it is safe for them to return to their former places of abode.
Also, former Senate Leader, Senator Ali Ndume, who was at the meeting, criticised the federal government for underfunding the reconstruction of the North-east destroyed by the Boko Haram conflict.
Ndume said over N2.7 trillion or over $7 billion was required for the rehabilitation of the region, noting that donor agencies had provided N230 billion.
He added that the federal government only budgeted N45 billion in the 2017 budget, leaving the Borno State Government to cough up N100 billion for the effort.
He lamented that of the amount appropriated by the federal government, only N10 billion was released last year to the Presidential Council on North-east Initiative (PINE), a development that overburdened the Borno government with the reconstruction efforts.
|Re: Nigeria Pays $496m For Acquisition Of 12 Tucano Fighter Jets From US by madridguy(m): 7:46am
Ok
|Re: Nigeria Pays $496m For Acquisition Of 12 Tucano Fighter Jets From US by Firefire(m): 7:50am
Interestingly inflated!
The dullardino is trying.
|Re: Nigeria Pays $496m For Acquisition Of 12 Tucano Fighter Jets From US by Dlee1(m): 7:52am
I have not to say.
But I want Buhari to go come 2019.
|Re: Nigeria Pays $496m For Acquisition Of 12 Tucano Fighter Jets From US by holycup(m): 7:55am
Money meant to feed the nation being misused and cyphoned by this failed Govt........2019 will shock you guys
|Re: Nigeria Pays $496m For Acquisition Of 12 Tucano Fighter Jets From US by adem30: 7:59am
holycup:
As it was used by Dasuki by sharing to his co looters while thousands of military and civilian dies daily
|Re: Nigeria Pays $496m For Acquisition Of 12 Tucano Fighter Jets From US by yanabasee(m): 8:09am
The NA last week claimed that Boko Haram have been completely defeated...
Here's more like a counter statement by Kashim Shettima...
"We want the federal government to deploy more resources and sustain the current tempo before the rainy season sets in,” said the governor."
Again, this statement shows that, the real people dying to ensure that Boko Haram is defeated are Christians, Not the Muslims... Not the Hausas, Not the Fulanis...
“Some of our greatest recent feats in the conflict were done by non-northerners and non-Muslims officers in the military. Most of the soldiers that sacrificed their lives are not of the Kanuri ethnic group,” he said.
|Re: Nigeria Pays $496m For Acquisition Of 12 Tucano Fighter Jets From US by divinehand2003(m): 8:32am
The things this government does will continue to baffle me. Imagine what $496million will do to our Infrastructural, educational, agricultural and health sectors.
If we have the right environment and encouragement, we will invent and create things that are better than these.
My advice to future leaders is that they should focus more on developing the Nigerian people by providing solid education in fields that will turn our present pitiable and sorry state to a more prosperous nation. Avoid wasting money on things that won't change the price of garri in the local markets.
|Re: Nigeria Pays $496m For Acquisition Of 12 Tucano Fighter Jets From US by okonja(m): 10:47am
|Re: Nigeria Pays $496m For Acquisition Of 12 Tucano Fighter Jets From US by pinkcottoncandy: 10:47am
Amadioha.....faya baba bubu
Moni no dey moni no dey dem dey buy fighter jet.
This contri no go eva better eee until all dese old amu robba dem.die finish
|Re: Nigeria Pays $496m For Acquisition Of 12 Tucano Fighter Jets From US by vicoloni(m): 10:47am
I see trouble ahead.....
|Re: Nigeria Pays $496m For Acquisition Of 12 Tucano Fighter Jets From US by Gdore0: 10:47am
Ok
|Re: Nigeria Pays $496m For Acquisition Of 12 Tucano Fighter Jets From US by modelmike7(m): 10:48am
Na who buy market go pay. ..
|Re: Nigeria Pays $496m For Acquisition Of 12 Tucano Fighter Jets From US by Frenchfriez: 10:48am
So we were just grandstanding the other time. Not the least surprised.
However, the minister’s assertion that the Boko Haram terrorists had been defeated and territories in the North-east completely liberated was challenged by the chairman, Senate Committee on Defence, Senator Abubakar Kyari.A government against itself.
|Re: Nigeria Pays $496m For Acquisition Of 12 Tucano Fighter Jets From US by pointstores(m): 10:48am
nawa at these point people are suffering GOD DEY
|Re: Nigeria Pays $496m For Acquisition Of 12 Tucano Fighter Jets From US by modelmike7(m): 10:49am
holycup:
Just as your Jona and Dasuki used the money effectively in the last government.
Psycophany!
|Re: Nigeria Pays $496m For Acquisition Of 12 Tucano Fighter Jets From US by Amirullaha(m): 10:49am
I taught they said Boko have been defeated
|Re: Nigeria Pays $496m For Acquisition Of 12 Tucano Fighter Jets From US by sotall(m): 10:50am
To fight a defeated boko Haram
|Re: Nigeria Pays $496m For Acquisition Of 12 Tucano Fighter Jets From US by Factfinder1(f): 10:50am
Yet somebody squandered 2$ billion dollars on nothing
If dasuki spent gejs 2billion$ well our armed forces would have had better and sufficient weapons and equipment
|Re: Nigeria Pays $496m For Acquisition Of 12 Tucano Fighter Jets From US by hucienda: 10:50am
The current POTUS sure is a businessman.
|Re: Nigeria Pays $496m For Acquisition Of 12 Tucano Fighter Jets From US by datola: 10:50am
I hope the US agreed to Nigeria's conditions before the payment was made.
|Re: Nigeria Pays $496m For Acquisition Of 12 Tucano Fighter Jets From US by Yinxies(f): 10:51am
It is well...
|Re: Nigeria Pays $496m For Acquisition Of 12 Tucano Fighter Jets From US by Andrewgame42: 10:52am
This kinda money for what exactly.?? Wwhy do we need weapons to help solve or prevent crime that can be solved by feeding the general populace
|Re: Nigeria Pays $496m For Acquisition Of 12 Tucano Fighter Jets From US by simplemach(m): 10:52am
Now we know they have bought this one, but we don't know who they will be used for
|Re: Nigeria Pays $496m For Acquisition Of 12 Tucano Fighter Jets From US by judecares1: 10:53am
THIS REALLY AN EVIDENCE OF GOVT WITHOUT VISION/MISSION
|Re: Nigeria Pays $496m For Acquisition Of 12 Tucano Fighter Jets From US by free2ryhme: 10:53am
dre11:
if you spend $500m educating children and building schools and eradicating poverty, you would have more chance of defeating extremism and terrorism.
|Re: Nigeria Pays $496m For Acquisition Of 12 Tucano Fighter Jets From US by dermmy: 10:55am
If you can't afford America's F-15s why not go for Russian Sukhois Su-27, Su-29 or the Miggs. The Chinese J-10 and J-20. Na stones boko haram go dey use bring down these tucanos o dem no even need missiles to bring them down.
|Re: Nigeria Pays $496m For Acquisition Of 12 Tucano Fighter Jets From US by Kizyte(m): 10:55am
$496M for 12 (propeller driven) ancient jets? This is corruption of the first order!
Modern Fighter Jets like the Falcon F16 cost $47M each.
47 x 12 = 564
Now tell me, why should a same person or country spend $496M for 12 useless jets when he can actually get 12 modern Fighter Jets for $564M?
NB: Price of Tucano Fighter Jet is $10M (10 x 12 = 120) 12 Tucano Jets cost just $120M.
Ogbeni! This 'Gun-Men-t' has killed us!
|Re: Nigeria Pays $496m For Acquisition Of 12 Tucano Fighter Jets From US by ConcernedNL: 10:56am
one Tucan fighter jet costs between 9-14 million USD
So 12 jets should cost between 168 USD max.
Corruption has eaten the remaining 328 Million Dollars.
Mad government.
|Re: Nigeria Pays $496m For Acquisition Of 12 Tucano Fighter Jets From US by ManFromJos: 10:56am
True.. nigeria has finally completed this corruption striken deal. .who knows, the money actually paid may not even be up to 200mil..
reminds me of when kwankwaso sold a ride of 59.8mil to him self for 3mil.
rubbisih
.1@jjo
|Re: Nigeria Pays $496m For Acquisition Of 12 Tucano Fighter Jets From US by fulaniHERDSman(m): 10:57am
Weapon to kill more citizens ... shithole has never fought a foreign country ... they avoid it at all cost ... but slaughter citizens for sport
WE DO NOT NEED AN ARMY THAT'S GOOD AT FIGHTING ONLY ITS CITIZENS
