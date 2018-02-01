₦airaland Forum

This Young Couple's Prewedding Photo Will Make You Fall In Love Again (pictures) by sayentease(m): 9:17pm
As Semola and AY are set to tie the knot two days after valentine, the cute prewedding photos released on the facebook account of the bride are something to drool over grin grin cheesy cheesy cheesy.
The excited bride-to-be expressed gratitude to God and the love of her life for the love and making her dream come true with a lovely note.

A trending hashtag just like #BAAD2017 has been chosen for them which is #AyoSEmola18.

below are pictures from their prewedding photoshoot.. We at tosteInc will grace that event and lalasticlala and other NLders are invited



cute or not?

Re: This Young Couple's Prewedding Photo Will Make You Fall In Love Again (pictures) by sayentease(m): 9:20pm
MORE

Re: This Young Couple's Prewedding Photo Will Make You Fall In Love Again (pictures) by sayentease(m): 9:22pm
[center]lalasticlala seun obinoscopy mynd44 airforce1 wink wink

make una come chop rice ooo grin grin grin


Amala and ewedu is ready

let's support this young ones[/center]

Re: This Young Couple's Prewedding Photo Will Make You Fall In Love Again (pictures) by AccessME(m): 9:27pm
I just love to see two lovely couples wed

The thought of me getting married sum day crosses my mind

I just can't wait any longer

Re: This Young Couple's Prewedding Photo Will Make You Fall In Love Again (pictures) by GloriaNinja(f): 9:31pm
undecided SPEAKING OF YOUNG, I THOUGHT I WOULD SEE TWO PEOPLE IN THEIR 20s

Re: This Young Couple's Prewedding Photo Will Make You Fall In Love Again (pictures) by ConcNiggress56(f): 9:33pm
this is so Fvkkiiinnnnnnggg cuuuteeee!!


can lalasticlala or seun just marry me already?? wink wink cheesy cheesy cheesy grin



God Bless your home

Re: This Young Couple's Prewedding Photo Will Make You Fall In Love Again (pictures) by sayentease(m): 9:35pm
GloriaNinja:
undecided SPEAKING OF YOUNG, I THOUGHT I WOULD SEE TWO PEOPLE IN THEIR 20s

SEMOLA IS 24..
AYO is 29..


Doubts cleared? undecided

Just wish them well.. I am sure you want to marry a good man too

Re: This Young Couple's Prewedding Photo Will Make You Fall In Love Again (pictures) by ConcNiggress56(f): 9:40pm
GloriaNinja:
undecided SPEAKING OF YOUNG, I THOUGHT I WOULD SEE TWO PEOPLE IN THEIR 20s

all this bad belle sef!!

these ones are young na.. or you were expecting a 12 year old girl?

Re: This Young Couple's Prewedding Photo Will Make You Fall In Love Again (pictures) by subtlemee(f): 9:41pm
For a second I thought it was Churchill remarrying in the first pic lipsrsealed

Re: This Young Couple's Prewedding Photo Will Make You Fall In Love Again (pictures) by Homeboiy: 9:43pm
Vision 2022 tongue

Re: This Young Couple's Prewedding Photo Will Make You Fall In Love Again (pictures) by ConcNiggress56(f): 9:43pm
subtlemee:
For a second I thought it was Churchill remarrying in the first pic lipsrsealed

yes.. that's right.. I just noticed grin grin
Re: This Young Couple's Prewedding Photo Will Make You Fall In Love Again (pictures) by ConcNiggress56(f): 9:44pm
Homeboiy:
Vision 2022 tongue

i will manage whatever you have.. even if it's garri.. why not 2019? wink cool
Re: This Young Couple's Prewedding Photo Will Make You Fall In Love Again (pictures) by Homeboiy: 9:46pm
ConcNiggress56:


i will manage whatever you have.. even if it's garri.. why not 2019? wink cool

Only if u will agree to be my baby mama kiss
Re: This Young Couple's Prewedding Photo Will Make You Fall In Love Again (pictures) by internationalman(m): 9:47pm
So are Banky W and Adesuwa now tired of social media life

OR
Are they busy processing their divorce papers in court?

Re: This Young Couple's Prewedding Photo Will Make You Fall In Love Again (pictures) by TITOBIGZ(m): 9:50pm
if not 4 all d yanga wey MissTechy dey do, that would have been us. cry

Re: This Young Couple's Prewedding Photo Will Make You Fall In Love Again (pictures) by mikebrown92: 9:54pm
ConcNiggress56:


yes.. that's right.. I just noticed grin grin

You pretty gan...
Re: This Young Couple's Prewedding Photo Will Make You Fall In Love Again (pictures) by ConcNiggress56(f): 10:29pm
mikebrown92:


You pretty gan...

Thank you sir!!!


Dont let us derail thread

Re: This Young Couple's Prewedding Photo Will Make You Fall In Love Again (pictures) by Asowari(m): 10:31pm
The man is not young undecided
Re: This Young Couple's Prewedding Photo Will Make You Fall In Love Again (pictures) by dogstyle007(m): 10:31pm
Nice

Re: This Young Couple's Prewedding Photo Will Make You Fall In Love Again (pictures) by RagingWind: 10:31pm
Do I wanna fall in love after seeing this?



Re: This Young Couple's Prewedding Photo Will Make You Fall In Love Again (pictures) by akeentech(m): 10:32pm
Asowari:
undecided
Re: This Young Couple's Prewedding Photo Will Make You Fall In Love Again (pictures) by Factfinder1(f): 10:32pm
I've seen the pictures and I'm still yet to fall in love again undecided undecided undecided undecided

Re: This Young Couple's Prewedding Photo Will Make You Fall In Love Again (pictures) by Offpoint: 10:33pm
I click this thread thinking I'll fall in love, now I end up having erection undecided

Re: This Young Couple's Prewedding Photo Will Make You Fall In Love Again (pictures) by TechPanda(m): 10:33pm
TITOBIGZ:
if not 4 all d yanga wey MissTechy dey do, that would have been us. cry

... in Martin Luther king's voice.... "I have a dream...." wink

Re: This Young Couple's Prewedding Photo Will Make You Fall In Love Again (pictures) by Offpoint: 10:34pm
h
Re: This Young Couple's Prewedding Photo Will Make You Fall In Love Again (pictures) by princeking2(m): 10:34pm
Vision 2022. Please God put finger for my hustle.
Re: This Young Couple's Prewedding Photo Will Make You Fall In Love Again (pictures) by bobokeshington: 10:35pm
wow.... feel like getting married too!


where can I get a wife material?

Re: This Young Couple's Prewedding Photo Will Make You Fall In Love Again (pictures) by nairavsdollars(f): 10:35pm
G
Re: This Young Couple's Prewedding Photo Will Make You Fall In Love Again (pictures) by joystickextend1(m): 10:36pm
cool
Re: This Young Couple's Prewedding Photo Will Make You Fall In Love Again (pictures) by Tajbol4splend(m): 10:36pm
Naso them hype Alex Oxlade Chamberlain and Theo Walcott say them potentials
Re: This Young Couple's Prewedding Photo Will Make You Fall In Love Again (pictures) by fadario(m): 10:37pm
ConcNiggress56:


Thank you sir!!!


Dont let us derail thread

OK let's talk private.
Re: This Young Couple's Prewedding Photo Will Make You Fall In Love Again (pictures) by oyekan1997(m): 10:37pm
internationalman:
So are Banky W and Adesuwa now tired of social media life

OR
Are they busy processing their divorce papers in court?

#badguy

