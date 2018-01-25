





A Gospel singer, Japp, who recently released his new single, "Hallelujah" has said the song is now trending and has brought him to lime light in the gospel music industry.Hallelujah was produced by ChampagneBeatz.According to Japp, "This worship song is a rendition to the manifestation of "what has not but is" to happen to the faithful believers who has an unshaken faith, work smartly and pray."Hallelujah connects my life, struggle and passion to excel without breaking laws, just like many faithful beloved all around the world. Follow Japp on all social media @JappOfficial."Giving his testimony on the encouraging trending level of the single, Japp said that "God has designed for everyone and I am so grateful for his design for my life."I have spent money promoting every of my singles online over years; I had once saved and gave music bloggers and nothing happened. I was moved to do thousands of copies of my EP cd and distributed for free but was humiliated in the process. I was told to reach out to people in the ministry, I tried all I could, many did not reply and the only one person that replied after much effort said "young man, music ministration is not just an occupation, you have to be called, if God has called you, it won't be difficult.""The moment i heard this, I was inspired same day and I started worshiping God in the "old fashioned way" and before I got home, I had received #Hallelujah, produced same night by @champagnebeatz. In the morning, I put it on a free site from where someone picked it and put it on a forum, NOT MIXED, NOT MASTERED!.A supernatural power in the form of a physical being took over my case right their from the forum to instagram and just tonight, I was told #Hallelujah is trending and ranked #3 on #ReverbNation and to think I couldn't afford $12 for their cheapest promotional package."Not just that, the supports and reviews I have been getting all over have been encouraging; I received 2 international calls, got digital distribution deal and a fan even gave me a brand new Black Magic Cinema Camera for free! Whatelse would I call #Hallelujah if it's not my #SongOfVictory? ."To someone reading this, no matter what your situation is, believe that God is with you and He has a design for your life too; just be ready to hear Him speak. Singing ..."He has given be #Victory."