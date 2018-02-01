Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Thief Opens Doctor's Car With Master Key, Steals Laptop & Gets Caught In Owerri (15566 Views)

With the myriads of car parked for school runs, he targeted a car and successfully opened it with a master key.It was in the process of running away with his loot that he was caught.



With the timely intervention of the police, he was carted away to the police station.



Leave him to fulani herdsmens to judge am 1 Like

where is the tyre, where is the fuel. nobody there had any sense. burn the man and reduce the population. we can't suffer theives in government and yet suffer theives amongst the citizenry.



go and hustle like everyone else. carry kpon kpon of need be. all legit hustle is a hustle. 8 Likes 1 Share

i hate stealing with passion... 3 Likes

What happen when a man lacks ideas and self confidence.

bamdly:

Leave him to fulani herdsmens to judge am check my signature 2018 ICT Skills Training u too like amcheck my signature 2018 ICT Skills Training

That guy holding the phone though...can the phone take pictures?? 7 Likes





I thought Roaches their governor Said to steal is better than to do drugs I thought Roaches their governor Said to steal is better than to do drugs 3 Likes

In my area men for don dey roll motor tire come out from nowhere, other go dey bend Keke & Okada to gather fuel



Na cigar den take dey put fire no time to look for matches 2 Likes

One thing i dont understand in this pinshure is that bros holding a visafone abii na first generation of techno phones, was he trying to record the dude's voice abii himself wan snap thief for him mind lol 5 Likes

With the immediate intervention of the police... That's why I love naija police!

#reform_sars

But seriously eh.......































































Beta hunger dey d guy body!

Hunger in the land





Buhari, if you love Nigerians, pls step down..



E DON RED FOR AM BE DAT NA!



Make Docky give am better injection for him blockus!!



ITT... International thief thief... With master key

Wey the Laptop now?

Gourdoinc:

guy. nwayo nwayo ooo....



he did wrong yeah, but give him a chance of repentance before he eventually meets his maker. guy. nwayo nwayo ooo....he did wrong yeah, but give him a chance of repentance before he eventually meets his maker. 1 Like

Please leave him o.Don't you see his appearance.



There is hunger in the land.



I am not condoning stealing by the way but he should not be condemned to death by being burnt alive.



Even the countries that we call "develop" are functioning because of their healthy social, economic and political structure.Take that away, you have a Nigeria. 1 Like

avoid keeping valuable things inside your car that might attract thieves to the car. They can break your car glass for that 5k phone.

What's this guy doing with a Nokia Torchlight phone?

Gourdoinc:

It’s because of this kind of mentality that Nigeria is 1000 years behind civilized world. It’s because of this kind of mentality that Nigeria is 1000 years behind civilized world.

I think Nigerians deserves hell , that's why I will vote buhari again next year

I mean look at that idiot up there ask for tyre for this man to be burnt?

Buh if you ask him to name 10 thiefin politicians , he will name name 10 and guess what? he would be correct , buh this idiot have not asked that they should be burnt( the very same people that's making his life worthless)



Am ashamed of Nigerians and I want all of you to suffer because there's nobody with sense in this country 1 Like



Einl:

That guy holding the phone though...can the phone take pictures?? Lol..u neva can tell o,all dis small china phone can things o..i hv 1

Na buhari cause this one??

He was carted away to police station





I love this part