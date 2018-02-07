Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Four Truck Loads Of Fulani Herdsmen Invade Ondo Community (17952 Views)

THERE is palpable tension in the once sleepy town of Akunnu-Akoko community of Ondo State over the alleged invasion of suspected herdsmen in the area.



Reports emerged on Monday night that some vigilantes patrolling the town in the night got wind of the development and reported the situation to some community leaders.



The community is located in Akoko North East Local Government Area of the State.



According to Sun Newspaper, the herdsmen were conveyed in four trucks and they arrived their destination on Monday night.



Youths of the town have reportedly being protesting the presence of their visitors, calling on them to relocate as no tangible explanation was given to the community leaders on their mission in the town.



The Chairman, Akunu Akoko Progressive Union, Mr. Tunde Bayode, confirmed the incident.



The herdsmen were said to have left Iseyin in Oyo state for Akunu following an invitation by one of them identified as Doya Bello who lives in the community.



Condemning the invasion, Bayode, said, “This may be an attempt to engage our land in Fulani colony as proposed by the federal government.”



“We are calling on relevant authorities to come to our rescue and chase these Fulanis away. They are known to be arsonists, rapists and killers. We don’t want our land to be used for Fulani colony. This is unaccepted to us and they must leave our community,” he stated.



The chairman, Akoko North East Local Government Area, Mr. Rafiu Eniayewu who said he had moved round the town in the company of security agents urged the people to remain calm and not to take laws into their hands by causing crisis in the town.



The Police Area Commander in charge of the area, Mr. AbdulRauf Abduirazak, said the police are on top of the situation, saying that they are closely monitoring the activities of the Fulani herdsmen in the town.

https://www.headlineng.com/tension-fulani-herdsmen-invade-ondo-community/

Their governor should quickly contact Fayose on how best to deal with them immediately or risk crying like Ortom. 55 Likes 3 Shares

Seems Buhari people have declared war on the rest of Nigeria.

They think they have defeated boko haram not knowing Fulani herdsmen are rebranded boko haram

