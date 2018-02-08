Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 2019: SSS Invites Kassim Afegbua, Babangida’s Spokesman (3088 Views)

The invitation came via a telephone call from the secret police and it asked Mr. Afegbua to be at its headquarters no later than 11 a.m. Thursday, both Mr. Afegbua and his lawyer, Kayode Ajulo, told PREMIUM TIMES Wednesday night.



The invitation comes hours after Mr. Afegbua turned himself in at the Force Headquarters in Abuja after the police declared him wanted for writing a disputed statement on behalf of Mr. Babangida, who led a military junta that ruled Nigeria from 1985 to 1993.



Mr. Afegbua signed the statement for Mr. Babangida on Sunday, in which the former military ruler expressed his misgivings about President Muhammadu Buhari and called for a younger leader to emerge in 2019.



“We will honour the (SSS) invitation by tomorrow morning,” Mr. Ajulo told PREMIUM TIMES by telephone Wednesday night. “We will be there, if that is how they want to run this country, we’ll see how far they can go with this.”



Mr. Afegbua’s ordeal in the hands of federal authorities had been strongly condemned by civic organisations, including Femi Falana, a human rights lawyer, who warned the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to immediately back off the matter because it infringes on Mr. Afegbua’s rights.



The authorities have not been able to answer questions of whether Mr. Babangida filed any complaint against Mr. Afegbua, or what parts of the statement Mr. Afegbua signed were capable of inciting the public as the police alleged.



Mr. Afegbua said Mr. Babangida remained solidly behind him and that the former leader had been making efforts to ensure that no injuries would be inflicted on him by federal authorities.



Source:

Useless, headless and directionless gonment. 14 Likes 1 Share

Nigeria, We Hail Thee 1 Like

abeg make una go siddon wit all these una breaking news! 1 Like

This country is being run with an unprecedented level of daftness by Buhari and his goons, I pray we survive this 13 Likes

Lol

DD2019 should put an end to this



Btw Big time eye service detected

This is just a tip of the iceberg,strange things are indeed happening behind the curtain.

Jonathan saw all these coming and warned but unfortunately they didn't heed to his advice 26 Likes 3 Shares

Would have called this news fake....but with Buhari anything is possible

Everyone in this Government is carelessly working to achieve the United goal of the masses which is sending the Daura man back home. 9 Likes 1 Share









All state security apparatus is now a daura property...





God pass them Buhari is a terroristAll state security apparatus is now a daura property...God pass them 5 Likes

Useless dumbass government headed by a senile old bigot.Buhari remains the worst ever seen. 5 Likes

Na wa ooo. Wetin this guy do? This is dictatorship at its highest 2 Likes

IBB should as a matter of urgency come in defence of his spokesman and tell the world he authorised the statement. 2 Likes

This buhari na yeye man.... 1 Like

borntoexcel2000:

Intimidation, always Buhari's style.





Anyhow, blame those Nigerians that voted a Buhari who declared in the open before Muslim faithfuls in 2001 that he wouldn't stop until Islamic Sharia Criminal codes are employed all over Nigeria.



ISIS, Taliban, Boko Haram, El-Shabab and others alike, are fighting for countries to be governed with Islamic Sharia Criminal Codes. Intimidation, always Buhari's style.Anyhow, blame those Nigerians that voted a Buhari who declared in the open before Muslim faithfuls in 2001 that he wouldn't stop until Islamic Sharia Criminal codes are employed all over Nigeria.ISIS, Taliban, Boko Haram, El-Shabab and others alike, are fighting for countries to be governed with Islamic Sharia Criminal Codes. 3 Likes

They Now wantonly display their stupidity without caring how Nigerians see it. Harassing the young man for doing what his principal asked him to do.



BTW, has IBB lost relevance this much that he can't shield this guy? or is Buhari just threading a dangerous path?

Under Buhari, security agencies are competing with each other as to who can be the most unprofessional.

Shame on Buhari.



Shame on the IGP.



Shame on the SSS boss.



Dumb lots with no iota of what democracy is.



Now they are just gon' make Afegbua famous. 1 Like

Again 1 Like 1 Share

VP ON IPOB:

"IPOB is a threat to Nigeria's unity and we the

Federal Executive must crush them and their

activities by fire by thunder. So we beg true

Nigerians to provide our security agencies with

IPOB's information/plans/activities for proper

action to be taken immediately!"

~ (VP Prof. Yemi Osibanjo.)





VP ON FULANI HERDSMEN KILLINGS:

"I plead to Nigerians, Don’t Retaliate Fulani

Herdsmen Killings, Pray For Them Instead; just

as we the Federal Executive are praying hard

now." ~ (VP Prof. Yemi Osinbajo)

Michael Ose George-Ukhuegbe

Michael Ose George-Ukhuegbe







Nonsense government and their agencies 6 Likes

THIS GOVT WILL NEVER ARREST FOOLANI HERDSMEN!

Our security agencies are obviously bereft of ideas, policing has been seriously bastardized and politicised.

The SSS that should be concerned with more weightier matters is busy chasing shadows and trying hard to please the ruling Fulani class!!



Nigeria which way??



Please vote wisely in the next elections!! 1 Like

Trying really hard to stifle freedom of speech

Will they kill him or declare him terrorist. 1 Like

Babangida's son who forged his father's signature in the rebuttal letter is walking a free man.



Babangida the mastermind of the letter is also walking a free man.

Game reserve, that's what nigeria is