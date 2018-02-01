₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tania, Battle-Ready Policewoman In Abuja Poses With Her Gun (Photos) by Angelanest: 9:15pm
A Nigerian policewoman has become an online sensation due to her beauty coupled with the kind of 'risky' job she does. The pretty lady simply identified as Tania hails from Uvaha, Borno, and is based in Abuja. In one of her posts shared online, the gallant policewoman revealed she's battle-ready for criminals as she posed with an AK-47 rifle. See some of her pictures below;
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/02/abuja-based-policewoman-poses-with-ak-47-rifle.html
|Re: Tania, Battle-Ready Policewoman In Abuja Poses With Her Gun (Photos) by oganology33(m): 9:19pm
Slaying and Fighting Nigerian-made criminals is not a good combo ooo.
When jungle mature. . .
|Re: Tania, Battle-Ready Policewoman In Abuja Poses With Her Gun (Photos) by mikejj(m): 9:25pm
which division she they..make i find my neighbour trouble! make she con settle
|Re: Tania, Battle-Ready Policewoman In Abuja Poses With Her Gun (Photos) by SweetPuffPuff(f): 9:30pm
those jeans,i need them. Pls which mall is this??
|Re: Tania, Battle-Ready Policewoman In Abuja Poses With Her Gun (Photos) by femidejulius(m): 9:35pm
The only thing she is ready for is the only thing all police officers, men and women are ready for-collection of bribes.
There is a popular saying that if the police visit you, you must give out money.If you visit them, you must also give out money.
I'd say post this woman to Benue to stop Fulani killings.
|Re: Tania, Battle-Ready Policewoman In Abuja Poses With Her Gun (Photos) by Kilanee(m): 9:36pm
this is how the frequently accuse innocent people for committing crimes that they don't know about.
smh
|Re: Tania, Battle-Ready Policewoman In Abuja Poses With Her Gun (Photos) by Kilanee(m): 9:36pm
Women in black are the best to date
|Re: Tania, Battle-Ready Policewoman In Abuja Poses With Her Gun (Photos) by AfroMighty(m): 9:50pm
IGP food
|Re: Tania, Battle-Ready Policewoman In Abuja Poses With Her Gun (Photos) by 9jaArea: 9:51pm
Hope the safety is on, that way she won't shoot herself.
|Re: Tania, Battle-Ready Policewoman In Abuja Poses With Her Gun (Photos) by Shukusheka: 10:26pm
No body is going to give a police woman a rifle. It is either she works as a traffic warden or she works from the office doing administrative work.
If this one see robbers na she go first tear race.
|Re: Tania, Battle-Ready Policewoman In Abuja Poses With Her Gun (Photos) by akeentech(m): 10:56pm
h
|Re: Tania, Battle-Ready Policewoman In Abuja Poses With Her Gun (Photos) by PStacks(m): 10:57pm
Holding a gun without a uniform should be made criminal..
|Re: Tania, Battle-Ready Policewoman In Abuja Poses With Her Gun (Photos) by boolet(m): 10:57pm
Abegi all na wash and show. We sabi her type...
|Re: Tania, Battle-Ready Policewoman In Abuja Poses With Her Gun (Photos) by mikebrown92: 10:58pm
No just pose with that rifle
Take it and face X men
We are tired of there headlines everyday!!!
|Re: Tania, Battle-Ready Policewoman In Abuja Poses With Her Gun (Photos) by ishowdotgmail(m): 10:58pm
Iffa hear say this one fit catch small boys wey dey pickpocket for under brigde not to talk of robbers
|Re: Tania, Battle-Ready Policewoman In Abuja Poses With Her Gun (Photos) by ruggedtimi(m): 10:58pm
agile police woman. Police women can fire both ways
|Re: Tania, Battle-Ready Policewoman In Abuja Poses With Her Gun (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 10:58pm
You're ready for criminals like this,abeg go and sit down and stop exposing yourself to danger.
|Re: Tania, Battle-Ready Policewoman In Abuja Poses With Her Gun (Photos) by ChristineC: 10:58pm
tor! Please go and sit on the floor.
Nigerian Armed Forces is a waste of time. You fall, you fell for nothing.
|Re: Tania, Battle-Ready Policewoman In Abuja Poses With Her Gun (Photos) by Asowari(m): 10:58pm
She is beautiful indeed
|Re: Tania, Battle-Ready Policewoman In Abuja Poses With Her Gun (Photos) by Jamie23(m): 10:58pm
She fyn oo.... Thumb up
|Re: Tania, Battle-Ready Policewoman In Abuja Poses With Her Gun (Photos) by mikebrown92: 11:00pm
PStacks:Pick up your glasses!!!
|Re: Tania, Battle-Ready Policewoman In Abuja Poses With Her Gun (Photos) by Odobaone: 11:00pm
When BaE is stronger physically Dan you.
U always go d extra mile in za oza room to prove ur strength to Bae
|Re: Tania, Battle-Ready Policewoman In Abuja Poses With Her Gun (Photos) by owomida1: 11:00pm
We see am.
|Re: Tania, Battle-Ready Policewoman In Abuja Poses With Her Gun (Photos) by heckymaicon(m): 11:01pm
I hate the NPF with passion.
Criminals in uniform
|Re: Tania, Battle-Ready Policewoman In Abuja Poses With Her Gun (Photos) by HolarQD(m): 11:01pm
Me am just looking for a way to slap her for nyansh
|Re: Tania, Battle-Ready Policewoman In Abuja Poses With Her Gun (Photos) by Spaxon(f): 11:01pm
Oga's go just reserve this one for za oda room
|Re: Tania, Battle-Ready Policewoman In Abuja Poses With Her Gun (Photos) by Bestofmykind: 11:02pm
I see
|Re: Tania, Battle-Ready Policewoman In Abuja Poses With Her Gun (Photos) by charliboy654(m): 11:02pm
Have not seen a Nigerian female police with gun b4 o, who borrow this one gun?
|Re: Tania, Battle-Ready Policewoman In Abuja Poses With Her Gun (Photos) by millionboi2: 11:02pm
Hope thy informd her that d gun is not for intimidatn of civilians but to protect dem against hoodlums.
|Re: Tania, Battle-Ready Policewoman In Abuja Poses With Her Gun (Photos) by TIDDOLL(m): 11:03pm
Battle ready indeed....
Na All of their guns Dem dey wrap with sellotape
If no b black.. E go b yellow or red... Wetin self
|Re: Tania, Battle-Ready Policewoman In Abuja Poses With Her Gun (Photos) by syncACE(m): 11:04pm
"
