Thief Opens Doctor's Car With Master Key, Steals Laptop & Gets Caught In Owerri
The robber pictured below was caught at No. 8 Mbonu Ojike street, Owerri as he tried making away with a laptop from the car of a medical doctor who came to pick her daughter from school.
With the myriads of car parked for school runs, he targeted a car and successfully opened it with a master key.It was in the process of running away with his loot that he was caught.
With the timely intervention of the police, he was carted away to the police station.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/02/robber-gets-caught-in-owerri-after.html?m=1
Re: Thief Opens Doctor's Car With Master Key, Steals Laptop & Gets Caught In Owerri by bamdly(m):
Leave him to fulani herdsmens to judge am
Re: Thief Opens Doctor's Car With Master Key, Steals Laptop & Gets Caught In Owerri by Gourdoinc(m):
where is the tyre, where is the fuel. nobody there had any sense. burn the man and reduce the population. we can't suffer theives in government and yet suffer theives amongst the citizenry.
go and hustle like everyone else. carry kpon kpon of need be. all legit hustle is a hustle.
Re: Thief Opens Doctor's Car With Master Key, Steals Laptop & Gets Caught In Owerri by Nutase(f):
Appaling creature
Re: Thief Opens Doctor's Car With Master Key, Steals Laptop & Gets Caught In Owerri by Partnerbiz:
nawao.
i hate stealing with passion...
Re: Thief Opens Doctor's Car With Master Key, Steals Laptop & Gets Caught In Owerri by hisgrace090:
What happen when a man lacks ideas and self confidence.
Re: Thief Opens Doctor's Car With Master Key, Steals Laptop & Gets Caught In Owerri by fajob:
u too like am
bamdly:check my signature 2018 ICT Skills Training
Re: Thief Opens Doctor's Car With Master Key, Steals Laptop & Gets Caught In Owerri by Einl(m):
That guy holding the phone though...can the phone take pictures??
Re: Thief Opens Doctor's Car With Master Key, Steals Laptop & Gets Caught In Owerri by maxiuc(m):
I thought Roaches their governor Said to steal is better than to do drugs
Re: Thief Opens Doctor's Car With Master Key, Steals Laptop & Gets Caught In Owerri by rawpadgin(m):
Lucky chap
In my area men for don dey roll motor tire come out from nowhere, other go dey bend Keke & Okada to gather fuel
Na cigar den take dey put fire no time to look for matches
Re: Thief Opens Doctor's Car With Master Key, Steals Laptop & Gets Caught In Owerri by efilefun(m):
One thing i dont understand in this pinshure is that bros holding a visafone abii na first generation of techno phones, was he trying to record the dude's voice abii himself wan snap thief for him mind lol
Re: Thief Opens Doctor's Car With Master Key, Steals Laptop & Gets Caught In Owerri by muhammed50(m):
With the immediate intervention of the police... That's why I love naija police!
#reform_sars
Re: Thief Opens Doctor's Car With Master Key, Steals Laptop & Gets Caught In Owerri by Authoreety:
But seriously eh.......
Beta hunger dey d guy body!
Re: Thief Opens Doctor's Car With Master Key, Steals Laptop & Gets Caught In Owerri by koolaid87:
Hunger in the land
Buhari, if you love Nigerians, pls step down..
Pls.
Re: Thief Opens Doctor's Car With Master Key, Steals Laptop & Gets Caught In Owerri by teeoo1:
Bad market chaii..
Re: Thief Opens Doctor's Car With Master Key, Steals Laptop & Gets Caught In Owerri by jashar(f):
Re: Thief Opens Doctor's Car With Master Key, Steals Laptop & Gets Caught In Owerri by modelmike7(m):
E DON RED FOR AM BE DAT NA!
Make Docky give am better injection for him blockus!!
Re: Thief Opens Doctor's Car With Master Key, Steals Laptop & Gets Caught In Owerri by Cowbuoy:
Chei...
Re: Thief Opens Doctor's Car With Master Key, Steals Laptop & Gets Caught In Owerri by Giddymoney(m):
Re: Thief Opens Doctor's Car With Master Key, Steals Laptop & Gets Caught In Owerri by Sirtune(m):
ITT... International thief thief... With master key
Re: Thief Opens Doctor's Car With Master Key, Steals Laptop & Gets Caught In Owerri by mayskit4luv(m):
Ok
Re: Thief Opens Doctor's Car With Master Key, Steals Laptop & Gets Caught In Owerri by Jackipapa:
Wey the Laptop now?
Re: Thief Opens Doctor's Car With Master Key, Steals Laptop & Gets Caught In Owerri by jashar(f):
Gourdoinc:
guy. nwayo nwayo ooo....
he did wrong yeah, but give him a chance of repentance before he eventually meets his maker.
Re: Thief Opens Doctor's Car With Master Key, Steals Laptop & Gets Caught In Owerri by shine12:
Please leave him o.Don't you see his appearance.
There is hunger in the land.
I am not condoning stealing by the way but he should not be condemned to death by being burnt alive.
Even the countries that we call "develop" are functioning because of their healthy social, economic and political structure.Take that away, you have a Nigeria.
Re: Thief Opens Doctor's Car With Master Key, Steals Laptop & Gets Caught In Owerri by ruggedtimi(m):
avoid keeping valuable things inside your car that might attract thieves to the car. They can break your car glass for that 5k phone.
Re: Thief Opens Doctor's Car With Master Key, Steals Laptop & Gets Caught In Owerri by AishaBuhari:
What's this guy doing with a Nokia Torchlight phone?
Re: Thief Opens Doctor's Car With Master Key, Steals Laptop & Gets Caught In Owerri by Kempguy47:
Gourdoinc:
It’s because of this kind of mentality that Nigeria is 1000 years behind civilized world.
Re: Thief Opens Doctor's Car With Master Key, Steals Laptop & Gets Caught In Owerri by Andrewgame42:
I think Nigerians deserves hell , that's why I will vote buhari again next year
I mean look at that idiot up there ask for tyre for this man to be burnt?
Buh if you ask him to name 10 thiefin politicians , he will name name 10 and guess what? he would be correct , buh this idiot have not asked that they should be burnt( the very same people that's making his life worthless)
Am ashamed of Nigerians and I want all of you to suffer because there's nobody with sense in this country
Re: Thief Opens Doctor's Car With Master Key, Steals Laptop & Gets Caught In Owerri by Simplep(f):
Lol..u neva can tell o,all dis small china phone can things o..i hv 1
Einl:
Re: Thief Opens Doctor's Car With Master Key, Steals Laptop & Gets Caught In Owerri by bjayx:
Na buhari cause this one??
Re: Thief Opens Doctor's Car With Master Key, Steals Laptop & Gets Caught In Owerri by arabaribiti(m):
He was carted away to police station
I love this part
Re: Thief Opens Doctor's Car With Master Key, Steals Laptop & Gets Caught In Owerri by coolznew:
teeoo1:
