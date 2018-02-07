₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Praiz Father & Mother Celebrate Wedding Anniversary (Photo) by Mrop(m): 7:20am
Singer Praiz celebrates her parent wedding anniversary in style as he shares their adorable photo online…. See screenshots below
Gist from Praizeupdates
News source :: http://www.praizeupdates.com/singer-praiz-celebrates-his-parents-as-they-renew-their-vows-pics/
|Re: Praiz Father & Mother Celebrate Wedding Anniversary (Photo) by Mrop(m): 7:20am
Wow.... That's nice
See more adorable photos of his parents here http://www.praizeupdates.com/singer-praiz-celebrates-his-parents-as-they-renew-their-vows-pics/
|Re: Praiz Father & Mother Celebrate Wedding Anniversary (Photo) by Chrisbeks: 7:20am
Congrats to them
|Re: Praiz Father & Mother Celebrate Wedding Anniversary (Photo) by Nogodye(m): 7:24am
Still waxing stronger in Marriage.Congrats...
|Re: Praiz Father & Mother Celebrate Wedding Anniversary (Photo) by rotexteymie(f): 11:24am
Goals
|Re: Praiz Father & Mother Celebrate Wedding Anniversary (Photo) by crownedprinz(m): 11:24am
All this upcoming artist self............
|Re: Praiz Father & Mother Celebrate Wedding Anniversary (Photo) by gmoney12: 11:25am
cool
|Re: Praiz Father & Mother Celebrate Wedding Anniversary (Photo) by Holuwahyomzzy: 11:26am
|Re: Praiz Father & Mother Celebrate Wedding Anniversary (Photo) by emwyy(m): 11:26am
crownedprinz:
You mean Praiz?
1 Like
|Re: Praiz Father & Mother Celebrate Wedding Anniversary (Photo) by crownedprinz(m): 11:27am
emwyy:Yeah...when last did praiz give us a hit track..in fact what was his last hit track??
|Re: Praiz Father & Mother Celebrate Wedding Anniversary (Photo) by martins18(m): 11:27am
Hope say u don buy ur mama range rover o..
|Re: Praiz Father & Mother Celebrate Wedding Anniversary (Photo) by Wapkoshcom(m): 11:28am
crownedprinz:peaiz upcoming? really?
|Re: Praiz Father & Mother Celebrate Wedding Anniversary (Photo) by congorasta: 11:28am
thank God for him
|Re: Praiz Father & Mother Celebrate Wedding Anniversary (Photo) by congorasta: 11:28am
thank God for him
but jah please send Buhari back to wherever he came from come 2019
|Re: Praiz Father & Mother Celebrate Wedding Anniversary (Photo) by crownedprinz(m): 11:29am
Wapkoshcom:
yeah just like ice prinz
|Re: Praiz Father & Mother Celebrate Wedding Anniversary (Photo) by magiki(m): 11:30am
OK, I don see am but the pictures nor clear well
|Re: Praiz Father & Mother Celebrate Wedding Anniversary (Photo) by kabe10: 11:40am
nice
|Re: Praiz Father & Mother Celebrate Wedding Anniversary (Photo) by okuneddie(m): 11:43am
better people people....I'm sure they may not even invite up to 100 people to their wedding. See where they are now.
The marriages we have today, the couple will dump their pre wedding pictures on all socual media, call Wasiu Ayinde, Pasuma, Olamide come play for their wedding that wont even last that day.
|Re: Praiz Father & Mother Celebrate Wedding Anniversary (Photo) by wildchild02: 11:43am
Congratulations to them
|Re: Praiz Father & Mother Celebrate Wedding Anniversary (Photo) by dermony: 11:45am
gmoney12:
|Re: Praiz Father & Mother Celebrate Wedding Anniversary (Photo) by Tolabell(f): 11:45am
I celebrate their commitment found in love..
|Re: Praiz Father & Mother Celebrate Wedding Anniversary (Photo) by Razael23(m): 11:50am
akabike11:
Why have u chosen to be wicked like this One day karma is going to catch up with u.
|Re: Praiz Father & Mother Celebrate Wedding Anniversary (Photo) by xclusiveguy4(m): 11:56am
When I become RICH AND FAMOUS.............
(0) (Reply)
