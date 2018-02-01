Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Corpse Of Lady Recovered From River In Kano. Suicide Suspected (Graphic Pics) (6414 Views)

A sand excavator, Ibrahim Musa, said the deceased arrived Tamburawa and asked for “the deepest part of the river.”



That was the last time anyone saw her alive.



Her step-father, Tajuddeen Alhaji, said Ms. Nuhu left home on Saturday to withdraw money for a journey to Zaria.



“On that fateful Saturday around 11.00 a.m she told her mother she wanted go to withdraw money from ATM. Few minutes later, she sent her phone and purse to her mother.



“Her mother called me around 4.00 p.m that Zubaida left home to withdraw money since 11.00 a.m but hasn’t comeback. Immediately I notified police and local radio stations,” he said.



Mr. Tajuddeen said later in the evening, he received a call notifying him of the discovery of a corpse of a female at Tamburawa river along Zaria road, Kano. When we checked, we found it was Zubaida’s corpse,” he said.



May her soul rest in peace !

Ah I De eat abeg 3 Likes

Tragic, e no go pass say her boyfriend leave am follow another girl. Wetin else go make woman commit suicide 1 Like

The story isn't adding up, anyway someone died. May God rest his or her soul. 2 Likes

see wetin APC government cox 4 Likes







The number of pple chosing suicide tho has increased gan. I blame

k

Bloggers na wa. The rate of suicide is at the highest we have ever seen at the moment, in the past it used to be unheard of and cringy for a Nigerian to commit suicide, they'd rather look for all means to leave naija, even if na Libya, Ghana anywhere but naija but now, people don't even have that perseverance anymore, Nigerians are now physically, mentally and financially drained to the point of choosing the easiest escape.

RIP to the dead but we are team John Cena over here. 3 Likes

eyyah

Depression is real and shouldn't be ignored.

Got a job as graduate assistant in a department as WREN A.B.U Zaria. That means she MUST be very good academically. What ll even make her kill her self. These life sef. R.I.P

“the deepest part of the river.” wetin she hide there?

Himmler:

Tragic, e no go pass say her boyfriend leave am follow another girl. Wetin else go make woman commit suicide

Young people are dealing with a whole lot of issues beyond boyfriend/girlfriend wahala. Young people are dealing with a whole lot of issues beyond boyfriend/girlfriend wahala.

Anybody that has mind to stand, look and carry that corpse can kill somebody.

Why the sudden upsurge of suicide cases in Nigeria bikonu....rest in peace sir/ma





Wen did Nigerian start dis suicide tin

What's d root of dis suicide NEWS we read every now and den dis days

O lord help Nigerians to think positively during hard depression and giv all Hope and faith for tomorrow RIPWen did Nigerian start dis suicide tinWhat's d root of dis suicide NEWS we read every now and den dis daysO lord help Nigerians to think positively during hard depression and giv all Hope and faith for tomorrow

Eyyah

story doesnt add up.

anyways, i just suspect the sand excavator.

naim see her last.

naim dey claim say him just show her the deepest part of the water.

who knows if hin been wan run her but she no gree,. hin just push the shima con drown am.

only Baba God know sha.

may all the faithful departed rest in peace. Amen

Story is fishy!



Rip to the dead





Wen did Nigerian start dis suicide tin

What's d root of dis suicide NEWS we read every now and den dis days

O lord help Nigerians to think positively during hard depression and giv all Hope and faith for tomorrow



Fight against Depression should be a topic or a subject in Schoool now or church or mosque RIPWen did Nigerian start dis suicide tinWhat's d root of dis suicide NEWS we read every now and den dis daysO lord help Nigerians to think positively during hard depression and giv all Hope and faith for tomorrowFight against Depression should be a topic or a subject in Schoool now or church or mosque

So pathetic! RIP

PrettyCrystal:

Is it only me that's confused with this story,... Well may his or her soul rest in peace

Wait, a lady commited suicide but at first she was a man then the corpse.......... It looks like..... a man. Wait, am I this high? Hero, why do this to me?

The deceased mother is late too , before her death she has paternity issues with the girls father and it was assumed that it might be the reason for the suicide.

Source:close relationship.