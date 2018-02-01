Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / K'Ola Kudiratu Olayinka Harassed By 2 Men Who Touched Her Ass At A Restaurant (15177 Views)

She shared a video of the men hiding their faces when they realised they were being filmed. Read her posts below...



"I woke up this morning still upset about what took place last night. We used to raise men, but now-a-days there seems to be more “animals” roaming the streets. I want to say that I was shocked by the actions of those two “animals,” or by the bystanders, or by the staff and security of @theplacelekki who said and did nothing; but I wasn’t. I wasn’t even shocked by the females who were there laughing and telling me that “what is small pressing yansh?” We as Nigerians have become so numb to the injustice and harassment that befalls woman everyday in this country. Even when it is directly in our face we laugh it off or shift blame. Thanks to the few good men like @djspinall and @luskimayana that we still have left. Nigerians have to do better. I don’t know these “animals” at all, but they thought it was their “right” to grab my ass. It was not, but it is my right to speak up. As it is every woman’s right. Don’t let their ignorance silence you. #KOlaKronicles #Kueening #JourneyToHappy"



MTV Base presenter Kudiratu Olayinka popularly known as K'Ola took to her Instagram call out two men for harassing her at a restaurant in Lekki, Lagos.

If na abroad, a case of sexual assault don begin oooo. 21 Likes 1 Share

In Lagos, nobody will defend you ooo. Instead, they would take out their phone and record it. 21 Likes 1 Share

nawaoo.



But at times such could be accidental oo.. 1 Like





The two men want to check if the butt is real or fake



Spinal na sissy nah



But the guys did a bad thing



How I wish she could sue them

Nigerian men are in trouble because it is clear to see Nigerian women dont really like them 9 Likes

Partnerbiz:

Those that said you should leave it for God, I concur o....

Really reminds me of those that repeat that line, when it has to do with some god of men misbehaving..... so now, we understand how it sounds. 1 Like

youngberry001:

man dis ur Data stuff nah real

Na real Sir.



Ok

Who your butt self don help 3 Likes

Touch just like that?

Too bad.

sorry OAP! 2 Likes 1 Share

Can wee see the Ass as evidence?





Please tender evidence. 8 Likes 1 Share

Guys go just dey fall hand anyhow....





Bt d gal sure say dem press bombom.. u kno some ladies 2 dey feel one tin one tin...







And u cum get mind dey video dem even wen u realised nobody was ready to increase ur volume?









Ok o..





No advice from me

Watermelon buddy!

hmm...

Luskimayana and djspinal real men?

Lol

They will still grab that @ss if the other two guys weren't doing it.

Ass grabbing is a mans hobby.

The most powerful man on earth right now even goes beyond @ss grabbing mehn!

Now that you re telling us this on social media.... What do you want us to do.... Is there no police station for ur area.... All this attention seeking idiots... Buh it worked sha , you re making headlines , at least I dun know ur name now 3 Likes

Just small touch and u are shouting... nyash wey poo full inside.. nyash wey u dey use mess smelling mess. When u die now the morgue man go dey clean am anyhow. Please gerrarahia! 7 Likes 3 Shares

.



Somebody needs to inform this stupid heaux there’s so much going wrong in Nigeria and in the world for anyone to worry about her nasty poop chute.



Nobody gives a foook. 2 Likes

IHate9jerianss:

It can happen anywhere





Which one is *nigeria*

Homeboiy:

You're bleeping slowpoke for saying this. You're bleeping slowpoke for saying this. 2 Likes

Drama feminists everywhere



Fellas pls leave their yansh



40 in deir papa house, dey will beg 4 squeeze



Leave them until then



Plenty of fish in sea 9 Likes

IHate9jerianss:

Do you like men that touch your bumbum without even knowing you? Do you like men that touch your bumbum without even knowing you?

Homeboiy:

Call a spade a spade. Which one you dey?Call a spade a spade. 2 Likes

Why would a man grope a woman without her permission? Obviously we men benefit from rape culture because we're not vociferous enough in our opposition to lecherous behavior. It's high time we stood up for our women and protect them from men without sexual scruples. 2 Likes

But such stuff can can any were in d world