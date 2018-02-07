₦airaland Forum

Williams Uchemba To Send 100 Kids Back To School (picture) by AnonymousIP: 7:12am
Shared with caption ..

 My sending 100 kids back to school is not over as my team in Nigeria is working tirelessly to complete the project ...Am glad to see that Grace and Precoius are back to School after several months of staying at home because of school fees...I decided to put them on Scholarship to the best of my capacity by the Grace of God. #givechallenge@williamsuchembafoundation let’s get more kids back to school and more people off the street.. you can also be part of these project as well.. #givechallenge

I was told that these kids have been out of school since last year because they haven’t paid school fees and it’s sad to hear the amount that has kept the six of them out of school...So I’ve decided to not only pay for their schools fees for the year but put all of them on scholarship... money shouldn’t be the reason why our kids shouldn’t be in school.. I challenge you to get the kids in your neighborhood off the street and back to school..#givechallenge

Re: Williams Uchemba To Send 100 Kids Back To School (picture) by EngrMcDon(m): 7:26am
Nice one bro. God provide for me to smile on the faces of your your too.#BetterDaysAhead

Re: Williams Uchemba To Send 100 Kids Back To School (picture) by Sleekydee(m): 7:50am
nice one, hopefully magomago gist no go enter d mata lata

Re: Williams Uchemba To Send 100 Kids Back To School (picture) by VajanahDischaj(f): 10:37am
Sleekydee:
nice one, hopefully magomago gist no go enter d mata lata
the guy is good. U need to meet him in person

Re: Williams Uchemba To Send 100 Kids Back To School (picture) by wittyt98(m): 10:38am
Re: Williams Uchemba To Send 100 Kids Back To School (picture) by Addy003(m): 10:38am
God bless you
Re: Williams Uchemba To Send 100 Kids Back To School (picture) by bastien: 10:38am
Nice.... Hope he will be able to see them through waec stage... God bless his hustle
Re: Williams Uchemba To Send 100 Kids Back To School (picture) by santopelele(m): 10:39am
NICE GESTURE
Re: Williams Uchemba To Send 100 Kids Back To School (picture) by Dockybae: 10:40am
must he publicize it?

Re: Williams Uchemba To Send 100 Kids Back To School (picture) by Bigajeff(m): 10:40am
osheee
Re: Williams Uchemba To Send 100 Kids Back To School (picture) by Baroba(m): 10:40am
God bless, this is what Christianity is all about..
Re: Williams Uchemba To Send 100 Kids Back To School (picture) by salaboiz(m): 10:41am
Good bless him
Re: Williams Uchemba To Send 100 Kids Back To School (picture) by Teewhy2: 10:42am
Good One, That is what we expect the rich , famous, celebrities to do. They should use their influence to improve the lives of others not to oppress them on social media.
If this guy that doesn't have 30 billion in the account can improve lives of 100 children on the street , why won't GOD bless him to have more than that so that he can help as well as he can.
GOD bless him.

Re: Williams Uchemba To Send 100 Kids Back To School (picture) by megrimor(m): 10:42am
Kudos bro.

God bless you abundantly
Re: Williams Uchemba To Send 100 Kids Back To School (picture) by jeffcheddy(m): 10:42am
VajanahDischaj:
the guy is good. U need to meet him in person
Why wont he be good? he is rich ofcourse
Re: Williams Uchemba To Send 100 Kids Back To School (picture) by Odessey(m): 10:43am
my best teen actor den. more grace brother
Re: Williams Uchemba To Send 100 Kids Back To School (picture) by Josephjnr(m): 10:43am
Make em end waiting em start o...If not, e go be almost nothing.
Re: Williams Uchemba To Send 100 Kids Back To School (picture) by Johnnyessence: 10:43am
God bless the works of your hands.
Re: Williams Uchemba To Send 100 Kids Back To School (picture) by Odunsco01(m): 10:44am
nice one bro
Re: Williams Uchemba To Send 100 Kids Back To School (picture) by gmoney12: 10:45am
Igbo Amaka.. that's what I can say to this

Re: Williams Uchemba To Send 100 Kids Back To School (picture) by BruncleZuma: 10:46am
grin grin grin grin
Re: Williams Uchemba To Send 100 Kids Back To School (picture) by Nathan2016: 10:46am
jeffcheddy:

Why wont he be good? he is rich ofcourse

you think being rich makes you good?/?


Children of these days


Goodness is from the heart......

If it is by money, our politicians will be the best people on earth. Abacha will be a saint

Re: Williams Uchemba To Send 100 Kids Back To School (picture) by dlondonbadboy: 10:46am
Dockybae:
must he publicize it?

Smh
Re: Williams Uchemba To Send 100 Kids Back To School (picture) by fvckme(f): 10:46am
Dockybae:
must he publicize it?
Must you be concerned?

Re: Williams Uchemba To Send 100 Kids Back To School (picture) by skales67: 10:48am
Nice Gesture...

Re: Williams Uchemba To Send 100 Kids Back To School (picture) by Chidex2442(m): 10:48am
Just hope this will encourage other celebrities..... if you are having 3 meals a day comfortably just remember that they are others who can't afford one.... the give challenge begins with us.. learn how to give it pays to put smile on someone's face...

Re: Williams Uchemba To Send 100 Kids Back To School (picture) by Olukokosir(m): 10:48am
Dockybae:
must he publicize it?


Can't u jst appreciate good tin nd move on

