Gist from Praizeupdates





News source :: Singer Praiz celebrates her parent wedding anniversary in style as he shares their adorable photo online….











Congrats to them

Still waxing stronger in Marriage.Congrats...

Goals

All this upcoming artist self............

cool

All this upcoming artist self............

You mean Praiz?

Yeah...when last did praiz give us a hit track..in fact what was his last hit track??

Hope say u don buy ur mama range rover o..

peaiz upcoming? really?

thank God for him

but God please send Buhari back to wherever he came from come 2019

thank God for him



but jah please send Buhari back to wherever he came from come 2019

peaiz upcoming? really?

yeah just like ice prinz

OK, I don see am but the pictures nor clear well

nice











better people people....I'm sure they may not even invite up to 100 people to their wedding. See where they are now.

The marriages we have today, the couple will dump their pre wedding pictures on all socual media, call Wasiu Ayinde, Pasuma, Olamide come play for their wedding that wont even last that day.

Congratulations to them



cool

I celebrate their commitment found in love..

Why have u chosen to be wicked like this One day karma is going to catch up with u. Why have u chosen to be wicked like thisOne day karma is going to catch up with u.