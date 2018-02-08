

Ajimobi, Amaechi, Ganduje, Abubakar in private meeting in Ibadan



Posted By: Yinka Adeniran, Ibadan On: February 7, 2018



The governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi is presently playing host to his counterparts from Jigawa and Kano State, Governor Badaru Abubakar and Governor Umar Ganduje respectively as well as the Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi and the APC national secretary, Alhaji Mai Mala Buni.

Ajimobi and his visitors, as at the time of filling this report are still in the Oyo State Government House, Ibadan where they were having a private meeting.

Although the issues being discussed were not made known to the journalist, feelers have it that the private meeting had to do with the sundry issues within the party and the recent incursion of herdsmen across the country.

Ajimobi was overheard while welcoming the visitor commending the Governor Ganduje on his initiative of addressing the cattle ranching issue that has been causing serious misunderstanding between farmers and herdsmen across the country.





None of the visitors addressed the press nor answered any question when approached by journalists.



The visitors who stormed the Agodi Governor’s Office at about 6: 40 pm, was initially received by the governor himself in his private office before leaving for the government house House in their convoy of vehicles, where the private meeting is holding.





Journalists who had stormed the governors private office where visitors were usually hosted, expecting to be briefed and address on the mission of the visitors were jolted and disappointed when on the entry of the governor to the private office, were told to excuse the group, with Governor Ajimobi emphasizing that the visit is a private visit.

As at the time of filing the report, no report, no news has been released on the visit by the visitor who was also gathered that would be on their way to Lagos immediately after the private meeting.



http://thenationonlineng.net/ajimobi-amaechi-ganduje-abubakar-private-meeting-ibadan/ Posted By: Yinka Adeniran, Ibadan On: February 7, 2018The governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi is presently playing host to his counterparts from Jigawa and Kano State, Governor Badaru Abubakar and Governor Umar Ganduje respectively as well as the Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi and the APC national secretary, Alhaji Mai Mala Buni.Ajimobi and his visitors, as at the time of filling this report are still in the Oyo State Government House, Ibadan where they were having a private meeting.Although the issues being discussed were not made known to the journalist, feelers have it that the private meeting had to do with the sundry issues within the party and the recent incursion of herdsmen across the country.Ajimobi was overheard while welcoming the visitor commending the Governor Ganduje on his initiative of addressing the cattle ranching issue that has been causing serious misunderstanding between farmers and herdsmen across the country.None of the visitors addressed the press nor answered any question when approached by journalists.The visitors who stormed the Agodi Governor’s Office at about 6: 40 pm, was initially received by the governor himself in his private office before leaving for the government house House in their convoy of vehicles, where the private meeting is holding.Journalists who had stormed the governors private office where visitors were usually hosted, expecting to be briefed and address on the mission of the visitors were jolted and disappointed when on the entry of the governor to the private office, were told to excuse the group, with Governor Ajimobi emphasizing that the visit is a private visit.As at the time of filing the report, no report, no news has been released on the visit by the visitor who was also gathered that would be on their way to Lagos immediately after the private meeting.