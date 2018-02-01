Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / This Young Couple's Prewedding Photo Will Make You Fall In Love Again (pictures) (17581 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

.

The excited bride-to-be expressed gratitude to God and the love of her life for the love and making her dream come true with a lovely note.



A trending hashtag just like #BAAD2017 has been chosen for them which is #AyoSEmola18.



below are pictures from their prewedding photoshoot.. We at tosteInc will grace that event and lalasticlala and other NLders are invited







cute or not? As Semola and AY are set to tie the knot two days after valentine, the cute prewedding photos released on the facebook account of the bride are something to drool overThe excited bride-to-be expressed gratitude to God and the love of her life for the love and making her dream come true with a lovely note.A trending hashtag just like #BAAD2017 has been chosen for them which is #AyoSEmola18.below are pictures from their prewedding photoshoot.. We at tosteInc will grace that event and lalasticlala and other NLders are invitedcute or not? 2 Likes 1 Share

MORE





make una come chop rice ooo





Amala and ewedu is ready



let's support this young ones[/center] [center]lalasticlala seun obinoscopy mynd44 airforce1make una come chop rice ooo[/center] 1 Like

I just love to see two lovely couples wed



The thought of me getting married sum day crosses my mind



I just can't wait any longer 4 Likes 1 Share

SPEAKING OF YOUNG, I THOUGHT I WOULD SEE TWO PEOPLE IN THEIR 20s SPEAKING OF YOUNG, I THOUGHT I WOULD SEE TWO PEOPLE IN THEIR 20s 7 Likes







can lalasticlala or seun just marry me already??







God Bless your home this is so Fvkkiiinnnnnnggg cuuuteeee!!can lalasticlala or seun just marry me already??God Bless your home 4 Likes

GloriaNinja:

SPEAKING OF YOUNG, I THOUGHT I WOULD SEE TWO PEOPLE IN THEIR 20s

SEMOLA IS 24..

AYO is 29..





Doubts cleared?



Just wish them well.. I am sure you want to marry a good man too SEMOLA IS 24..AYO is 29..Doubts cleared?Just wish them well.. I am sure you want to marry a good man too 4 Likes

GloriaNinja:

SPEAKING OF YOUNG, I THOUGHT I WOULD SEE TWO PEOPLE IN THEIR 20s

all this bad belle sef!!



these ones are young na.. or you were expecting a 12 year old girl? all this bad belle sef!!these ones are young na.. or you were expecting a 12 year old girl? 2 Likes

For a second I thought it was Churchill remarrying in the first pic 2 Likes

Vision 2022 1 Like

subtlemee:

For a second I thought it was Churchill remarrying in the first pic

yes.. that's right.. I just noticed yes.. that's right.. I just noticed

Homeboiy:

Vision 2022

i will manage whatever you have.. even if it's garri.. why not 2019? i will manage whatever you have.. even if it's garri.. why not 2019?

ConcNiggress56:





i will manage whatever you have.. even if it's garri.. why not 2019?

Only if u will agree to be my baby mama Only if u will agree to be my baby mama

So are Banky W and Adesuwa now tired of social media life



OR

Are they busy processing their divorce papers in court?

if not 4 all d yanga wey MissTechy dey do, that would have been us. 1 Like

ConcNiggress56:





yes.. that's right.. I just noticed

You pretty gan... You pretty gan...

mikebrown92:





You pretty gan...

Thank you sir!!!





Dont let us derail thread Thank you sir!!!Dont let us derail thread 1 Like

The man is not young

Nice 1 Like









Do I wanna fall in love after seeing this? 2 Likes

I've seen the pictures and I'm still yet to fall in love again 1 Like

I click this thread thinking I'll fall in love, now I end up having erection 1 Like

TITOBIGZ:

if not 4 all d yanga wey MissTechy dey do, that would have been us.

... in Martin Luther king's voice.... "I have a dream...."



Btw, Check out 7 Things You Can Relate To If You Were Given FREE 100GB By Your Network Provider Just For 3 Days ... in Martin Luther king's voice.... "I have a dream...."Btw, Check out

h

Vision 2022. Please God put finger for my hustle.

wow.... feel like getting married too!





where can I get a wife material? 1 Like

G

Naso them hype Alex Oxlade Chamberlain and Theo Walcott say them potentials

ConcNiggress56:





Thank you sir!!!





Dont let us derail thread

OK let's talk private. OK let's talk private.