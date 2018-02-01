Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Lady Tried To Unlock Her Boyfriend's Phone And Her Face Appears On The Screen (8403 Views)

According to her, she tried 3 passwords and it didn't open, then this popped up!



A lady shared what happened when she tried to unlock her boyfriends phone. According to her, she tried 3 passwords and it didn't open, then this popped up!

Hahahaha gotcha! 4 Likes



intruder alert..

intruder alert.. na everything you wan see

what was she looking for in the first place, if she sees things now she'll start complaining, what you don't know can't kill you. 9 Likes

Cheating boyfriend spotted

Every lady has the right to check their spouse phone in other to avoid insecurity problems....... any man/guy that locks his phone is a cheat and should be dealt with seriously 1 Like

Every lady has the right to check their spouse phone in other to avoid insecurity problems....... any man/guy that locks his phone is a cheat and should be dealt with seriously

Are you normal?

Lol...Curiosity has just killed the cat 2 Likes

I go slap normal put inside your head ooo donstan



What are you up to have you taken your breakfast

I go slap normal put inside your head ooo donstan



What are you up to have you taken your breakfast

Sure, had some juicy and creamy cunt



Sure, had some juicy and creamy cunt

You?

Are you normal? 1 Like

'alaakoba'. But this kind of security measure is extreme nah, She hasn't even unlocked the phone yet, it already said "This person wants to see your Messaging"



Interesting Interesting

I don't know why ladies love checking their Guy's phone, I don't have time for that shiit. 4 Likes

Sure, had some juicy and creamy cunt

Sure, had so many dot's this morning

Better find time to do that it'll help save your relationship

Sure, had so many dots this morning

Can't stop laughing

I don't want heart-attack biko, am scared of the unknown.

Also I respect people's privacy.





Also I respect people's privacy. I don't want heart-attack biko, am scared of the unknown.Also I respect people's privacy. 5 Likes

A dot spotted

A dot spotted

sorry I'm a lady.

I don't want heart-attack biko, am scared of the unknown.





Excuse me chikita is he not your boyfriend you have the right to check his phone either he likes it or not he's yours alone not to be shared by anyone and when he refused break up with him...... I hope it helps

Truth is, a guy has never refused me his phone, they even give me their phone voluntarily I swear it but still I only use it to snap picture or browse with it, share hotspot, watch video but no going to messages.

Like I said I trust my partner so I don't check his phone.





Like I said I trust my partner so I don't check his phone. Truth is, a guy has never refused me his phone, they even give me their phone voluntarily I swear it but still I only use it to snap picture or browse with it, share hotspot, watch video but no going to messages.Like I said I trust my partner so I don't check his phone. 2 Likes

Truth is, a guy has never refused me his phone, they even give me their phone voluntarily I swear it but still I only use it to snap picture or browse with it, share hotspot, watch video but no going to messages.





Now listen well and listen carefully chikita lesson number one according to the sisterhood never trust a man be it your husband cause they can do the unthinkable search his phone check his facebook,twitter,instagram and his call details this will help you go far in other to keep and protect what's yours.....don't let him use your head girl wise up now before it's too late I hope it helps

Trust is a very delicate thing, when broken can't be fixed, initially, I will be trusting the person but if I suspect cheating, I dig around, I'm the smart girlfriend, I dig up things very well when I bring out my time to. No one can play me for a fool, I might pretend I don't know what am doing but I do.

this is extreme lol..i'm sure d guy is a cheat

Now you're starting to rep the sisterhood which is what every wise girl will do..... times are really hard now chikita as a young girl you need to keep up to your class by putting all what I've thought you into action towards your boyfriend if you actually wants to survive and earn from this relationship....... I hope it helps

Now you're starting to rep the sisterhood which is what every wise girl will do..... times are really hard chikita as a young girl you need to keep up to your class by putting all what I've thought you into action towards your boyfriend if you actually wants to survive and earn from this relationship....... I hope it helps

You know, when I see your comment sometimes, i do contemplate if I should get vexed or laugh , i just don't know, do you intentionally type these shii you normally type?, because i'm sure that's not the real you.



You know, when I see your comment sometimes, i do contemplate if I should get vexed or laugh, i just don't know, do you intentionally type these shii you normally type?, because i'm sure that's not the real you.

You too de form class

Hahahahahahaha, yes madame biacan.

Hahahahahahaha, yes madame biacan. You're such a wise girl...... now go make me proud You're such a wise girl...... now go make me proud