Between An Australian Imam And A Nigerian Scammer

Between An Australian Imam And A Nigerian Scammer by Muckross1122(m): 7:57am
An imam and a scholar who is based in Australia has taken to his twitter page to reveal what he did to a Nigerian scammer that sent him a mail in order to scam him of $1000 (one thousand dollars)

Below Is What The Imam Wrote On His Twitter Page:

Nigerian scammer sent me an Email saying he wants to send me $100,000,000 but I should first send him $1000.

I told him to deduct the $1000 from the $100M and send me the rest. No response yet. �

Source:
http://www.nairaplus.com/2018/02/an-australian-imam-narrates-what-he-did.html

Re: Between An Australian Imam And A Nigerian Scammer by taylor88(m): 7:58am
Mayee remaineth mayee






Them go change format for u





U think say u sabi something

Re: Between An Australian Imam And A Nigerian Scammer by Kingdollar28(m): 8:00am
Lol

U get luck say na novice jam u...

If na baddoo.....


Who born u

Re: Between An Australian Imam And A Nigerian Scammer by Mynd44: 8:02am
Funny, his "Nigerian prince" might be an American living in Ohio

Re: Between An Australian Imam And A Nigerian Scammer by MrRhymes101(m): 8:03am
hahahaha how did he know it's a Nigerian?... Wedding MC

Re: Between An Australian Imam And A Nigerian Scammer by bmxshop: 8:13am
k
Re: Between An Australian Imam And A Nigerian Scammer by ULSHERLAN(m): 8:17am
Wrong to tag the scammer Nigerian scammer. Same way they say all terrorist aint Muslim.

Re: Between An Australian Imam And A Nigerian Scammer by madridguy(m): 8:28am
Everything is now Nigeria. Proudly Naija

Re: Between An Australian Imam And A Nigerian Scammer by BlackAdam22(m): 8:46am
Lol grin he neva jam 4 him mind him think say he get sense tongue

Re: Between An Australian Imam And A Nigerian Scammer by OrestesDante(m): 9:18am
angry

☣ ☠


Lol... I'll will never embrace Cyberfraud but truth be told.

It's either this Imam is lying to soil the image of Nigerians or the scammer is an Idiot.

$100,000,000?

Very Dumb.



☣ ☠

Re: Between An Australian Imam And A Nigerian Scammer by free2ryhme: 11:03am
Muckross1122:
An imam and a scholar who is based in Australia has taken to his twitter page to reveal what he did to a Nigerian scammer that sent him a mail in order to scam him of $1000 (one thousand dollars)

Below Is What The Imam Wrote On His Twitter Page:

Nigerian scammer sent me an Email saying he wants to send me $100,000,000 but I should first send him $1000.

I told him to deduct the $1000 from the $100M and send me the rest. No response yet. �

Source:
http://www.nairaplus.com/2018/02/an-australian-imam-narrates-what-he-did.html

How are we sure he is Nigerian scammer

so any scam mails is from Nigerians ?



This is a slap on Nigerian's International reputation

Re: Between An Australian Imam And A Nigerian Scammer by vicoloni(m): 11:03am
Savage!
Re: Between An Australian Imam And A Nigerian Scammer by fulaniHERDSman(m): 11:04am
angry
Re: Between An Australian Imam And A Nigerian Scammer by Smily202(m): 11:05am
Outdated format used last by Nigerians in 2005.. maybe na Swahili scammer u jam..

Re: Between An Australian Imam And A Nigerian Scammer by Kingluqman89(m): 11:06am
Imam too get Warri orientation like Yungsix6.

Re: Between An Australian Imam And A Nigerian Scammer by phreakabit(m): 11:06am
Retard3d sheep brained Imam already shouting Nigeria, like this shiit-hole is the only place synonymous with fraud. That email could have come from anywhere!Just goes to show the depth of racism in this shiiit religion of piss.

Re: Between An Australian Imam And A Nigerian Scammer by babyfaceafrica(m): 11:06am
How.did he know the scammer is a Nigerian?....

Re: Between An Australian Imam And A Nigerian Scammer by BiafranBushBoy: 11:06am
lol

They don't know the formats!!!

Read how to become a successful yahoo boy and the formats.
Re: Between An Australian Imam And A Nigerian Scammer by AnonyNymous(m): 11:06am
Seems like he's just trying to be funny. Sounds lame af instead.

Re: Between An Australian Imam And A Nigerian Scammer by Joseunlimited(f): 11:07am
Savage imam

Re: Between An Australian Imam And A Nigerian Scammer by alasco1(m): 11:07am
He yaf dump it on NIGERIA again...

Re: Between An Australian Imam And A Nigerian Scammer by helphelp: 11:07am
This imam is not of Peace.

You can be diplomatic in your tweets

Re: Between An Australian Imam And A Nigerian Scammer by Benjom(m): 11:07am
grin grin grin grin grin
Re: Between An Australian Imam And A Nigerian Scammer by hokafor(m): 11:07am
Foolish man, go and look for where to bomb

Re: Between An Australian Imam And A Nigerian Scammer by GIDIBANKZ(m): 11:07am
Lol
Re: Between An Australian Imam And A Nigerian Scammer by modelmike7(m): 11:08am
blackpanda:
wen its scammer they will claim hes a nigerian

but when they are the leading bob-sled competitors, they are american-nigerians
alasco1:
He yaf dump it on NIGERIA again...
babyfaceafrica:
How.did he know the scammer is a Nigerian?....
free2ryhme:


How are we sure he is Nigerian scammer

so any scam mails is from Nigerians ?



This is a slap on Nigerian's International reputation
ULSHERLAN:
Wrong to tag the scammer Nigerian scammer. Same way they say all terrorist aint Muslim.
OneCorner:
Foolish Imam of piss... The scammer told you he's Nigerian abi?
Stupid man... See in idiot bear-bear like obuko.
Modafukin camel rapist
MrRhymes101:
hahahaha how did he know it's a Nigerian?... Wedding MC


See how people just decided to be blind against the truth.
Are you guys really claiming Nigerian is not synonymous with YAHOO and FRAUD?!

When you know the truth, it will surely set you free!
See dem trying to be good Nigerians @ this point!!

Truth is really bitter!!!

Re: Between An Australian Imam And A Nigerian Scammer by MillionDollars: 11:09am
Why is he now saying?? ��‍♂️

Re: Between An Australian Imam And A Nigerian Scammer by BigBelleControl(m): 11:10am
I love reading the Imam's tweet on twitter but he goofed by labelling the scammer a Nigerian. And trust Nigerians they don't take poo from anybody against the country. You need to see how Nigerians descended on his twitter post like a horde of bees.

Re: Between An Australian Imam And A Nigerian Scammer by blackpanda: 11:10am
wen its scammer they will claim hes a nigerian

but when they are the leading bob-sled competitors, they are american-nigerians
Re: Between An Australian Imam And A Nigerian Scammer by ogaga4u2(m): 11:10am
I love that.

UNBELIEVABLE: Pastor, Family Members, Others Arrested For Printing Naira Notes / Viewers Discretn Advised]doctor Caught R@ping Patient Before Performing Abortion / The Crime That The Police At Shagamu Police Station At Ikorodu Perform.

