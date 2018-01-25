₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,957,382 members, 4,071,471 topics. Date: Wednesday, 07 February 2018 at 11:57 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / Japp 'hallelujah' Trends As Singer Gives Testimony,Reveals How Song Was Composed (2987 Views)
|Japp 'hallelujah' Trends As Singer Gives Testimony,Reveals How Song Was Composed by ManTiger(m): 9:05pm
A Gospel singer, Japp, who recently released his new single, "Hallelujah" has said the song is now trending and has brought him to lime light in the gospel music industry.
Hallelujah was produced by ChampagneBeatz.
According to Japp, "This worship song is a rendition to the manifestation of "what has not but is" to happen to the faithful believers who has an unshaken faith, work smartly and pray.
"Hallelujah connects my life, struggle and passion to excel without breaking laws, just like many faithful beloved all around the world. Follow Japp on all social media @JappOfficial."
Giving his testimony on the encouraging trending level of the single, Japp said that "God has designed for everyone and I am so grateful for his design for my life.
"I have spent money promoting every of my singles online over years; I had once saved and gave music bloggers and nothing happened. I was moved to do thousands of copies of my EP cd and distributed for free but was humiliated in the process. I was told to reach out to people in the ministry, I tried all I could, many did not reply and the only one person that replied after much effort said "young man, music ministration is not just an occupation, you have to be called, if God has called you, it won't be difficult."
"The moment i heard this, I was inspired same day and I started worshiping God in the "old fashioned way" and before I got home, I had received #Hallelujah, produced same night by @champagnebeatz. In the morning, I put it on a free site from where someone picked it and put it on a forum, NOT MIXED, NOT MASTERED!
.A supernatural power in the form of a physical being took over my case right their from the forum to instagram and just tonight, I was told #Hallelujah is trending and ranked #3 on #ReverbNation and to think I couldn't afford $12 for their cheapest promotional package.
"Not just that, the supports and reviews I have been getting all over have been encouraging; I received 2 international calls, got digital distribution deal and a fan even gave me a brand new Black Magic Cinema Camera for free! Whatelse would I call #Hallelujah if it's not my #SongOfVictory? .
"To someone reading this, no matter what your situation is, believe that God is with you and He has a design for your life too; just be ready to hear Him speak. Singing ..."He has given be #Victory."
Nairaland had published that Japp released the song "Hallelujah." last four days in the link here
Download Hallelujah here or here
Thank you NAIRALAND
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Japp 'hallelujah' Trends As Singer Gives Testimony,Reveals How Song Was Composed by sholay4star: 9:12pm
Nice to read this piece, i'm motivated to share my story.
|Re: Japp 'hallelujah' Trends As Singer Gives Testimony,Reveals How Song Was Composed by ManTiger(m): 9:24pm
sholay4star:
Modified, I just shared did http://www.nairaland.com/1123353/advice#64875234, note the dates.
|Re: Japp 'hallelujah' Trends As Singer Gives Testimony,Reveals How Song Was Composed by osumak2: 10:26pm
|Re: Japp 'hallelujah' Trends As Singer Gives Testimony,Reveals How Song Was Composed by Krafty006: 10:26pm
thumbs up....beautiful song, quality custom footwear ,0-8-1-8-1-6-6-3-6-1-6.
|Re: Japp 'hallelujah' Trends As Singer Gives Testimony,Reveals How Song Was Composed by Sarang: 10:27pm
Where can I listen?
|Re: Japp 'hallelujah' Trends As Singer Gives Testimony,Reveals How Song Was Composed by pweshboi(m): 10:29pm
hallelujah
|Re: Japp 'hallelujah' Trends As Singer Gives Testimony,Reveals How Song Was Composed by Homeboiy: 10:29pm
Super story
Giving testimony
|Re: Japp 'hallelujah' Trends As Singer Gives Testimony,Reveals How Song Was Composed by ConcNiggress56(f): 10:31pm
people are asleep!!
Please support my elder brother's hustle.. he makes fine shoes
delivery free in Lagos
call/whatsapp 08062895125
very affordable and smart and legit.. You don't have to buy expensive to look sharp and trendy.
1 Like
|Re: Japp 'hallelujah' Trends As Singer Gives Testimony,Reveals How Song Was Composed by clems88(m): 10:37pm
Boring song
|Re: Japp 'hallelujah' Trends As Singer Gives Testimony,Reveals How Song Was Composed by Odunsco01(m): 10:40pm
Princxz
|Re: Japp 'hallelujah' Trends As Singer Gives Testimony,Reveals How Song Was Composed by Krafty006: 10:43pm
ConcNiggress56:lol.....God help your bro
|Re: Japp 'hallelujah' Trends As Singer Gives Testimony,Reveals How Song Was Composed by Smooyis(m): 10:45pm
Wow
|Re: Japp 'hallelujah' Trends As Singer Gives Testimony,Reveals How Song Was Composed by Itzminstrel: 10:45pm
The song lacks spirituality, empty and dry.
|Re: Japp 'hallelujah' Trends As Singer Gives Testimony,Reveals How Song Was Composed by princxz: 10:49pm
Odunsco01:odunayo
1 Like
|Re: Japp 'hallelujah' Trends As Singer Gives Testimony,Reveals How Song Was Composed by princxz: 10:49pm
odunayo
|Re: Japp 'hallelujah' Trends As Singer Gives Testimony,Reveals How Song Was Composed by ConcNiggress56(f): 10:51pm
Itzminstrel:
nawa ooo!! you carry the vexation of the whole Nigeria put for person weyn dey hustle to chop.. easy does it bro!! go sing yours if you're bitter
Krafty006:Thanks Jare.. Amen
buy for your bf as val gift
|Re: Japp 'hallelujah' Trends As Singer Gives Testimony,Reveals How Song Was Composed by hagosuriji: 10:57pm
nice
|Re: Japp 'hallelujah' Trends As Singer Gives Testimony,Reveals How Song Was Composed by ncoolsome(m): 11:29pm
ConcNiggress56:
Nice colour...wat model that car...
|Re: Japp 'hallelujah' Trends As Singer Gives Testimony,Reveals How Song Was Composed by Hadecaller(m): 11:36pm
This song is really a inspirational song
|Re: Japp 'hallelujah' Trends As Singer Gives Testimony,Reveals How Song Was Composed by Princeboca12(m): 11:49pm
ConcNiggress56:
Wow lovely shoes. Will beep you when I go to lag for holiday
(0) (Reply)
Eldee Recommends: L - My Ex / Olamide Noise Maker Ordered By FG To Include Sub-titles In Music Videos / DOWNLOAD X Busta Ft Icz Money - Shomo
Viewing this topic: Dominicpupuru(m), daddyiel(m), LollyD(f), Mzthowxeen(f), Intrepidone(m), OG1BABY(f), BiafraMyAss(m) and 8 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 149