"We Were Not Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen" - God Is Good Motors Cries Out by IkpuNnu(f): 7:01am
Ignore news making the rounds. GIGM has not been attacked by herdsmen. Pictures being shared have nothing to do with GIGM. Report is baseless and peddled by people intent on spreading fake news. Guests safety remains our priority and forms an integral part of our business model.

Re: "We Were Not Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen" - God Is Good Motors Cries Out by IkpuNnu(f): 7:02am
We all know, the evil, corrupt and discredited Regional Christian Party called PDP in conjunction with the idiotic people of Biafra(IPOB) are behind all the FAKE and sponsored FALSE news about Herdsmen.

They Want to return to feast on our treasury through the killings of fellow Nigerians. They are wicked and evil!

But we will resist their evil plan with everything we have.

Re: "We Were Not Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen" - God Is Good Motors Cries Out by divinehand2003(m): 7:03am
Hahaha

Who wan spoil market for God-Is-Good motors?

Re: "We Were Not Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen" - God Is Good Motors Cries Out by Okoroawusa: 7:04am
Don't tell us

Take IPOB to court

Re: "We Were Not Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen" - God Is Good Motors Cries Out by rxmusa(m): 7:05am
Truth shall manifest itself! Innocents shall be vindicated! Villains shall be humiliated before man and God whether they are Fulani herdsmen or Bachama militias.

Re: "We Were Not Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen" - God Is Good Motors Cries Out by seunlayi(m): 7:06am
Ok
Re: "We Were Not Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen" - God Is Good Motors Cries Out by IkpuNnu(f): 7:10am
rxmusa:
Truth shall manifest itself! Innocents shall be vindicated! Villains shall be humiliated before man and God whether they are Fulani herdsmen or Bachama militias.

You are a patriot.

Re: "We Were Not Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen" - God Is Good Motors Cries Out by cursedAbiola(f): 7:16am
IkpuNnu:
We all know, the evil, corrupt and discredited Regional Christian Party called PDP in conjunction with the idiotic people of Biafra(IPOB) are behind all the FAKE and sponsored FALSE news about Herdsmen.

They Want to return to feast on our treasury through the killings of fellow Nigerians. They are wicked and evil!

But we will resist their evil plan with everything we have.

ngeneukwenu ifele megbuo i
IkpuNnu ikpummiri ngeneukwenu Clerverly etc all to support the criminal terrorist Buhari
Buhari is a terrorist
apc is bokoharam/herdsmen
start now to save because you're loosing your job after 2019
agu ga afio i onu

Re: "We Were Not Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen" - God Is Good Motors Cries Out by cursedAbiola(f): 7:16am
IkpuNnu:


You are a patriot.

trash trash trash

Re: "We Were Not Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen" - God Is Good Motors Cries Out by SOFTENGR: 7:19am
IkpuNnu:
We all know, the evil, corrupt and discredited Regional Christian Party called PDP in conjunction with the idiotic people of Biafra(IPOB) are behind all the FAKE and sponsored FALSE news about Herdsmen.

They Want to return to feast on our treasury through the killings of fellow Nigerians. They are wicked and evil!

But we will resist their evil plan with everything we have.
You would have made some sense, but calling PDP a "christian" party makes you sound like...(I don't want to use the right word so I don't get banned by mod) ...but you understand.
I will simply advise you to stop being a religious fanatic.

Re: "We Were Not Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen" - God Is Good Motors Cries Out by royalamour(m): 7:19am
This thread reeks and smells of Zombie syndrome.

Re: "We Were Not Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen" - God Is Good Motors Cries Out by IkpuNnu(f): 7:22am
cursedAbiola:
[s]
ngeneukwenu ifele megbuo i
IkpuNnu ikpummiri ngeneukwenu Clerverly etc all to support the criminal terrorist Buhari
Buhari is a terrorist
apc is bokoharam/herdsmen
start now to save because you're loosing your job after 2019
agu ga afio i onu
[/s]

Bloody killer, so every body is Ngenrwhatever to you? Abeg shift for road.

Re: "We Were Not Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen" - God Is Good Motors Cries Out by cursedAbiola(f): 7:25am
IkpuNnu:
[s]

Bloody killer, so every body is Ngenrwhatever to you? Abeg shift for road.
[/s]
shatap ngeneukwenu you're loosing your job soon
start saving ooo
nothing will stop the terrorist Buhari from leaving and probably facing his crime against humanity in Hague grin
incase you don't know i am a lady

Re: "We Were Not Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen" - God Is Good Motors Cries Out by doyinbaby(f): 7:34am
IkpuNnu:
We all know, the evil, corrupt and discredited Regional Christian Party called PDP in conjunction with the idiotic people of Biafra(IPOB) are behind all the FAKE and sponsored FALSE news about Herdsmen.

They Want to return to feast on our treasury through the killings of fellow Nigerians. They are wicked and evil!

But we will resist their evil plan with everything we have.
fine there are false news,which is just 10 in 100 .......how about the hundreds that have been killed all over Nigeria,how about farms that have been burnt,women raped,people severely maimed.........after 0ver 70 people were killed in Benue ,igp said it was a communal clash( igp will get is reward from God for this insensitive statement)....ortom met with buhari after the killings of 70 people in Benue buhari was talking of cattle colony.( meaning cattle colony is more important to him that commensurating with and compensating the families who lost loved ones)......Let me announce to you that your buhari is ]EVIL for Everyone who is directly or indirectly in support of herdsmen killing innocent people, all get their duty reward from God...........

Re: "We Were Not Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen" - God Is Good Motors Cries Out by QuotaSystem: 7:34am
Every criminal now hides under the guise of "Herdsmen" to perpetuate their heinous crimes and get away with it. The usually crime riddled south where you used to hear about armed robbery, kidnappings, assassinations etc. daily, has suddenly become peaceful and lawful since the "herdsmen menace" started. Did all those criminals suddenly disappear because of the herdsmen? Ask yourself.

The fact that the opposition and IPOB sympathisers are feasting fat on this menace speaks volumes. They are squeezing out every drop of political capital they can get to discredit the PMB administration. These satanic agents even go the length of pulling up 8 year old armed robbery and road accident pictures, attach them to fake audio recordings and broadcast it on whatsapp just to ensure the "Fulani herdsmen" propaganda continues for their selfish political interests and to further heat up the polity. Sherlock Holmes the legendary investigator once said " to find the source or perpetrator of any crime, find the motive behind the crime" i.e who is benefiting from the menace. The real actors behind the herdsmen drama will definitely be exposed in due time.

We will surely overcome their evil political agenda and PMB will AGAIN defy all propaganda and emerge victorious regardless. He has the numbers and we stand firmly with him to govern for another term.

Re: "We Were Not Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen" - God Is Good Motors Cries Out by usba: 7:40am
Can it ever be well with those who looted this country dry?

Re: "We Were Not Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen" - God Is Good Motors Cries Out by doyinbaby(f): 7:40am
QuotaSystem:
Every criminal now hides under the guise of "Herdsmen" to perpetuate their heinous crimes and get away with it.
but you can't deny the fact that some killer herdsmen have killed hundreds,raped women,burnt farmlands.......The judgement of God will be on everyone who directly or indirectly support killer herdsmen to kill innocent people.........

Re: "We Were Not Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen" - God Is Good Motors Cries Out by internationalman(m): 7:41am
only if gun were legalized in this country

Re: "We Were Not Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen" - God Is Good Motors Cries Out by planetzoom: 7:58am
who cares

Re: "We Were Not Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen" - God Is Good Motors Cries Out by profjustine458(m): 8:50am
IkpuNnu:
Ignore news making the rounds. GIGM has not been attacked by herdsmen. Pictures being shared have nothing to do with GIGM. Report is baseless and peddled by people intent on spreading fake news. Guests safety remains our priority and forms an integral part of our business model.

lalasticlala
IkpuNnu may your Boyfriend resemble Airforce1

Re: "We Were Not Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen" - God Is Good Motors Cries Out by Ngokafor(f): 9:26am
QuotaSystem:
Every criminal now hides under the guise of "Herdsmen" to perpetuate their heinous crimes and get away with it. The usually crime riddled south where you used to hear about armed robbery, kidnappings, assassinations etc. daily, has suddenly become peaceful and lawful since the "herdsmen menace" started. Did all those criminals suddenly disappear because of the herdsmen? Ask yourself.

The fact that the opposition and IPOB sympathisers are feasting fat on this menace speaks volumes. They are squeezing out every drop of political capital they can get to discredit the PMB administration. These satanic agents even go the length of pulling up 8 year old armed robbery and road accident pictures, attach them to fake audio recordings and broadcast it on whatsapp just to ensure the "Fulani herdsmen" propaganda continues for their selfish political interests and to further heat up the polity. Sherlock Holmes the legendary investigator once said " to find the source or perpetrator of any crime, find the motive behind the crime" i.e who is benefiting from the menace. The real actors behind the herdsmen drama will definitely be exposed in due time.

We will surely overcome their evil political agenda and PMB will AGAIN defy all propaganda and emerge victorious regardless. He has the numbers and we stand firmly with him to govern for another term.



A bucket full of lamentation and tears....You lots are reaping the atrocities you sowed...Deal with it.

Re: "We Were Not Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen" - God Is Good Motors Cries Out by puffpuff: 9:29am
God is good motors does not use luxury but smaller buses for its operation. Its fleet branded colour is white. The vehicle used in the propaganda is a yellow painted luxury bus.

Re: "We Were Not Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen" - God Is Good Motors Cries Out by QuotaSystem: 9:39am
Ngokafor:




A bucket full of lamentation and tears....You lots are reaping the atrocities you sowed...Deal with it.

Lol tears indeed cheesy.

I'm simply opening the eyes of gullible Nigerians to the evil propaganda championed by you lots. No level of hate mongering will bring your beerfraud or deliver you from your nemesis in the political wilderness.

If anyone's existence is characterised by tears, lamentation and frustration, it's you IPOB yoots that spend every minute crying, wailing, lamenting and playing victim. Your lamentations from marginalization to political irrelevance are as sure as today's sunset grin

Be very assured that your propaganda will fail again like it did in 2015; just like Nnamdi Cownus propaganda was destroyed by the FG last year and his carcass was dissolved into nothingness ... Buhari will be re-elected no matter what it takes and your 5% votes are the least of APC's problems. Take that to the Bank cool

Re: "We Were Not Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen" - God Is Good Motors Cries Out by GavelSlam: 9:41am
planetzoom:
who cares

Your painting/photoshop skills are weak.

Re: "We Were Not Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen" - God Is Good Motors Cries Out by Ngokafor(f): 9:46am
QuotaSystem:


Lol tears indeed cheesy.

I'm simply opening the eyes of gullible Nigerians to the evil propaganda championed by you lots. No level of hate mongering will bring what you seek so dearly.

If anyone's existence is characterised by tears, lamentation and frustration, it's you IPOB yoots that spend every minute crying, wailing, lamenting and playing victim. Your lamentations from marginalization to political irrelevance are as sure as today's sunset grin

Be very assured that your propaganda will fail again like it did in 2015; just like Nnamdi Cownus propaganda was destroyed by the FG last year and his carcass was dissolved into nothingness ... Buhari will be re-elected no matter what it takes and your 5% votes are the least of APC's problems. Take that to the Bank cool



...lol!!...more tears on the floor enough for you to swim in,e pain am well well.

...Yes its better to be an IPOB 'yoot' seeking for ways to extricate themselves from you sickening lots in the name of a useless'one Nigeria' than being a rampaging killer herdsmen like you and your fulani siblings...Your pains are just beginning....Keep crying dude cos Karma is doing you all in..its your call.

Re: "We Were Not Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen" - God Is Good Motors Cries Out by SweetJoystick(m): 9:52am
I wonder why one will sit somewhere and compose a lie, send It out and yet the recipient does no investigation to confirm before sending it out too. Smh

Re: "We Were Not Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen" - God Is Good Motors Cries Out by buhariguy(m): 10:14am
SOFTENGR:

You would have made some sense, but calling PDP a "christian" party makes you sound like...(I don't want to use the right word so I don't get banned by mod) ...but you understand.
I will simply advise you to stop being a religious fanatic.
ikpuNnu was wrong in that, I am a fanatic Christian and I support buhari.
Is only fake Christian and fake muslim that are PDP, and idiotic pigs of Biafra are fake Christians.

Re: "We Were Not Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen" - God Is Good Motors Cries Out by QuotaSystem: 10:16am
Ngokafor:




...lol!!...more tears on the floor enough for you to swim in,e pain am well well.

...Yes its better to be an IPOB 'yoot' seeking for ways to extricate themselves from you sickening lots in the name of a useless'one Nigeria' than being a rampaging killer herdsmen like you and your fulani siblings...Your pains are just beginning....Keep crying dude cos Karma is doing you all in..its your call.

Yeah, I'm crying buckets of blood...happy now cheesy....?

Lols.

Like it changes the fact that you 5% have been lamenters par excellence for the last 52 years and counting...

Re: "We Were Not Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen" - God Is Good Motors Cries Out by SOFTENGR: 10:20am
buhariguy:
ikpuNnu was wrong in that, I am a fanatic Christian and I support buhari.
Is only fake Christian that are PDP, and idiotic pigs of Biafra are fake Christians.
Buahri and PDP have both Muslim and Christian supporters. They are all Nigerians with the right to belong to any registered Political Party of their choice. Supporting a Party or a politician should have nothing to do with religion.
It is called politics, not spirituality.

Re: "We Were Not Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen" - God Is Good Motors Cries Out by imhotep: 10:41am
IkpuNnu:
We all know, the evil, corrupt and discredited Regional Christian Party called PDP in conjunction with the idiotic people of Biafra(IPOB) are behind all the FAKE and sponsored FALSE news about Herdsmen.

They Want to return to feast on our treasury through the killings of fellow Nigerians. They are wicked and evil!

But we will resist their evil plan with everything we have.
Back to K.a.t.s.i.n.a

