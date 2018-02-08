₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,957,628 members, 4,072,292 topics. Date: Thursday, 08 February 2018 at 12:07 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / List Of Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) (12831 Views)
I Have An STD But I Need To Know Which So I Can Commence Treatment / Mycoplasma Genitalium: What To Know About The New Sexually Transmitted Disease / Top 5 Sexually Transmitted Diseases In Nigeria (1) (2) (3) (4)
|List Of Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) by maxdsouza: 4:08am
Sexually Transmitted Diseases aka STD’s are the ones that are easily passed from one person to another, cause various complications and are sometimes difficult or impossible to cure.
Blue waffles disease
Blue waffles disease is initially a bacterial disease, and further it becomes sexually transmitted disease. It makes vagina blue. It mainly occurs due to unhygienic stuffs near to vagina.
[img][/img][img][/img][img][/img]
Chancroid
Chancroid is an infection, uncommon in North America. It gets transmitted due skin contacts and mainly affects men. Hence it causes sores and painful ulcers on joystick and other genital areas.
Chlamydia
One of the most extensive sexually transmitted infections, Chlamydia can lead to serious complications if not treated timely and efficiently. Women are more prone to this disease.
Crabs (Pubic Lice)
It is also known as crabs, are small parasites residing on genital hair and skin. It might lead to itching and irritation sensations, mild fever or at times have no symptoms at all.
Hepatitis
Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C lead to liver inflammation and may end up in death. It is mainly contracted through fluids available in our body via blood, which makes easier to contract during unprotected sex. It mainly happens by sharing injection needles with an infected person.
Herpes
Herpes is one of the most common STD’s transmitted through all types of sexual contacts as well as simple touching. Oral herpes can cause blisters or cold sores on the lips, on or inside the mouth.
HIV/AIDS
Human Immunodeficiency Virus, or simply HIV, is definitely the most dangerous STD. Leading to Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome, or AIDS, the virus does severe damage to immune system which eventually leads to death from any other disease.
Syphilis
Syphilis is a very dangerous STD, caused by Treponema Pallidum bacterium. It is normally contracted during sexual contacts and often difficult to diagnose.
Cytomegalovirus (CMV)
The Cytomegalovirus or CMV is an infection transmitted through a virus. Anybody is at risk. It can be infected through all sorts of fluids, from saliva to urine, semen, blood, and breast milk.
Image Source: http://bluewafflesdiseaseclinics.com
4 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: List Of Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) by bankyblue(m): 4:13am
Choi! All this for one girl body!!!!!
I need to just stay with my wife and leave those girls for lalasticlala
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: List Of Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) by modelmike7(m): 4:57am
ABSTINENCE is Bae.....
OR
Stick to your partner alone.
ME AND WIFEY TOGETHER FOREVER!
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: List Of Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) by buffalowings: 10:21am
bankyblue:
O sha like ko ma fa were loyan
She na only girls dey get the disease
4 Likes
|Re: List Of Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) by MRAKBEE(m): 10:21am
HIV is the only STD listed there that has no cure..
But some of our ladies fear pregnancy more than the virus.
Yeah raw sex is BAE but HIV is like the DEVIL.
ZIPPING UP IS NOT EASY BUT U CAN STILL ENJOY SEX WITH N100 condom.
Or u had better stay faithful to a faithful partner.
Cos when HIV enter your body ehn u go begin fast and pray but all to no avail.
Ur D*ckson or Vera will be weak and the devil will be happy
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: List Of Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) by ItsawrapOutfit: 10:22am
It is well
1 Like
|Re: List Of Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) by Y0ruba: 10:22am
xxxxxx
|Re: List Of Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) by solid3(m): 10:22am
I reject every form of STD.
3 Likes
|Re: List Of Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) by MrHighSea: 10:22am
U sex wahala - risk upon risk of diseases
Masturbate wahala - e no go sweet sef
Sex doll - NO WAHALA, no jealousy, no killing u in ur sleep,
LIKE - AGREE
SHARE - DISAGREE
QUOTE ME - U B GAY
1 Like 5 Shares
|Re: List Of Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) by yousee: 10:22am
See their exotic names
|Re: List Of Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) by ilerry007(m): 10:22am
Condoms are for weak ass men, real men Bleep quickly and pull out before HIV notices.
sense no go kill me
� � �
23 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: List Of Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) by Augustinaz(m): 10:22am
Boom
|Re: List Of Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) by Yungwizzzy28(m): 10:23am
Slayers will avoid this thread
1 Like
|Re: List Of Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) by ImpressionsNG: 10:23am
Yikes. The list is not exhaustive though.
|Re: List Of Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) by estolaB(f): 10:23am
[img][/img]Flee fornication ND adultery u won't hear
|Re: List Of Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) by Authoreety: 10:23am
Konjji no wan know at all.....
Bt na fly wey no get ear na im folo carcas enta ground
|Re: List Of Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) by Einl(m): 10:23am
No gonorreaha??
If all this sickness doesn't make you use a condom, I don't know what will.
|Re: List Of Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) by maxiuc(m): 10:23am
|Re: List Of Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) by congo4ka: 10:23am
[center][/center]
|Re: List Of Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) by bettercreature(m): 10:23am
solid3:Clueless thread.Sexually transmitted diseases is over 500
3 Likes
|Re: List Of Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) by freeman95(m): 10:24am
Chai
Fear catch me sha
Why disease deh exist sef... Rubbish world
|Re: List Of Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) by mayoor2045(m): 10:24am
Chizossssssss is Lord!!!!!
|Re: List Of Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) by yungcyrus(m): 10:24am
Tufiakwa!
John Thomas ...Oya behave your sef
No dey stand at attention when Nkechi dey pass
1 Like
|Re: List Of Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) by Cowbuoy: 10:24am
|Re: List Of Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) by solpat(m): 10:24am
Let him that hath ears hear
|Re: List Of Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) by imstrong1: 10:27am
Yungwizzzy28:like kilode
|Re: List Of Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) by Simplep(f): 10:27am
Raw masters nd mistresses will nt like dis..'i want it raw'
|Re: List Of Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) by Rukkydelta(f): 10:28am
.
|Re: List Of Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) by kmaster007: 10:28am
it's well
|Re: List Of Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) by Goddyj(m): 10:28am
ilerry007:
1 Like
|Re: List Of Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) by Mac2016(m): 10:28am
Chancroid
Chancroid is an infection, uncommon in
I doubt if OP read thru at all before posting...
|Re: List Of Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) by pweshdodo(m): 10:29am
What of gonorrhea??
World Pharmacy Day: Simplifying Your Medicines Use, No Matter How Complex. / 12 Common Causes Of Low Sperm Count In Men / Today,1st Of December Is World Aids Day!!!
Viewing this topic: adezjamz(m), yomadepraze(m), Generaldickson, DrElixir(m), pafo(m), Donemmaco(m), godello, ndidibabe(f), ascaris(m), Sidaissystems(m), Neon66(m), enjoy1100, jboy73, samuelson86, slikyslimsly, Moneyboyz, obaf4u, OWOABASIUDY, greatehis, linnyx, richloya, chaberry(m), Horlaidex(m), Stallion93(m), TWorks, Nakamura212, Emmagmt(m), bakry86, Breezy90(m), Nelannie, IamaNigerianGuy(m), Lekan6ix, hels(f), elampiro(m), Judias(m), john4affiliate, omoelerin1, horpeyemmi66(m), Fiyin01(m), Medicalcomedian, Ahmiee(f), stepo707, cue64, Spetzzy7(m), SplendidGod, fabrestove, mrhandsome(m), shonaspark(f), remmy007(m), SIRmuel86(m), bojar(m), BroRhema(m), tamertery(m), paulbmc5, quickres, stansmith(m), Oluwasanta, mmee, meetcj, krosh and 110 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3