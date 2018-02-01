₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|K'Ola Kudiratu Olayinka Harassed By 2 Men Who Touched Her Ass At A Restaurant by Tessyama1: 6:48am
MTV Base presenter Kudiratu Olayinka popularly known as K'Ola took to her Instagram call out two men for harassing her at a restaurant in Lekki, Lagos.
She shared a video of the men hiding their faces when they realised they were being filmed. Read her posts below...
"I woke up this morning still upset about what took place last night. We used to raise men, but now-a-days there seems to be more “animals” roaming the streets. I want to say that I was shocked by the actions of those two “animals,” or by the bystanders, or by the staff and security of @theplacelekki who said and did nothing; but I wasn’t. I wasn’t even shocked by the females who were there laughing and telling me that “what is small pressing yansh?” We as Nigerians have become so numb to the injustice and harassment that befalls woman everyday in this country. Even when it is directly in our face we laugh it off or shift blame. Thanks to the few good men like @djspinall and @luskimayana that we still have left. Nigerians have to do better. I don’t know these “animals” at all, but they thought it was their “right” to grab my ass. It was not, but it is my right to speak up. As it is every woman’s right. Don’t let their ignorance silence you. #KOlaKronicles #Kueening #JourneyToHappy"
|Re: K'Ola Kudiratu Olayinka Harassed By 2 Men Who Touched Her Ass At A Restaurant by Tessyama1: 6:50am
|Re: K'Ola Kudiratu Olayinka Harassed By 2 Men Who Touched Her Ass At A Restaurant by divinehand2003(m): 7:05am
If na abroad, a case of sexual assault don begin oooo.
|Re: K'Ola Kudiratu Olayinka Harassed By 2 Men Who Touched Her Ass At A Restaurant by pweetiedee(f): 7:12am
In Lagos, nobody will defend you ooo. Instead, they would take out their phone and record it.
|Re: K'Ola Kudiratu Olayinka Harassed By 2 Men Who Touched Her Ass At A Restaurant by Partnerbiz: 7:21am
nawaoo.
But at times such could be accidental oo..
|Re: K'Ola Kudiratu Olayinka Harassed By 2 Men Who Touched Her Ass At A Restaurant by Homeboiy: 7:36am
Hungry girl forming posh
The two men want to check if the butt is real or fake
Spinal na sissy nah
But the guys did a bad thing
Touching a woman's butt without approval, they should be jailed
|Re: K'Ola Kudiratu Olayinka Harassed By 2 Men Who Touched Her Ass At A Restaurant by SalamRushdie: 8:10am
How I wish she could sue them
|Re: K'Ola Kudiratu Olayinka Harassed By 2 Men Who Touched Her Ass At A Restaurant by IHate9jerianss: 8:44am
Nigerian men are in trouble because it is clear to see Nigerian women dont really like them
|Re: K'Ola Kudiratu Olayinka Harassed By 2 Men Who Touched Her Ass At A Restaurant by youngberry001(m): 8:51am
Partnerbiz:man dis ur Data stuff nah real
|Re: K'Ola Kudiratu Olayinka Harassed By 2 Men Who Touched Her Ass At A Restaurant by Heavance(m): 9:59am
Those that said you should leave it for God, I concur o....
Really reminds me of those that repeat that line, when it has to do with some god of men misbehaving..... so now, we understand how it sounds.
|Re: K'Ola Kudiratu Olayinka Harassed By 2 Men Who Touched Her Ass At A Restaurant by Partnerbiz: 10:09am
youngberry001:
Na real Sir.
You can click and see testimonies below.
|Re: K'Ola Kudiratu Olayinka Harassed By 2 Men Who Touched Her Ass At A Restaurant by mayskit4luv(m): 10:33am
Ok
|Re: K'Ola Kudiratu Olayinka Harassed By 2 Men Who Touched Her Ass At A Restaurant by Giddymoney(m): 10:33am
Who your butt self don help
|Re: K'Ola Kudiratu Olayinka Harassed By 2 Men Who Touched Her Ass At A Restaurant by modelmike7(m): 10:33am
Touch just like that?
Too bad.
sorry OAP!
|Re: K'Ola Kudiratu Olayinka Harassed By 2 Men Who Touched Her Ass At A Restaurant by ShitHead: 10:34am
Can wee see the Ass as evidence?
Please tender evidence.
|Re: K'Ola Kudiratu Olayinka Harassed By 2 Men Who Touched Her Ass At A Restaurant by Authoreety: 10:34am
Guys go just dey fall hand anyhow....
Bt d gal sure say dem press bombom.. u kno some ladies 2 dey feel one tin one tin...
And u cum get mind dey video dem even wen u realised nobody was ready to increase ur volume?
Ok o..
No advice from me
|Re: K'Ola Kudiratu Olayinka Harassed By 2 Men Who Touched Her Ass At A Restaurant by muhammed50(m): 10:34am
Watermelon buddy!
|Re: K'Ola Kudiratu Olayinka Harassed By 2 Men Who Touched Her Ass At A Restaurant by jashar(f): 10:34am
hmm...
|Re: K'Ola Kudiratu Olayinka Harassed By 2 Men Who Touched Her Ass At A Restaurant by Mayydayy(m): 10:36am
Luskimayana and djspinal real men?
Lol
They will still grab that @ss if the other two guys weren't doing it.
Ass grabbing is a mans hobby.
The most powerful man on earth right now even goes beyond @ss grabbing mehn!
|Re: K'Ola Kudiratu Olayinka Harassed By 2 Men Who Touched Her Ass At A Restaurant by Andrewgame42: 10:36am
Now that you re telling us this on social media.... What do you want us to do.... Is there no police station for ur area.... All this attention seeking idiots... Buh it worked sha , you re making headlines , at least I dun know ur name now
|Re: K'Ola Kudiratu Olayinka Harassed By 2 Men Who Touched Her Ass At A Restaurant by Gangster1ms: 10:36am
Just small touch and u are shouting... nyash wey poo full inside.. nyash wey u dey use mess smelling mess. When u die now the morgue man go dey clean am anyhow. Please gerrarahia!
|Re: K'Ola Kudiratu Olayinka Harassed By 2 Men Who Touched Her Ass At A Restaurant by Y0ruba: 10:36am
.
Somebody needs to inform this stupid heaux there’s so much going wrong in Nigeria and in the world for anyone to worry about her nasty poop chute.
Nobody gives a foook.
|Re: K'Ola Kudiratu Olayinka Harassed By 2 Men Who Touched Her Ass At A Restaurant by Asowari(m): 10:37am
IHate9jerianss:he he he
|Re: K'Ola Kudiratu Olayinka Harassed By 2 Men Who Touched Her Ass At A Restaurant by freeman95(m): 10:37am
It can happen anywhere
Which one is *nigeria*
|Re: K'Ola Kudiratu Olayinka Harassed By 2 Men Who Touched Her Ass At A Restaurant by Rolly83(m): 10:37am
Homeboiy:
You're bleeping slowpoke for saying this.
|Re: K'Ola Kudiratu Olayinka Harassed By 2 Men Who Touched Her Ass At A Restaurant by scribble: 10:38am
Drama feminists everywhere
Fellas pls leave their yansh
40 in deir papa house, dey will beg 4 squeeze
Leave them until then
Plenty of fish in sea
|Re: K'Ola Kudiratu Olayinka Harassed By 2 Men Who Touched Her Ass At A Restaurant by babadee1(m): 10:38am
IHate9jerianss:
Do you like men that touch your bumbum without even knowing you?
|Re: K'Ola Kudiratu Olayinka Harassed By 2 Men Who Touched Her Ass At A Restaurant by thorpido(m): 10:38am
Homeboiy:Which one you dey?The girl na hungry girl.............but the guys did a bad thing
Call a spade a spade.
|Re: K'Ola Kudiratu Olayinka Harassed By 2 Men Who Touched Her Ass At A Restaurant by Jamiubond009(m): 10:39am
Why would a man grope a woman without her permission? Obviously we men benefit from rape culture because we're not vociferous enough in our opposition to lecherous behavior. It's high time we stood up for our women and protect them from men without sexual scruples.
|Re: K'Ola Kudiratu Olayinka Harassed By 2 Men Who Touched Her Ass At A Restaurant by Asowari(m): 10:39am
But such stuff can can any were in d world
|Re: K'Ola Kudiratu Olayinka Harassed By 2 Men Who Touched Her Ass At A Restaurant by bjayx: 10:39am
Pinshure plsss
