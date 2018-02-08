Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "We Were Not Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen" - God Is Good Motors Cries Out (12675 Views)

Ignore news making the rounds. GIGM has not been attacked by herdsmen. Pictures being shared have nothing to do with GIGM. Report is baseless and peddled by people intent on spreading fake news. Guests safety remains our priority and forms an integral part of our business model.

We all know, the evil, corrupt and discredited Regional Christian Party called PDP in conjunction with the idiotic people of Biafra(IPOB) are behind all the FAKE and sponsored FALSE news about Herdsmen.



They Want to return to feast on our treasury through the killings of fellow Nigerians. They are wicked and evil!



But we will resist their evil plan with everything we have.

Hahaha



Who wan spoil market for God-Is-Good motors? 4 Likes

Don't tell us



Take IPOB to court

Truth shall manifest itself! Innocents shall be vindicated! Villains shall be humiliated before man and God whether they are Fulani herdsmen or Bachama militias.

Ok

You are a patriot. You are a patriot.

ngeneukwenu ifele megbuo i

IkpuNnu ikpummiri ngeneukwenu Clerverly etc all to support the criminal terrorist Buhari

Buhari is a terrorist

apc is bokoharam/herdsmen

start now to save because you're loosing your job after 2019

agu ga afio i onu ngeneukwenu ifele megbuo iIkpuNnu ikpummiri ngeneukwenu Clerverly etc all to support the criminal terrorist BuhariBuhari is a terroristapc is bokoharam/herdsmenstart now to save because you're loosing your job after 2019agu ga afio i onu

You are a patriot.

trash trash trash trash trash trash

You would have made some sense, but calling PDP a "christian" party makes you sound like...(I don't want to use the right word so I don't get banned by mod) ...but you understand.

I will simply advise you to stop being a religious fanatic.

You would have made some sense, but calling PDP a "christian" party makes you sound like...(I don't want to use the right word so I don't get banned by mod) ...but you understand.I will simply advise you to stop being a religious fanatic.

This thread reeks and smells of Zombie syndrome.

Bloody killer, so every body is Ngenrwhatever to you? Abeg shift for road.

shatap ngeneukwenu you're loosing your job soon

start saving ooo

nothing will stop the terrorist Buhari from leaving and probably facing his crime against humanity in Hague

shatap ngeneukwenu you're loosing your job soonstart saving ooonothing will stop the terrorist Buhari from leaving and probably facing his crime against humanity in Hagueincase you don't know i am a lady

fine there are false news,which is just 10 in 100 .......how about the hundreds that have been killed all over Nigeria,how about farms that have been burnt,women raped,people severely maimed.........after 0ver 70 people were killed in Benue ,igp said it was a communal clash( igp will get is reward from God for this insensitive statement)....ortom met with buhari after the killings of 70 people in Benue buhari was talking of cattle colony.( meaning cattle colony is more important to him that commensurating with and compensating the families who lost loved ones)......Let me announce to you that your buhari is ]EVIL for Everyone who is directly or indirectly in support of herdsmen killing innocent people, all get their duty reward from God...........

Every criminal now hides under the guise of "Herdsmen" to perpetuate their heinous crimes and get away with it. The usually crime riddled south where you used to hear about armed robbery, kidnappings, assassinations etc. daily, has suddenly become peaceful and lawful since the "herdsmen menace" started. Did all those criminals suddenly disappear because of the herdsmen? Ask yourself.



The fact that the opposition and IPOB sympathisers are feasting fat on this menace speaks volumes. They are squeezing out every drop of political capital they can get to discredit the PMB administration. These satanic agents even go the length of pulling up 8 year old armed robbery and road accident pictures, attach them to fake audio recordings and broadcast it on whatsapp just to ensure the "Fulani herdsmen" propaganda continues for their selfish political interests and to further heat up the polity. Sherlock Holmes the legendary investigator once said " to find the source or perpetrator of any crime, find the motive behind the crime" i.e who is benefiting from the menace. The real actors behind the herdsmen drama will definitely be exposed in due time.



We will surely overcome their evil political agenda and PMB will AGAIN defy all propaganda and emerge victorious regardless. He has the numbers and we stand firmly with him to govern for another term.

Can it ever be well with those who looted this country dry?

but you can't deny the fact that some killer herdsmen have killed hundreds,raped women,burnt farmlands.......The judgement of God will be on everyone who directly or indirectly support killer herdsmen to kill innocent people.........

only if gun were legalized in this country

who cares

Ignore news making the rounds. GIGM has not been attacked by herdsmen. Pictures being shared have nothing to do with GIGM. Report is baseless and peddled by people intent on spreading fake news. Guests safety remains our priority and forms an integral part of our business model.



lalasticlala IkpuNnu may your Boyfriend resemble Airforce1 IkpuNnu may your Boyfriend resemble Airforce1

A bucket full of lamentation and tears....You lots are reaping the atrocities you sowed...Deal with it.

God is good motors does not use luxury but smaller buses for its operation. Its fleet branded colour is white. The vehicle used in the propaganda is a yellow painted luxury bus.

A bucket full of lamentation and tears....You lots are reaping the atrocities you sowed...Deal with it.

Lol tears indeed .



I'm simply opening the eyes of gullible Nigerians to the evil propaganda championed by you lots. No level of hate mongering will bring your beerfraud or deliver you from your nemesis in the political wilderness.



If anyone's existence is characterised by tears, lamentation and frustration, it's you IPOB yoots that spend every minute crying, wailing, lamenting and playing victim. Your lamentations from marginalization to political irrelevance are as sure as today's sunset



Be very assured that your propaganda will fail again like it did in 2015; just like Nnamdi Cownus propaganda was destroyed by the FG last year and his carcass was dissolved into nothingness ... Buhari will be re-elected no matter what it takes and your 5% votes are the least of APC's problems. Take that to the Bank

who cares

Your painting/photoshop skills are weak.

...lol!!...more tears on the floor enough for you to swim in,e pain am well well.



...lol!!...more tears on the floor enough for you to swim in,e pain am well well....Yes its better to be an IPOB 'yoot' seeking for ways to extricate themselves from you sickening lots in the name of a useless'one Nigeria' than being a rampaging killer herdsmen like you and your fulani siblings...Your pains are just beginning....Keep crying dude cos Karma is doing you all in..its your call.

I wonder why one will sit somewhere and compose a lie, send It out and yet the recipient does no investigation to confirm before sending it out too. Smh

ikpuNnu was wrong in that, I am a fanatic Christian and I support buhari.

Is only fake Christian and fake muslim that are PDP, and idiotic pigs of Biafra are fake Christians.

ikpuNnu was wrong in that, I am a fanatic Christian and I support buhari.Is only fake Christian and fake muslim that are PDP, and idiotic pigs of Biafra are fake Christians.

...lol!!...more tears on the floor enough for you to swim in,e pain am well well.

...Yes its better to be an IPOB 'yoot' seeking for ways to extricate themselves from you sickening lots in the name of a useless'one Nigeria' than being a rampaging killer herdsmen like you and your fulani siblings...Your pains are just beginning....Keep crying dude cos Karma is doing you all in..its your call.

Yeah, I'm crying buckets of blood...happy now ....?



Lols.



Yeah, I'm crying buckets of blood...happy now ....?

Lols.

Like it changes the fact that you 5% have been lamenters par excellence for the last 52 years and counting...

Buahri and PDP have both Muslim and Christian supporters. They are all Nigerians with the right to belong to any registered Political Party of their choice. Supporting a Party or a politician should have nothing to do with religion.

It is called politics, not spirituality.

Buahri and PDP have both Muslim and Christian supporters. They are all Nigerians with the right to belong to any registered Political Party of their choice. Supporting a Party or a politician should have nothing to do with religion.It is called politics, not spirituality.