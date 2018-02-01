₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lady Tried To Unlock Her Boyfriend's Phone And Her Face Appears On The Screen by Ayodele70: 8:15am
A lady shared what happened when she tried to unlock her boyfriends phone.
According to her, she tried 3 passwords and it didn't open, then this popped up!
|Re: Lady Tried To Unlock Her Boyfriend's Phone And Her Face Appears On The Screen by Earthquake1: 8:16am
Hahahaha gotcha!
|Re: Lady Tried To Unlock Her Boyfriend's Phone And Her Face Appears On The Screen by marvin904(m): 8:21am
hahhahahahha..
intruder alert..
na everything you wan see
|Re: Lady Tried To Unlock Her Boyfriend's Phone And Her Face Appears On The Screen by elyna: 8:23am
what was she looking for in the first place, if she sees things now she'll start complaining, what you don't know can't kill you.
|Re: Lady Tried To Unlock Her Boyfriend's Phone And Her Face Appears On The Screen by biacan(f): 8:32am
elyna:Cheating boyfriend spotted
|Re: Lady Tried To Unlock Her Boyfriend's Phone And Her Face Appears On The Screen by biacan(f): 8:35am
Every lady has the right to check their spouse phone in other to avoid insecurity problems....... any man/guy that locks his phone is a cheat and should be dealt with seriously
|Re: Lady Tried To Unlock Her Boyfriend's Phone And Her Face Appears On The Screen by donstan18(m): 8:39am
biacan:
Are you normal?
|Re: Lady Tried To Unlock Her Boyfriend's Phone And Her Face Appears On The Screen by King990: 8:40am
I don't bleeping give a bleeping Bleep about you and your bleeping boyfriend what I'm 100% sure about is that Buhari is an uncircumcised bloody mentally deranged he Goat.
Back to daura come 2019
|Re: Lady Tried To Unlock Her Boyfriend's Phone And Her Face Appears On The Screen by gabinogem(m): 8:41am
Lol...Curiosity has just killed the cat
|Re: Lady Tried To Unlock Her Boyfriend's Phone And Her Face Appears On The Screen by biacan(f): 8:42am
donstan18:I go slap normal put inside your head ooo donstan
What are you up to have you taken your breakfast
|Re: Lady Tried To Unlock Her Boyfriend's Phone And Her Face Appears On The Screen by donstan18(m): 8:46am
biacan:
Sure, had some juicy and creamy cunt
You?
|Re: Lady Tried To Unlock Her Boyfriend's Phone And Her Face Appears On The Screen by Oluwasaeon(m): 8:49am
donstan18:
|Re: Lady Tried To Unlock Her Boyfriend's Phone And Her Face Appears On The Screen by AleksAndria(f): 8:51am
But this kind of security measure is extreme nah, She hasn't even unlocked the phone yet, it already said "This person wants to see your Messaging" 'alaakoba'.
|Re: Lady Tried To Unlock Her Boyfriend's Phone And Her Face Appears On The Screen by nikkypearl(f): 8:53am
Interesting
|Re: Lady Tried To Unlock Her Boyfriend's Phone And Her Face Appears On The Screen by Chikita66(f): 8:54am
I don't know why ladies love checking their Guy's phone, I don't have time for that shiit.
|Re: Lady Tried To Unlock Her Boyfriend's Phone And Her Face Appears On The Screen by biacan(f): 8:54am
donstan18:Sure, had so many dot's this morning
|Re: Lady Tried To Unlock Her Boyfriend's Phone And Her Face Appears On The Screen by biacan(f): 8:57am
Chikita66:Better find time to do that it'll help save your relationship
|Re: Lady Tried To Unlock Her Boyfriend's Phone And Her Face Appears On The Screen by donstan18(m): 9:00am
biacan:
Can't stop laughing
|Re: Lady Tried To Unlock Her Boyfriend's Phone And Her Face Appears On The Screen by Chikita66(f): 9:01am
biacan:I don't want heart-attack biko, am scared of the unknown.
Also I respect people's privacy.
|Re: Lady Tried To Unlock Her Boyfriend's Phone And Her Face Appears On The Screen by biacan(f): 9:04am
donstan18:A dot spotted
|Re: Lady Tried To Unlock Her Boyfriend's Phone And Her Face Appears On The Screen by donstan18(m): 9:06am
biacan:
|Re: Lady Tried To Unlock Her Boyfriend's Phone And Her Face Appears On The Screen by elyna: 9:07am
biacan:sorry I'm a lady.
|Re: Lady Tried To Unlock Her Boyfriend's Phone And Her Face Appears On The Screen by biacan(f): 9:07am
Chikita66:Excuse me chikita is he not your boyfriend you have the right to check his phone either he likes it or not he's yours alone not to be shared by anyone and when he refused break up with him...... I hope it helps
|Re: Lady Tried To Unlock Her Boyfriend's Phone And Her Face Appears On The Screen by Chikita66(f): 9:13am
biacan:Truth is, a guy has never refused me his phone, they even give me their phone voluntarily I swear it but still I only use it to snap picture or browse with it, share hotspot, watch video but no going to messages.
Like I said I trust my partner so I don't check his phone.
|Re: Lady Tried To Unlock Her Boyfriend's Phone And Her Face Appears On The Screen by biacan(f): 9:22am
Chikita66:Now listen well and listen carefully chikita lesson number one according to the sisterhood never trust a man be it your husband cause they can do the unthinkable search his phone check his facebook,twitter,instagram and his call details this will help you go far in other to keep and protect what's yours.....don't let him use your head girl wise up now before it's too late I hope it helps
|Re: Lady Tried To Unlock Her Boyfriend's Phone And Her Face Appears On The Screen by Chikita66(f): 9:25am
biacan:Trust is a very delicate thing, when broken can't be fixed, initially, I will be trusting the person but if I suspect cheating, I dig around, I'm the smart girlfriend, I dig up things very well when I bring out my time to. No one can play me for a fool, I might pretend I don't know what am doing but I do.
|Re: Lady Tried To Unlock Her Boyfriend's Phone And Her Face Appears On The Screen by roarik(f): 9:25am
this is extreme lol..i'm sure d guy is a cheat
|Re: Lady Tried To Unlock Her Boyfriend's Phone And Her Face Appears On The Screen by biacan(f): 9:33am
Chikita66:Now you're starting to rep the sisterhood which is what every wise girl will do..... times are really hard now chikita as a young girl you need to keep up to your class by putting all what I've thought you into action towards your boyfriend if you actually wants to survive and earn from this relationship....... I hope it helps
|Re: Lady Tried To Unlock Her Boyfriend's Phone And Her Face Appears On The Screen by donstan18(m): 9:41am
biacan:
You know, when I see your comment sometimes, i do contemplate if I should get vexed or laugh , i just don't know, do you intentionally type these shii you normally type?, because i'm sure that's not the real you.
You too de form class
|Re: Lady Tried To Unlock Her Boyfriend's Phone And Her Face Appears On The Screen by Chikita66(f): 9:42am
biacan:Hahahahahahaha, yes madame biacan.
|Re: Lady Tried To Unlock Her Boyfriend's Phone And Her Face Appears On The Screen by biacan(f): 9:44am
Chikita66:You're such a wise girl...... now go make me proud
|Re: Lady Tried To Unlock Her Boyfriend's Phone And Her Face Appears On The Screen by Chikita66(f): 9:45am
biacan:Cheers .
