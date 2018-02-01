₦airaland Forum

Lady Tried To Unlock Her Boyfriend's Phone And Her Face Appears On The Screen by Ayodele70: 8:15am
A lady shared what happened when she tried to unlock her boyfriends phone.

According to her, she tried 3 passwords and it didn't open, then this popped up!

Re: Lady Tried To Unlock Her Boyfriend's Phone And Her Face Appears On The Screen by Earthquake1: 8:16am
Hahahaha gotcha!

Re: Lady Tried To Unlock Her Boyfriend's Phone And Her Face Appears On The Screen by marvin904(m): 8:21am
hahhahahahha..
intruder alert..
na everything you wan see grin grin

Re: Lady Tried To Unlock Her Boyfriend's Phone And Her Face Appears On The Screen by elyna: 8:23am
what was she looking for in the first place, if she sees things now she'll start complaining, what you don't know can't kill you.

Re: Lady Tried To Unlock Her Boyfriend's Phone And Her Face Appears On The Screen by biacan(f): 8:32am
elyna:
what was she looking for in the first place, if she sees things now she'll start complaining, what you don't know can't kill you.
Cheating boyfriend spotted cool

Re: Lady Tried To Unlock Her Boyfriend's Phone And Her Face Appears On The Screen by biacan(f): 8:35am
Every lady has the right to check their spouse phone in other to avoid insecurity problems....... any man/guy that locks his phone is a cheat and should be dealt with seriously cool

Re: Lady Tried To Unlock Her Boyfriend's Phone And Her Face Appears On The Screen by donstan18(m): 8:39am
biacan:
Every lady has the right to check their spouse phone in other to avoid insecurity problems....... any man/guy that locks his phone is a cheat and should be dealt with seriously cool

Are you normal?

Re: Lady Tried To Unlock Her Boyfriend's Phone And Her Face Appears On The Screen by King990: 8:40am
Re: Lady Tried To Unlock Her Boyfriend's Phone And Her Face Appears On The Screen by gabinogem(m): 8:41am
Lol...Curiosity has just killed the cat

Re: Lady Tried To Unlock Her Boyfriend's Phone And Her Face Appears On The Screen by biacan(f): 8:42am
donstan18:


Are you normal?
I go slap normal put inside your head ooo donstan cool

What are you up to have you taken your breakfast undecided

Re: Lady Tried To Unlock Her Boyfriend's Phone And Her Face Appears On The Screen by donstan18(m): 8:46am
biacan:
I go slap normal put inside your head ooo donstan cool

What are you up to have you taken your breakfast undecided

Sure, had some juicy and creamy cunt cheesy

You?

Re: Lady Tried To Unlock Her Boyfriend's Phone And Her Face Appears On The Screen by Oluwasaeon(m): 8:49am
donstan18:


Are you normal?
grin grin grin

Re: Lady Tried To Unlock Her Boyfriend's Phone And Her Face Appears On The Screen by AleksAndria(f): 8:51am
But this kind of security measure is extreme nah, She hasn't even unlocked the phone yet, it already said "This person wants to see your Messaging" grin 'alaakoba'.

Re: Lady Tried To Unlock Her Boyfriend's Phone And Her Face Appears On The Screen by nikkypearl(f): 8:53am
grin grin grin
Interesting tongue
Re: Lady Tried To Unlock Her Boyfriend's Phone And Her Face Appears On The Screen by Chikita66(f): 8:54am
I don't know why ladies love checking their Guy's phone, I don't have time for that shiit.

Re: Lady Tried To Unlock Her Boyfriend's Phone And Her Face Appears On The Screen by biacan(f): 8:54am
donstan18:

Sure, had some juicy and creamy cunt cheesy
You?
Sure, had so many dot's this morning cool
Re: Lady Tried To Unlock Her Boyfriend's Phone And Her Face Appears On The Screen by biacan(f): 8:57am
Chikita66:
I don't know why ladies love checking their Guy's phone, I don't have time for that shiit.
Better find time to do that it'll help save your relationship cool
Re: Lady Tried To Unlock Her Boyfriend's Phone And Her Face Appears On The Screen by donstan18(m): 9:00am
biacan:
Sure, had so many dots this morning cool

Can't stop laughing grin grin grin grin grin grin
Re: Lady Tried To Unlock Her Boyfriend's Phone And Her Face Appears On The Screen by Chikita66(f): 9:01am
biacan:
Better find time to do that it'll help save your relationship cool
I don't want heart-attack biko, am scared of the unknown.


Also I respect people's privacy.

Re: Lady Tried To Unlock Her Boyfriend's Phone And Her Face Appears On The Screen by biacan(f): 9:04am
donstan18:

Can't stop laughing grin grin grin grin grin grin
A dot spotted cool
Re: Lady Tried To Unlock Her Boyfriend's Phone And Her Face Appears On The Screen by donstan18(m): 9:06am
biacan:
A dot spotted cool
grin grin
Re: Lady Tried To Unlock Her Boyfriend's Phone And Her Face Appears On The Screen by elyna: 9:07am
biacan:
Cheating boyfriend spotted cool
sorry I'm a lady.

Re: Lady Tried To Unlock Her Boyfriend's Phone And Her Face Appears On The Screen by biacan(f): 9:07am
Chikita66:
I don't want heart-attack biko, am scared of the unknown.


Also I respect people's privacy.
Excuse me chikita is he not your boyfriend undecided you have the right to check his phone either he likes it or not he's yours alone not to be shared by anyone and when he refused break up with him...... I hope it helps cool
Re: Lady Tried To Unlock Her Boyfriend's Phone And Her Face Appears On The Screen by Chikita66(f): 9:13am
biacan:
Excuse me chikita is he not your boyfriend undecided you have the right to check his phone either he likes it or not he's yours alone not to be shared by anyone and when he refused break up with him...... I hope it helps cool
Truth is, a guy has never refused me his phone, they even give me their phone voluntarily I swear it but still I only use it to snap picture or browse with it, share hotspot, watch video but no going to messages.


Like I said I trust my partner so I don't check his phone.

Re: Lady Tried To Unlock Her Boyfriend's Phone And Her Face Appears On The Screen by biacan(f): 9:22am
Chikita66:
Truth is, a guy has never refused me his phone, they even give me their phone voluntarily I swear it but still I only use it to snap picture or browse with it, share hotspot, watch video but no going to messages.


Like I said I trust my partner so I don't check his phone.
Now listen well and listen carefully chikita smiley lesson number one according to the sisterhood never trust a man be it your husband cause they can do the unthinkable search his phone check his facebook,twitter,instagram and his call details this will help you go far in other to keep and protect what's yours.....don't let him use your head girl wise up now before it's too late shocked I hope it helps cool
Re: Lady Tried To Unlock Her Boyfriend's Phone And Her Face Appears On The Screen by Chikita66(f): 9:25am
biacan:
Now listen well and listen carefully chikita smiley lesson number one according to the sisterhood never trust a man be it your husband cause they can do the unthinkable search his phone check his facebook,twitter,instagram and his call details this will help you go far in other to keep and protect what's yours.....don't let him use your head girl wise up now before it's too late shocked I hope it helps cool
Trust is a very delicate thing, when broken can't be fixed, initially, I will be trusting the person but if I suspect cheating, I dig around, I'm the smart girlfriend, I dig up things very well when I bring out my time to. No one can play me for a fool, I might pretend I don't know what am doing but I do.

Re: Lady Tried To Unlock Her Boyfriend's Phone And Her Face Appears On The Screen by roarik(f): 9:25am
this is extreme lol..i'm sure d guy is a cheat
Re: Lady Tried To Unlock Her Boyfriend's Phone And Her Face Appears On The Screen by biacan(f): 9:33am
Chikita66:
Trust is a very delicate thing, when broken can't be fixed, initially, I will be trusting the person but if I suspect cheating, I dig around, I'm the smart girlfriend, I dig up things very well when I bring out my time to. No one can play me for a fool, I might pretend I don't know what am doing but I do.
Now you're starting to rep the sisterhood which is what every wise girl will do..... times are really hard now chikita as a young girl you need to keep up to your class by putting all what I've thought you into action towards your boyfriend if you actually wants to survive and earn from this relationship....... I hope it helps cool
Re: Lady Tried To Unlock Her Boyfriend's Phone And Her Face Appears On The Screen by donstan18(m): 9:41am
biacan:
Now you're starting to rep the sisterhood which is what every wise girl will do..... times are really hard chikita as a young girl you need to keep up to your class by putting all what I've thought you into action towards your boyfriend if you actually wants to survive and earn from this relationship....... I hope it helps cool

You know, when I see your comment sometimes, i do contemplate if I should get vexed or laugh cheesy, i just don't know, do you intentionally type these shii you normally type?, because i'm sure that's not the real you.

You too de form class cheesy

Re: Lady Tried To Unlock Her Boyfriend's Phone And Her Face Appears On The Screen by Chikita66(f): 9:42am
biacan:
Now you're starting to rep the sisterhood which is what every wise girl will do..... times are really hard chikita as a young girl you need to keep up to your class by putting all what I've thought you into action towards your boyfriend if you actually wants to survive and earn from this relationship....... I hope it helps cool
Hahahahahahaha, yes madame biacan.
Re: Lady Tried To Unlock Her Boyfriend's Phone And Her Face Appears On The Screen by biacan(f): 9:44am
Chikita66:
Hahahahahahaha, yes madame biacan.
You're such a wise girl...... now go make me proud wink
Re: Lady Tried To Unlock Her Boyfriend's Phone And Her Face Appears On The Screen by Chikita66(f): 9:45am
biacan:
You're such a wise girl...... now go make me proud wink
Cheers cool.

