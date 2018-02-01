₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Funke Akindele Celebrates Herself On Instagram by Ayodele70: 8:55am
Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele-Bello has taken a minute to celebrate herself today.
She shared a picture and gave a brief history of herself. She wrote;
"Allow me to crush on myself�� Dem talk say : salt no dey praise himself for soup but biko allow me praise my woman crush!! Olufunke Akindele Bello born August 24th 1977 to Rev and Mrs Akindele, hails from Lagos state(ikorodu) She's an actress, content producer and CEO (sceneone productions ltd) Funke,I celebrate you today and always for your hard work and consistency.
The Lord will continue to bless you,Grant you long life and good health. You will forever be on top and never beneath. You will always wine,dine and transact with kings and queens. Ayo e o ni dibaje.
Every unfriendly friend surrounding you will be unseated in Jesus name. God bless all Funke Akindele Bello' s FANS for their love, prayers and support. Love you all.
NOTE: always love and celebrate yourself no one will do it better than you ����"
|Re: Funke Akindele Celebrates Herself On Instagram by SceneOne: 9:03am
|Re: Funke Akindele Celebrates Herself On Instagram by Threebear(m): 9:31am
Totally unnecessary, this is the kind of behavior I would associate with someone like Tonto not a classy woman like funke.
|Re: Funke Akindele Celebrates Herself On Instagram by Pubichairs(m): 11:46am
I don't fancy this Yoruba Actress
|Re: Funke Akindele Celebrates Herself On Instagram by ct2(m): 11:46am
is better to celebrate one own self, especially in a world full of psychopath
|Re: Funke Akindele Celebrates Herself On Instagram by emeijeh(m): 11:47am
Every gal now wants to look like a sex doll.
Na wah o
|Re: Funke Akindele Celebrates Herself On Instagram by kabe10: 11:47am
nice
|Re: Funke Akindele Celebrates Herself On Instagram by BEENUEL: 11:48am
FUNKE IS ARGUABLY THE RICHEST ACTRESS IN NIGERIA.
SHE'S IN ALL RAMIFICATIONS.
ONLY KANNY WOODS WONT FEATURE HER.
SHE'S SUPERBLY GREAT.
FUNKE IS HARD WORKING
GOD SHOULD KINDLY CROWN HER EFFORTS WITH TWINS
SHE'S DAMN GONNA BE EVER GRATEFUL.
|Re: Funke Akindele Celebrates Herself On Instagram by Harmored(m): 11:49am
|Re: Funke Akindele Celebrates Herself On Instagram by simplemach(m): 11:49am
She for wait make I come celebrate her
|Re: Funke Akindele Celebrates Herself On Instagram by Oselu28(f): 11:49am
is she trying to look like cookie lyon(Taraji Henson)
|Re: Funke Akindele Celebrates Herself On Instagram by Annnonymous: 11:50am
Raise your hand if you tried to read that message in her funny accent
|Re: Funke Akindele Celebrates Herself On Instagram by ranson(m): 11:51am
God will continue to bless your hustle.
|Re: Funke Akindele Celebrates Herself On Instagram by YoungRichRuler(m): 11:51am
Noted
|Re: Funke Akindele Celebrates Herself On Instagram by kikiwendy(f): 11:51am
You need to celebrate yourself jare.. Life no get part two.. #YOLO
