₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,957,382 members, 4,071,471 topics. Date: Wednesday, 07 February 2018 at 11:56 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / This Young Couple's Prewedding Photo Will Make You Fall In Love Again (pictures) (17581 Views)
|This Young Couple's Prewedding Photo Will Make You Fall In Love Again (pictures) by sayentease(m): 9:17pm
As Semola and AY are set to tie the knot two days after valentine, the cute prewedding photos released on the facebook account of the bride are something to drool over .
The excited bride-to-be expressed gratitude to God and the love of her life for the love and making her dream come true with a lovely note.
A trending hashtag just like #BAAD2017 has been chosen for them which is #AyoSEmola18.
below are pictures from their prewedding photoshoot.. We at tosteInc will grace that event and lalasticlala and other NLders are invited
cute or not?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: This Young Couple's Prewedding Photo Will Make You Fall In Love Again (pictures) by sayentease(m): 9:20pm
MORE
|Re: This Young Couple's Prewedding Photo Will Make You Fall In Love Again (pictures) by sayentease(m): 9:22pm
[center]lalasticlala seun obinoscopy mynd44 airforce1
make una come chop rice ooo
Amala and ewedu is ready
let's support this young ones[/center]
1 Like
|Re: This Young Couple's Prewedding Photo Will Make You Fall In Love Again (pictures) by AccessME(m): 9:27pm
I just love to see two lovely couples wed
The thought of me getting married sum day crosses my mind
I just can't wait any longer
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: This Young Couple's Prewedding Photo Will Make You Fall In Love Again (pictures) by GloriaNinja(f): 9:31pm
SPEAKING OF YOUNG, I THOUGHT I WOULD SEE TWO PEOPLE IN THEIR 20s
7 Likes
|Re: This Young Couple's Prewedding Photo Will Make You Fall In Love Again (pictures) by ConcNiggress56(f): 9:33pm
this is so Fvkkiiinnnnnnggg cuuuteeee!!
can lalasticlala or seun just marry me already??
God Bless your home
4 Likes
|Re: This Young Couple's Prewedding Photo Will Make You Fall In Love Again (pictures) by sayentease(m): 9:35pm
GloriaNinja:
SEMOLA IS 24..
AYO is 29..
Doubts cleared?
Just wish them well.. I am sure you want to marry a good man too
4 Likes
|Re: This Young Couple's Prewedding Photo Will Make You Fall In Love Again (pictures) by ConcNiggress56(f): 9:40pm
GloriaNinja:
all this bad belle sef!!
these ones are young na.. or you were expecting a 12 year old girl?
2 Likes
|Re: This Young Couple's Prewedding Photo Will Make You Fall In Love Again (pictures) by subtlemee(f): 9:41pm
For a second I thought it was Churchill remarrying in the first pic
2 Likes
|Re: This Young Couple's Prewedding Photo Will Make You Fall In Love Again (pictures) by Homeboiy: 9:43pm
Vision 2022
1 Like
|Re: This Young Couple's Prewedding Photo Will Make You Fall In Love Again (pictures) by ConcNiggress56(f): 9:43pm
subtlemee:
yes.. that's right.. I just noticed
|Re: This Young Couple's Prewedding Photo Will Make You Fall In Love Again (pictures) by ConcNiggress56(f): 9:44pm
Homeboiy:
i will manage whatever you have.. even if it's garri.. why not 2019?
|Re: This Young Couple's Prewedding Photo Will Make You Fall In Love Again (pictures) by Homeboiy: 9:46pm
ConcNiggress56:
Only if u will agree to be my baby mama
|Re: This Young Couple's Prewedding Photo Will Make You Fall In Love Again (pictures) by internationalman(m): 9:47pm
So are Banky W and Adesuwa now tired of social media life
OR
Are they busy processing their divorce papers in court?
|Re: This Young Couple's Prewedding Photo Will Make You Fall In Love Again (pictures) by TITOBIGZ(m): 9:50pm
if not 4 all d yanga wey MissTechy dey do, that would have been us.
1 Like
|Re: This Young Couple's Prewedding Photo Will Make You Fall In Love Again (pictures) by mikebrown92: 9:54pm
ConcNiggress56:
You pretty gan...
|Re: This Young Couple's Prewedding Photo Will Make You Fall In Love Again (pictures) by ConcNiggress56(f): 10:29pm
mikebrown92:
Thank you sir!!!
Dont let us derail thread
1 Like
|Re: This Young Couple's Prewedding Photo Will Make You Fall In Love Again (pictures) by Asowari(m): 10:31pm
The man is not young
|Re: This Young Couple's Prewedding Photo Will Make You Fall In Love Again (pictures) by dogstyle007(m): 10:31pm
Nice
1 Like
|Re: This Young Couple's Prewedding Photo Will Make You Fall In Love Again (pictures) by RagingWind: 10:31pm
Do I wanna fall in love after seeing this?
2 Likes
|Re: This Young Couple's Prewedding Photo Will Make You Fall In Love Again (pictures) by akeentech(m): 10:32pm
|Re: This Young Couple's Prewedding Photo Will Make You Fall In Love Again (pictures) by Factfinder1(f): 10:32pm
I've seen the pictures and I'm still yet to fall in love again
1 Like
|Re: This Young Couple's Prewedding Photo Will Make You Fall In Love Again (pictures) by Offpoint: 10:33pm
I click this thread thinking I'll fall in love, now I end up having erection
1 Like
|Re: This Young Couple's Prewedding Photo Will Make You Fall In Love Again (pictures) by TechPanda(m): 10:33pm
TITOBIGZ:
... in Martin Luther king's voice.... "I have a dream...."
Btw, Check out 7 Things You Can Relate To If You Were Given FREE 100GB By Your Network Provider Just For 3 Days
|Re: This Young Couple's Prewedding Photo Will Make You Fall In Love Again (pictures) by Offpoint: 10:34pm
h
|Re: This Young Couple's Prewedding Photo Will Make You Fall In Love Again (pictures) by princeking2(m): 10:34pm
Vision 2022. Please God put finger for my hustle.
|Re: This Young Couple's Prewedding Photo Will Make You Fall In Love Again (pictures) by bobokeshington: 10:35pm
wow.... feel like getting married too!
where can I get a wife material?
1 Like
|Re: This Young Couple's Prewedding Photo Will Make You Fall In Love Again (pictures) by nairavsdollars(f): 10:35pm
G
|Re: This Young Couple's Prewedding Photo Will Make You Fall In Love Again (pictures) by joystickextend1(m): 10:36pm
|Re: This Young Couple's Prewedding Photo Will Make You Fall In Love Again (pictures) by Tajbol4splend(m): 10:36pm
Naso them hype Alex Oxlade Chamberlain and Theo Walcott say them potentials
|Re: This Young Couple's Prewedding Photo Will Make You Fall In Love Again (pictures) by fadario(m): 10:37pm
ConcNiggress56:
OK let's talk private.
|Re: This Young Couple's Prewedding Photo Will Make You Fall In Love Again (pictures) by oyekan1997(m): 10:37pm
internationalman:
#badguy
Why Are Men So Attracted To Women's Breast? / 7 Things Women Can Do To Drive Men Wild During Sex. / Things Men Find Unattractive In Women
Viewing this topic: NeededGist(m), edgecution(m), Tpdot, Groundnut, phrancys001(m), zilon12(m), QueenColeen(f), zenzen, talk2rotman(m), dodorima(m), rodeo0070(m), duch12(m), chimauga(m), OG1BABY(f), junique629, Seytex, Chienex24(m), ireneony(f), shos, Fixed, Pharukbhankz(m), musawisdom(m), Stegomiah(f), tendareo, Alexander001(m), Immune1(m), sessibasi, ipobarecriminals, teejarny(m), ngaz(f), Pedrogold(m), ikudomi, sinaj(f), emmykingkong, Autophys1, rubenic(m), vinejulia(f), freemandgenius(m), kingDavid5(m), Chommieblaq(f), Wiseandtrue(f), IamUdo(m), jayjayjajoe, tokunbobo(m), dapsyd1(m), eltido(m), Intrepidone(m), Ncanpresident(m), Yoma22(m), aliunath(m), fashionale(m), felixomor, Empressk, ruffbamreal(m) and 93 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6