Source; A Nigerian policewoman has become an online sensation due to her beauty coupled with the kind of 'risky' job she does. The pretty lady simply identified as Tania hails from Uvaha, Borno, and is based in Abuja. In one of her posts shared online, the gallant policewoman revealed she's battle-ready for criminals as she posed with an AK-47 rifle. See some of her pictures below;Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/02/abuja-based-policewoman-poses-with-ak-47-rifle.html 2 Likes

Slaying and Fighting Nigerian-made criminals is not a good combo ooo.

When jungle mature. . . 5 Likes

which division she they..make i find my neighbour trouble! make she con settle which division she they..make i find my neighbour trouble! make she con settle 8 Likes

?? those jeans,i need them. Pls which mall is this?? 1 Like

The only thing she is ready for is the only thing all police officers, men and women are ready for-collection of bribes.



There is a popular saying that if the police visit you, you must give out money.If you visit them, you must also give out money.



I'd say post this woman to Benue to stop Fulani killings. 14 Likes

this is how the frequently accuse innocent people for committing crimes that they don't know about.

smh 2 Likes

Women in black are the best to date 2 Likes

IGP food 1 Like

Hope the safety is on, that way she won't shoot herself. 1 Like





If this one see robbers na she go first tear race. No body is going to give a police woman a rifle. It is either she works as a traffic warden or she works from the office doing administrative work.If this one see robbers na she go first tear race. 19 Likes 1 Share

h

Holding a gun without a uniform should be made criminal.. 4 Likes

Abegi all na wash and show. We sabi her type... Abegi all na wash and show. We sabi her type...

No just pose with that rifle

Take it and face X men

We are tired of there headlines everyday!!! 3 Likes

Iffa hear say this one fit catch small boys wey dey pickpocket for under brigde not to talk of robbers 2 Likes

agile police woman. Police women can fire both ways 2 Likes





You're ready for criminals like this,abeg go and sit down and stop exposing yourself to danger. You're ready for criminals like this,abeg go and sit down and stop exposing yourself to danger. 1 Like



Nigerian Armed Forces is a waste of time. You fall, you fell for nothing. tor! Please go and sit on the floor.Nigerian Armed Forces is a waste of time. You fall, you fell for nothing.

She is beautiful indeed

She fyn oo.... Thumb up

PStacks:

Holding a gun without a uniform should be made criminal.. Pick up your glasses!!! Pick up your glasses!!!

When BaE is stronger physically Dan you.







U always go d extra mile in za oza room to prove ur strength to Bae

We see am.



I hate the NPF with passion.





Criminals in uniform 1 Like

Me am just looking for a way to slap her for nyansh 1 Like

Oga's go just reserve this one for za oda room

I see

Have not seen a Nigerian female police with gun b4 o, who borrow this one gun? 1 Like

Hope thy informd her that d gun is not for intimidatn of civilians but to protect dem against hoodlums.





Na All of their guns Dem dey wrap with sellotape



If no b black.. E go b yellow or red... Wetin self Battle ready indeed....Na All of their guns Dem dey wrap with sellotapeIf no b black.. E go b yellow or red... Wetin self