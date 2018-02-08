₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|2019: SSS Invites Kassim Afegbua, Babangida’s Spokesman by borntoexcel2000(m): 10:41pm On Feb 07
The State Security Service has invited Kassim Afegbua, the spokesperson of Ibrahim Babangida, to appear before it, PREMIUM TIMES has learnt.
The invitation came via a telephone call from the secret police and it asked Mr. Afegbua to be at its headquarters no later than 11 a.m. Thursday, both Mr. Afegbua and his lawyer, Kayode Ajulo, told PREMIUM TIMES Wednesday night.
The invitation comes hours after Mr. Afegbua turned himself in at the Force Headquarters in Abuja after the police declared him wanted for writing a disputed statement on behalf of Mr. Babangida, who led a military junta that ruled Nigeria from 1985 to 1993.
Mr. Afegbua signed the statement for Mr. Babangida on Sunday, in which the former military ruler expressed his misgivings about President Muhammadu Buhari and called for a younger leader to emerge in 2019.
“We will honour the (SSS) invitation by tomorrow morning,” Mr. Ajulo told PREMIUM TIMES by telephone Wednesday night. “We will be there, if that is how they want to run this country, we’ll see how far they can go with this.”
Mr. Afegbua’s ordeal in the hands of federal authorities had been strongly condemned by civic organisations, including Femi Falana, a human rights lawyer, who warned the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to immediately back off the matter because it infringes on Mr. Afegbua’s rights.
The authorities have not been able to answer questions of whether Mr. Babangida filed any complaint against Mr. Afegbua, or what parts of the statement Mr. Afegbua signed were capable of inciting the public as the police alleged.
Mr. Afegbua said Mr. Babangida remained solidly behind him and that the former leader had been making efforts to ensure that no injuries would be inflicted on him by federal authorities.
https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/257901-breaking-2019-sss-invites-babangidas-spokesman-kassim-afegbua.html
|Re: 2019: SSS Invites Kassim Afegbua, Babangida’s Spokesman by Firefire(m): 10:43pm On Feb 07
Useless, headless and directionless gonment.
|Re: 2019: SSS Invites Kassim Afegbua, Babangida’s Spokesman by LORDOFAFONJAS: 10:43pm On Feb 07
|Re: 2019: SSS Invites Kassim Afegbua, Babangida’s Spokesman by borntoexcel2000(m): 10:44pm On Feb 07
Nigeria, We Hail Thee
|Re: 2019: SSS Invites Kassim Afegbua, Babangida’s Spokesman by fulaniHERDSman(m): 10:44pm On Feb 07
|Re: 2019: SSS Invites Kassim Afegbua, Babangida’s Spokesman by Okoroawusa: 10:45pm On Feb 07
abeg make una go siddon wit all these una breaking news!
|Re: 2019: SSS Invites Kassim Afegbua, Babangida’s Spokesman by RZArecta2(m): 10:55pm On Feb 07
This country is being run with an unprecedented level of daftness by Buhari and his goons, I pray we survive this
|Re: 2019: SSS Invites Kassim Afegbua, Babangida’s Spokesman by SalamRushdie: 10:57pm On Feb 07
Lol
|Re: 2019: SSS Invites Kassim Afegbua, Babangida’s Spokesman by MisterSols: 11:01pm On Feb 07
DD2019 should put an end to this
Btw Big time eye service detected
This is just a tip of the iceberg,strange things are indeed happening behind the curtain.
|Re: 2019: SSS Invites Kassim Afegbua, Babangida’s Spokesman by mbaboy(m): 11:07pm On Feb 07
Jonathan saw all these coming and warned but unfortunately they didn't heed to his advice
|Re: 2019: SSS Invites Kassim Afegbua, Babangida’s Spokesman by obiZEAL(m): 11:11pm On Feb 07
Would have called this news fake....but with Buhari anything is possible
|Re: 2019: SSS Invites Kassim Afegbua, Babangida’s Spokesman by Built2last: 11:16pm On Feb 07
Everyone in this Government is carelessly working to achieve the United goal of the masses which is sending the Daura man back home.
|Re: 2019: SSS Invites Kassim Afegbua, Babangida’s Spokesman by ZombiePUNISHER: 11:17pm On Feb 07
Buhari is a terrorist
All state security apparatus is now a daura property...
God pass them
|Re: 2019: SSS Invites Kassim Afegbua, Babangida’s Spokesman by Paperwhite(m): 11:17pm On Feb 07
Useless dumbass government headed by a senile old bigot.Buhari remains the worst ever seen.
|Re: 2019: SSS Invites Kassim Afegbua, Babangida’s Spokesman by nairavsdollars(f): 11:17pm On Feb 07
Na wa ooo. Wetin this guy do? This is dictatorship at its highest
|Re: 2019: SSS Invites Kassim Afegbua, Babangida’s Spokesman by edgecution(m): 11:17pm On Feb 07
IBB should as a matter of urgency come in defence of his spokesman and tell the world he authorised the statement.
|Re: 2019: SSS Invites Kassim Afegbua, Babangida’s Spokesman by obonujoker(m): 11:17pm On Feb 07
This buhari na yeye man....
|Re: 2019: SSS Invites Kassim Afegbua, Babangida’s Spokesman by discusant: 11:18pm On Feb 07
borntoexcel2000:
Intimidation, always Buhari's style.
Anyhow, blame those Nigerians that voted a Buhari who declared in the open before Muslim faithfuls in 2001 that he wouldn't stop until Islamic Sharia Criminal codes are employed all over Nigeria.
ISIS, Taliban, Boko Haram, El-Shabab and others alike, are fighting for countries to be governed with Islamic Sharia Criminal Codes.
|Re: 2019: SSS Invites Kassim Afegbua, Babangida’s Spokesman by OfficialAwol(m): 11:18pm On Feb 07
They Now wantonly display their stupidity without caring how Nigerians see it. Harassing the young man for doing what his principal asked him to do.
BTW, has IBB lost relevance this much that he can't shield this guy? or is Buhari just threading a dangerous path?
|Re: 2019: SSS Invites Kassim Afegbua, Babangida’s Spokesman by MrMcJay(m): 11:20pm On Feb 07
Under Buhari, security agencies are competing with each other as to who can be the most unprofessional.
|Re: 2019: SSS Invites Kassim Afegbua, Babangida’s Spokesman by 989900: 11:21pm On Feb 07
Shame on Buhari.
Shame on the IGP.
Shame on the SSS boss.
Dumb lots with no iota of what democracy is.
Now they are just gon' make Afegbua famous.
|Re: 2019: SSS Invites Kassim Afegbua, Babangida’s Spokesman by ibkgab001: 11:21pm On Feb 07
Again
|Re: 2019: SSS Invites Kassim Afegbua, Babangida’s Spokesman by Pepsi101: 11:21pm On Feb 07
VP ON IPOB:
"IPOB is a threat to Nigeria's unity and we the
Federal Executive must crush them and their
activities by fire by thunder. So we beg true
Nigerians to provide our security agencies with
IPOB's information/plans/activities for proper
action to be taken immediately!"
~ (VP Prof. Yemi Osibanjo.)
VP ON FULANI HERDSMEN KILLINGS:
"I plead to Nigerians, Don’t Retaliate Fulani
Herdsmen Killings, Pray For Them Instead; just
as we the Federal Executive are praying hard
now." ~ (VP Prof. Yemi Osinbajo)
Credit: Charles Amadasun.
Michael Ose George-Ukhuegbe
Nonsense government and their agencies
|Re: 2019: SSS Invites Kassim Afegbua, Babangida’s Spokesman by Emirate23(f): 11:21pm On Feb 07
|Re: 2019: SSS Invites Kassim Afegbua, Babangida’s Spokesman by Chiedu4Trump: 11:21pm On Feb 07
THIS GOVT WILL NEVER ARREST FOOLANI HERDSMEN!
|Re: 2019: SSS Invites Kassim Afegbua, Babangida’s Spokesman by chiboyo(m): 11:21pm On Feb 07
Our security agencies are obviously bereft of ideas, policing has been seriously bastardized and politicised.
The SSS that should be concerned with more weightier matters is busy chasing shadows and trying hard to please the ruling Fulani class!!
Nigeria which way??
Please vote wisely in the next elections!!
|Re: 2019: SSS Invites Kassim Afegbua, Babangida’s Spokesman by AishaBuhari: 11:22pm On Feb 07
Trying really hard to stifle freedom of speech
|Re: 2019: SSS Invites Kassim Afegbua, Babangida’s Spokesman by Newpride(m): 11:23pm On Feb 07
Will they kill him or declare him terrorist.
|Re: 2019: SSS Invites Kassim Afegbua, Babangida’s Spokesman by Mogidi: 11:23pm On Feb 07
Babangida's son who forged his father's signature in the rebuttal letter is walking a free man.
Babangida the mastermind of the letter is also walking a free man.
|Re: 2019: SSS Invites Kassim Afegbua, Babangida’s Spokesman by fSociety: 11:24pm On Feb 07
Game reserve, that's what nigeria is
|Re: 2019: SSS Invites Kassim Afegbua, Babangida’s Spokesman by princeking2(m): 11:24pm On Feb 07
nairavsdollars:He wants to stand for the truth, refusing brown envelope or bank transfer.
