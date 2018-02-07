@VIVIANGIST



BY VIVIAN GIST : https://viviangist.com/featured/williams-uchemba-send-100-kids-back-school-picture/



Shared with caption ..My sending 100 kids back to school is not over as my team in Nigeria is working tirelessly to complete the project ...Am glad to see that Grace and Precoius are back to School after several months of staying at home because of school fees...I decided to put them on Scholarship to the best of my capacity by the Grace of God. #givechallenge@williamsuchembafoundation let’s get more kids back to school and more people off the street.. you can also be part of these project as well.. #givechallengeI was told that these kids have been out of school since last year because they haven’t paid school fees and it’s sad to hear the amount that has kept the six of them out of school...So I’ve decided to not only pay for their schools fees for the year but put all of them on scholarship... money shouldn’t be the reason why our kids shouldn’t be in school.. I challenge you to get the kids in your neighborhood off the street and back to school..#givechallengecc; lalasticlala 11 Likes 1 Share