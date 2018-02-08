₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ajimobi, Amaechi, Ganduje, Abubakar In A Meeting In Ibadan (Photos) by deji17: 10:00pm On Feb 07
Ajimobi, Amaechi, Ganduje, Abubakar in private meeting in Ibadan
Posted By: Yinka Adeniran, Ibadan On: February 7, 2018
The governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi is presently playing host to his counterparts from Jigawa and Kano State, Governor Badaru Abubakar and Governor Umar Ganduje respectively as well as the Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi and the APC national secretary, Alhaji Mai Mala Buni.
Ajimobi and his visitors, as at the time of filling this report are still in the Oyo State Government House, Ibadan where they were having a private meeting.
Although the issues being discussed were not made known to the journalist, feelers have it that the private meeting had to do with the sundry issues within the party and the recent incursion of herdsmen across the country.
Ajimobi was overheard while welcoming the visitor commending the Governor Ganduje on his initiative of addressing the cattle ranching issue that has been causing serious misunderstanding between farmers and herdsmen across the country.
None of the visitors addressed the press nor answered any question when approached by journalists.
The visitors who stormed the Agodi Governor’s Office at about 6: 40 pm, was initially received by the governor himself in his private office before leaving for the government house House in their convoy of vehicles, where the private meeting is holding.
Journalists who had stormed the governors private office where visitors were usually hosted, expecting to be briefed and address on the mission of the visitors were jolted and disappointed when on the entry of the governor to the private office, were told to excuse the group, with Governor Ajimobi emphasizing that the visit is a private visit.
As at the time of filing the report, no report, no news has been released on the visit by the visitor who was also gathered that would be on their way to Lagos immediately after the private meeting.
http://thenationonlineng.net/ajimobi-amaechi-ganduje-abubakar-private-meeting-ibadan/
|Re: Ajimobi, Amaechi, Ganduje, Abubakar In A Meeting In Ibadan (Photos) by fulaniHERDSman(m): 10:02pm On Feb 07
Pain Generators Meeting
|Re: Ajimobi, Amaechi, Ganduje, Abubakar In A Meeting In Ibadan (Photos) by deji17: 10:03pm On Feb 07
fulaniHERDSman:
You no want make them meet again?
|Re: Ajimobi, Amaechi, Ganduje, Abubakar In A Meeting In Ibadan (Photos) by fulaniHERDSman(m): 10:06pm On Feb 07
deji17:the more politicians meet, the more money go dey loss for govt akaant ...
|Re: Ajimobi, Amaechi, Ganduje, Abubakar In A Meeting In Ibadan (Photos) by Firefire(m): 10:10pm On Feb 07
Fruitless meeting...
This gonment are always having meeting with nothing meaningful to show, but hunger and blood.
|Re: Ajimobi, Amaechi, Ganduje, Abubakar In A Meeting In Ibadan (Photos) by deji17: 10:10pm On Feb 07
fulaniHERDSman:
Hahahahahaha.
|Re: Ajimobi, Amaechi, Ganduje, Abubakar In A Meeting In Ibadan (Photos) by countryfive: 10:21pm On Feb 07
deep down inside them they no is all over for them
|Re: Ajimobi, Amaechi, Ganduje, Abubakar In A Meeting In Ibadan (Photos) by thesicilian: 10:46pm On Feb 07
Tomorrow you'll hear they've all decamped to PDP
|Re: Ajimobi, Amaechi, Ganduje, Abubakar In A Meeting In Ibadan (Photos) by ZombiePUNISHER: 10:57pm On Feb 07
Don't even think they are meeting to discuss how to better the lives of the masses....
They are all after their personal interests
|Re: Ajimobi, Amaechi, Ganduje, Abubakar In A Meeting In Ibadan (Photos) by 9jaArea: 11:05pm On Feb 07
2019 in play
|Re: Ajimobi, Amaechi, Ganduje, Abubakar In A Meeting In Ibadan (Photos) by akeentech(m): 11:17pm On Feb 07
Baba have taken heed of OBJ's advice, he's to be replaced
|Re: Ajimobi, Amaechi, Ganduje, Abubakar In A Meeting In Ibadan (Photos) by BIGDADDY000(m): 11:19pm On Feb 07
Dollop Headed
|Re: Ajimobi, Amaechi, Ganduje, Abubakar In A Meeting In Ibadan (Photos) by Pepsi101: 11:19pm On Feb 07
Nonsense meeting wey no no dey bring better thing
|Re: Ajimobi, Amaechi, Ganduje, Abubakar In A Meeting In Ibadan (Photos) by Emirate23(f): 11:20pm On Feb 07
.
|Re: Ajimobi, Amaechi, Ganduje, Abubakar In A Meeting In Ibadan (Photos) by genghiskhan007(m): 11:20pm On Feb 07
Meeting over Saraki's replacement.......
|Re: Ajimobi, Amaechi, Ganduje, Abubakar In A Meeting In Ibadan (Photos) by Newpride(m): 11:22pm On Feb 07
Are they trying to make amaechi vp in 2019
|Re: Ajimobi, Amaechi, Ganduje, Abubakar In A Meeting In Ibadan (Photos) by deji17: 11:22pm On Feb 07
Rotimi Omo Amaechi. Tinubu right hand man.
I beg make una do quick finish Lagos - Ibadan rail line. It will be a good project to showcase as part of the 2019 campaign...
|Re: Ajimobi, Amaechi, Ganduje, Abubakar In A Meeting In Ibadan (Photos) by AutoFastSales: 11:23pm On Feb 07
Hmm
|Re: Ajimobi, Amaechi, Ganduje, Abubakar In A Meeting In Ibadan (Photos) by deji17: 11:24pm On Feb 07
Newpride:
Who knows....
|Re: Ajimobi, Amaechi, Ganduje, Abubakar In A Meeting In Ibadan (Photos) by emmpire: 11:25pm On Feb 07
Amaechi looking at the light up there. Thinking of his next project to multiply the cost of that light times 100 and present it as budget.
|Re: Ajimobi, Amaechi, Ganduje, Abubakar In A Meeting In Ibadan (Photos) by nairavsdollars(f): 11:27pm On Feb 07
Fear already gripping Buhari's men. Shebi they said Sai baba is still as popular as 2015
|Re: Ajimobi, Amaechi, Ganduje, Abubakar In A Meeting In Ibadan (Photos) by Newpride(m): 11:27pm On Feb 07
Who knows....
It's like osinbanjo isn't interested again
|Re: Ajimobi, Amaechi, Ganduje, Abubakar In A Meeting In Ibadan (Photos) by Enemyofpeace: 11:28pm On Feb 07
We sincerely apologise for the intense heat all over the world . This is due to the general maintenance going on in Hell Fire. This maintenance is imperative to accommodate more Nigerian politicians when the world eventually ends. We sincerely regret any inconveniences this may have caused.
Sign
Angel Gabriel
|Re: Ajimobi, Amaechi, Ganduje, Abubakar In A Meeting In Ibadan (Photos) by AishaBuhari: 11:28pm On Feb 07
Nothing good is coming out from the meeting
|Re: Ajimobi, Amaechi, Ganduje, Abubakar In A Meeting In Ibadan (Photos) by Mogidi: 11:28pm On Feb 07
ok
|Re: Ajimobi, Amaechi, Ganduje, Abubakar In A Meeting In Ibadan (Photos) by NairaMaster1(m): 11:28pm On Feb 07
Ganduje must be pretending now. As they plot their evil graph.
|Re: Ajimobi, Amaechi, Ganduje, Abubakar In A Meeting In Ibadan (Photos) by omobritiko: 11:29pm On Feb 07
Happy men sick nation...
|Re: Ajimobi, Amaechi, Ganduje, Abubakar In A Meeting In Ibadan (Photos) by NairaMaster1(m): 11:32pm On Feb 07
Enemyofpeace:
Even as ganduje pretends.
|Re: Ajimobi, Amaechi, Ganduje, Abubakar In A Meeting In Ibadan (Photos) by MONITZ: 11:32pm On Feb 07
akeentech:
I don't know y I believe this ur quote.,this meeting could ve been about looking for a suitable and worthy successor...
|Re: Ajimobi, Amaechi, Ganduje, Abubakar In A Meeting In Ibadan (Photos) by YoungLionken: 11:33pm On Feb 07
Chai, another looting ooo
|Re: Ajimobi, Amaechi, Ganduje, Abubakar In A Meeting In Ibadan (Photos) by NairaMaster1(m): 11:34pm On Feb 07
ZombiePUNISHER:
Thank you.
|Re: Ajimobi, Amaechi, Ganduje, Abubakar In A Meeting In Ibadan (Photos) by miqos02(m): 11:34pm On Feb 07
Okk
