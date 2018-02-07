₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Four Truck Loads Of Fulani Herdsmen Invade Ondo Community by deantimes(m): 9:42am
THERE is palpable tension in the once sleepy town of Akunnu-Akoko community of Ondo State over the alleged invasion of suspected herdsmen in the area.
https://www.headlineng.com/tension-fulani-herdsmen-invade-ondo-community/
|Re: Four Truck Loads Of Fulani Herdsmen Invade Ondo Community by sarrki(m): 9:44am
Know room for that
They are pdp online miscreants
|Re: Four Truck Loads Of Fulani Herdsmen Invade Ondo Community by sarrki(m): 9:45am
PDP is calamity
PDP is disaster
They know very well that baba is doing well on agriculture
They want to use Fulani herdsmen to destabilize is government
|Re: Four Truck Loads Of Fulani Herdsmen Invade Ondo Community by sarrki(m): 9:46am
May it not be well with PDP
|Re: Four Truck Loads Of Fulani Herdsmen Invade Ondo Community by deantimes(m): 9:46am
Their governor should quickly contact Fayose on how best to deal with them immediately or risk crying like Ortom.
|Re: Four Truck Loads Of Fulani Herdsmen Invade Ondo Community by sarrki(m): 9:47am
Op ,
We are omoluabis Fulani herdsmen are PDP agents
We know for sure
|Re: Four Truck Loads Of Fulani Herdsmen Invade Ondo Community by sarrki(m): 9:47am
deantimes:
Mechonu
You are not a patriot
|Re: Four Truck Loads Of Fulani Herdsmen Invade Ondo Community by madone: 9:51am
sarrki:can u listen to ur self talk like a cursed fool. Ur brain cells must have drained out.. Ode
|Re: Four Truck Loads Of Fulani Herdsmen Invade Ondo Community by Mogidi: 9:51am
Seems Buhari people have declared war on the rest of Nigeria.
|Re: Four Truck Loads Of Fulani Herdsmen Invade Ondo Community by Crocky23: 9:52am
The first 3 post here are by one person>>>sarrki
Sarrki can't say everything he wants in one post but litter the forum with inconsequential post.
When next sarrki opens a thread, I would make 20 post just to spoil the thread for him.
|Re: Four Truck Loads Of Fulani Herdsmen Invade Ondo Community by sarrki(m): 9:52am
madone:
Just pray that lalasticlala and myndd44 didn't see this
I don't know why I don't like PDP online miscreants
|Re: Four Truck Loads Of Fulani Herdsmen Invade Ondo Community by MuyiRano(m): 9:52am
I want to say a big thank you to those NLders that celebrated wt me yesterday. Thanks for the likes and mentions. God bless you abundantly.
Thanks
|Re: Four Truck Loads Of Fulani Herdsmen Invade Ondo Community by rozayx5(m): 9:52am
sarrki:
Seun should add a slap feature to nairaland
He goat
|Re: Four Truck Loads Of Fulani Herdsmen Invade Ondo Community by Chiedu4Trump: 9:52am
sarrki:
Stop talking Rubbish Sarrki.
We are southerners we go to school on merit not quota.
Your own gov said that "This govt is complicit in the killings".
Watch Ortom accuse Buhari
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WATeRHmaiSM
|Re: Four Truck Loads Of Fulani Herdsmen Invade Ondo Community by Inception(m): 9:53am
sarrki oooo!
you are taking this too personal
|Re: Four Truck Loads Of Fulani Herdsmen Invade Ondo Community by deantimes(m): 9:53am
sarrki:
Continue with your patriotic reasoning until you get to your grave.
|Re: Four Truck Loads Of Fulani Herdsmen Invade Ondo Community by nelcliff(m): 9:53am
sarrki:
I guess you forgot what you wanted to write.. Always think twice.
|Re: Four Truck Loads Of Fulani Herdsmen Invade Ondo Community by Cyynthialove(f): 9:53am
Nairaland visitors, pls don't take that goat that commented ist serious.
He's under payroll, that's why he's struggling to occupy the front page while defending this satanic government led by Lucifer's last born ( Buhari).
Imagine one person made a first, second and third comment on one thread, this is to tell you how desperate he is to defend this government just because of little change he gets from the government without considering the feelings of majority of Nigerians who are suffering because of the hardship Buhari inflicted on them ( Selfishness and wickedness of the highest order ).
Monitor his moniker and stop seeing him as a serious being.
I just typed this just because of some nairaland visitors that would be influenced by his stupid comment. I am saying out of experience because I was very gullible when I was just a visitor.
I repeat, don't allow his useless comment to influence you.
|Re: Four Truck Loads Of Fulani Herdsmen Invade Ondo Community by Feraz(m): 9:53am
sarrki:
sarrki:You are a premium classed idiot, a blight on the earth's surface and an ... to mankind. Of all intelligent things you could think of, it is the above drivel you came up with.
For those who thought Sarrki changed after the Benue massacre, it was all a ruse and he deceived many. Dude will never change his spot. In addition to being a goat of unimaginable proportion, he's an ethnic bigot that bays for the blood of other ethnic group as long as it does not affect the VP's chances of taking over in 2023 after his BABA.
|Re: Four Truck Loads Of Fulani Herdsmen Invade Ondo Community by irepnaija4eva(m): 9:53am
sarrki:
|Re: Four Truck Loads Of Fulani Herdsmen Invade Ondo Community by sarrki(m): 9:53am
Inception:
Yes
I love my president
I am a patriot
|Re: Four Truck Loads Of Fulani Herdsmen Invade Ondo Community by Charmerbeautylooks(f): 9:54am
Political scams every where.
|Re: Four Truck Loads Of Fulani Herdsmen Invade Ondo Community by sinola(m): 9:54am
deantimes:
guys,please go out there and get your PVC
|Re: Four Truck Loads Of Fulani Herdsmen Invade Ondo Community by krissconnect(m): 9:54am
They think they have defeated boko haram not knowing Fulani herdsmen are rebranded boko haram
|Re: Four Truck Loads Of Fulani Herdsmen Invade Ondo Community by yomalex(m): 9:56am
aaaaah
|Re: Four Truck Loads Of Fulani Herdsmen Invade Ondo Community by Unpredictableme(m): 9:56am
|Re: Four Truck Loads Of Fulani Herdsmen Invade Ondo Community by IFNOTGOD(m): 9:56am
sarrki:
and what will dey do ban him n does dat take away his life or source of livelihood, i blame d guy for quoting u cos if nobody gives u mention or likes ur likes will stop posting rubbish
u rejoice at d sight of blood or sound of evil get sense u no gree get sense always allowing people place curse on u cos of likes or comment
|Re: Four Truck Loads Of Fulani Herdsmen Invade Ondo Community by joenor(m): 9:56am
Wait oo I nor understand, what is this hernmen trying to achieve? becos this whole thing now, is not just fight for their colony again, they are trying to turn this to a war..
