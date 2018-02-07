₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,957,034 members, 4,070,362 topics. Date: Wednesday, 07 February 2018 at 11:52 AM

Four Truck Loads Of Fulani Herdsmen Invade Ondo Community - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Four Truck Loads Of Fulani Herdsmen Invade Ondo Community (17952 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Four Truck Loads Of Fulani Herdsmen Invade Ondo Community by deantimes(m): 9:42am
THERE is palpable tension in the once sleepy town of Akunnu-Akoko community of Ondo State over the alleged invasion of suspected herdsmen in the area.

Reports emerged on Monday night that some vigilantes patrolling the town in the night got wind of the development and reported the situation to some community leaders.

The community is located in Akoko North East Local Government Area of the State.

According to Sun Newspaper, the herdsmen were conveyed in four trucks and they arrived their destination on Monday night.

Youths of the town have reportedly being protesting the presence of their visitors, calling on them to relocate as no tangible explanation was given to the community leaders on their mission in the town.

The Chairman, Akunu Akoko Progressive Union, Mr. Tunde Bayode, confirmed the incident.

The herdsmen were said to have left Iseyin in Oyo state for Akunu following an invitation by one of them identified as Doya Bello who lives in the community.

Condemning the invasion, Bayode, said, “This may be an attempt to engage our land in Fulani colony as proposed by the federal government.”

“We are calling on relevant authorities to come to our rescue and chase these Fulanis away. They are known to be arsonists, rapists and killers. We don’t want our land to be used for Fulani colony. This is unaccepted to us and they must leave our community,” he stated.

The chairman, Akoko North East Local Government Area, Mr. Rafiu Eniayewu who said he had moved round the town in the company of security agents urged the people to remain calm and not to take laws into their hands by causing crisis in the town.

The Police Area Commander in charge of the area, Mr. AbdulRauf Abduirazak, said the police are on top of the situation, saying that they are closely monitoring the activities of the Fulani herdsmen in the town.

https://www.headlineng.com/tension-fulani-herdsmen-invade-ondo-community/

1 Share

Re: Four Truck Loads Of Fulani Herdsmen Invade Ondo Community by sarrki(m): 9:44am
Know room for that

They are pdp online miscreants

3 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Four Truck Loads Of Fulani Herdsmen Invade Ondo Community by sarrki(m): 9:45am
PDP is calamity

PDP is disaster

They know very well that baba is doing well on agriculture

They want to use Fulani herdsmen to destabilize is government

8 Likes 6 Shares

Re: Four Truck Loads Of Fulani Herdsmen Invade Ondo Community by sarrki(m): 9:46am
May it not be well with PDP

6 Likes 5 Shares

Re: Four Truck Loads Of Fulani Herdsmen Invade Ondo Community by deantimes(m): 9:46am
Their governor should quickly contact Fayose on how best to deal with them immediately or risk crying like Ortom.

55 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Four Truck Loads Of Fulani Herdsmen Invade Ondo Community by sarrki(m): 9:47am
Op ,

We are omoluabis Fulani herdsmen are PDP agents

We know for sure

4 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Four Truck Loads Of Fulani Herdsmen Invade Ondo Community by sarrki(m): 9:47am
deantimes:
grin

Mechonu

You are not a patriot

4 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Four Truck Loads Of Fulani Herdsmen Invade Ondo Community by madone: 9:51am
sarrki:
PDP is calamity

PDP is disaster

They know very well that baba is doing well on agriculture

They want to use Fulani herdsmen to destabilize is government
can u listen to ur self talk like a cursed fool. Ur brain cells must have drained out.. Ode

146 Likes 10 Shares

Re: Four Truck Loads Of Fulani Herdsmen Invade Ondo Community by Mogidi: 9:51am
Seems Buhari people have declared war on the rest of Nigeria.

19 Likes 1 Share

Re: Four Truck Loads Of Fulani Herdsmen Invade Ondo Community by Crocky23: 9:52am
The first 3 post here are by one person>>>sarrki

Sarrki can't say everything he wants in one post but litter the forum with inconsequential post.

When next sarrki opens a thread, I would make 20 post just to spoil the thread for him.

66 Likes 6 Shares

Re: Four Truck Loads Of Fulani Herdsmen Invade Ondo Community by sarrki(m): 9:52am
madone:
can u listen to ur self talk like a cursed fool. Ur brain cells must have drained out.. Ode

Just pray that lalasticlala and myndd44 didn't see this

I don't know why I don't like PDP online miscreants

1 Like 2 Shares

Re: Four Truck Loads Of Fulani Herdsmen Invade Ondo Community by MuyiRano(m): 9:52am
I want to say a big thank you to those NLders that celebrated wt me yesterday. Thanks for the likes and mentions. God bless you abundantly.
Thanks

3 Likes

Re: Four Truck Loads Of Fulani Herdsmen Invade Ondo Community by rozayx5(m): 9:52am
sarrki:
PDP is calamity

PDP is disaster

They know very well that baba is doing well on agriculture

They want to use Fulani herdsmen to destabilize is government


Seun should add a slap feature to nairaland

He goat
undecided

67 Likes 6 Shares

Re: Four Truck Loads Of Fulani Herdsmen Invade Ondo Community by Chiedu4Trump: 9:52am
sarrki:
PDP is calamity

PDP is disaster

They know very well that baba is doing well on agriculture

They want to use Fulani herdsmen to destabilize is government

Stop talking Rubbish Sarrki.

We are southerners we go to school on merit not quota.

Your own gov said that "This govt is complicit in the killings".

Watch Ortom accuse Buhari



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WATeRHmaiSM

22 Likes

Re: Four Truck Loads Of Fulani Herdsmen Invade Ondo Community by Inception(m): 9:53am
grin

sarrki oooo! grin
you are taking this too personal

3 Likes

Re: Four Truck Loads Of Fulani Herdsmen Invade Ondo Community by deantimes(m): 9:53am
sarrki:


Mechonu

You are not a patriot

Continue with your patriotic reasoning until you get to your grave.

19 Likes 1 Share

Re: Four Truck Loads Of Fulani Herdsmen Invade Ondo Community by nelcliff(m): 9:53am
sarrki:
Op ,

We are omoluabis Fulani herdsmen are PDP agents

We know for sure

I guess you forgot what you wanted to write.. Always think twice.

5 Likes

Re: Four Truck Loads Of Fulani Herdsmen Invade Ondo Community by Cyynthialove(f): 9:53am
Nairaland visitors, pls don't take that goat that commented ist serious.
He's under payroll, that's why he's struggling to occupy the front page while defending this satanic government led by Lucifer's last born ( Buhari).
Imagine one person made a first, second and third comment on one thread, this is to tell you how desperate he is to defend this government just because of little change he gets from the government without considering the feelings of majority of Nigerians who are suffering because of the hardship Buhari inflicted on them ( Selfishness and wickedness of the highest order ).
Monitor his moniker and stop seeing him as a serious being.

I just typed this just because of some nairaland visitors that would be influenced by his stupid comment. I am saying out of experience because I was very gullible when I was just a visitor.

I repeat, don't allow his useless comment to influence you.

45 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Four Truck Loads Of Fulani Herdsmen Invade Ondo Community by Feraz(m): 9:53am
sarrki:
PDP is calamity

PDP is disaster

They know very well that baba is doing well on agriculture

They want to use Fulani herdsmen to destabilize is government
sarrki:
Know room for that

They are pdp online miscreants
You are a premium classed idiot, a blight on the earth's surface and an ... to mankind. Of all intelligent things you could think of, it is the above drivel you came up with.

For those who thought Sarrki changed after the Benue massacre, it was all a ruse and he deceived many. Dude will never change his spot. In addition to being a goat of unimaginable proportion, he's an ethnic bigot that bays for the blood of other ethnic group as long as it does not affect the VP's chances of taking over in 2023 after his BABA.

28 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Four Truck Loads Of Fulani Herdsmen Invade Ondo Community by irepnaija4eva(m): 9:53am
sarrki:
PDP is calamity

PDP is disaster

They know very well that baba is doing well on agriculture

They want to use Fulani herdsmen to destabilize is government

15 Likes

Re: Four Truck Loads Of Fulani Herdsmen Invade Ondo Community by sarrki(m): 9:53am
Inception:
grin

sarrki oooo! grin
you are taking this too personal

Yes

I love my president

I am a patriot
Re: Four Truck Loads Of Fulani Herdsmen Invade Ondo Community by Charmerbeautylooks(f): 9:54am
Political scams every where.
Re: Four Truck Loads Of Fulani Herdsmen Invade Ondo Community by sinola(m): 9:54am
deantimes:


https://www.headlineng.com/tension-fulani-herdsmen-invade-ondo-community/

guys,please go out there and get your PVC

1 Like

Re: Four Truck Loads Of Fulani Herdsmen Invade Ondo Community by krissconnect(m): 9:54am
They think they have defeated boko haram not knowing Fulani herdsmen are rebranded boko haram

6 Likes

Re: Four Truck Loads Of Fulani Herdsmen Invade Ondo Community by yomalex(m): 9:56am
aaaaah shocked shocked shocked shocked shocked
Re: Four Truck Loads Of Fulani Herdsmen Invade Ondo Community by Unpredictableme(m): 9:56am
Re: Four Truck Loads Of Fulani Herdsmen Invade Ondo Community by IFNOTGOD(m): 9:56am
sarrki:


Just pray that lalasticlala and myndd44 didn't see this

I don't know why I don't like PDP online miscreants

and what will dey do ban him n does dat take away his life or source of livelihood, i blame d guy for quoting u cos if nobody gives u mention or likes ur likes will stop posting rubbish

u rejoice at d sight of blood or sound of evil get sense u no gree get sense always allowing people place curse on u cos of likes or comment

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: Four Truck Loads Of Fulani Herdsmen Invade Ondo Community by joenor(m): 9:56am
Wait oo I nor understand, what is this hernmen trying to achieve? becos this whole thing now, is not just fight for their colony again, they are trying to turn this to a war..

3 Likes

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Kogi: Supreme Court Gives Reasons For Faleke, Wada's Appeal Dismissal / Huge Erosion Destroying Houses In Lokoja (Photos) / Aisha Buhari Shares Maternity Kits In Lagos

Viewing this topic: EMMAUGOH(m), urchman101(m), Simpledude0847(m), gly2ken, Guilliano, Chivic6452(m), majoruzo, Yankee101, mspee(f), Nigga44, deewhone(f), gbadexy(m), ladokite2012, Rotty32, EQUALROGHT, daneni1(m), klassykute(m), Drealflex(m), KingGBsky(m), Handel22(m), Babsjad(m), shekauvsbuhari, elebua, Myhn, Everest1989(m), 2special(m), abatajjvii, Destiny2020(m), gokay11(m), Olamega78(m), slegdehammer(m), ceetrailz, Jonyblazze(m), ezanafe(m), obi4eze, jojo17(f), Legalese(m), kalemy(m), Hardaysheenar(m), melojo, Student125(m), ceeceeuwa, goslowgoslow, VeeBuzzer(f), amosyanyan(m), evioke(m), Frankbaro(m), sheytee, wonder233, Haywirezzz, oluremi59(m), Qc1(m), Benwire(m), Tbamo(m), olarinreayobami, kennias(m), Emusan(m), promise044, gtlisa, darosha, Mynightmare, macphidel(m), IamPragmatic(m), tiwiex(m), SOLUTION99(m), dflavour96, MrMakaveli20(m), diara21(m), Smartgos(m), WarHorse1(m), Mztarstrechy(m) and 112 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.