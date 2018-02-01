Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Between An Australian Imam And A Nigerian Scammer (5818 Views)

Below Is What The Imam Wrote On His Twitter Page:



Nigerian scammer sent me an Email saying he wants to send me $100,000,000 but I should first send him $1000.



I told him to deduct the $1000 from the $100M and send me the rest. No response yet. �



http://www.nairaplus.com/2018/02/an-australian-imam-narrates-what-he-did.html An imam and a scholar who is based in Australia has taken to his twitter page to reveal what he did to a Nigerian scammer that sent him a mail in order to scam him of $1000 (one thousand dollars)Nigerian scammer sent me an Email saying he wants to send me $100,000,000 but I should first send him $1000.I told him to deduct the $1000 from the $100M and send me the rest. No response yet. �

Mayee remaineth mayee













Them go change format for u











U think say u sabi something

U get luck say na novice jam u...



If na baddoo.....





Who born u

Funny, his "Nigerian prince" might be an American living in Ohio

hahahaha how did he know it's a Nigerian?... Wedding MC

Wrong to tag the scammer Nigerian scammer. Same way they say all terrorist aint Muslim.

Everything is now Nigeria. Proudly Naija

he neva jam 4 his mind him think say he get sense Lol





∆ Lol... I'll will never embrace Cyberfraud but truth be told.



It's either this Imam is lying to soil the image of Nigerians or the scammer is an Idiot.



$100,000,000?



Very Dumb. ∆







How are we sure he is Nigerian scammer



so any scam mails is from Nigerians ?







How are we sure he is Nigerian scammer
so any scam mails is from Nigerians ?
This is a slap on Nigerian's International reputation

Outdated format used last by Nigerians in 2005.. maybe na Swahili scammer u jam..

Imam too get Warri orientation like Yungsix6.

Retard3d sheep brained Imam already shouting Nigeria, like this shiit-hole is the only place synonymous with fraud. That email could have come from anywhere!Just goes to show the depth of racism in this shiiit religion of piss.

How.did he know the scammer is a Nigerian?....





They don't know the formats!!!



Read how to become a successful yahoo boy and the formats. lol

Seems like he's just trying to be funny. Sounds lame af instead.

He yaf dump it on NIGERIA again...

This imam is not of Peace.



You can be diplomatic in your tweets

Foolish man, go and look for where to bomb

blackpanda:

wen its scammer they will claim hes a nigerian



but when they are the leading bob-sled competitors, they are american-nigerians alasco1:

He yaf dump it on NIGERIA again... babyfaceafrica:

How.did he know the scammer is a Nigerian?.... free2ryhme:





How are we sure he is Nigerian scammer



so any scam mails is from Nigerians ?







This is a slap on Nigerian's International reputation ULSHERLAN:

Wrong to tag the scammer Nigerian scammer. Same way they say all terrorist aint Muslim. OneCorner:

Foolish Imam of piss... The scammer told you he's Nigerian abi?

Stupid man... See in idiot bear-bear like obuko.

Modafukin camel rapist MrRhymes101:

hahahaha how did he know it's a Nigerian?... Wedding MC



See how people just decided to be blind against the truth.

Are you guys really claiming Nigerian is not synonymous with YAHOO and FRAUD?!



When you know the truth, it will surely set you free!

See dem trying to be good Nigerians @ this point!!



See how people just decided to be blind against the truth.
Are you guys really claiming Nigerian is not synonymous with YAHOO and FRAUD?!
When you know the truth, it will surely set you free!
See dem trying to be good Nigerians @ this point!!
Truth is really bitter!!!

Why is he now saying?? ��‍♂️

I love reading the Imam's tweet on twitter but he goofed by labelling the scammer a Nigerian. And trust Nigerians they don't take poo from anybody against the country. You need to see how Nigerians descended on his twitter post like a horde of bees.

wen its scammer they will claim hes a nigerian



but when they are the leading bob-sled competitors, they are american-nigerians